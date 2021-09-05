Southwest Virginia: Best Living and Recreation Winners 2021

Entertainment & Events
Annual Charity Event
1st: Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival
675 Hobson Rd., Martinsville RoosterWalk.com, 276-650-1583
Since 2009, Rooster Walk has been held on Pop’s Farm, outside Martinsville. Set for May 27-30, 2021, the lineup includes The Infamous Stringdusters, The Floozies, Chamomile and Whiskey, and more. Enjoy the music, food, and craft beer vendors and kids’ activities. As of 2020, the festival has raised more than $210,000 for local and regional charities.
2nd: Community School Strawberry Festival
Roanoke StrawberryFestivalRoanoke.org, 540-563-5036
3rd: Guns and Hoses
Roanoke TheBerglundCenter.com, 540-853-2241
Art Event
1st: Virginia Highlands Festival
Downtown Abingdon VaHighlandsFestival.org, 276-623-5266
The first Virginia Highlands Festival was held in 1949 to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of the area. Over the decades, it has grown to include even more artists, craftsmen, and performers from Virginia’s Southwest. Organizers take pride in the worldly cultural and creative exchange it provides.
2nd: Hungry Mother Arts and Crafts Festival
Marion HungryMotherFestival.com, 276-200-4095
3rd: Expressions at Piedmont Arts
Martinsville PiedmontArts.org, 276-632-3221
Art Gallery
1st: Piedmont Arts
215 Starling Ave., Martinsville PiedmontArts.org, 276-632-3221
In 2021, this award-winning gallery in the heart of Martinsville’s Arts and Cultural District celebrates its 60th anniversary of connecting the community through visual arts, performing arts, and arts education. In addition to curated exhibitions by regional, national, and international artists, the gallery also offers concerts, plays, children’s performances, and art classes for all ages.
2nd: Floyd Center for the Arts
Floyd FloydArtCenter.org, 540-745-2784
3rd: The Arts Depot
Abingdon AbingdonArtsDepot.org, 276-628-9091
Museum
1st: Taubman Museum of Art
110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke TaubmanMuseum.org, 540-342-5760
The Taubman Museum of Art offers a lively mountain mix of arts, culture, and outdoor fun in the heart of downtown Roanoke. The museum consists of 11 galleries and originates 15 to 20 exhibitions per year. Featured artists have ranged from John James Audubon to Kehinde Wiley.
2nd: Virginia Museum of Natural History
Martinsville VMNH.net, 276-634-4141
3rd: Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Bristol BirthPlaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927
Historic Site
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
The Barter Theatre opened its doors in 1933, proclaiming “with vegetables you cannot sell, you can buy a good laugh,” referring to the ticket price being equivalent to a piece of produce. It has a long history of innovation, big dreams, and the Appalachian culture of tenacity that has ensured the theater’s survival and prosperity for more than 87 years.
2nd: Mabry Mill
Meadows of Dan NPS.gov
3rd: Mill Mountain Star
Roanoke, PlayRoanoke.com, 540-853-2000
Tourist Attraction
1st: Blue Ridge Parkway
BlueRidgeParkway.org, 828-670-1924
The majestic highland boulevard of the Blue Ridge Parkway winds through the Appalachian mountains and sees about 15 million annual visitors. Along with providing scenic corridors of the tri-state region of Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the Blue Ridge Parkway also offers a broad range of recreation, shopping, lodging, dining, and support services to the community.
2nd: Barter Theatre
Abingdon BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
3rd: George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
Pembroke FS.USDA.gov/GoTo/Cascades, 540-552-4641
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork at Black Dog Salvage
902 13th St. SW, Roanoke Virginia.org, 540-343-6200
Each LOVE sign installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands and the LOVEwork at Black Dog Salvage is no different. This sign was created at the custom fabrication shop using a mix of industrial and musical elements, hand-hewn pine beams, and German stainless steel brewing piping. It can be seen on two episodes of Salvage Dawgs.
2nd: LOVEwork in Martinsville-Henry County
Martinsville Virginia.org, 276-632-8006
3rd: LOVEwork in the Town of Rocky Mount
Virginia.org, 540-483-0907
Food or Drink Festival
1st: Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest
2 W. Church St., Martinsville MartinsvilleUptown.net, 276-632-6401
The Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest first began in 1979 as a fundraiser for the local Christmas parade and was continued by the Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association to stimulate economic growth and business development. The festive event attracts more than 200 vendors and offers attendees children’s rides, bouncy houses, family entertainment, a beer garden, and more.
