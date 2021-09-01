The Great Outdoors

Green Top Sporting Goods has a 75-year history of outfitting Virginia recreationalists.

× Expand (Green Top Sporting Goods)

Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland has the scale and inventory of a national chain, but the personality and customer service of a small-town shop. Chosen by Best of Virginia voters as the number-one Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter in Central Virginia many times, Green Top has been connecting generations to the outdoors since 1947.

The store gets its name from the green metal roofing that’s been around since Green Top was a small gas station and fireworks stand. Nearly 75 years later, the 67,000-square-foot retailer is known in Virginia as a headquarters for hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreational gear and apparel.

“Our customers are the centerpiece of everything we do,” says assistant marketing manager Lisa Harmon. “We are constantly striving to exceed patrons’ expectations, and being voted ‘Best of’ says we are doing things right. There’s no doubt that outdoor lovers have seen our name on the list and visited us as a result.”

Green Top’s website offers online ordering and shipping all over the U.S., as well as a learning center. Staff members post weekly fishing reports, episodes of their house-produced outdoors podcast, tutorials for fishing and hunting gear, and more. If you’re a Virginian boater, camper, hunter, or sportsman, or simply passing by Green Top’s signature-colored roof on Interstate 95, you’ll find everything you need for your next adventure. GreenTopHuntFish.com