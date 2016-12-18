Shopping & Services: Southwest Region Winners 2016

Best Accounting Firm

First Place: Brown Edwards, Roanoke, BECPAs.com, 540-345-0936 Brown Edwards distinguishes itself from the majority of accounting firms with its focus on the Appalachian region. Offices are spaced two hours apart across the area to assure coordination of firm resources for clients. The firm services diverse industries including local government, manufacturing and higher education institutions. Second place: Sells, Hogg & Associates, CPAs, Martinsville, SHACPAs.com, 276-638-3904 Third place: Foti, Flynn, Lowen and Co., Roanoke, FFLC.com, 540-344-9246

Best Air Charter Service

First Place: Signature Flight Support, 22 Waypoint Drive NW, Roanoke SignatureFlight.com, 540-563-4401, Formerly Landmark Aviation, the air charter flight and aviation company has been integrated as part of Signature Flight Support—as a result its operation has nearly doubled in size. The company’s network has swelled to 195 locations worldwide, allowing increased travel flexibility for customers.

Best Antiques

First Place: Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke, BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200 Black Dog Salvage owners Mike Whiteside and Robert Kulp believe in “environmental capitalism,” which means taking trash out of the waste stream, reclaiming it as treasure and making a buck or two while they’re at it. The store specializes in architectural salvage and refurbishment, using everything from antique lumber to reclaimed apple crate swings. Second place: Roanoke Antique Mall, Roanoke, RoanokeAntiques.com, 540-344-0264 Third place: Zephyr Antiques, Abingdon, 276-628-6115

Best Architecture Firm

First Place: Mid Atlantic Architects Group, Roanoke, MAArchitectsGroup.com, 540-685-2722 Mid Atlantic Architects Group has only just begun building its record, opening earlier this year. Although the group is a newcomer to the industry, it’s hitting the ground running, servicing all of Virginia and working on projects from traditional residential properties to contemporary commercial buildings. They specialize in additions and renovations. Second place: Peyton Boyd Architect PC, Abingdon, PeytonBoyd.com, 276-628-2713 Third place: Thompson & Litton, Wise, T-L.com, 276-328-2161

Best Automotive Repair Shop

First Place: Pro Automotive, Inc., Martinsville, ProAutomotiveVa.net, 276-666-2167 Pro Automotive owner Jeff Barrow was working at a local dealership when he began fixing cars on the side. Soon after, he had more customers there than in the dealership, so in 1988 he decided to start his own repair shop. The shop works on both domestic and imported vehicles. Second place: Don’s Garage , Abingdon, 276-628-6869 Third place: Wayne’s Import Automotive, Roanoke, WaynesImports.com, 540-342-2481

Best Book Store

First Place: Barnes & Noble, Roanoke, BarnesAndNoble.com, 540-563-5683 Along with a wide selection of books and magazines, Barnes & Noble Roanoke organizes events like story time for kids and author readings, as well as special events and giveaways like April’s tabletop gaming night. The Roanoke location also features a significant collection of vinyl in its music section. Second place: Too Many Books, Roanoke, TooManyBooksRoanoke.com, 540-985-6469 Third place: Chapters Bookshop , Galax, ChaptersBookshop.com, 276-236-9703

Best Bridal Boutique

First Place: Chantilly Lace, Blacksburg, ChantillyLaceBridals.com, 540-951-5361 Marla Kemsey started Chantilly Lace when her daughter, Brenna, was only a year old. Twenty-six years later, they run the business together, providing formalwear and in-house alterations for the entire bridal party. Along with regular appointments, customers can schedule private bridal shopping sessions that include champagne and refreshments. Second place: David’s Bridal, Roanoke, DavidsBridal.com, 540-563-5800 Third place: A Bridal Path, Bristol, 276-466-6300

Best Car Dealer

First Place: Nelson Automotive Group, Martinsville, AutosByNelson.com, 877-275-6357 In the 40 or so years it has been in business, Nelson Automotive Group has grown from a tiny lot called Holiday Motors into seven locations representing 11 brands, including Ford, Honda, Cadillac and Mazda. The dealership also possesses nearly 500 pre-owned vehicles—even pre-owned motorcycles for the adventurous. Second place: Shelor Motor Mile, Christiansburg, Shelor.com, 540-381-8417 Third place: First Team Auto Mall, Roanoke, FirstTeamAutoMall.com, 540-362-4800

