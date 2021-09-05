Southwest Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health
Hospital
1st: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 540-981-7000
The Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital first opened in 1900 as the Roanoke Hospital and became part of the Carilion Health System in 1996. One of the largest hospitals in the state and the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, Roanoke Memorial is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves and training tomorrow’s physicians.
2nd: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Christiansburg CarilionClinic.org, 540-731-2000
3rd: LewisGale Medical Center
Salem LewisGale.com, 540-776-4000
Primary Care Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Family & Internal Medicine
Multiple Locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Based in Roanoke and part of the Carilion Health System, Carilion Clinic Family Medicine works together with a comprehensive network of hospitals and specialty practices to provide quality care close to home for nearly one million Virginia residents. The practice seeks to advance family health care through medical education, community health and safety, and low costs.
2nd: Medical Associates of Southwest Virginia
Blacksburg MedicalAssociatesSWVa.com, 540-951-3311
3rd: Martinsville Family Medicine
MartinsvilleFamilyMedicine.com, 276-638-7205
Pediatric Practice
1st: New River Valley Pediatrics
Locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford NRVPediatrics.com, 540-639-5188 & 540-552-7272
The New River Valley Pediatrics Practice was established in 1952 by Dr. Glenn Hall and has served the community for more than 65 years. Its mission is to deliver centered, evidence-based, and cost-effective quality care. Open seven days a week, NRVP is able to meet every need of every family with excellent health providers.
2nd: Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine
Locations in Daleville, Roanoke, Rocky Mount CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
3rd: Physicians to Children, Inc.
Roanoke P2CKids.com, 540-344-9213
Dental Practice
1st: Real Life Dental
250 S. Main St., Suite 212, Blacksburg & 100 Quinn W. Stuart Blvd. NW, Christiansburg RealLifeDentalCare.com, 540-552-5433
Real Life Dental opened in March 2010 as a locally owned and operated dental group. The business consists of two general dentistry offices, an orthodontic office, and an endodontic office. After achieving success and positive recognition in Blacksburg, the practice was able to expand to Christiansburg and continue providing the best dental experience possible.
2nd: Henritze Dental Group
Multiple locations HenritzeDental.com, 540-989-6600
3rd: Martinsville Smiles PLLC
MartinsvilleSmiles.com, 276-632-9266
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics
25 Cleveland Ave. Suite E, Martinsville DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888
Founded in 1978 by Dr. David C Jones, Jones & DeShon Orthodontics specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign services. With a mission to provide the best quality smiles one patient at a time, the practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Southwest Virginia and are proud to serve the community they love.
2nd: Snyder Orthodontics
Martinsville DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144
3rd: Vaughan Orthodontics (Dennis L. Vaughan, D.D.S)
Radford, Facebook: Vaughan Orthodontics - Radford, 540-639-3002
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: NRV Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
100 Professional Park Dr., Suite 1, Blacksburg & 6061 Belspring Rd., Radford NRVOralsurgery.com, 540-951-8777
The surgeons at NVR Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery, with expertise including corrective jaw operations and wisdom teeth removal. The practice also diagnoses and treats facial pain, facial injuries, and TMJ disorders, performing a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.
2nd: South Holston Dental Designs
Bristol SouthHolstonDentalDesigns.com, 276-466-9800
3rd: George Kevorkian Jr, DDS PC
Vinton GeorgeKevorkianDDS.com, 540-344-7252
Audiology Practice
1st: Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center
319 Falls Dr. NW, Abingdon FallsHearing.com, 276-676-1111
Abington Falls Plaza Hearing Center is an independent, community-oriented practice that has provided comprehensive hearing services to Southwest Virginia for almost 20 years. Passionate about improving the hearing and communication of their patients, staff provide state-of-the-art hearing aid technology and advanced hearing evaluations while maintaining a comfortable environment for every patient.
