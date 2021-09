Fresh BBQ six days a week.

At its two locations in Old Town Manassas and Gainesville, The Bone serves its classic hickory-smoked meats and homemade sides six days a week. Try one of the new breakfast sandwiches, which are served on a house-made buttermilk biscuit or potato bun, with your choice of pimento or cheddar cheese. TheBoneBBQ.com