Best Children’s Clothing Store

First Place: Sprout Consignment, Abingdon, Facebook.com/SproutConsignment, 276-206-8941 It’s tough buying clothes for fast-growing kids, but fortunately, Sprout Consignment has frequent sales and clearances, often selling clothes for as little as $1—perfect for a child in the middle of a growth spurt. The store provides options for newborns to children size 14, as well as maternity clothes and toys. Second place: Once Upon A Child Christiansburg OnceUponAChildChristiansburg.com, 540-382-5045 Third place: Belk Martinsville Belk.com, 276-638-2471

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First Place: Alouf Aesthetics, Salem, AloufAesthetics.com, 540-375-0095 Drs. Stephen and Gregory Alouf jointly operate Alouf Aesthetics, a full service cosmetic surgery practice divided into two sections: On Dr. Gregory’s side, cosmetic surgery and aesthetics, and on Dr. Stephen’s, cosmetic dentistry. Along with non-surgical treatments like laser resurfacing, Dr. Gregory’s office offers liposuction and facial lifts and implants. Second place: The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill, Salem, CarolWrayMD.com, 540-444-4343 Third place: Phillip Grubbs M.D., Blacksburg, PhilipGrubbs.com, 540-951-8885

Best Cycle Shop

First Place: Chain of Fools Bicycle Repair, Martinsville, ChainOfFoolsBicycles.com, 276-336-8529 Chain of Fools celebrated its one-year anniversary in March, and owner Matt Huckfeldt says he is as determined as ever to get Martinsville biking. The thing that surprises him most? Just how many people want to ride, from “75-year-old grandmas to college students,” he says. The shop specializes in repair, but it also sells KHS Bicycles and a variety of other brands. Second place: East Coasters Bike Shop, Blacksburg, EastCoasters.com, 540-951-2369 Third place: Highlands Ski and Outdoor Center, Abingdon, HighlandsOutdoor.com, 276-628-1329

Best Day Spa

First Place: Martha Washington Inn and Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161 Chief among the Martha Washington Inn’s spa amenities is its saltwater heated pool. After a dip, one can further indulge with a sea-salt scrub pedicure, or a Botanical Hand or Skin Resurfacing treatment, reducing fine lines and pores by smoothing the skin with the warming properties of the gemstone tourmaline. Second place: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville, 276-632-2222 Third place: Village Spa, Collinsville, VillageSpa.net, 276-647-1680

Best Dental Practice

First Place: Martinsville Smiles, Martinsville, MartinsvilleSmiles.com, 276-632-9266 From veneers to orthodontics to oral cancer screenings, Martinsville Smiles helps its patients stay healthy and look their very best. The practice’s most recent achievement was in 2015, when Dr. Mark Crabtree was honored with the Virginia Dental Association’s most prestigious honor, the Emmanuel Michaels Distinguished Dentist Award. Second place: Brown Dental Associates, P.C., Abingdon, BrownDentalAssociates.com, 276-628-9507 Third place: Coots, Cross, Lavinder & Quinn Family Dentistry, Roanoke, CWCFD.com, 540-989-1170

Best Dermatology Practice

First Place: Dr. Judith Szulecki, Martinsville, 276-632-6496 Treating conditions from rosacea to skin cancer, Dr. Judith Szulecki will keep your skin healthy and blemish-free. Be careful scheduling appointments in October and April, however—the doctor leaves for Central America on charity missions for the Friends of Barnabas Foundation, providing impoverished individuals and families with primary medical care. Second place: New River Dermatology Blacksburg, NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210 Third place: River Ridge Dermatology, Blacksburg, RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376

Best Event Planning Company

First Place: Simplicity, Rocky Mount, EventsBySimplicity.com, 540-915-1089 Simplicity is true to its name—the company understands how important it is to keep events worry-free for clients, and it has extensive connections with vendors across Roanoke Valley. With years of experience in hospitality and catering services, owner Vicki Itson and her team will coordinate every detail of any event. Second place: Pear Tree Affairs, Wytheville, 276-617-1027 Third place: Events by Sherri, Christiansburg, EventsBySherri.com, 540-818-1770