2nd: Carilion Clinic Otolaryngology
Locations in Christiansburg, Pearisburg, Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
3rd: New River Valley Hearing
Locations in Floyd and Radford NRVHearing.com, 540-274-5145
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Life in Balance Counseling & Wellness Center
400 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
LifeInBalancecenter.com, 540-381-6215
Founder Angela McGoldrick had a vision to create a counseling center that serviced her community in a compassionate, caring, and holistic manner, and she opened Life in Balance Counseling & Wellness Center in 2010. Today, the practice’s licensed therapists, social workers, and a resident in counseling strongly believe in connecting the mind and the body through healing nutrition, yoga, and exercise.
2nd: Family Preservation Services
Martinsville FPSCorp.com, 276-632-1113
3rd: Virginia Autism And Behavior Consulting
Rocky Mount Va-ABC.com, 540-404-1189
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology
Multiple locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Carilion Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology offers excellent gynecologic, prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to new parents in the Southwest region. Screening mammograms and Pap smears are available to all women, regardless of the ability to pay. For prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, the Carilion team gives mom the birthing experience she and her family desire.
2nd: Physicians to Women
Roanoke PToW.com, 540-982-8881
3rd: LewisGale Physicians OB/GYN & Midwifery
Salem LGPhysicians.com, 540-772-3400
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Carilion Clinic Orthopedic
2331 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 540-510-6200
The team of surgeons at Carilion Clinic Orthopedic are proud to provide care at the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences throughout the Southwest region. Their board-certified, fellowship-trained reconstruction surgeons evaluate and treat thousands of patients annually with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and a team-based approach to healing efficiently.
2nd: Blue Ridge Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Abingdon BalladHealth.org, 276-258-1760
3rd: Radford Orthopedic Center
RadfordOrtho.com, 540-639-9315
Physical Therapy
1st: Carilion Clinic OutpatientTherapy
Multiple locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
The physicians at Carilion Clinic Outpatient Therapy are dedicated to restoring bodily function and mental readiness after illness or injury so that their patients can get back to their lives. Whether you’re experiencing the aftermath of a brain injury, burn, or disease, this regional leader of rehabilitation care will address your physical health and psychological well-being.
2nd: Bassett Physical Therapy
Stanleytown BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636
3rd: Core Physical Therapy
Blacksburg CorePTBlacksburg.com, 540-315-3000
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
2045 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg TuckClinic.com, 540-951-6900
Tuck Chiropractic is a collective group of experienced chiropractic doctors and patient care specialists serving Southwest Virginia. Their goal is to make a positive impact on the lives they touch and maximize the experience for clients by giving them more freedom and less pain. Tuck is committed to excellence in healthcare through creating and maintaining a culture of healing.
2nd: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic
Pulaski, Facebook: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic, PC, 540-980-1425
3rd: Boothe Chiropractic Clinic
Abingdon BootheChiro.com, 276-628-8006
Optometric Practice
1st: Martinsville Eyecare Center
1099 Brookdale St., Martinsville MartinsvilleEye.com, 276-656-2021
Martinsville Eyecare Center was established in 2012 by long-time practitioner Dr. Theresa Bechtel, with a primary mission to provide detailed, personalized eye care for her community. This optometric practice stands out from the rest because of its hometown pride and small-town friendliness. Dr. Bechtal’s office offers comprehensive checkups, specialized care, and consultations for prescription glasses and contacts.
2nd: Eye Care & Surgery
Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Salem EyeCareSurgery.com, 800-650-7313
3rd: Envision Eye Care
Marion EnvisionEyeVa.com, 276-783-5157
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Center
1st: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center
2107 Rosalind Ave., Roanoke & 817 Davis St., Suite. 2, Blacksburg CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510
Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center is dedicated to providing patients with safe, effective surgical and non-surgical treatments for all areas of the body. Focused on building trusting relationships between staff and patients, Carilion ensures that patients are fully informed, fully prepared, and fully empowered to make aesthetic choices that meet their expectations and improve quality of life.
