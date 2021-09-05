Southwest Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health

Hospital

1st: Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

1906 Belleview Ave. SE, Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 540-981-7000

The Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital first opened in 1900 as the Roanoke Hospital and became part of the Carilion Health System in 1996. One of the largest hospitals in the state and the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, Roanoke Memorial is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves and training tomorrow’s physicians.

2nd: Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Christiansburg CarilionClinic.org, 540-731-2000

3rd: LewisGale Medical Center

Salem LewisGale.com, 540-776-4000

Primary Care Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Family & Internal Medicine

Multiple Locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Based in Roanoke and part of the Carilion Health System, Carilion Clinic Family Medicine works together with a comprehensive network of hospitals and specialty practices to provide quality care close to home for nearly one million Virginia residents. The practice seeks to advance family health care through medical education, community health and safety, and low costs.

2nd: Medical Associates of Southwest Virginia

Blacksburg MedicalAssociatesSWVa.com, 540-951-3311

3rd: Martinsville Family Medicine

MartinsvilleFamilyMedicine.com, 276-638-7205

Pediatric Practice

1st: New River Valley Pediatrics

Locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford NRVPediatrics.com, 540-639-5188 & 540-552-7272

The New River Valley Pediatrics Practice was established in 1952 by Dr. Glenn Hall and has served the community for more than 65 years. Its mission is to deliver centered, evidence-based, and cost-effective quality care. Open seven days a week, NRVP is able to meet every need of every family with excellent health providers.

2nd: Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine

Locations in Daleville, Roanoke, Rocky Mount CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

3rd: Physicians to Children, Inc.

Roanoke P2CKids.com, 540-344-9213

Dental Practice

1st: Real Life Dental

250 S. Main St., Suite 212, Blacksburg & 100 Quinn W. Stuart Blvd. NW, Christiansburg RealLifeDentalCare.com, 540-552-5433

Real Life Dental opened in March 2010 as a locally owned and operated dental group. The business consists of two general dentistry offices, an orthodontic office, and an endodontic office. After achieving success and positive recognition in Blacksburg, the practice was able to expand to Christiansburg and continue providing the best dental experience possible.

2nd: Henritze Dental Group

Multiple locations HenritzeDental.com, 540-989-6600

3rd: Martinsville Smiles PLLC

MartinsvilleSmiles.com, 276-632-9266

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Jones & DeShon Orthodontics

25 Cleveland Ave. Suite E, Martinsville DavidJonesOrthodontics.com, 276-638-8888

Founded in 1978 by Dr. David C Jones, Jones & DeShon Orthodontics specializes in traditional braces and Invisalign services. With a mission to provide the best quality smiles one patient at a time, the practice is the largest provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen in Southwest Virginia and are proud to serve the community they love.

2nd: Snyder Orthodontics

Martinsville DoctorSnyder.com, 276-632-4144

3rd: Vaughan Orthodontics (Dennis L. Vaughan, D.D.S)

Radford, Facebook: Vaughan Orthodontics - Radford, 540-639-3002

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: NRV Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

100 Professional Park Dr., Suite 1, Blacksburg & 6061 Belspring Rd., Radford NRVOralsurgery.com, 540-951-8777

The surgeons at NVR Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery, with expertise including corrective jaw operations and wisdom teeth removal. The practice also diagnoses and treats facial pain, facial injuries, and TMJ disorders, performing a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.

2nd: South Holston Dental Designs

Bristol SouthHolstonDentalDesigns.com, 276-466-9800

3rd: George Kevorkian Jr, DDS PC

Vinton GeorgeKevorkianDDS.com, 540-344-7252

Audiology Practice

1st: Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center

319 Falls Dr. NW, Abingdon FallsHearing.com, 276-676-1111

Abington Falls Plaza Hearing Center is an independent, community-oriented practice that has provided comprehensive hearing services to Southwest Virginia for almost 20 years. Passionate about improving the hearing and communication of their patients, staff provide state-of-the-art hearing aid technology and advanced hearing evaluations while maintaining a comfortable environment for every patient.

