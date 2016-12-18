Shopping & Services: Central Region Winners 2016

Best Accounting Firm

First place: Keiter, Glen Allen, KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000 With 72 local CPAs and 20 partners, Keiter may be one of the largest accounting firms in the Richmond area, but it still prides itself on personalized service. The firm offers a full array of financial advisory services for businesses at any stage, with specialty services for family businesses, emerging or growing businesses and international clients. Second place: Harris, Hardy and Johnstone, Richmond, HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560 Third place: Davidson, Doyle and Hilton, Lynchburg, DDHCPA.com, 434-846-7611

Best Air Charter Service

First place: MartinAir, Richmond, FlyMartinAir.com, 804-222-7401 Whether you’ve just bought your first aircraft or want a flight to your next vacation without the commercial airport hassle, MartinAir has services spanning from private air charter to aircraft care and management. With specialty catering and ground transportation, MartinAir will ensure every flight is as smooth and stress-free as possible. Second place: MillionAir, Richmond, MillionAir-Richmond.com, 804-222-3700 Third place: HeloAir, Richmond, HeloAir.com, 804-226-3400

Best Antiques

First place: West End Antique Mall, Richmond, WestEndAntiqueMall.com, 804-359-1600 Now in its 20th year, West End Antique Mall is a one-stop-shop for the avid antiques hunter. With more than 250 booths filling a 53,000-square-foot space, dealers often travel internationally to hunt for unusual pieces. Local delivery is available for that Eames chair that won’t quite fit in the trunk. Second place: Buckingham Antique Mall, Midlothian, BuckinghamAntiqueMall.com, 804-893-4056 Third place: RVA Antiques, Richmond, RVAAntiques.com, 804-716-4388

Best Architecture Firm

First place: 3North, Richmond, 3North.com, 804-232-8900 3North has made its mark on the RVA landscape with projects including the Quirk Hotel, Ellwood Thompson’s and the Washington Redskins Training Center. The firm does not hew exclusively to a single aesthetic, but rather, allows context to guide the style of its work. From residential to recreational, 3North has designed for a diverse array of clients. Second place: VMDO Architects, Charlottesville, VMDO.com, 434-296-5684 Third place: Baskervill, Richmond, Baskervill.com, 804-343-1010

Best Automotive Repair Shop

First place: Wallace Automotive, Richmond, WallaceAutomotiveInc.com, 804-501-0700 Wallace Automotive abides by a modified version of the golden rule: do unto others’ cars as you would have them do unto yours. The family-owned and operated auto shop specializes in Honda and Acura repairs and maintenance, but can also fix most other Japanese models as well. Second place: Babcock’s Auto Service, Lynchburg,434-845-4690 Third place: Richmond Ford, Richmond, RichmondFord.com, 804-358-5521

Best Book Store

First place: Chop Suey, Richmond, ChopSueyBooks.com, 804-422-8066 Not sure what to read next? Have a Chop Suey “Blind Date with a Book.” Wrapped in brown paper to disguise its identity, you’ll only know the handpicked book’s genre and some basic info. No pressure if it’s not your style—you can return the book after reading. Second place: Givens Books & Little Dickens, Lynchburg, GivensBooks.com, 434-385-5027 Third place: Barnes and Noble, Richmond, BarnesAndNoble.com, 804-282-0781

Best Bridal Boutique

First place: Tiffanys Bridal, Richmond, TiffanysBridal.com, 804-273-6303 A wedding is often a family affair, and Tiffanys is ready to help. Open since 1969, Tiffanys is one of the oldest bridal salons in Richmond, and often serves daughters of previous clients. The store sells gowns in most price ranges with designers like Stella York, as well as two private lines exclusive to the boutique. Second place: David’s Bridal, Richmond, DavidsBridal.com, 804-747-9920 Third place: Urban Set Bride, Richmond, UrbanSetBride.com, 804-562-1212

Best Car Dealer

First place: McGeorge Car Company, Richmond, McGeorgeOnline.com, 804-755-9200 A lot has changed since 1955, especially for David R. McGeorge Car Company. The company includes multiple franchises throughout the Richmond area, including its Toyota dealership, which opened in 2006. The 10,000-square-foot space houses more than 600 vehicles, making it the largest volume Toyota dealership in the Central region. Second place: Richmond Ford, Richmond, RichmondFord.com, 804-358-5521 Third place: Pearson Auto Group, Midlothian, BuyPearson.com, 804-276-0300

