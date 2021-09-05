Southwest Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques

1st: Black Dog Salvage

902 Thirteenth St. SW, Roanoke BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

Since 1999, Black Dog Salvage has been revitalizing architectural salvage, yielding an expansive inventory that changes daily. The shop sells its own furniture paint, curates regional vendor showrooms, and offers stays at The Stone House, upscale guest accommodations perfect for a weekend getaway. The family-staff team has just finished filming the season finale of their DIY Network series, Salvage Dawgs.

2nd: Antiques on Main

Christiansburg, Facebook: Antiques on Main, 540-381-0539

3rd: Past Time Antique Emporium

Marion PastTimeAntiqueEmporium.com, 276-378-0521

Gift and Home Accessories

1st: chocolatepaper

308-3 Market St., Roanoke ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

A family-owned and operated business, chocolatepaper is a local favorite for buying gifts, home accessories, and decorative items in the southwest corner of Virginia. Located at the Roanoke City Market, chocolatepaper offers the best selection of gourmet treats, greeting cards, artistic decor, and the coolest gifts imaginable. Check out its sister store, Mongrel, in Richmond.

2nd: Cranberry Lane

Bristol CranberryLaneHome.com, 276-669-9899

3rd: Janice Cain Stationery

Martinsville JaniceCainStationery.com, 276-638-3282

Bicycle Shop

1st: East Coasters Bike Shop

1400 S. Main St., Suites 3&4, Blacksburg EastCoasters.com, 540-951-2369

Since 1974, East Coasters Bike Shop has served the New River Valley cycling community personally and professionally with ethical, consistent service. They believe that getting more people on bikes contributes to a more active and vibrant community, and their expansive services will help you get there no matter which stage of the cycling journey you find yourself in.

2nd: Cardinal Bicycle

Locations in Roanoke CardinalBicycle.com, 540-344-2453

3rd: Chain of Fools Bicycle Repair

Martinsville ChainOfFoolsBicycles.com, 276-336-8529

Book Store

1st: Books and Crannies

50 E. Church St., Suite 4, Martinsville BooksAndCranniesVa.com, 276-403-4380

Opened by DeShanta Hairston in 2016, Books and Crannies is a Black woman-owned independent bookstore where customers can enrich their lives and the lives of their children while also supporting a local business. Books and Crannies offers new and used books, free local delivery, and no-hassle online ordering within a kind and knowledgeable community-oriented environment.

2nd: Too Many Books

Roanoke TooManyBooksRoanoke.com, 540-985-6469

3rd: Book No Further

Roanoke BookNoFurther.com, 540-206-2505

Consignment Shop

1st: BloomingDeals

373 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Facebook: BloomingDeals, 540-814-0694

BloomingDeals was born in 2014 out of a desire to destigmatize bargain, thrift, and consignment store shopping and has become a kind of community general store over the years, offering not only clothes but also shoes, jewelry, and home decor. Prices are very reasonable and at the end of each season, the store donates to churches and women’s shelters.

2nd: New to Me Boutique

Roanoke NewToMeBoutique.com, 540-982-2022

3rd: Country Variety Consignment Shop

Tazewell, Facebook: Country Variety Consignment, 276-979-4284

Downtown Shopping

1st: Downtown Roanoke

213 Market St., Roanoke DowntownRoanoke.org, 540-342-2028

Downtown Roanoke is an innovative ecosystem that perfectly balances resources, culture, convenience, and affordability with the advantage of a creative workforce and central location. Combine these assets with a vibrant nightlife, premier events throughout the year, and an adventurous outdoor scene, and it’s easy to see why business here is better than ever.

2nd: Historic Main Street

Abingdon VisitAbingdonVirginia.com, 276-676-2282

3rd: Historic Downtown Bristol

BristolVa.org, 276-645-7300

Florist Shop

1st: George’s Flowers

1953 Franklin Rd., Roanoke GeorgesFlowers.com, 540-981-0900

Founded in 1981, George’s Flowers is an iconic Roanoke business with a distinctly European influence. Its key to success has been to stay current with the floral industry and take inspiration from everything. George’s works closely with the community to service any and all celebrations or events and proudly gives Roanoke the best floral arrangements around.