2nd: Carilion Clinic Otolaryngology

Locations in Christiansburg, Pearisburg, Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

3rd: New River Valley Hearing

Locations in Floyd and Radford NRVHearing.com, 540-274-5145

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Life in Balance Counseling & Wellness Center

400 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

LifeInBalancecenter.com, 540-381-6215

Founder Angela McGoldrick had a vision to create a counseling center that serviced her community in a compassionate, caring, and holistic manner, and she opened Life in Balance Counseling & Wellness Center in 2010. Today, the practice’s licensed therapists, social workers, and a resident in counseling strongly believe in connecting the mind and the body through healing nutrition, yoga, and exercise.

2nd: Family Preservation Services

Martinsville FPSCorp.com, 276-632-1113

3rd: Virginia Autism And Behavior Consulting

Rocky Mount Va-ABC.com, 540-404-1189

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology

Multiple locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Carilion Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology offers excellent gynecologic, prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care to new parents in the Southwest region. Screening mammograms and Pap smears are available to all women, regardless of the ability to pay. For prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care, the Carilion team gives mom the birthing experience she and her family desire.

2nd: Physicians to Women

Roanoke PToW.com, 540-982-8881

3rd: LewisGale Physicians OB/GYN & Midwifery

Salem LGPhysicians.com, 540-772-3400

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Carilion Clinic Orthopedic

2331 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 540-510-6200

The team of surgeons at Carilion Clinic Orthopedic are proud to provide care at the Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences throughout the Southwest region. Their board-certified, fellowship-trained reconstruction surgeons evaluate and treat thousands of patients annually with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and a team-based approach to healing efficiently.

2nd: Blue Ridge Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Abingdon BalladHealth.org, 276-258-1760

3rd: Radford Orthopedic Center

RadfordOrtho.com, 540-639-9315

Physical Therapy

1st: Carilion Clinic OutpatientTherapy

Multiple locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

The physicians at Carilion Clinic Outpatient Therapy are dedicated to restoring bodily function and mental readiness after illness or injury so that their patients can get back to their lives. Whether you’re experiencing the aftermath of a brain injury, burn, or disease, this regional leader of rehabilitation care will address your physical health and psychological well-being.

2nd: Bassett Physical Therapy

Stanleytown BassettPT.com, 276-622-3636

3rd: Core Physical Therapy

Blacksburg CorePTBlacksburg.com, 540-315-3000

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Tuck Chiropractic Clinic

2045 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg TuckClinic.com, 540-951-6900

Tuck Chiropractic is a collective group of experienced chiropractic doctors and patient care specialists serving Southwest Virginia. Their goal is to make a positive impact on the lives they touch and maximize the experience for clients by giving them more freedom and less pain. Tuck is committed to excellence in healthcare through creating and maintaining a culture of healing.

2nd: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic

Pulaski, Facebook: Foothills Chiropractic Clinic, PC, 540-980-1425

3rd: Boothe Chiropractic Clinic

Abingdon BootheChiro.com, 276-628-8006

Optometric Practice

1st: Martinsville Eyecare Center

1099 Brookdale St., Martinsville MartinsvilleEye.com, 276-656-2021

Martinsville Eyecare Center was established in 2012 by long-time practitioner Dr. Theresa Bechtel, with a primary mission to provide detailed, personalized eye care for her community. This optometric practice stands out from the rest because of its hometown pride and small-town friendliness. Dr. Bechtal’s office offers comprehensive checkups, specialized care, and consultations for prescription glasses and contacts.

2nd: Eye Care & Surgery

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Salem EyeCareSurgery.com, 800-650-7313

3rd: Envision Eye Care

Marion EnvisionEyeVa.com, 276-783-5157

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Center

1st: Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center

2107 Rosalind Ave., Roanoke & 817 Davis St., Suite. 2, Blacksburg CarilionCosmetic.com, 540-853-0510

Carilion Clinic Cosmetic Center is dedicated to providing patients with safe, effective surgical and non-surgical treatments for all areas of the body. Focused on building trusting relationships between staff and patients, Carilion ensures that patients are fully informed, fully prepared, and fully empowered to make aesthetic choices that meet their expectations and improve quality of life.

