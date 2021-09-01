Spice It Up

Legendary chef Peter Chang leaves his mark Won Chinese cooking.

World-class chef Peter Chang opened his first eponymous restaurant in 2011, in

Charlottesville. Since then, he has opened six other Virginia locations. The restaurant’s Szechuan-style Chinese cooking marries Chang’s mastery of seasoning with savory meats. Signature dishes include crispy pork belly with scallion, cilan- tro, chili pepper, and peppercorn; chili powdered lamb chop; and duck stewed with mixed spicy vegetables. PeterChangRestaurant.com