Best Children’s Clothing Store

First place: Buttons & Bows, Richmond, ButtonsAndBowsKids.com, 804-285-0482 Buttons & Bows is in the business of firsts. From baby’s first day home to First Communion, and everything between and beyond, they have what your child needs. While you’re looking for brands like Jaxxwear or Us Angels, or for the perfect christening gift, your child can stay occupied with the shop’s toys and books. Second place: Kid to Kid, Glen Allen, KidToKid.com/Richmond, 804-290-0441 Third place: Clover, Richmond, CloverKids.com, 804-355-3517

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

First place: Dr. Joe Niamtu, Richmond, LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223 Plastic surgery has changed dramatically in the 31 years Dr. Niamtu has been working—these days, about half of his business includes non-surgical cosmetic procedures like injections and laser treatments. Although the trends may be changing, the doctor continues to make his patients feel their best, whether that’s through a facelift (Dr. Joe’s signature procedure) or fillers. Second place: Dr. Travis Shaw, Richmond, TravisShawMD.com, 804-775-4559 Third place: Dr. Nadia Blanchet, Richmond, NadiaBlanchetMD.com, 804-320-8545

Best Cycle Shop

First place: 3Sports, Henrico, ThreeSports.com, 804-288-4000 Training for your first triathlon is difficult enough without having to worry about having the proper gear. As athletes themselves, 3Sports’ staff knows the importance of equipment, testing every piece of gear for your running, cycling and swimming needs. With their expertise and the quality of their stock, this crew will prep you to hit the ground running. Second place: Agee’s Bicycle Company, Midlothian, Agees.com, 804-794-6754 Third place: Carytown Bicycle Co., Richmond, CarytownBikes.com, 804-440-2453

Best Day Spa

First place: Bombshell, Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051 Founded to provide affordable Brazilian waxing and tanning services, Bombshell has grown into a full service hair salon and spa with a sassy vintage vibe. In collaboration with medical director Dr. Travis Shaw, Bombshell offers a range of services from fillers to facials. New this spring are lash extensions and eyebrow threading. Second place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330 Third place: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa, Glen Allen, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Best Dental Practice

First place: Virginia Family Dentistry, Midlothian, VaDentist.com, 804-794-9789 Having expanded to 12 locations with more than 50 dentists and dental specialists, Virginia Family Dentistry ensures you don’t have to go far for your dental health, whether you’re in need of a periodontist, orthodontist or a general dentist. The most recent addition to the staff is Dr. Jeff Laughlin, a pediatric dentist. Second place: Murry & Kuhn, Midlothian, MKDentistry.com, 804-379-7677 Third place: Brown, Reynolds, Snow and LeNoir, Richmond, BRSDentistry.com, 804-288-5324

Best Dermatology Practice

First place: Richmond Dermatology & Laser Specialists, Richmond, RichmondDermLaser.com, 804-282-8510 From acne to eczema, from hair loss to skin cancer, Richmond Dermatology & Laser Specialists treat an array of conditions and work to maintain the skin you’re in at any age. Specializing in pre-cancer screening and cancer treatment, the center offers both aesthetic and medical care, as well as specialized skin care products for a variety of conditions. Second place: Midlothian Dermatology, MidloDerm.com, 804-378-3048 Third place: Dermatology Associates, Midlothian, DermVa.com, 804-794-2307

Best Event Planning Company

First place: Mosaic Catering + Events, Richmond, MosaicCateringEvents.com, 804-525-2190 Even if you’re not quite sure what you’d like your wedding, party or lunch to look like, Mosaic has a team of designers, builders, marketing professionals and caterers at the ready to help you come up with ideas for an elegant and stylish event. Mosaic also offers event rentals and custom-built decorations. Second place: McBride Events, Manakin-Sabot, McBrideEvents.com, 804-687-9251 Third place: Kim Moody, Blackstone, KimMoodyDesign.com, 434-292-5000