2nd: New River Aesthetics

Blacksburg NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210

3rd: PlasticSurgerySpecialists

Abingdon PLSurgery.com, 757-345-5599

Dermatology Practice

1st: New River Dermatology

Locations in Blacksburg, Radford, Wytheville NewRiverDermatology.com, 540-953-2210

New River Dermatology was founded in 2001 and aims to provide the utmost care for patients and the community, hoping that every person leaves the office happy and satisfied with the quality of care they received. With three convenient locations, New River providers are able to meet every patient’s needs with excellent, compassionate, and experienced dermatological care.

2nd: River Ridge Dermatology

Locations in Blacksburg, Narrows, Roanoke RiverRidgeDerm.com, 540-951-3376

3rd: Carilion Clinic Dermatology and Mohs Surgery

Roanoke CarilionClinic.org, 540-224-5170

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Corporate Image Barbershop

10 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke CorporateImageBarberShop.com, 540-342-0222

Corporate Image Barbershop has been servicing the community with quality hair care since 1946. This long history makes it stand out from other barbershops, as do the popular facial, waxing, and massage services in addition to excellent haircuts and coloring sessions. Corporate’s primary mission is to give you healthy hair for a healthier you.

2nd: Reflections Salon & Day Spa

Martinsville ReflectionsDaySpa.co, 276-632-2222

3rd: Unique Full Service Salon

Fairlawn UniqueFullServicesalon.com, 540-633-1444

Spa

1st: The Spa at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa

150 W. Main St., Abingdon TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Established in 2006, the Spa at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa focuses on revitalization and relaxation, providing 5-star, premium spa treatments in a stress-free and calming environment. Wave goodbye to anxiety with today’s finest wellness products and equipment, meticulous attention to detail, and the hospitality and service the resort has always been known for.

2nd: Primland

Meadows of Dan Primland.com, 866-735-4077

3rd: Reflections Salon & Day Spa

Martinsville ReflectionsDaySpa.co, 276-632-2222

Home

Architecture Firm

1st: Dollman Construction

5219 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Started as a construction company in the early 2000s, Dollman Construction has evolved over time into a fully integrated design build firm. Made up of a staff of award-winning architects, builders, and remodeling contractors, Dollman offers professional, quality services, building homes, and medical facilities. The company also takes on kitchen and bathroom remodeling and interior design projects.

2nd: Balzer and Associates

Roanoke Balzer.cc, 540-772-9580

3rd: Thompson & Litton

Radford T-L.com, 540-633-1897

Home Builder

1st: Dollman Construction

5219 Peters Creek Rd., Suite 6, Roanoke DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Established in the early 2000s, Dollman Construction was founded by a large, long-time building industry family and is the premier home builder in the region today. The firm now has several home builds, remodels, and renovations in the works, and its excellent service has kept the business growing and thriving for the past two decades.

2nd: Stateson Homes

Blacksburg StatesonHomes.com, 540-235-1600

3rd: Varney Construction Inc.

Wytheville VarneyConstruction.com, 276-223-1163

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Dollman Construction

5219 Peters Creek Rd., Suite 6, Roanoke DollmanConstruction.com, 540-765-9700

Begun as a construction company, Dollman Construction has evolved over two decades and now offers design and build models, as well. Homeowners throughout Southwest Virginia consistently turn to Dollman when they are ready to restore, remodel, or renovate their kitchens and bathrooms, and Dollman consistently exceeds customer expectations.

2nd: 343 Designs

Abingdon 343Designs.com, 276-525-4640

3rd: The Ewing Companies

Blacksburg EwingBuildingAndCabinets.com, 540-951-0544

Interior Design Firm

1st: Lou Harris Inc.

1085 Spruce St., Martinsville LouHarrisInteriors.com, 276-632-1881

In 1973, Lou Harris opened the doors of her interior design company in Martinsville, specializing in both commercial and residential design services. Today, she has a retail location with a resource library and showroom and offers services ranging from consultation and drafting to custom-created window coverings and furniture builds.