Best Eye Care Provider

First Place: Vistar Eye Center, Roanoke, VistarEye.com, 540-855-5100 With nine main offices and 15 satellite offices, Vistar Eye Center treats almost every eye condition, providing Lasik, cataract eye surgery and general ophthalmological care. The center also provides specialized services such as oculofacial surgery to correct or reconstruct the eyelid and surrounding structures of the eye. Second place: Wythe Eye Associates, Wytheville, WytheEyeAssociates.com, 276-223-0033 Third place: Pearisburg Eye Associates, Pearisburg, PearisburgEyes.com, 540-921-3921

Best Financial Planning Firm

First Place: Edward Jones, Martinsville, EdwardJones.com, 276-632-0825 Edward Jones has more than 11,500 locations throughout the U.S., providing comprehensive financial services and advice. In Southwest Virginia, advisor Mike Gourley, who has been one-half of a two-person operation open since 2010, specializes in the needs of individuals from retirees to college students new to investing. Second place: Cary Street Partners, Abingdon, CaryStreetPartners.com, 276-628-2814 Third place: WoodmenLife , Roanoke, Woodmen.org, 540-562-0824

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First Place: Goodman Jewelers, Abingdon, GoodmanJewelers.biz, 276-676-3110 A bride chooses every detail of her wedding, so why not customize the ring as well? Custom made jewelry comprises nearly half of Goodman Jewelers’ business, from anniversary and wedding rings to diamonds and colored gemstone jewelry, though they specialize in bridal jewelry. Look for the store in its new location on Abingdon’s Main Street near the Barter Theatre. Second place: Fink’s Jewelers, Roanoke, Finks.com, 540-342-2991 Third place: Capones Jewelry, Blacksburg, CaponesJewelry.com, 540-953-1000

Best Florist

First Place: Simply the Best, Flowers & Gifts, Martinsville, SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378 It’s safe to say a Simply the Best bouquet will be well received on Valentine’s Day. The gift shop and florist offers fresh arrangements made in-house, as well as chocolate and gourmet gift baskets created by experienced designers (including Cupid, one of the florist’s aptly named artists). Second place: George’s, Roanoke, GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-318-7559 Third place: Petals of Wytheville, Wytheville, PetalsOfWytheville.com, 276-227-0031

Best Gift Shop

First Place: Provisions Gift Shoppe, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333 Provisions Gift Shoppe provides souvenirs from your stay in Wytheville at the historic Bolling Wilson Hotel, including mugs and wine glasses stamped with the hotel’s iconic logo. The store also carries goods like handcrafted woodwork and jewelry, as well as handmade soaps and lotions from nearby Beagle Ridge Farms. Second place: Janice Cain Stationery, Martinsville, JaniceCainStationery.com, 276-638-3282 Third place: ChocolatePaper, Roanoke, ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

Best Hair Salon

First Place: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville, 276-632-2222 If you’re looking for pampering, Reflections Day Spa has services to accommodate, from facials, airbrush tanning and manicures to body scrubs and wraps. When you’re done with your mani-pedi and Thai massage, pick up Jane Ardale brand makeup (or get a makeover with an artist) and browse the boutique. Second place: Corporate Image Barber Shop, Roanoke, CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222 Third place: Meredith’s Salon, Christiansburg, MeredithsSalon.com, 540-381-3050

Best Home Builder

First Place: Dollman Construction, Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700 Dollman Construction has renovated everything from kitchens and baths in Blacksburg to a Barnes & Noble café in Roanoke. The firm has received recognition for its attentive service from websites like Angie’s List, and continues to work closely with its clients on projects from additions and renovations to custom design and building. Second place: Hill-Thomas Builders, Blacksburg, Hill-Thomas.com, 540-921-0002 Third place: Lucas Home Builders, Newport, 540-599-1056

Best Hospital

First Place: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482 Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the state, and includes the Southwest region’s only Level 1 trauma center. The 703-bed hospital is also one of the few academic medical centers in the region, hosting multiple residencies and fellowships sponsored by Virginia Tech, as well as non-graduate medical programs like pharmacy practice. Second place: Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, MountainStatesHealth.com, 276-258-1000 Third place: LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, LewisGale.com, 540-776-4000

