And … Action!

Virginia and D.C. boast more than 50 annual film festivals. Here are some you don’t want to miss.

× Expand Ethan Hawke at the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville. Photo by Trish Foxwell

William and Mary Global Film Festival, Williamsburg. Launched in 2008 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Williamsburg Theater, the festival is held annually at the historic Kimball Theatre. WMGlobalFilmFestival.com

RVA Environmental Film Festival, Richmond. Held at several venues around the city, showcases a national and local selection of films meant to inform the audience about current environmental issues. RVAEFF.org

Richmond International Film and Music Festival. This week-long festival brings a thrilling array of film screenings, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, live musical performances, and entertainment mixers that usher the spirit of Hollywood to historic Byrd Theater and other venues. RVAFilmFestival.com

NOVA International Film Festival, Arlington. A festival for filmmakers by filmmakers and whose aim is to bring a slice of Hollywood to the Virginia area. NOVAFilmFest.com

James River Film Festival, Richmond. Features groundbreaking work by independent media artists, workshops, screenings, seminars, and a juried competition each year. JamesRiverFilm.org

Experimental Film Virginia, Cape Charles. The core program for the Harbor for the Arts Festival, which develops experimental filmmaker’s skills for two weeks under the mentorship of world-class faculty. ExperimentalFilmVirginia.com

Afrikana Film Festival, Richmond. Dedicated to showcasing the cinematic works of people of color from around the world, with a special focus on the global black narrative. September. AfrikanaFilmFestival.org

Middleburg Film Festival, Middleburg. A carefully curated selection of narrative and documentary films screened in an intimate theater environment, followed by Q&As with world-renowned filmmakers and actors. October. MiddleburgFilm.org

Virginia Film Festival, Charlottesville. An eclectic mix of films, with discussions by filmmakers and experts and much Hollywood flair. October. VirginiaFilmFestival.org

Virginia Diasporic Communities Film Festival, Norfolk. A celebration of filmmaking, visual storytelling, and artistry from communities of color that represent Virginia’s cultural diversity. December. VADCFF.org

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.