Wake Up and Smell the Shoeshine

The Craddock Terry Hotel has a leg up on luxury lodgings.

Housed in a 19th-century shoe factory, Lynchburg’s Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center offers “superior service with a touch of whimsy.” Featuring award-winning on-site dining at Shoemakers American Grille and Waterstone Pizza, European-style continental breakfast delivered to rooms daily in an old-fashioned wooden shoeshine box, pet-friendly lodging, and footwear-themed decor throughout, this hotel will charm your shoes off. CraddockTerryHotel.com