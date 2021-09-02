The Adjustment Bureau

Kilmarnock’s Northern Neck Chiropractic celebrates 30th anniversary this year.

Chiropractic practices are a cornerstone of enjoying a healthier, painless, and less tense everyday life. But with those wellness benefits being top health trends, where can you find the best chiropractic care? Dr. E. Jeems Love has been a trusted provider for 30 years. A 1985 graduate of Christopher Newport University, he went on to graduate from the National College of Chiropractic in 1989 and the International Academy of Acupuncture in 1999. In between, he founded Kilmarnock’s Northern Neck Chiropractic.

Dr. Love has always been interested in being part of a small community where neighbors know each other and share life events together. Northern Neck Chiropractic is different from other practices in that the doctors on Dr. Love’s team focus on quality instead of quantity and are passionate about their mission of healing.

The main focus at NNC is spinal manipulation, but it can be accompanied by electric muscle stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, massage therapy, acupuncture, spinal decompression, and class IV laser. The doctors develop treatment protocols to suit each patient’s needs. NNChiropractic.com