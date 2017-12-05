Made in Virginia 2017 Awards - Gear

LC Fabrications

Hand Built Motorcycles, Grottoes

Well beyond mere modes of transportation, the motorcycles turned out by Jeremy Cupp transcend even the long-heralded versions of the iconic rides. A sixth generation steel machinist, Cupp set up his shop in the same building first occupied by his grandfather’s and then father’s machine shops. Cupp began designing and building motorcycles about 10 years ago when he dreamed about owning “a great bike” but couldn’t afford to buy one. His designs are inspired by older bikes, and sometimes even cars, bridges or machines. “Things from the past have a sort of soul to them,” says Cupp. He is keen on blending that “soul” with the precision of modern materials and equipment. With that commitment to the craft, he typically produces one motorcycle a year, constructing every aspect of the bikes himself, from design to machining, fabrication and final assembly. Last fall, he represented the U.S. at the World Championship of Custom Bike Building in Cologne, Germany. “Building motorcycles isn’t the best way to make a living, but for me it is the drive to hopefully inspire just one person to pick up a tool and learn how to use it that keeps me doing what I do,” he says. $25,000 - 75,000. LCFabrications.com

