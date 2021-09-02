The Art of Art

The Annual Boardwalk Art Show returns to Virginia Beach for the 65th time this fall.

Although it was sidelined last year, the popular Boardwalk Art Show will celebrate a jubilant return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the 65th time this fall. As always, the event—scheduled for October 22-24 instead of June—will be presented by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, in collaboration with the city of Virginia Beach.

“Given that there are so many unknowns about the future of COVID, we decided to present the show on a weekend in which we are confident that health concerns won’t prohibit the show from taking place on the boardwalk. Everyone loves the location, and we want to make sure we can uphold this 65-year- old tradition,” says the museum’s executive director, Gary Ryan.

The Boardwalk Art Show is one of the only outdoor art shows produced by an art museum and strives to feature the highest caliber fine art and contemporary craft. Consistently rated as one of Sunshine Artist’s Top 100 Art Shows, BWAS offers a prize fund of about $25,000. More than 300 volunteers, booth sitters, and overnight security will work to assure the smooth return of the event.

The annual event brings 250,000 people to the Virginia Beach boardwalk every year, with an economic impact of over $15 million for the city and local businesses. VirginiaMoca.org