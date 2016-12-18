Food & Drink: Northern Region Winners 2016

Best Asian Restaurant

First place: Siam Classic, Manassas, Siam-Classic.com, 703-368-5647 When picking out a pad thai or contemplating a curry, diners at Siam Classic can also choose their level of spice, on a scale of 1-10. House specials include tangy tilapia, with bell peppers and onions, and paradise duck, with pineapple, asparagus, bell peppers, cucumber and honey, stir-fried in a sweet red sauce. Second place: Faang Thai Restaurant, Warrenton, FaangRestaurant.com, 540-341-8800 Third place: Peter Chang, Arlington, PeterChangArlington.com, 703-538-6688

Best Bakery

First place: Red Truck Bakery, Marshall, RedTruckBakery.com, 540-364-2253 Last January, after Red Truck Bakery owner Brian Noyes sent President Obama a letter about starting a bakery during the recession, POTUS not only shared Noyes’ letter, and his response, on his official Facebook page on “Pi Day” (March 14, or 3.14)—he also shared a snap of himself eating a piece of the bakery’s pecan pie, praising Noyes’ hard work, optimism, and, of course his “darn good pie.” Second place: Heidelberg Pastry Shop, Arlington, HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394 Third place: Edibles Incredible Desserts, Reston, EdiblesIncredible.com, 703-709-8200

Best Bar

First place: Sweetwater Tavern, Centreville, GreatAmericanRestaurants.com, 703-449-1100 A perfectly-drawn likeness of Darth Vader for the High Desert imperial stout and a whimsical mermaid for the Naked River pale lager on Sweetwater’s chalkboard menu bring its beers on tap to life. Combined with its heated patio and Southwest-inspired décor, the bar is an appealing place to kick back for an after work (or after anything) brew. Second place: Malone’s of Manassas, MalonesOfManassas.com, 571-208-1246 Third place: MacDowell Brew Kitchen, Leesburg, MacDowellBrewKitchen.com, 703-777-2739

Best Barbecue Restaurant

First place: The Bone, Manassas, TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-330-3820 All sides, salad dressings and sauces at The Bone are made in-house—as are, of course, the main dishes, including sandwiches of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey and chicken. The NoVa-native chain, formerly known as Bad to the Bone Smokehouse, also has outposts in Gainesville (their first, opened in 2011), and right outside of the Verizon Center in D.C. Second place: Willard’s BBQ, Chantilly, DCBBQ.com, 703-488-9970 Third place: Dixie Bones, Woodbridge, DixieBones.com, 703-492-7885

Best Breakfast Restaurant

First place: Ashton Family Restaurant, Manassas, AshtonFamilyRestaurant.com, 703-330-5151 Many of Ashton Family Restaurant’s breakfast options have a Tex-Mex bent, like huevos rancheros, Guatemalan tipico and a dish called the Central American, comprising two any-style eggs with beans, fried plantains, queso and sour cream on either toast or a tortilla. But the restaurant goes All-American too with to-die-for eggs Benedict. Second place: Frost Diner, Warrenton, 540-347-3047 Third place: Virginia Kitchen, Herndon, VAKitchen.com, 703-471-0808

Best Burger Joint

First place: Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, Leesburg, MeltGourmetCheeseburgers.com, 703-443-2105 When the restaurant opened four years ago, the aim was to serve a fusion of fine dining with burgers, fries and shakes. The result is a traditional menu with a little bit of luxury, like the February burger-of-the-month—a patty made out of grilled shrimp, basil pesto and four-cheese macaroni, finished with a red velvet chocolate shake. Second place: Foster’s Grille, Manassas, FostersGrille.com, 703-257-7272 Third place: The Counter, Reston, TheCounterBurger.com, 703-796-1008

Best Caterer

First place: Claire’s at the Depot, Warrenton, ClairesRestaurant.com, 540-351-1616 When it comes to catering, Claire’s at the Depot specializes in intimate affairs, such as birthday parties, smaller weddings and memorial celebrations. Fan favorite catering options include appetizers like the mini crab cakes or sweet potato biscuits with country ham, or entrées like beef tenderloin or honey glazed salmon. Second place: Purple Onion Catering Company, Vienna, PurpleOnionCatering.com, 703-631-0050 Third place: Amphora Catering, Herndon, AmphoraCatering.com, 703-938-3800