Best Eye Care Provider

First place: Virginia Eye Institute, Richmond, VaEye.com, 804-287-4200 The Virginia Eye Institute was the first in the state of Virginia to perform Lasik surgery, which speaks to its commitment to innovation and comprehensive eye care. The group offers treatments for specialized ophthalmic needs, including laser-assisted cataract surgery, glaucoma care and retinal and corneal disorders. Its eight locations also house eyewear centers staffed by certified opticians. Second place: Patterson Eye Clinic, Richmond, PattersonEyeClinic.com, 804-285-7638 Third place: Grove Avenue Eye Center, Richmond, GroveEyeCare.com, 804-353-3937

Best Financial Planning Firm

First place: Endeavor Capital, Richmond, EndeavorCapitalLLC.com, 804-888-9900 Founded on the heels of the 2008 financial crisis, Endeavor Capital aims to empower its customers to make sound financial decisions. Representing a tradition of financial advising that spans three generations, founder Jonathan Kennedy Jr. provides financial planning, retirement and investment strategy and legacy planning services. Second place: Davenport, Richmond, InvestDavenport.com, 804-780-2000 Third place: Edward Jones, Midlothian, EdwardJones.com, 804-897-1127

Best Fine Jewelry Store

First place: Adolf Jewelers, Richmond, AdolfJewelers.com, 804-285-3671 Buying jewelry should be more than just a click on a screen, say the owners of Adolf Jewelers. With a staff possessing more than 225 years of combined experience, and prices ranging from high-end to affordable, the store prides itself on providing personal attention to its customers, as well as a wide array of stones and styles. Second place: Carreras Jewelers, Richmond, CarrerasJewelers.com, 804-282-7018 Third place: Bowen Jewelry, Lynchburg, BowenJewelry.com, 434-845-3495

Best Florist

First place: Coleman Brothers Flowers, Richmond, ColemanFlowers.com, 804-262-8681 Family-owned and operated for more than 40 years, Coleman Brothers Flowers prepares custom bouquets and fresh flowers for all occasions. For more permanent displays, portraits, or for a bridal bouquet to pass down to the next generation, silk flowers and arrangements are also available. Second place: Strange’s, Richmond, Stranges.com, 804-360-2800 Third place: Vogue Flowers, Richmond, VogueFlowers.com, 804-353-9600

Best Gift Shop

First place: Mongrel, Richmond, MongrelRVA.com, 804-342-1272 When you’re walking into Mongrel, step carefully—the store is so stuffed with quirky things like Baltic Amber candles, Zen tea accessories, RVA-inspired cookbooks, gag gifts and cards that the aisles may seem labyrinthine. On the bright side, Mongrel’s eclectic selection makes it a given that you’ll find an unusual gift. Second place: Tweed, Richmond, TweedAtHome.com, 804-249-3900 Third place: R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery, Washington, RHBallard.com, 540-675-1411

Best Hair Salon

First place: Bombshell, Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051 Girls with curls never fear! You can leave your straightening iron at the door. Along with full service coloring and blowouts, Bombshell offers “Curly Girl” cuts by stylists trained and certified in the method of dry cutting. Each curl is cut one by one, eliminating frizz and ensuring precision styling. Second place: Mango Salon, Richmond, MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800 Third place: Ciao Bella Salon, Midlothian, CiaoBellaSalonVa.com, 804-744-3337

Best Home Builder

First place: Smith & Robertson, Charlottesville, SmithAndRobertson.com, 434-971-7026 Ron Smith and Glenn Robertson started their business in 1976 with the intention of building planet-friendly custom homes. Smith & Robertson often use timber-frame construction and recycled materials, and their homes are at least bronze-level certified green by the National Association of Home Builders. Second place: Bel Arbor Builders, Chesterfield, BelArborBuilders.com, 804-751-9050 Third place: Mark Franko Custom Building, Richmond, FrankoCustomBuilding.com, 804-355-4917