2nd: Roanoke Greek Festival
Roanoke, RoanokeGreekFestival.com, 540-362-3601
3rd: Blacksburg Fork & Cork
BlacksburgForkAndCork.com, 540-443-200
Non-Food Festival
1st: FloydFest
894 Rock Castle Gorge Rd., Floyd FloydFest.com, 888-823-3787
FloydFest is five days of music, magic, and mountains, featuring outdoor adventures, vibrant vendors, quality brews and chews, workshops and whimsy, children’s activities, camping and community, art installations, and a lineup featuring more than 100 performing artists. Its mission is to provide the best music festival experience of our time in a visually stunning environment of mountainous Southwest Virginia.
2nd: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BristolRhythm.com, 423-573-1927
3rd: Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
Ferrum Ferrum.edu/Blue-Ridge-Folklife-Festival/, 540-365-4412
Historic Theater
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
The Barter Theatre, established in the midst of the Great Depression, has a long and acclaimed history of theatrical excellence. It is the nation’s longest-running professional theater and has served as the launching pad for many golden-age actors and actresses. Today, it is recognized as the State Theatre of Virginia and offers extraordinary live experiences to rural Virginia.
2nd: The Grandin Theatre
Roanoke, GrandinTheatre.com, 540-345-6377
3rd: The Lyric
Blacksburg TheLyric.com, 540-951-0604
Music Venue
1st: Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount Harvester-Music.com, 540-484-8277
Harvester Performance Center opened in April 2014 with the mission of bringing people to Rocky Mount to enjoy live music and experience the town’s charm. Its first national act to perform was The Indigo Girls and it has since had stars like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Brandi Carlile grace its stage.
2nd: Floyd Country Store
Floyd, FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
3rd: Elmwood Park
Roanoke PlayRoanoke.com, 540-853-2236
Sports Venue
1st: Lane Stadium
185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg HokieSports.com, 540-231-6731
Beloved by Hokies and billed as the toughest place in college football for opponents, Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium is part of the New River Valley’s mountainous skyline and in 2021 will celebrate its 57th year in Blacksburg. Rising roughly 2,057 feet above sea level and seating more than 66,000 people, Lane is one of America’s most well-known collegiate stadiums.
2nd: Calfee Park Baseball Inc.
Pulaski PulaskiRiverTurtles.com, 540-980-1070
3rd: Cassell Coliseum
Blacksburg HokieSports.com, 540-231-6731
Wedding or Special Event Venue
1st: Mountain Lake Lodge
115 Hotel Cir., Pembroke MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
Imagine exchanging vows where a beloved romantic movie was filmed. Mountain Lake Lodge is a rustic, historic hotel that sits on 2,600 acres of Giles County, and it’s known as the setting for the 1987 hit Dirty Dancing. A popular venue for weddings and other celebrations, you’ll have the time of your life there.
2nd: Hotel Roanoke
HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900
3rd: The Barns at Chip Ridge
Abingdon BarnsAtChipRidge.com, 276-356-2216
Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company
1st: Barter Theatre
127 W. Main St., Abingdon BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
Since 1933, the Barter Theatre has merged the big city theater experience with the charm of small-town Abingdon. With performances of plays and musicals scheduled throughout the year, this truly one-of-a-kind historic theater has been offering Moonlite Drive-In movies throughout the pandemic and is excited to showcase its live, in-person 2021 season starting in April.
2nd: Mill Mountain Theatre
Roanoke, MillMountain.org, 540-342-5740
3rd: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre
Wytheville, WohlfahrtHaus.com, 888-950-3382
Entertainment Center for Adults
1st: Wine & Design
438 Peppers Ferry Rd. NW, Christiansburg WineAndDesign.com, 540-381-6964
Unleash your inner artist at Wine & Design and enjoy a painting party accompanied by your favorite beer or wine. Wine & Design is the perfect destination for bachelorette parties, baby showers, girls’ night out, team building, and so much more. The studio now offers “free paint” Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
2nd: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
Roanoke, BlueRidgeAxeThrowing.com, 540-309-5222
3rd: Uptown Pinball
Martinsville UptownPinball.business.site, 276-224-7139
Travel
Bed & Breakfast
1st: Early Inn at the Grove
50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount EarlyInn.com, 540-524-2525
Tucked behind the pines, the Early Inn at the Grove is an 1854 Greek-revival boutique hotel that rests on 10 scenic acres. Take a stroll through the wildflower-covered property, settle into the historic library with a good book, or enjoy drinks on the patio from the Breezeway Bar. Every guest leaves feeling pampered and well-rested.