Best Chocolatier

First place: Cocoa Vienna, Vienna, CocoaVienna.com, 703-865-8881 Cocoa Vienna has more than 1,500 molds ready to create scene-stealing pieces crafted from chocolate, in the shape of everything from footballs to high heel shoes. The shop also sells gift boxes in 4-48-piece sizes—perfect to mix and match their tasty goods. Second place: Artisan Confections, Arlington, ArtisanConfections.com, 703-524-0007 Third place: Edibles Incredible Desserts, Reston, EdiblesIncredible.com, 703-709-8200

Best Dessert Menu

First place: River Bend Bistro & Wine Bar, Alexandria, RiverBendBistro.com, 703-347-7545 Another day, another dollop—of vanilla ice cream, that is, melting on top of one of River Bend Bistro’s apple cobblers. Other dessert menu items reflect owner Caroline Ross’ extensive background working at French and Italian restaurants, including mascarpone cheesecake with berry coulis, a pinenut tarte with caramel sauce and a chocolate cherry chess pie. Second place: Claire’s at the Depot, Warrenton, ClairesRestaurant.com, 540-351-1616 Third place: Edibles Incredible Desserts, Reston, EdiblesIncredible.com, 703-709-8200

Best Farmers’ Market

First place: City of Manassas Farmers’ Market, VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599 At the 20-year-old City of Manassas Farmers’ Market, shoppers find organic produce, local meats and baked goods, and more than a few perks—among them, live musical entertainment and tips from master gardeners. During peak season, the market is held on Thursdays (producers only) and Saturdays; in the winter, Saturdays only. Second place: Falls Church Farmers’ Market, FallsChurchVa.gov/FarmersMarket, 703-248-5027 Third place: Leesburg Saturday Farmers’ Market, LoudounFarmersMarket.org, 540-454-8089

Best Food Truck

First place: Hidden Julles Café (The Rambler), Warrenton, HiddenJullesCafe.com, 540-216-3121 “I’d be lying if I said the movie Chef didn’t influence me to do it,” says Adam Lynch, co-owner of Hidden Julles Café, about his decision to launch the Rambler, the café’s food truck, last year. Serving locally-sourced, predominantly organic sandwiches, soups and salads, recent dishes have included a smoked salmon wrap and Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese. Second place: Pittsburgh Rick’s, Leesburg, PittsburghRicks.com, 703-737-3700 Third place: The Bone, Gainesville, TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

Best Gourmet Grocery Store

First place: The Whole Ox, Marshall, TheWholeOx.com, 540-724-1650 The Whole Ox opened in September 2011, when co-owners Derek and Amanda Luhowiak saw a need for a local butcher. Today, they have expanded to sell sustainable goods in addition to meats from local farms and small distributors around the U.S. Soon, they hope to install a 14-seat bar and serve more prepared foods. Second place: Balducci’s, McLean, Balduccis.com, 703-448-3828 Third place: Wegman’s, Gainesville, Wegmans.com, 571-222-2300

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Ciao Osteria, Centreville, Ciao-Osteria.com, 703-543-8955 What to order at Ciao Osteria? The pizza is “out of control,” says Ryan Haas, a manager at the restaurant, who adds that the osso buco is a must-try, too. Just make sure to save room for dessert: last April, on the same day the restaurant celebrated its second anniversary, it opened Ciao Gelato right next door. Second place: Cafe Torino and Bakery, Warrenton, CafeTorinoAndBakery.com, 540-347-2713 Third place: Carmello’s, Manassas, Carmellos.com, 703-368-5522