Best Hospital

First place: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, Richmond.BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011 St. Mary’s Hospital is celebrating its 50th year of providing compassionate healthcare in a range of specialties dating back to its founding by the Sisters of Bon Secours to minister to the poor and the sick. St. Mary’s is ranked among the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in the country by Thomson Reuters. Second place: Medical College of Virginia at VCU, Richmond, VCUHealth.org, 804-828-9000 Third place: Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, Henrico, HCAVirginia.com/Locations/Henrico-Doctors-Hospital, 804-289-4500

Best Independent Home Décor Store

First place: Ruth & Ollie, Richmond, RuthAndOllie.com, 804-288-3360 Home furnishing and design should be fun, say Ruth & Ollie owners Kat and Mike Liebschwager. If you’re redesigning your dining room, furnishing a new home or just looking for a new sofa, the Carytown store’s selection of à la mode furnishings will almost certainly make your shopping trip enjoyable. Second place: Williams & Sherrill, North Chesterfield, WilliamsAndSherrill.com, 804-320-1730 Third place: RVA Antiques on the Avenue, Richmond, RVAAntiques.com, 804-716-4388

Best Independent School

First place: Blue Ridge School, St. George, BlueRidgeSchool.com, 434-985-2811 Blue Ridge School takes a holistic approach to educating boys, focusing on the needs of its students academically, socially and spiritually. The curriculum is designed to specifically address the needs of young men and to help them reach their full potential through tailored academics, service learning trips and character building classes. Second place: Collegiate School, Richmond, Collegiate-va.org, 804-740-7077 Third place: Steward School, Richmond, StewardSchool.org, 804-740-3394

Best Interior Design Firm

First place: Decorum, Richmond, Decorum-Interiors.com, 804-282-9900 Decorum’s owners, the designing duo of Myrf Bowry and Leah Dodge, met at work, and soon decided to take the plunge and start designing on their own. They carry more than 500 lines of furniture and home accessories, including Dana Gibson and Wesley Hall, and even offer decorating and floral arranging for special occasions. Second place: Katheryn Robertson LTD, Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721 Third place: Jennifer Stoner Interiors, Richmond, JenniferStonerInteriors.com, 804-622-0605

Best Kitchen Design Firm

First place: Custom Kitchens, Richmond, CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247 In 1957, Arthur Hendrick quit his job selling appliances at Thalhimer’s to start his own kitchen design business. More than 60 years later, family-owned and operated Custom Kitchens echoes the craftsmanship and personal touch of its first kitchen designs in the sleek kitchens it creates today, with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances like Sub-Zero. Second place: Katheryn Robertson LTD, Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721 Third place: KDW Home, Richmond, KDWHome.com, 804-262-0006

Best Landscaping Company

First place: Cartwright Landscaping, Richmond, CartwrightLandscaping.com, 804-381-8204 Since owner Jeff Cartwright started Cartwright Landscaping from his shed in 2011, the company has grown to install and maintain lawns and gardens for more than 600 clients around Richmond. The company also donates its services to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. Second place: Mike’s Lawn and Landscape LLC, Hopewell, MikesLawnAndLandscape.com, 804-640-5428 Third place: Virginia Green Lawn Care, Richmond, VirginiaGreenLawnCare.com, 804-285-6200

Best Law Firm

First place: McGuireWoods, Richmond, McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000 McGuireWoods has been a presence in Richmond for more than a century, and has a strong reputation to show for it. The firm’s more than 1,000 attorneys practice corporate, real estate, litigation and finance law, and donate their services pro bono to local veterans’ organizations such as Richmond’s Freedom House, a temporary shelter for U.S. vets. Second place: Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen, Richmond, AllenAndAllen.com, 866-388-6413 Third place: Williams Mullen, Richmond, WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000

Best Massage Therapy Group

First place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330 Each of Glow Med Spa’s locations provide a different relaxation experience tied to one of three elements—earth, water or fire. Journey into an enchanted forest complete with papier-mâché trees at the Northside “earth” location, or into a warm glow at the Short Pump “fire” locale, lit by faux fire torches. A “water” location in Westchester will open this fall. Second place: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa, Glen Allen, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498 Third place: Massage Envy, Richmond, MassageEnvy.com, 804-440-0004