2nd: New River Aesthetics
Blacksburg NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210
3rd: PlasticSurgerySpecialists
Abingdon PLSurgery.com, 757-345-5599
Dermatology Practice
1st: New River Dermatology
Locations in Blacksburg, Radford, Wytheville NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210
New River Dermatology was founded in 2001 and aims to provide the utmost care for patients and the community, hoping that every person leaves the office happy and satisfied with the quality of care they received. With three convenient locations, New River providers are able to meet every patient’s needs with excellent, compassionate, and experienced dermatological care.
2nd: River Ridge Dermatology
Locations in Blacksburg, Narrows, Roanoke RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376
3rd: Carilion Clinic Dermatology and Mohs Surgery
Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 540-224-5170
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Corporate Image Barbershop
10 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222
Corporate Image Barbershop has been servicing the community with quality hair care since 1946. This long history makes it stand out from other barbershops, as do the popular facial, waxing, and massage services in addition to excellent haircuts and coloring sessions. Corporate’s primary mission is to give you healthy hair for a healthier you.
2nd: Reflections Salon & Day Spa
Martinsville ReflectionsDaySpa.co, 276-632-2222
3rd: Unique Full Service Salon
Fairlawn UniqueFullServicesalon.com, 540-633-1444
Spa
1st: The Spa at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa
150 W. Main St., Abingdon TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
Established in 2006, the Spa at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa focuses on revitalization and relaxation, providing 5-star, premium spa treatments in a stress-free and calming environment. Wave goodbye to anxiety with today’s finest wellness products and equipment, meticulous attention to detail, and the hospitality and service the resort has always been known for.
2nd: Primland
Meadows of Dan Primland.com, 866-735-4077
3rd: Reflections Salon & Day Spa
Martinsville ReflectionsDaySpa.co, 276-632-2222
Home
Architecture Firm
1st: Dollman Construction
5219 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700
Started as a construction company in the early 2000s, Dollman Construction has evolved over time into a fully integrated design build firm. Made up of a staff of award-winning architects, builders, and remodeling contractors, Dollman offers professional, quality services, building homes, and medical facilities. The company also takes on kitchen and bathroom remodeling and interior design projects.
2nd: Balzer and Associates
Roanoke Balzer.cc, 540-772-9580
3rd: Thompson & Litton
Radford T-L.com, 540-633-1897
Home Builder
1st: Dollman Construction
5219 Peters Creek Rd., Suite 6, Roanoke DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700
Established in the early 2000s, Dollman Construction was founded by a large, long-time building industry family and is the premier home builder in the region today. The firm now has several home builds, remodels, and renovations in the works, and its excellent service has kept the business growing and thriving for the past two decades.
2nd: Stateson Homes
Blacksburg StatesonHomes.com, 540-235-1600
3rd: Varney Construction Inc.
Wytheville VarneyConstruction.com, 276-223-1163
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Dollman Construction
5219 Peters Creek Rd., Suite 6, Roanoke DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700
Begun as a construction company, Dollman Construction has evolved over two decades and now offers design and build models, as well. Homeowners throughout Southwest Virginia consistently turn to Dollman when they are ready to restore, remodel, or renovate their kitchens and bathrooms, and Dollman consistently exceeds customer expectations.
2nd: 343 Designs
Abingdon 343Designs.com, 276-525-4640
3rd: The Ewing Companies
Blacksburg EwingBuildingAndCabinets.com, 540-951-0544
Interior Design Firm
1st: Lou Harris Inc.
1085 Spruce St., Martinsville LouHarrisInteriors.com, 276-632-1881
In 1973, Lou Harris opened the doors of her interior design company in Martinsville, specializing in both commercial and residential design services. Today, she has a retail location with a resource library and showroom and offers services ranging from consultation and drafting to custom-created window coverings and furniture builds.
