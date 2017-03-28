Historic Garden Week 2017

The Garden Club of Virginia's week of statewide tours and events.
Historic Garden Week returns for 2017! For eight days every spring, visitors are welcomed to Virginia's most picturesque gardens and private homes showcased in 30 tours during "America's Largest Open House." For more than 80 years, Historic Garden Week has been sponsored by the Garden Club of Virginia. Here you'll find the resources you need to plan all of your garden week excursions, including a map and itinerary of tours statewide, and a video from 2015 Historic Garden Week. Plus, don't miss our special fold-out map of all the gardens in the state, in our April 2017 issue. VaGardenWeek.org
By the Numbers
- Historic Garden Week dates back to 1927, when a flower show organized by the Garden Club of Virginia raised an impressive $7,000 to save trees planted by Thomas Jefferson on the lawn at Monticello.
- The Garden Club of Virginia operates as a non-profit organization made up of 47 member clubs around the state.
- Nearly 200 private homes and gardens featured on 30 statewide tours over 8 days in April comprise the yearly event.
- 15 tons of mulch will be used by homeowners to prepare their gardens for this statewide event.
- 3,300 volunteers will spend more than 365 days planning and preparing for Historic Garden Week.
- 507 green arrow signs will direct nearly 30,000 visitors from around the world from property to property.
- 5,730 tulips will be used in nearly 2,000 floral arrangements created by club members—and that's only one of hundreds of flower varieties that guests will enjoy.
- Funding from the Historic Garden Week benefits the restoration and preservation of Virginia's public gardens, including nearly 50 restoration projects at Mount Vernon, the Pavilion Gardens at the University of Virginia, and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.
- The Statewide Economic Impact of Historic Garden Week tour proceeds over the past 45 years is estimated to be over $425 million.
- Save the date: next year's event is scheduled for April 21 - 28, 2018.