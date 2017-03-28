Historic Garden Week 2017

The Garden Club of Virginia's week of statewide tours and events.

Historic Garden Week returns for 2017! For eight days every spring, visitors are welcomed to Virginia's most picturesque gardens and private homes showcased in 30 tours during "America's Largest Open House." For more than 80 years, Historic Garden Week has been sponsored by the Garden Club of Virginia. Here you'll find the resources you need to plan all of your garden week excursions, including a map and itinerary of tours statewide, and a video from 2015 Historic Garden Week. Plus, don't miss our special fold-out map of all the gardens in the state, in our April 2017 issue. VaGardenWeek.org

By the Numbers