2nd: Edith-Anne Duncan Design
Blacksburg EdithAnneDuncan.com, 540-357-2121
3rd: Unique Cabinetry & Interiors by Susan Easterly-Coleman (formerly Easterly Coleman Furniture, Abingdon)
Bristol EasterlyColeman.com, 276-494-0577
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Virginia Furniture Market
Locations in Christiansburg, Roanoke, Rocky Mount VaFurnitureMarket.com, 540-334-3876
Virginia Furniture Market opened in 1997, enjoyed immediate success, then expanded throughout Southwest and Central Virginia. Locally owned and operated, and fully vested in its local communities, VFM’s mission is to provide extraordinary service in everything by offering customers professional delivery, the largest store in the region for kids and teen furniture, everyday low prices, and easy warehouse pickups.
2nd: Black Dog Salvage
Roanoke BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200
3rd: Grand Home Furnishings
Multiple locations GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343
Home Technology Firm
1st: Audiotronics
3615 S. Main St., Blacksburg & 2750 Ogden Rd., Cave Spring Audiotronics.com, 540-552-3344
Audiotronics is a full-featured audio, video, car stereo, and Apple service and installation company with more than 40 years of continuous operation and experienced staff. At Audiotronics, you are not just another customer, but a valued client. This firm creates solutions for each and every customer to meet all technological needs.
2nd: Lee Hartman & Sons
Roanoke LeeHartman.com, 540-366-3493
3rd: Sound Decision
Roanoke Sound-Decision.com, 540-343-6993
Landscape Design
1st: Valley Landscaping
750 Den Hill Rd., Christiansburg ValleyLandscapingVa.com, 540-382-6710
In 1991, Valley Landscaping began simply as a used pick-up truck, three mowers, a trailer, and a small loan. From that, it has grown into the largest landscape design and maintenance company in Southwest Virginia. One aspect of its work that has remained constant is a dedication to customers’ landscaping needs.
2nd: Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction
Blacksburg BackToNatureLandscaping.com, 540-739-3947
3rd: Everything Outdoors
Bassett, Facebook: @EverythingOutdoorsLlc, 276-340-3037
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Crows Nest Nursery
1811 Brooksfield Rd., Blacksburg CrowsNestGreenhouses.com, 540-552-5550
In 1972, Crow’s Nest Nursery was a small greenhouse operation and strawberry farm. Today, the nursery and retail shop carries a wide variety of ornamental and fruiting trees, shrubs, and locally grown perennial plants, as well as decorative garden art and tools. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Crow’s Nest has an expansive selection to satisfy your green thumb.
2nd: Greenbrier Nurseries
Roanoke GreenbrierNurseries.com, 540-989-2122
3rd: Indoor Farms Greenhouses
Meadowview IndoorFarmsGreenhouses.com, 276-944-3665
Real Estate Firm
1st: Berry-Elliott Realtors
18 Starling Ave., Martinsville BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111
Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown put their collective experience and extraordinary customer service backgrounds together to found Berry-Elliot Realtors in 1995. Their extensive knowledge of the area’s history, housing inventory, and marketing has helped countless people across the Southwest Virginia region achieve their real estate goals and dreams.
2nd: MKB Realtors
Roanoke MKBRealtors.com, 540-989-4555
3rd: Highlands Realty
Abingdon HighlandsRealtyInc.com, 276-676-2221
Retirement Community
1st: King’s Grant Retirement Community
350 King’s Way Rd., Martinsville Sunnyside.cc, 800-462-4649
King’s Grant Retirement Community offers residents a lifestyle that is active and independent, with the other levels of care available should the need arise. Nestled in the scenic green fields of Martinsville, King’s Grant is worthy of an artist’s brush and allows residents to personalize the life they live in a community they will love.
2nd: Warm Hearth Village
Blacksburg Retire.org, 540-552-9176
3rd: Brandon Oaks
Roanoke BrandonOaks.net, 540-777-5602
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Brown Edwards
Multiple locations BECPAs.com, 540-345-0936
Brown Edwards offers knowledgeable accounting, assurance, tax, and management advisory services. With a firm-wide staff of more than 350 professionals, it is one of the largest independent CPA firms in Virginia. The company supports individuals and businesses ranging from small companies to large corporations and is committed to excellence on all levels.