2nd: Clay Corner Inn
Blacksburg ClayCorner.com, 540-552-4030
3rd: Black Dog Inn and A Tailor’s Lodging
Abingdon ATailorsLodging.com, 276-628-7119
Hotel
1st: Hotel Roanoke
110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900
Built in 1882, the Tudor-style Hotel Roanoke features 329 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and a 63,000-square-foot high-tech conference room. Once the site of a major railroad junction, this luxurious building received a multi-million dollar restoration in 1993 and remains the grand centerpiece of the City of Roanoke.
2nd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa
Abingdon TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
3rd: Mountain Lake Lodge
Pembroke MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
Resort
1st: Mountain Lake Lodge
115 Hotel Cir., Pembroke MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121
The newly renovated Mountain Lake Lodge has a century-long reputation for extending excellent hospitality. Located at the peak of Salt Pond Mountain and offering panoramic views, the resort is a nature reserve, enjoyed annually by not only brides and grooms, but also birders, hikers, and adventure seekers. This Giles County getaway will leave guests feeling refreshed.
2nd: Primland
Meadows of Dan Primland.com, 866-735-4077
3rd: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa
Abingdon TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161
Pets
Dog Groomer
1st: Rufflections Pet Grooming
207 Broad St., Marion RufflectionsPetGrooming.com, 276-378-0780 Founded in December 2012, Rufflections Pet Grooming was the first pet salon of its kind to open in Smyth County. Its mission is to show love and respect to all pets in its care and strive to grow its skills, knowledge, and techniques by attending workshops and seminars on pet grooming.
2nd: Little Wet Noses Dog Grooming
Rocky Mount, Facebook: Little Wet Noses, LLC, 540-243-9247
3rd: Pampered Pets Grooming LLC
Blacksburg PamperedPetsGrooming.com, 540-961-5621
Dog Park
1st: Abingdon Dog Park
300 Stanley St., Abingdon CoomesCenter.com, 276-623-5279
Abingdon Dog Park is a one-acre park surrounded by five-foot fencing, accessed through a double-gated transition area. Amenities include a small dog running area, benches for pet parents, waste supply stations, covered garbage cans, and two on-site water fountains: one human-sized and one for furry friends.
2nd: Highland Park
Roanoke RoanokeOutside.com, 540-853-2236
3rd: Salem Rotary Club Dog Park
Salem SalemVa.gov, 540-375-3057
Dog Training Company
1st: Off Leash K9 Training
300-B Roanoke St., Christiansburg & 2445 E. Washington Ave., Suite 102, Vinton NRVAndRoanokeDogTrainer.com, 540-750-1955
Off Leash K9 Training is an independent and woman-owned business dedicated to providing obedience and behavioral modification services for household pets throughout the region. Off Leash offers training for the real world, providing a baseline so owners can focus on creating the healthiest relationships with their pets.
2nd: High Hopes Dog Training
Roanoke High-Hopes.net, 540-343-3849
3rd: Beyond Sit and Stay Professional Dog Training
Chilhowie PShupe.webs.com, 276-685-1154
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Kut & Fluff Pet Grooming & Lodging
16352 Lee Hwy., Bristol KutAndFluff.com, 276-669-4430
Kut & Fluff Pet Grooming & Lodge owners Boyd and Teri Hodgson have more than 20 years of experience in animal health care and grooming, and strive to provide only the best services. Their facility includes a geriatric ward, a separate three-story area for cats, and a camera system for monitoring your pets from your smartphone.
2nd: Flying Fur!
Newport FlyingFurDogs.com, 540-544-9663
3rd: Canine Cottage
Roanoke CanineCottageRoanoke.com, 540-206-3647
Veterinary Hospital
1st: King’s Mountain Animal Clinic
5086 King’s Mountain Rd., Collinsville KingsMountainAC.com, 276-647-3714
Since 1977, King’s Mountain Animal Clinic has been serving the Collinsville community with a progressive, highly skilled staff that are passionate about animal health care. Their full-service veterinary services offer state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and treat your beloved pets. Compassion, affordable cost, and quality care are their priority pillars of business.
2nd: Tipton Ridge Veterinary Medical Center
Pulaski TiptonRidge.com, 540-980-0186
3rd: Roanoke Animal Hospital
RoanokeAnimalHospitalVa.com, 540-343-8021
Kids
Day Care or Preschool
1st: Carlisle School
300 Carlisle Rd., Axton CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288
Founded in 1968, the Carlisle School offers a transformative learning experience with a balanced curriculum that promotes kindergarten readiness through language, literacy, mathematics, science, creative art, and more. Dedicated to nurturing the development of every pre-k child, the program is enhanced by project-based learning, an outside discovery center, and Tucker Signing Strategies for Reading.