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First Place: Easterly Coleman Furniture, Lebanon, EasterlyColeman.net, 276-889-1244 Co-owner and designer Susan Easterly Coleman’s family legacy is furniture. Since her grandfather founded Lebanon Furniture Company in 1935, the business of home decorating has been passed down through her family. Today, the shop features lines like Theodore Alexander and Braddington Leather. Second place: Cranberry Lane, Bristol, CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899 Third place: Magnolia, Roanoke, 540-204-4774

Best Independent School

First Place: Carlisle School, Axton, CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288 Leadership, intellect and character are the foundational values that form Carlisle School’s approach to education, from preschool through high school. These values carry graduates far—since 1974 the school has had a 100 percent college acceptance rate, and its students’ SAT scores surpass the national average by at least 50 points. Second place: Community School, Roanoke, CommunitySchool.net, 540-563-5036 Third place: Sullins Academy, Bristol, SullinsAcademy.org, 276-669-4101

Best Interior Design Firm

First Place: Easterly Coleman, Lebanon, EasterlyColeman.net, 276-889-1244 Located in Lebanon Furniture’s former storage warehouse (now a chic showroom), Easterly Coleman offers design services for even the most eclectic of tastes. Designer Susan Easterly Coleman and associate designer David Earp will go as far as to draft hand-drawn plans for your space, consulting you on every detail from fabric and fixtures to paint. Second place: Circle Design Studio, Roanoke, CircleDesignStudio.com, 540-245-0269 Third place: Lou Harris Inc., Martinsville, LouHarrisInteriors.com, 276-632-1881

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First Place: Easterly Coleman, Lebanon, EasterlyColeman.net, 276-889-1244 Alongside its selection of high-end furniture, wallpaper and décor, Easterly Coleman frequently collaborates with Wood-Mode Fine Custom Cabinetry and other kitchen and cabinet suppliers. Kitchens can be tailored to almost any specifications, whether your home is a rustic cabin or a contemporary apartment. Second place: Dollman Construction, Inc., Roanoke, DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700 Third place: Circle Design Studio, Roanoke, CircleDesignStudio.com, 540-245-0269

Best Landscaping Company

First Place: Litton Landscapes, Wytheville, LittonLandscapes.com, 276-620-3976 A graduate of Virginia Tech, Brad Litton started mowing lawns and shoveling snow in 1994, when he was in the fourth grade. In 2001 he founded Litton Landscapes, LLC, and while the business certainly still mows lawns, it has expanded to include landscape design and installation, and hardscaping. Second place: Hendricks Lawncare & Landscape, Martinsville, 276-806-8477 Third place: Varsity Landscaping & Grounds, Roanoke, VarsityLandscaping.com, 540-774-8289

Best Law Firm

First Place: Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe, P.C., Martinsville, GGBSLawFirm.com, 276-638-2455 Founded in 1975 by brothers Ben and Philip Gardner, the firm has since expanded to include four attorneys and 10 support staff members. The firm specializes in civil litigation (such as personal injury cases) and criminal defense at both the state and federal levels. The attorneys also have experience with real estate law and development, as well as family law. Second place: Lacy, Campbell and Munique, P.C., Wytheville, LacyCampbell.com, 276-228-6677 Third place: PennStuart, Abingdon, PennStuart.com, 276-628-5151

Best Massage Therapy Group

First Place: Magic of Massage Spa, Bristol, 276-466-4044 There’s nothing mystical about the benefits of massage, but Magic of Massage Spa may have you feeling that way by the end of your appointment. The spa offers hot stone and full body massages with plenty of add-ons, such as a cold stone facial, or a chakra-balancing aromatherapy treatment. Second place: Eucalyptus Massage Therapy,Blacksburg, MassageBlacksburg.com, 540-552-2256 Third place: Allure Spa and Skin Health Boutique, Pearisburg, AllureSpaSkinHealth.com, 540-921-2300