2nd: Edith-Anne Duncan Design

Blacksburg EdithAnneDuncan.com, 540-357-2121

3rd: Unique Cabinetry & Interiors by Susan Easterly-Coleman (formerly Easterly Coleman Furniture, Abingdon)

Bristol EasterlyColeman.com, 276-494-0577

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Virginia Furniture Market

Locations in Christiansburg, Roanoke, Rocky Mount VaFurnitureMarket.com, 540-334-3876

Virginia Furniture Market opened in 1997, enjoyed immediate success, then expanded throughout Southwest and Central Virginia. Locally owned and operated, and fully vested in its local communities, VFM’s mission is to provide extraordinary service in everything by offering customers professional delivery, the largest store in the region for kids and teen furniture, everyday low prices, and easy warehouse pickups.

2nd: Black Dog Salvage

Roanoke BlackDogSalvage.com, 540-343-6200

3rd: Grand Home Furnishings

Multiple locations GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343

Home Technology Firm

1st: Audiotronics

3615 S. Main St., Blacksburg & 2750 Ogden Rd., Cave Spring Audiotronics.com, 540-552-3344

Audiotronics is a full-featured audio, video, car stereo, and Apple service and installation company with more than 40 years of continuous operation and experienced staff. At Audiotronics, you are not just another customer, but a valued client. This firm creates solutions for each and every customer to meet all technological needs.

2nd: Lee Hartman & Sons

Roanoke LeeHartman.com, 540-366-3493

3rd: Sound Decision

Roanoke Sound-Decision.com, 540-343-6993

Landscape Design

1st: Valley Landscaping

750 Den Hill Rd., Christiansburg ValleyLandscapingVa.com, 540-382-6710

In 1991, Valley Landscaping began simply as a used pick-up truck, three mowers, a trailer, and a small loan. From that, it has grown into the largest landscape design and maintenance company in Southwest Virginia. One aspect of its work that has remained constant is a dedication to customers’ landscaping needs.

2nd: Back To Nature Landscaping & Construction

Blacksburg BackToNatureLandscaping.com, 540-739-3947

3rd: Everything Outdoors

Bassett, Facebook: @EverythingOutdoorsLlc, 276-340-3037

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Crows Nest Nursery

1811 Brooksfield Rd., Blacksburg CrowsNestGreenhouses.com, 540-552-5550

In 1972, Crow’s Nest Nursery was a small greenhouse operation and strawberry farm. Today, the nursery and retail shop carries a wide variety of ornamental and fruiting trees, shrubs, and locally grown perennial plants, as well as decorative garden art and tools. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Crow’s Nest has an expansive selection to satisfy your green thumb.

2nd: Greenbrier Nurseries

Roanoke GreenbrierNurseries.com, 540-989-2122

3rd: Indoor Farms Greenhouses

Meadowview IndoorFarmsGreenhouses.com, 276-944-3665

Real Estate Firm

1st: Berry-Elliott Realtors

18 Starling Ave., Martinsville BerryElliott.com, 276-656-1111

Co-owners and brokers Doris Berry and Mary Rives Brown put their collective experience and extraordinary customer service backgrounds together to found Berry-Elliot Realtors in 1995. Their extensive knowledge of the area’s history, housing inventory, and marketing has helped countless people across the Southwest Virginia region achieve their real estate goals and dreams.

2nd: MKB Realtors

Roanoke MKBRealtors.com, 540-989-4555

3rd: Highlands Realty

Abingdon HighlandsRealtyInc.com, 276-676-2221

Retirement Community

1st: King’s Grant Retirement Community

350 King’s Way Rd., Martinsville Sunnyside.cc, 800-462-4649

King’s Grant Retirement Community offers residents a lifestyle that is active and independent, with the other levels of care available should the need arise. Nestled in the scenic green fields of Martinsville, King’s Grant is worthy of an artist’s brush and allows residents to personalize the life they live in a community they will love.

