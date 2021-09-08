The Bond of Brothers

Southern writer Nathan Harris's debut novel The Sweetness of Water which discusses the bond between brothers is longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize.

× Expand (Nathan Harris. Photo by Laurel Sager)

Nathan Harris is a Michener fellow at the University of Texas. His debut novel (Little, Brown and Company) tells the story of two brothers hiding out in the woods near their former Georgia plantation. After being found by the landowner, George Walker, a tentative tether links them together. George, who is still finding his way during the dying days of the American Civil War, unnerves and intrigues the two protagonists. But will their world hold or will it be burned down to ash?

Find more information about the Booker Prizes and the other nominees Here.