2nd: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.
Roanoke FFLC.com, 540-344-9246
3rd: Spiegler Blevins & Company
Abingdon S-BCPAs.com, 877-220-3935
Car Dealer
1st: Shelor Motor Mile
2260 Roanoke St., Christiansburg Shelor.com, 540-381-8417
A locally owned dealership since 1974, the number one priority at Shelor Motor Mile is delivering incredible customer service. With an in-house financing department and massive selection of popular makes like Toyota, Dodge, Jeep, Chevrolet, Ford, and more, you’ll be able to find everything you’re looking for at just the right price with the help of an experienced, friendly staff.
2nd: Autos by Nelson
Locations in Bassett, Stanleytown, Martinsville AutosByNelson.com, 877-900-5001
3rd: Auto Energy
Lebanon AutoEnergy.org, 276-883-5279
Caterer
1st: Center Stage Catering Inc.
17 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount CenterStageFood.com, 540-489-7827
Center Stage Catering is a local, family-owned company that has been delighting clients with from-scratch cuisine for more than two decades. The emphasis is on employee empowerment, hospitality, and focused delivery of fresh and healthy food. With a highly-skilled, expertly trained culinary team, you’ll be dazzled by their service and products.
2nd: The Palisades Restaurant
Eggleston ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828
3rd: Checkered Pig Barbecue
Martinsville CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Stifel
201 E. Main St., Martinsville & 222 W. Main St., Radford Stifel.com, 276-632-7151
Stifel is a diversified global wealth management and investment banking company focused on building relationships that help individuals, families, and organizations pursue their financial goals. The firm is committed to breaking down and streamlining the forces of the financial market to benefit clients and the greater Southwest Virginia regional economy.
2nd: Cary Street Partners
Abingdon CaryStreetPartners.com, 276-628-2814
3rd: The Conner Group
Vinton TheConnerGroup.net, 540-767-6669
Funeral Home
1st: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory
Locations in Roanoke, Vinton Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100
Oakey Funeral Service & Crematory makes tough times a bit easier for local families. Founded in 1866, it is the longest existing family-run business in the Roanoke Valley and offers pre-need, aftercare, a crematory and tribute center, pet funeral services, and more. A team of first responders, the staff is proud to serve and bring comfort to their community.
2nd: McCoy Funeral Home
Blacksburg McCoyFuneralHome.com, 540-552-3211
3rd: Norris Funeral Services Inc. & Crematory
Martinsville NorrisFuneral.com, 276-638-2778
Insurance Broker
1st: Holley Insurance
3629 Franklin Rd. SW, #207, Roanoke & 380 Franklin St., Rocky Mount HolleyInsurance.com, 540-334-4225
Holley Insurance was founded in 2000 in Boones Mill, and is an independent insurance agency representing more than a dozen companies in the Southwest Virginia region. Known for the integrity, the firm’s primary mission is to be a valuable partner to its clients, the companies it represents, and the communities it serves.
2nd: Hill Insurance Agency
Radford HillInsAgency.com, 540-639-3901
3rd: Glenn Insurance Agency
Pulaski GlennInsuranceVa.com, 540-980-3434
Law Firm
1st: Gentry Locke
10 Franklin Rd. SE, #900, Roanoke GentryLocke.com, 540-983-9300
With more than 60 attorneys, Gentry Locke helps companies, institutions, organizations, and individuals meet their legal and business challenges. From cutting-edge complex litigation and high-profile white-collar criminal investigations to personal injury support, the firm offers a full array of transactional services to help clients realize their financial goals and a team of experienced trial lawyers who protect their clients’ interests.
2nd: Woods Rogers PLC
Roanoke WoodsRogers.com, 540-983-7600
3rd: Buckland Law Firm
Pearisburg BucklandLaw.com, 540-921-0190