2nd: Warm Hearth Village

Blacksburg Retire.org, 540-552-9176

3rd: Brandon Oaks

Roanoke BrandonOaks.net, 540-777-5602

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Brown Edwards

Multiple locations BECPAs.com, 540-345-0936

Brown Edwards offers knowledgeable accounting, assurance, tax, and management advisory services. With a firm-wide staff of more than 350 professionals, it is one of the largest independent CPA firms in Virginia. The company supports individuals and businesses ranging from small companies to large corporations and is committed to excellence on all levels.

2nd: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.

Roanoke FFLC.com, 540-344-9246

3rd: Spiegler Blevins & Company

Abingdon S-BCPAs.com, 877-220-3935

Car Dealer

1st: Shelor Motor Mile

2260 Roanoke St., Christiansburg Shelor.com, 540-381-8417

A locally owned dealership since 1974, the number one priority at Shelor Motor Mile is delivering incredible customer service. With an in-house financing department and massive selection of popular makes like Toyota, Dodge, Jeep, Chevrolet, Ford, and more, you’ll be able to find everything you’re looking for at just the right price with the help of an experienced, friendly staff.

2nd: Autos by Nelson

Locations in Bassett, Stanleytown, Martinsville AutosByNelson.com, 877-900-5001

3rd: Auto Energy

Lebanon AutoEnergy.org, 276-883-5279

Caterer

1st: Center Stage Catering Inc.

17 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount CenterStageFood.com, 540-489-7827

Center Stage Catering is a local, family-owned company that has been delighting clients with from-scratch cuisine for more than two decades. The emphasis is on employee empowerment, hospitality, and focused delivery of fresh and healthy food. With a highly-skilled, expertly trained culinary team, you’ll be dazzled by their service and products.

2nd: The Palisades Restaurant

Eggleston ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

3rd: Checkered Pig Barbecue

Martinsville CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-1161

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Stifel

201 E. Main St., Martinsville & 222 W. Main St., Radford Stifel.com, 276-632-7151

Stifel is a diversified global wealth management and investment banking company focused on building relationships that help individuals, families, and organizations pursue their financial goals. The firm is committed to breaking down and streamlining the forces of the financial market to benefit clients and the greater Southwest Virginia regional economy.

2nd: Cary Street Partners

Abingdon CaryStreetPartners.com, 276-628-2814

3rd: The Conner Group

Vinton TheConnerGroup.net, 540-767-6669

Funeral Home

1st: Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory

Locations in Roanoke, Vinton Oakeys.com, 540-982-2100

Oakey Funeral Service & Crematory makes tough times a bit easier for local families. Founded in 1866, it is the longest existing family-run business in the Roanoke Valley and offers pre-need, aftercare, a crematory and tribute center, pet funeral services, and more. A team of first responders, the staff is proud to serve and bring comfort to their community.

2nd: McCoy Funeral Home

Blacksburg McCoyFuneralHome.com, 540-552-3211

3rd: Norris Funeral Services Inc. & Crematory

Martinsville NorrisFuneral.com, 276-638-2778

Insurance Broker

1st: Holley Insurance

3629 Franklin Rd. SW, #207, Roanoke & 380 Franklin St., Rocky Mount HolleyInsurance.com, 540-334-4225

Holley Insurance was founded in 2000 in Boones Mill, and is an independent insurance agency representing more than a dozen companies in the Southwest Virginia region. Known for the integrity, the firm’s primary mission is to be a valuable partner to its clients, the companies it represents, and the communities it serves.

2nd: Hill Insurance Agency

Radford HillInsAgency.com, 540-639-3901

3rd: Glenn Insurance Agency

Pulaski GlennInsuranceVa.com, 540-980-3434

Law Firm

1st: Gentry Locke

10 Franklin Rd. SE, #900, Roanoke GentryLocke.com, 540-983-9300

With more than 60 attorneys, Gentry Locke helps companies, institutions, organizations, and individuals meet their legal and business challenges. From cutting-edge complex litigation and high-profile white-collar criminal investigations to personal injury support, the firm offers a full array of transactional services to help clients realize their financial goals and a team of experienced trial lawyers who protect their clients’ interests.

2nd: Woods Rogers PLC

Roanoke WoodsRogers.com, 540-983-7600

3rd: Buckland Law Firm

Pearisburg BucklandLaw.com, 540-921-0190