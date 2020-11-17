Craft + Design 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Craft + Design The 56th annual Craft + Design Show will be online this year from Nov. 20-29.

Richmond's annual crafts festival goes online Nov. 20-29.

With the health and safety of artists, volunteers, staff and attendees in mind, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond postponed its in-person Craft + Design show until June 4-6, 2021 at Main Street Station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From November 20-29, 2020, VisArts is hosting Craft + Design Online, a virtual craft show. True to Craft + Design’s 56-year history, Craft + Design Online will kick off the holiday shopping season and support contemporary craft artists from all over the country. Shop the work of over 120 artists from 25 states, including 40 artists who are brand-new to Craft + Design!

Visarts.org