Best Med Spa

First place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330 Problem skin doesn’t always warrant an expensive visit to the dermatologist. Glow Med Spa’s master aestheticians will leave your skin feeling renewed with their wide complement of chemical peels, facials and injection services, targeting skin problems from acne to age spots. Second place: Bombshell, Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051 Third place: Med Spa of Virginia Total Wellness Center, Orange, MedSpaVa.com, 540-672-2428

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First place: Franco’s, Richmond, Francos.com, 804-264-2994 Franco’s Fine Clothier brings back the experience of personalized shopping with its selection of high-end formalwear, casualwear and shoes by Armani, Alan Edmonds, Moretti and others, as well as its team of trained salespeople. Franco’s on-site alterations department ensures your Hickey Freeman sport coat fits as if it were bespoke. Second place: Peter Blair, Richmond, Peter-Blair.com, 804-288-8123 Third place: R. Coffee, Lynchburg, RCoffeeClothiers.com, 434-384-0518

Best Men’s Haircut

First place: Bombshell, Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051 Looking for cutting edge barbering with ’50s style? Bombshell prides itself on keeping up to date with the latest trends like wavy, high-volume undercuts. The expertise and specialized services for men at Bombshell make the salon a destination for nearly all of your grooming needs, from buzzcuts and fades to waxing. Second place: High Point Barber Shop, Richmond, HighPointBarberShop.com, 804-980-6982 Third place: Refuge for Men, Richmond, Refuge4Men.com, 804-539-3526

Best Orthodontic Practice

First place: Virginia Family Dentistry, Midlothian, VADentist.com, 804-794-9789 Virginia Family Dentistry offers 360-dental care for all members of the family, including orthodontics for adults and children. Five experienced orthodontists on staff, and convenient locations across the city, offer the convenience of one-stop dental shopping. Second place: Gardner Orthodontics, Richmond, GardnerGrins.com, 804-282-0505 Third place: Aloha Orthodontics, Mechanicsville, AlohaBraces.us, 804-746-7720

Best Outdoor Outfitter

First place: REI, Glen Allen, REI.com, 804-360-1381 So, you want to backpack on the Appalachian Trail this summer—but how do you start? REI has some ideas. The retailer offers classes on camping basics and trip planning for the AT that will transform you from urbanite to outdoorsman. The store’s extensive stock will ensure you have all the gear you’ll need. Second place: River Rock Outfitter, Fredericksburg, RiverRockOutfitter.com, 540-372-8708 Third place: Green Top, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

Best Pediatric Practice

First place: Pediatric Associates of Richmond, Richmond, ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205 There are 21 pediatricians at Pediatric Associates of Richmond, including two emeritus doctors, all helping parents from their child’s birth to their 18th birthday. Expectant parents looking for a pediatrician can take free prenatal classes offered through the practice, which help them learn about what to expect in the first few days of their baby’s life. Second place: Richmond Pediatrics, Richmond, RichmondPediatrics.com, 804-747-1750 Third place: F. Read Hopkins, Lynchburg, HopkinsPediatrics.com, 434-237-8886

Best Pet Boarding

First place: Happy Camper Pet Lodge, Richmond, HappyCamperPetLodge.com, 804-308-8191 Since it started in 2013, Happy Camper Pet Lodge has nearly tripled its size, expanding its astro-turf play area and building kennels for at least 25 more dogs. The CPR and first aid certified staff will pal around with your pooch (or cat, or rabbit, or bird) for as long as you’re away. In summer, pets can beat the heat with splash pools and the occasional James River field trip. Second place: Dog Services, Richmond, DogServicesRVA.com, 804-288-3647 Third place: Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, Glen Allen, HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

Best Photographer

First place: Sean DeWitt Photography, Richmond, SeanDewittPhotography.com, 804-687-9091 Sean DeWitt first held a camera when he was 13, after watching his father work as a photographer. Following in his footsteps, DeWitt specializes in bridal and engagement portraits, commemorating special occasions and unlocking clients’ personalities by placing them against romantic sunsets and idyllic landscapes. Second place: Wendell Powell Studio, Richmond, WendellPowell.com, 804-741-6732 Third place: Hayes & Fisk Photography, Richmond, HayesAndFisk.com, 804-740-9307

