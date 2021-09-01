Wheels of a Dream

Richmond’s Carytown Bicycle Company offers a boutique bike shopping experience.

If you prefer to get around on two wheels, then you probably already know about Carytown Bicycle Company. Even if you’re not a cyclist, you’ve probably seen the business in the pages of Virginia Living, as it has consistently been voted a Best Bicycle Shop in Central Virginia.

The store’s flagship Carytown location opened in 2007; since then, two others have popped up in the Richmond area, in Henrico and Midlothian. Whether you’re a professional cyclist or still on training wheels, CBC has the goods.

“When you come in, you can expect to have a completely boutique bicycle shopping experience,” says Carytown Bicycle Co. content creator and associate Brandon Davis. “We’ll find you the right bike, accessories, and apparel. We have anything you need for every step of your cycling journey."

If an off-the-shelf bike doesn't fit a customer's expectations, or if a manufacturer releases a limited edition bicycle but only as a frameset, the Carytown team can implement a custom build. Clients choose a bicycle frame, wheels, groupset, and finishing kit, and then their dream machine is born. Bicycle fittings are available, too; staff can determine a customer’s optimal riding position down to the millimeter and then assemble the bike so it fits its rider like a tailored suit.

“We are so excited for all the newbies who have discovered cycling over the last year,” says Davis. “CBC can’t wait to hold group rides, host clinics, or just have people come hang in the shop once it’s safe to do so.” CarytownBikes.com