Best Med Spa

First Place: MedTrim Spa Vanity, Bristol, MedTrimSpaVanity.com, 276-466-5100 Along with medical spa treatments such as fillers, Botox and Kybella injections, MedTrim Spa Vanity offers a full range of massage and salon services. Cap off your appointment with a deep tissue massage or a salon appointment for top-to-toe rejuvenation. The spa also offers cosmetic services like eyelash extensions. Second place: Les Cheveaux Salon & Day Spa, Roanoke, LesCheveuxSalonInc.com, 540-343-7211 Third place: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville, 276-632-2222

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First Place: Davidsons, Roanoke, DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734 Styles in menswear have changed in the century-plus that Davidsons has been in business, but even in our fast-fashion world, proper fit and personal touches are still relevant. Carrying hard-to-find and premium brands like Southwick and Oxxford, the store specializes in custom fitting and alteration, for garments purchased in-store, or elsewhere. Second place: Draper & Ferrell, Martinsville, DFClothiers.com, 276-638-3985 Third place: Kegley & Co., Abingdon, 276-628-1108

Best Men’s Haircut

First Place: Corporate Image Barber Shop, Roanoke, CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222 Whether you’re looking for an old-fashioned straight razor shave with hot towel or a touch up on your fade, Corporate Image Barber Shop’s barbers will have you covered. Soon to be added to the shop is a new in-house product line, aptly named the Mustachery, which will include chemical-free men’s hair care products and aftershave. Second place: Jack’s, Roanoke, JacksBarberShop.net, 540-344-5225 Third place: Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Martinsville, 276-632-2222

Best Orthodontic Practice

First place: Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, Roanoke, RoanokeValleyOrtho.com, 540-563-1640 A visit to Roanoke Valley Orthodontics will give you and your child cause to smile, and not just because of newly straightened teeth. Patients can win prizes by joining the practice’s membership program and earning points through contests and other activities. Second place: Dr. Paul C. Kaiser, Roanoke, KaiserOrthodontics.com, 540-362-1097 Third place: Snyder Orthodontics, Martinsville, DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First Place: Mountain Sports Ltd., Bristol, MountainSportsLtd.com, 276-466-8988 The Cheers family spends as much time as it can outdoors. In 2006 original owners Alice and Bob Cheers Sr. retired from managing Mountain Sports Ltd. to explore the outdoors full-time. Today, their sons Bob and Steve run the business and continue their parents’ tradition, teaching classes on fly-tying and organizing weekly bike meetups to ride the trails. Second place: Cabela’s, Bristol, Cabelas.com, 276-285-5700 Third place: Walkabout Outfitter, Roanoke, WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-777-2727

Best Pediatric Practice

First Place: Physicians to Children, Roanoke, PhysiciansToChildren.com, 540-344-9213 With a dozen doctors on staff and locations in Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake, Physicians to Children is staffed and ready to help your kids weather the typical illnesses of childhood. The practice also has lactation consultants on staff to provide guidance and support for breast-feeding mothers. Second place: Children’s Medical Center, Martinsville, CMCPeds.com, 276-632-9714 Third place: Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine, Roanoke, CarilionClinic.org, 540-772-4453

Best Pet Boarding

First Place: Grooming Tails Doggie Boarding & Daycare, Martinsville, GroomingTailsVa.com, 276-632-0212 Grooming Tails Doggie Boarding & Daycare provides full-service care from grooming to day care, and boarding for both cats and dogs. Your pet won’t be bored when staying here—Grooming Tails provides a climate-controlled play area, individualized playtime and three walks a day for your puppy pal, with options for an extra nature walk and some Greenies treats. Second place: Doe Creek Kennels, Pembroke, DoeCreekKennels.com, 540-293-4521 Third place: VCA Highlands Animal Hospital, Abingdon, VCAHighlandsVa.com, 276-628-4115

Best Photographer

First Place: Susi Lawson Photography, Wytheville, SusiLawson.ZenFolio.com, 276-613-2033 Before she shot her first wedding in 1985 (and before she decided to make photography a career in 1998), Susi Lawson was a portrait artist. That point of view is reflected in her work today. Whether she’s shooting a wedding or taking a careful portrait, Lawson believes her photos should reveal the essence of her subjects. Second place: Terry Aldhizer Photography, Roanoke, TerryAldhizer.com Third place: Kevin Hurley Photography, Roanoke, KevinHurleyPhotography.com, 540-345-3055

