Between the Lines

Vertical or horizontal, colorful or black and white—this season, make a statement with stripes.

× Expand Carmen Lopez

“For me, stripes are timeless, and there are so many fun ways you can wear them,” says Carmen Lopez, owner of Current Boutique, a high-end designer consignment shop in Alexandria and Arlington. For spring, she says the pattern comes alive with “big, bold stripes, colored stripes, horizontal, vertical, it all goes this season.” Lopez suggests mixing patterns, and pairing your stripes with a floral skirt or jacket; or, for a more subtle look, you can never go wrong with a Breton striped top paired with dark pants (a look favored by fashion icons from Coco Chanel to the Duchess of Cambridge). When wearing the trend herself, Lopez opts for a French New Wave vibe. “I like to go classic with stripes—a pair of jeans and red lipstick kind of makes things pop. I like that look of Paris, casual and classic.” CurrentBoutique.com

