Chickahominy State Scenic River

The normally calm Chickahominy River can become difficult to handle when flooded.

× Expand Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere Chickahominy River duck hunt with dogs A duck hunt at dawn on the Chickahominy River.

The Chickahominy is normally a small, sluggish river that begins northwest of Richmond and runs along the border between Henrico and Hanover counties before turning south and flowing into the James. However, after periods of rain, the Chickahominy can expand into a swamp as much as a mile wide, and it famously became an obstacle during Union General George B. McClellan’s failed attempt to capture Richmond in 1862.

The designated segment is just 10.2 miles long, ending at the New Kent County line, but the river goes on to form Chickahominy Lake at Walker’s Dam. Both the river and lake are known for good fishing above and below the dam.