2nd: Simply The Best Flowers & Gifts

Martinsville SimplyTheBestFlowers.com, 276-666-2378

3rd: Northside Flower Shop

Radford NorthsideFlowerShop.com, 540-639-9351

Shopping Mall

1st: Valley View Mall

4802 Valley View Blvd. NW, Roanoke ValleyViewMall.com, 540-563-4440

Opened in 1985, Valley View Mall offers the southwest region an expansive collection of nationally known and regional brands, from Macy’s to H&M. The property features an outdoor streetscape called The District, which includes a number of dining and retail options. The mall looks for-ward to welcoming new businesses in the coming months of 2021.

2nd: The Pinnacle

Bristol ThePinnacle.com, 276-466-2626

3rd: Uptown Christiansburg (formerly New River Valley Mall)

UptownChristiansburg.com, 540-381-0005

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Goodman Jewelers

108 E. Main St., Abingdon GoodmanJewelers.biz, 276-676-3110

Goodman Jewelers is an independent, family-owned store specializing in custom design with an emphasis on bridal jewelry. Located in a 19th-century building in historic Abingdon, Goodman has a showroom with a wide range of items, including fashion sterling silver, colored gemstones, pearls, gold fashion, diamond fashion pieces, and wedding jewelry.

2nd: Fink’s Jewelers

Roanoke Finks.com, 540-342-2991

3rd: Haywood’s Jewelers

Rocky Mount HaywoodsJewelers.com, 540-483-5191

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Davidsons

412 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke & 4235 Electric Rd., Suite 103, Roanoke DavidsonsClothing.com, 540-343-3734

Larry Davidson is the third generation of his family to operate the business, which was founded in 1910. Davidsons specializes in gentlemen’s sportswear, business attire, and formal wear, with a strong emphasis on custom clothing and special orders. Davidsons takes pride in strong long-term relationships with the community and the personal attention provided to every client.

2nd: Blakley-Mitchell Co.

Bristol BlakleyMitchell.com, 276-669-0116

3rd: Ernie Sullins Clothing

Locations in Abingdon, Bristol, Marion ErnieSullinsClothing.com, 276-644-3900

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: La De Da

102 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke ladeda.net, 540-345-6131

La De Da was founded in 1994 and taken over by the current owner, Crystal McBroom in 2019, after she worked at the store for 12 years. The women’s clothing store specializes in unique and hard-to-find clothing from all over the world. It also integrates the local community into the business by hosting local artist pop-up shops.

2nd: Fringe Benefit

Blacksburg FringeBenefitVA.com, 540-951-9777

3rd: Forget-Me-Not

Abingdon, Facebook: @forgetmenotabingdon, 276-628-2700

Shoe Store

1st: Fleet Feet

4347 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke FleetFeetRoanoke.com, 540-777-1166

At Fleet Feet, you will find a welcoming environment where runners, walkers, and fitness enthusiasts of all abilities receive unparalleled service and support. For 17 years, the store has been committed to enhancing and growing the local running and walking community, offering educational resources and training opportunities, and assisting customers in achieving their fitness goals.

2nd: Southern Shoe Connection

Abingdon, 276-698-3188

3rd: The Cobbler’s Wife

Roanoke CobblersWife.com, 540-400-6589

Sporting Goods or Outdoor

1st: Walkabout Outfitter

Locations in Blacksburg & Roanoke WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-739-3263

Walkabout Outfitter is an outdoor clothing and gear retailer with six locations across Virginia. The store carries high-quality brands and caters to every level of experience, from AT thru-hikers to casual walkers. From trail to tavern, Walkabout Outfitters has been encouraging happiness since 2005.

2nd: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Locations in Christiansburg & Roanoke DicksSportingGoods.com, 877-846-9997

3rd: Dunham’s Sports

Martinsville DunhamsSports.com, 276-670-2046