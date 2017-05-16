Between the Lines

Vertical or horizontal, colorful or black and white—this season, make a statement with stripes.
Carmen Lopez
“For me, stripes are timeless, and there are so many fun ways you can wear them,” says Carmen Lopez, owner of Current Boutique, a high-end designer consignment shop in Alexandria and Arlington. For spring, she says the pattern comes alive with “big, bold stripes, colored stripes, horizontal, vertical, it all goes this season.” Lopez suggests mixing patterns, and pairing your stripes with a floral skirt or jacket; or, for a more subtle look, you can never go wrong with a Breton striped top paired with dark pants (a look favored by fashion icons from Coco Chanel to the Duchess of Cambridge). When wearing the trend herself, Lopez opts for a French New Wave vibe. “I like to go classic with stripes—a pair of jeans and red lipstick kind of makes things pop. I like that look of Paris, casual and classic.” CurrentBoutique.com
Check out our style guide for current trends:
Trunk Space. Petite and patterned, this pachyderm is a stylish way to make sure you never forget your essentials. Loewe mini elephant stripe leather shoulder bag, $1,290. SaksFifthAvenue.com
On the Grid. Wear the trend just below your sleeve with this sleek cuff. Bracelet in 18K rose gold set with pink opal plates, turquoise beads and brilliant cut diamonds, price upon request. Piaget.com
Beachy Keen. Taking inspiration from vintage swimwear, this ruffle-accented romper easily transitions from beach to street. Red Valentino striped romper, $595. ModaOperandi.com
High Life. Get a lift from these funky platforms, perfect for the boardwalk and the dance floor. Le Silla Cruise sandal in white and blue, $567. LeSilla.com
Wild One. Wide stripes in black and white offer a rockabilly spin on the trend. Similar styles at TimoWeiland.com
Taking Flight. The graphics on this shawl are striking and elegant. Hermès zebra pegasus cashmere and silk shawl, $1,100. USA.Hermes.com
Winging It. Red, white and blue add a patriotic pop of color to these classic brogues. Thom Browne classic wingtip with half grosgrain strap in black pebble grain, $1,300. ThomBrowne.com
Vertical Horizons. We're getting serious '70s vibes from the colorful stripes, halter neckline and star-accented clutch of this Elie Saab Spring 2017 Read-to-Wear look. Striped crepe georgette gown, $5,200. LuisaViaRoma.com