Best Physical Therapy

First place: Thrive Physical Therapy, Richmond, ThrivePTVa.com, 804-320-2220 If golf is your game, Thrive Physical Therapy offers the Titleist Performance Institute physical examination to evaluate and improve your swing, as well as treatments for a variety of ailments. This year, the group is expanding its preventive programs to include a concierge physical therapy service. Second place: Tidewater Physical Therapy, Richmond, TPTI.com, 804-288-1380 Third place: Physical Therapy at ACAC, Charlottesville, ACAC.com, 434-984-3800

Best Real Estate Firm

First place: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond, JoynerFineProperties.com, 800-446-3858 First opened as a commercial real estate firm in 1973, Joyner Fine Properties is now involved in nearly every aspect of real estate management. Since 1998 it has grown from 28 agents to more than 175. The firm also offers property management, relocation services and, true to its roots, commercial leasing, sales and consulting. Second place: Long & Foster, Richmond, StrawberryStreetSales.com, 804-340-0840 Third place: Valentine Properties, Moseley, HeartsInHomes.com, 804-423-6000

Best Shoe Store

First place: Saxon Shoes, Henrico, SaxonShoes.com, 804-285-3473 Cole Haan and Michael Kors are among the names you’ll see while browsing Richmond’s Saxon Shoes, though you might have to go to the store’s second floor to see it all. If you’ve got an unusual size, it is likely they’ll have it in stock—the store carries every size from a woman’s size 4 to a 14, and from extra slim to extra wide. Second place: DSW, Richmond, DSW.com, 804-290-4244 Third place: 3Sports, Henrico, ThreeSports.com, 804-288-4000

Best Shopping Area/Mall

First place: Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, ShortPumpMall.com, 804-364-9500 The recently-renovated Short Pump Town Center is a place for the community to gather. With children’s play areas, comfortable seating and a summer concert series in addition to its 140 stores, including the newly opened Cabela’s and Lilly Pulitzer, and restaurants like the Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano’s, you’ll find a whole day’s entertainment here. Second place: Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, ShopStonyPoint.com, 804-267-2740 Third place: Carytown, Richmond, CarytownRVA.org

Best Sporting Goods Store

First place: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Richmond, DicksSportingGoods.com, 804-261-1853 No matter what your sport is, Dick’s Sporting Goods is bound to have equipment for it, from pole vaulting to table tennis, and wrestling to lacrosse. If you can’t find what you need in-store, Dick’s staff can order it for you and have it delivered to your home. They also offer specialty services at this location like custom drilling for bowling balls and racquet stringing. Second place: Green Top, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188 Third place: Bass Pro Shop, Ashland, BassPro.com/Richmond, 804-496-4700

Best Veterinary Hospital

First place: Betty Baugh Animal Clinic, Richmond, BettyBaughsAnimalClinic.com, 804-288-7387 The full-service clinic offers specialized treatments like laser therapy and acupuncture for pets with chronic pain in addition to its traditional pet care services. Have a new furry addition to the family? Puppy and kitten wellness packages, which for puppies include up to four wellness exams and four vaccines (three of each for kittens) as well as a 50 percent discount on spaying or neutering, are available for $255. Second place: River City Veterinary Hospital, Richmond, RiverCityVetHospital.com, 804-308-8920 Third place: Winterfield Animal Hospital, Midlothian, WinterfieldVet.com, 804-897-8522

Best Wedding Venue

First place: Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206 The Inn at Willow Grove’s boxwood garden makes an intimate setting for a wedding, with a reception to follow in its 18th-century reclaimed wood barn. On-site catering simplifies the day, along with other services like furniture rentals, guest accommodations and on-site coordination. Second place: Walden Hall, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-509-1440 Third place: Maymont, Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First place: Nellie George, Richmond, Facebook.com/Nellie.George.54, 804-288-0894 Stocking colorful, high-end brands like BB Dakota, Rachel Zoe and Calypso St. Barth, Nellie George’s funky turquoise chandelier-bedecked storefront supplies clothes with Palm Beach flair for women of all ages and for a variety of occasions. Second place: Levys, Richmond, Facebook.com/LevysRichmond, 804-673-0177 Third place: Talbots, Richmond, Talbots.com, 804-288-0020