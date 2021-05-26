Funky Sneakers

Richmond’s celebrity tattoo artist Jesse Smith launches footwear line.

× Expand Courtesy One Trick Pony

Sought-after sneaker collaborations like Travis Scott and Air Jordan or rapper Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy shoes can command five-figure sums on online resale marketplaces. Many of these trainers are hyped for months, and when they finally drop, they’re sold out in minutes.

The illustrative work of renowned Richmond tattoo artist Jesse Smith creates a similar buzz among ink enthusiasts around the world. Now he brings his visual storytelling to fashion by releasing sneaker designs in partnership with Portuguese footwear maker Brand Your Walk. Smith releases three new shoe designs every month as part of his apparel brand One Trick Pony, which he launched after being labeled as such by other tattoo artists. “I decided to turn the negative into a positive when creating this brand,” Smith says. OneTrickPonyApparel.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.