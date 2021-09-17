National Book Award Longlist

Southern stories & authors situate themselves nicely in National Book Award running.

I am not surprised that Matrix by Lauren Groff is on this year's longlist (look for our review soon!). After her fabulous collection of short stories, Florida, this new novel might be a bit different in plot and time period, but the writing is still beautiful and clear as always.

Already appearing on Oprah's book list, it's no wonder that Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' debut novel, The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois has secured a spot on the NBA's longlist. Chronicling the journey of one family as they dive into their past and reconcile with their present.

The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr. (who hails from New York) deals with a plantation in the Deep South and has been lauded by writers like Marlon James and has been compared to the works of Toni Morrison.

A new author to me, Jason Mott's Hell of a Book follows several characters and builds their stories until they all converge together. Apparently, Mott has been writing this book in his head for the last ten years, but it is now that it has burst out, dazzling and astonishing.

For the full list of nominees click Here. Winners with be announced at the ceremony on November 17.