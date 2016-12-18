Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Northern Region Winners 2016

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: ILH Ladies Board Rummage Sale, Leesburg, LadiesBoard.org, 703-771-2985 The annual Ladies Board Rummage sale has been going strong for nearly 80 years, raising funds for Inova Loudoun Hospital and the organization’s nursing scholarship fund. This year’s event, Oct. 15 and 16, offers an early bird special on the first day: for $12 ($15 at the door) shoppers can get an hour head start. Admission to the main event is free. Second place: CASA Evening Under the Stars, Manassas, CASACIS.org, 703-330-8145 Third place: Stepsisters Ribbon Run, Brambleton, StepSistersRibbonRun.com, 703-217-8182

Best Art Event

First place: Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival, Reston, NorthernVirginiaFineArtsFestival.org, 703-471-9242 “Having the opportunity to interact with more than 200 artists with their own fine works is gratifying on many levels,” says Carol Meyers, a spokesperson for the Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival. The event, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, brings out crowds of 30,000 to 50,000 art lovers over two days. Second place: Art on the Avenue, Alexandria, ArtOnTheAvenue.org, 703-683-2570 Third place: Historic Manassas Gallery Walk, ManassasGalleryWalk.com, 703-361-6599

Best Charity

First place: The Ladies Board of INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, LadiesBoard.org, 703-771-2985 The mission of the Ladies Board is to support patient services, special projects and nursing scholarships for Inova Loudoun Hospital. Along with its annual rummage sale, the 104-year-old board’s charities include its own thrift shop, called Twice is Nice; the gift shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital; the Lights of Love Remembrance program; and the Polly Clemens Nursery Funds. Second place: Northern Virginia Family Service SERVE, Manassas, NVFS.org/serve, 571-748-2600 Third place: Cornerstones, Reston, CornerstonesVa.org, 571-323-9555

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Harris Pavilion, Manassas, HarrisPavilion.com, 703-361-9800 Harris Pavilion hosts everything from military band concerts and fall festivals to a summertime concert series—this summer, see acts like Latin-Irish fusion band La Unica and harmonica player Bruce Ewan. Make a date night or family outing of it with 14 restaurants within walking distance. Second place: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas, HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-7550 Third place: Top Golf, Ashburn, TopGolf.com, 703-763-2020

Best Food Festival

First place: Taste of Reston, Reston, RestonChamber.org, 703-707-9045 Hosted by the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Reston brings together restaurants and community vendors for one weekend in June. This year’s event will be held June 17-18 and feature live entertainment, alcoholic beverages for the 21 and over set, and family fun; last year included a hula hoop dance off, magic show and live bands and DJs. Second place: Taste of Arlington, BallstonBid.com/taste, 703-519-1600 Third place: Chocolate Lovers Festival, Fairfax, ChocolateFestival.net, 703-385-7949

Best Movie Theater

First place: Angelika Film Center Mosaic, Fairfax, AngelikaFilmCenter.com/Mosaic, 571-512-3301 The Mosaic fuses big-budget luxury with art house cred, screening indie films and blockbusters alike in a movie house that features plush velour stadium seating. On the weekends, Flashback Family Films invites parents to share their ’80s and ’90s favorites with their kids. Movie-goers over 17 can enjoy the Angelika After Hours series of late night screenings. Second place: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Ashburn, Drafthouse.com, 571-293-6808 Third place: AMC Courthouse Plaza 8, Arlington, AMCTheatres.com, 703-243-4950

Best Music Venue

First place: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900 This summer at Wolf Trap, the nation’s only national park dedicated to the performing arts, music lovers can take a tour through the ages: Cyndi Lauper and Boy George play the venue June 1; Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge grace the stage July 7; and Tony Bennett will croon the standards at the end of July. Second place: The Birchmere, Alexandria, Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500 Third place: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, TheJiffyLubeLive.com, 703-754-6400

Best Museum

First place: National Air and Space Museum, Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, AirAndSpace.SI.edu, 703-572-4118 The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center, opened in 2003, has some of the most famous air- and spacecraft in history on display, including the space shuttle Discovery. During daily tours and lectures, aspiring astronauts (and their parents) can even meet those who have traveled to outer space. Second place: Manassas Museum, ManassasMuseum.org, 703-368-1873 Third place: National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, USMCMuseum.org, 877-635-1775

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: Signature Theatre, Arlington, SigTheatre.org, 703-820-9771 Since its founding in 1989, Signature Theatre has hosted a variety of performers from Chita River to John Kander and Fred Ebb. In 2009, the company received the Regional Theatre Tony Award, and has won nearly 100 Helen Hayes awards, recognizing professional theater in the D.C. metro area. This summer, look for La Cage Aux Folles and a cabaret series. Second place: Manassas Ballet Theatre, ManassasBallet.org, 703-257-1811 Third place: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas, HyltonCenter.org, 888-945-2468

Best Special Event Venue

First place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233 The Winery at Bull Run hosts live music year-round on weekends, as well as classes like Sipping and Painting, and Stretch and Sip (wine with painting and yoga, respectively). This summer, events include the Summer Winemaker’s Dinner, Bluegrass and BBQ, and Civil War Day (complete with a full-scale re-enactment). Second place: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900 Third place: Airlie, Warrenton, Airlie.com, 540-347-1300