Add Your Voice

Here's two writing projects from Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Ingloria.

​Anyone in Virginia can participate. Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Igloria is starting a state-wide, month-long project to collect 2-4 LINES OF POETRY for a crowd-sourced poem she is calling WE ARE HERE, which takes direct inspiration from the words of the three favorite poets.

Deadline: End of October

Click HERE for more information.

Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Igloria invites applications from young poets throughout Virginia at the elementary, middle school, high school, and college undergraduate level. Along with panelists from the Poetry Society of Virginia, she will review applications and select 5 Young Poets in the Community (1 elementary school, 1 middle school, 2 high school and 1 college undergraduate student) in each of the 6 Poetry Society of Virginia regions (Southeastern, Eastern, Northern, Northwestern, Central, North Central).

Deadline October 15, 2021

Click HERE for more information.