2nd: Second Presbyterian Preschool
Roanoke SPresPreschool.com, 540-342-6405
3rd: Rainbow Riders Childcare Center
Blacksburg Rainbow-Riders.org, 540-552-3636
K-12 Independent School
1st: Carlisle School
300 Carlisle Rd., Axton CarlisleSchool.org, 276-632-7288
Nurturing students from pre-kindergarten to high school, the Carlisle School is a family-oriented institution that strives to enrich and diversify the lives of its students. This independent college preparatory academy provides a positive, safe environment for academic excellence and character development while preparing students to become leaders of a global society.
2nd: Blacksburg New School
BlacksburgNewSchool.org, 540-552-6693
3rd: Cornerstone Christian Academy
Abingdon CornerstoneAbingdon.org, 276-623-7164
Summer Camp
1st: Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center
25236 Hillman Hwy., Abingdon SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180
Located in Washington County, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center has been serving the community at its historic 79-acre facility since 1960. Located on a property of rolling meadows and woodlands, the center provides affordable, accessible day and residential camping programs that focus on educational and cultural enrichment and outreach.
2nd: Camp Carysbrook
Riner CampCarysbrook.com, 540-382-1670
3rd: Camp Bethel Ministries
Wise CampBethel.com, 276-328-6876
Family Entertainment
1st: Hungry Mother State Park
2854 Park Blvd., Marion DCR.Virginia.gov/State-Parks/Hungry-Mother, 276-781-7400
Hungry Mother State Park has something for everyone, serving as an outstanding basecamp for your family’s adventures. With more than 3,000 acres of land, you can hike, go on a 17-mile bike ride, or try water sports on their 108-acre lake with a swim beach and boat rentals. The dedicated staff is committed to making every experience memorable.
2nd: Barter Theatre
Abingdon BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991
3rd: Floyd Country Store
Floyd FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563
Playground
1st: Hungry Mother State Park
2854 Park Blvd., Marion DCR.Virginia.gov, 276-781-7400
The playgrounds at Hungry Mother State Park are places where children can enjoy nature and explore the outdoors. The playgrounds are conveniently located around campgrounds, picnic shelters, an amphitheater, and a snack bar.
2nd: Randolph Park
Dublin RandolphPark.org, 540-674-1513
3rd: Explore Park
Roanoke ExplorePark.org, 540-427-1800
Outdoors & Active
Golf Course
1st: Primland
2000 Busted Rock Rd., Meadows of Dan Primland.com, 866-735-4077
In 1977, Dider Primat purchased the 10,000 acres that would become Primland with the vision of creating an immensely beautiful place that offered guests a return to simple human pleasures. Primland’s environment is eco-conscious and thoughtfully designed, the ultimate retreat for world-class golf, refined dining, and other outdoor activities.
2nd: Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
Radford PeteDyeRiverCourse.com, 540-633-6732
3rd: Chatmoss Country Club
Martinsville ChatMossCC.org, 276-638-2484
Gym or Fitness Studio
1st: Carilion Wellness
Locations in Blacksburg & Roanoke CarilionWellness.com, 540-853-0000
The Carilion Wellness Center has helped people find their strength and confidence for more than 40 years. The team at Carilion Wellness is proud to help members of the community reach their goals by providing all ages with the best athletic opportunities and fitness classes in the area.
2nd: The Weight Club
Blacksburg TheWeightClub.com, 540-951-2949
3rd: Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness
BlacksburgBoxingAndFitness.com, 540-315-3231
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Virginia Creeper Trail
300 Green Spring Rd., Abingdon VaCreeperTrail.org
The Virginia Creeper Trail stands out from others due in part to its long, storied history and uniquely beautiful landscape. The alpine-forested scapes near Whitetop roll through the agricultural area of Damascus all the way to the more suburban Abingdon—the trail sees more than 225,000 outdoor adventure seekers annually.
2nd: Cascade Falls
Pembroke VirginiasMtnPlayground.com/Cascades, 540-921-2079
3rd: Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail
Martinsville VisitMartinsville.com, 276-634-4640
Park
1st: Hungry Mother State Park
2854 Park Blvd., Marion DCR.Virginia.gov, 276-781-7400
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression, Hungry Mother State Park is one of Virginia’s original six state parks. Located in Smyth County, the park has a mission to conserve the natural, scenic, historic, and cultural resources of the Commonwealth and to provide recreational and educational opportunities for future generations.
2nd: Fairy Stone State Park
Stuart DCR.Virginia.gov/State-Parks/Fairy-Stone, 276-930-2424
3rd: Breaks Interstate Park
BreaksPark.com, 276-865-4413