Best Physical Therapy Group

First Place: University Physical Therapy, Pearisburg, UniversityPTOnline.com, 540-921-5200 Rather than restricting itself to just one specialty, University Physical Therapy offers services for nearly all ages and ailments, including pediatric, geriatric and sports medicine. Whether you’re determined to improve your athletic performance or are just getting back on your feet after a fall, the group will develop an individualized plan to fit your goals. Second place: Lucas Therapies, Roanoke, LucasTherapies.com, 540-772-8022 Third place: Lebanon Physical Therapy & Rehabilitative Services, Lebanon, LebanonPT.com, 276-889-4090

Best Real Estate Firm

First Place: Rives S. Brown, Martinsville, RivesSBrown.com, 276-632-3463 Located in the “Grey Lady,” the first home in Martinsville to be designated as a historical landmark, Rives S. Brown is just as much an institution as the building it’s in. The real estate firm has been operating for 88 years, specializing in scenic residential properties in Martinsville and Henry Country. Second place: RE/MAX Valley Realtors, Roanoke, ReMax.com, 540-989-3000 Third place: Berry-Elliott Realtors, Martinsville, BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Best Shoe Store

First Place: Shoozies, Bristol, 276-644-3275 Opened in September 2010 , Shoozies stocks a variety of stylish and comfortable brands like UGG Australia, Birkenstock, Dansko and Aerosoles. You’re sure to leave Shoozies with a spring in your step, but take a look past its shoes—the store also stocks a full line of Brighton handbags and accessories. Second place: The Cobbler’s Wife, Roanoke, CobblersWife.com, 540-400-6589 Third place: Bush-Flora Shoes, Roanoke, 540-344-7398

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First Place: Valley View Mall, Roanoke, ValleyViewMall.com, 540-563-4440 After a long day of shopping at stores like Plow & Hearth, Sephora (inside JC Penney), Christopher & Banks and Altar’d State, why not catch a movie? Along with numerous dining options, the Valley View Mall is home to a Regal Cinemas theater. Second place: New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg, ShopNewRiverValleyMall.com, 540-381-0004 Third place: Towers Shopping Center, Roanoke, TowersShoppingCenter.com, 540-982-6791

Best Sporting Goods Store

First Place: Dunham’s Sports, Martinsville, DunhamsSports.com, 276-670-2046 Started in the Midwest as a bait and tackle store, Dunham’s Sports now stocks brands like Puma and Under Armour, as well as a full complement of sports equipment. If you’re part of a team, sportsmen’s club or company, the store offers discount programs to cover your organization’s equipment. Second place: Cabela’s, Bristol, Cabelas.com, 276-285-5700 Third place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, , Roanoke, DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-265-0861

Best Veterinary Hospital

First Place: King’s Mountain Animal Clinic, Collinsville, KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714 Not only does King’s Mountain Animal Clinic provide a full complement of services for a new puppy or kitten (and older pets too), the clinic even has veterinarians qualified to treat pets as exotic as your bearded dragon or boa constrictor. Second place: VCA Highlands Animal Hospital, Abingdon, VCAHighlandsVa.com, 276-628-4115 Third place: Vinton Veterinary Hospital, Vinton, VintonVet.com, 540-627-5118

Best Wedding Venue

First Place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

The Bolling Wilson has hosted many weddings since it first opened as the George Wythe Hotel in 1927, and today it is still a popular site for a reception or ceremony. With its historic terrazzo tile, grand lobby and outdoor patio and rooftop locations, it’s certain that a wedding held here will have a room with (many) views.

Second place: Chatmoss Golf and Country Club, Martinsville, ChatmossCC.org, 276-638-2484 Third place: Martha Washington Inn, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First Place: Serendipity Boutique, Bristol, ShopSerendipity.com, 276-644-9695 Owner Sarah Jane Hull’s personal mission is to spread “contagious confidence, one outfit at a time,” so it’s no wonder that it’s catching on all over Bristol. The boutique and its sister stores—including Be. Ella, which is dedicated to women sizes 10-24—all feature carefully curated lines in timeless styles. Second place: La De Da, Inc., Roanoke, LaDeDa.net, 540-345-6131 Third place: Urban Gypsy, Roanoke, UrbanGypsyVa.com, 540-400-8552