Best Local Craft Brewery

First place: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, Warrenton, OldBustHead.com, 540-347-4777 Housed in a World War II-era warehouse, Old Bust Head Brewery features counter tops crafted from recycled beer bottles and German-style beer hall tables sourced from reclaimed wood. There are 20 beers on tap, including Sonic Charm Double IPA and Cinquapin Chestnut Porter, homemade root beer, and floats made with Remington-based MooThru ice cream. Second place: Port City Brewing Company, Alexandria, PortCityBrewing.com, 703-797-2739 Third place: Lost Rhino Brewing Company, Ashburn, LostRhino.com, 571-291-2083

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

First place: Carousel Frozen Treats, Warrenton, CarouselFrozenTreats.com, 540-351-0004 The shop’s 20 flavors of soft serve can be topped with goodies both traditional (sprinkles, peanuts or Hershey syrup) and unexpected (oatmeal cream pie bites or chocolate covered pretzels). The parlor also offers Hawaiian ice, Italian ice and gelati, and classic banana splits. Second place: Nathan’s Dairy Bar, Manassas, NathansDairyBar.com, 703-335-9051 Third place: The Dairy Godmother, Alexandria, TheDairyGodmother.com, 703-683-7767

Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shop

First place: Caffè Amouri, Vienna, CaffeAmouri.com, 703-938-1623 After reading an online article about home coffee roasting, Michael Amouri quit his job of more than 20 years in television production to get into the business. The bold move paid off, as Caffè Amouri enters its sixth year. The shop still roasts its own beans and is noted for its Walk to School Wednesdays, when any parent walking a child to school gets a free cup o’ Joe. Second place: Ground Central Station, Manassas, GroundsCentralStation.com, 571-379-7285 Third place: Northside Social, Arlington, NorthsideSocialArlington.com, 703-465-0145

Best Outdoor Dining

First place: Claire’s at the Depot, Warrenton, ClairesRestaurant.com, 540-351-1616 Starting late spring and going through early autumn, Claire’s at the Depot (located in a renovated train station) hosts live music on its patio each Thursday evening. Featured dishes include risotto with roasted fennel, sautéed kale and artichoke hearts in the winter, and fresh asparagus and fava beans in the spring. Second place: Monza, Manassas, EatMonza.com, 703-368-5522 Third place: Okra’s, Manassas, Okras.com, 703-330-2729

Best Restaurant

First place: Claire’s at the Depot, Warrenton, ClairesRestaurant.com, 540-351-1616 Claire’s at the Depot offers two dining rooms: “The Tavern,” with copper top tables and a more modern aesthetic, and “The Garden Room,” with linen tablecloths and an upmarket feel, which opens up to Claire’s open-air patio. Both are ideal for enjoying dishes like blackened sea scallops with Andouille sausage and crab cream sauce or beet and goat cheese salad, both popular items on the menu. Second place: River Bend Bistro & Wine Bar, Alexandria, RiverBendBistro.com, 703-347-7545 Third place: L’Auberge Chez François, Great Falls, LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

Best Pizzeria

First place: Tony’s New York Pizza, Manassas, TonysNewYorkPizza.com, 703-330-8109 Tony’s may be the ne plus ultra in pizza: New York-style pie prepared by a native Italian, a Neapolitan, to be precise. Tony D’Augustino opened his restaurant in 1989; today, he has three locations throughout NoVa (there is “a family member in every store,” he says). Along with its famous pizza, Tony’s serves traditional Neapolitan dishes, like the restaurant’s signature seafood linguine with red clam sauce. Second place: Fireworks Pizza, Leesburg, FireworksPizza.com, 703-779-8400 Third place: Pupatella, Arlington, Pupatella.com, 571-312-7230

Best Place for Brunch

First place: Claire’s at the Depot, Warrenton, ClairesRestaurant.com, 540-351-1616 Here’s a tip: Claire’s is so popular for brunch that it’s best to reserve your table well in advance, which you can do via its website, a handy tool for fans of their Eggs Chesapeake (poached eggs and Virginia ham on an English muffin with hollandaise and smoked Gouda grits) and Anna’s Fabulous Quiche of the Day. Second place: Malone’s of Manassas, MalonesOfManassas.com, 571-208-1246 Third place: River Bend Bistro & Wine Bar, Alexandria, RiverBendBistro.com, 703-347-7545

Best Place for Lunch

First place: Chase the Submarine, Vienna, ChaseTheSubmarine.com, 703-865-7829 Popular sandwiches include the belly banh mi, a combination of Virginia ham and braised pork belly topped with banh mi, daikon and carrots, jalapeño oil and cilantro; and the steak and cheese. The shop also offers a CSA program—customers can pick up boxes every four weeks, in large or small sizes, featuring meat and eggs from the shop’s favorite farmers and producers. Second place: Earl’s Sandwiches, Arlington, EarlsInArlington.com, 703-248-0150 Third place: The Italian Store, Arlington, ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

Best Seafood Restaurant

First place: Ford’s Fish Shack, Ashburn, FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092 Wicked Pissah—you don’t see that often on a menu. But the cheekily-named bivalve with a mildy sweet finish is Ford’s signature oyster. Tagged exclusively for the restaurant, the little Pissahs are farm raised on the Eastern Shore, and delivered to the restaurant within 24 hours of harvesting. You can also find them at both the Ashburn and South Riding locations. Second place: Blue Ridge Seafood, Gainesville, BlueRidgeSeafood.com, 703-754-9852 Third place: C.J. Finz, Manassas, CJFinz.com, 571-292-1742

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: El Tio, Gainesville, ElTioGrill.com, 703-753-0826 Leafy plants in bright vases, colorful walls and lots of wooden accents put diners in the mood for Mexican cuisine. But if the ambiance—or the restaurant’s heaping plates of tacos, fajitas, or enchiladas—doesn’t do it, the super-sized frozen margaritas certainly will. Second place: El Agave, Warrenton, 540-351-0011 Third place: El Cactus, Manassas, Facebook.com/ElCactusManassas, 571-379-7495

Best Steakhouse

First place: Ray’s the Steaks, Arlington, RaysTheSteaks.com, 703-841-7297 The name isn’t just a (very clever) pun: Ray’s the Steaks takes a “go big or go home” attitude with its entrées. Take the New York strip—aged for 45 days before hitting the table—topped with blue cheese, roasted bone marrow, or a seared foie gras with truffled porcini mushrooms, or the filet mignon, with sauce options that include brandy mushroom cream and aged Roquefort. Second place: Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fairfax, RuthsChris.com, 703-266-1004 Third place: Capital Grille, McLean, TheCapitalGrille.com, 703-448-3900

Best Wine Shop

First place: Arrowine & Cheese, Arlington, Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990 In the 30 years since Arrowine & Cheese first opened, they’ve evolved from selling wine exclusively to carrying a full selection of wine, beer, cheeses and charcuterie. Wine and beer tastings are hosted every Friday and Saturday. Keep an eye on your email: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the shop blasts out specials, including discounted wine. Second place: Oakton Wine Shop, OaktonWineShop.com, 703-255-5425 Third place: Leesburg Vintner, Leesburg-Vintner.com, 703-777-3322

Best Winery

First place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233 Nestled on 225 acres, the Winery at Bull Run is the largest remaining working farm in Fairfax County, and is the closest winery to the nation’s capital. In 2014, they planted 42 acres of grapevines at Rock Mill Vineyard, their 115-acre property in Rappahannock County, and an additional six at the Winery at Bull Run—the largest all-at-once planting in Virginia history. Second place: Barrel Oak Winery, Delaplane, BarrelOak.com, 540-364-6402 Third place: Paradise Springs Winery, Clifton, ParadiseSpringsWinery.com, 703-830-9463

Most Creative Cocktail Menu

First place: Trummer’s on Main, Clifton, TrummersOnMain.com, 703-266-1623 Walk in to Trummer’s on Main this weekend and you’ll likely find a crowd of guests sipping on the restaurant’s signature cocktail, the Titanic, which includes vodka, green grapes and champagne sorbet. Other popular libations at the 7-year-old establishment include the Main Street, comprising bourbon, honey, cinnamon and lime, and the Sage, which is crafted with gin, elderflower and its namesake herb. Second place: PX, Alexandria, BarPX.com, 703-299-8385 Third place: Malone’s of Manassas, MalonesOfManassas.com, 571-208-1246