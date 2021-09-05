Southwest Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2021

Restaurants

Asian Restaurant

1st: Café Asia

3940 Valley Gateway Blvd., Suite B1, Roanoke CafeAsiaRoanoke.com, 540-206-2298

Serving the Roanoke area since 2008, Cafe Asia offers a hospitable experience alongside authentic East and Southeast Asian cuisine, serving elegant sushi and pan-Asian entrees. Cafe Asia has temporarily closed dining room and indoor seating services; however, customers can still enjoy the restaurant’s delicious and delectable fare for takeout and delivery.

2nd: Peking Restaurant

Wytheville, Facebook.com/PekingVa, 276-228-5515

3rd: Thai This Express

Radford ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Due South BBQ

1465 Roanoke St., Christiansburg DueSouthBBQ.com, 540-381-2922

Due South BBQ was founded in 2007 after owner Marie moved from North Carolina and wasn’t satisfied with her barbecue options. Her mission is to provide great pit-cooked pulled pork with outstanding homemade sauces. In fact, the red hot sauce is award-winning and pairs nicely with the most popular dish, the smoked chicken.

2nd: Buddy’s BBQ

Rocky Mount BuddysBBQVa.com, 540-482-0369

3rd: Checkered Pig

Martinsville CheckeredPig.com, 276-632-116

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Multiple locations ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

Our Daily Bread has been a proud member of the Blacksburg community since 1980, honoring the tradition of providing quality food and service and supporting local, sustainable farms around the area. Its specialty is producing from-scratch, artisanal bread and other baked goods, but it also of- fers full-service bistro dining, wedding cakes and treats, and special monthly reservation-only events.

2nd: Scratch Biscuit Company

Roanoke, ScratchBiscuit.com, 540-855-0882

3rd: The Roanoker Restaurant

Roanoke TheRoanokerRestaurant.com, 540-344-7746

Burger Joint

1st: Dude’s Drive-In

1505 Roanoke St., Christiansburg Dudes-Drive-In.business.site, 540-382-7901

One of the first fast-food joints in Christiansburg, Dude’s has been feeding generations of families since 1953. Try the famous “Dude” burger–top it off with the housemade chili, bacon, or slaw and enjoy with a side of the special crinkle cut french fries. Meals are brought to your car, providing a fun, contactless alternative to dining in.

2nd: Rocky Mount Burger Company

RMBurger.com, 540-456-2337

3rd: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Roanoke JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-342-0328

Indian Restaurant

1st: India Garden Restaurant

210 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg IndiaGardenOnline.com, 540-951-5100

India Garden Restaurant offers a richly varied menu using all fresh, natural ingredients, wholesome sauces, and flavorful spices. Whether you prefer a tandoori-style meat grill or one of the fine vegetarian dishes, or if you’re a first-timer to Indian cuisine, you’re in for a treat. Each dish is prepped with freshly ground herbs and spices suited to individual tastes.

2nd: Nawab Indian Cuisine

Roanoke NawabRestaurant.com, 540-345-5150

3rd: Taaza Indian Cuisine

Roanoke TaazaRoanoke.com, 540-342-4773

Italian Restaurant

1st: Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

709 W. Main St., Radford SalsRadford.com, 540-639-9669

Founded in 1978, Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a favorite spot for the Radford community ever since. Family-owned and operated, this upscale, distinctly Italian space serves a full menu of the freshest seafood, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta dishes, perfect for a casual, filling lunch or a romantic evening out.

2nd: Mickey G’s Bistro & Pizzeria

Floyd MickeyGsBistro.com, 540-745-2208

3rd: Zeppoli’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Shop

Blacksburg Zeppolis.com, 540-953-2000

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Locations in Roanoke, Salem AlejandrosMexicanGrill.com, 540-904-5825

Alejandro’s Mexican Grill was established in downtown Roanoke at the Historic Roanoke City Market by co-owners Moises and Lisa Nucamendi. Their salsa bar, authentic California-style Mexican food, and award-winning margaritas have kept loyal patrons coming back since November 2007. Pay at the counter taqueria style and fill up on the most delicious salsas in the region.

2nd: El Rio Mexican Grill

Rocky Mount ElRioMxGrill.com, 540-483-1322

3rd: Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Roanoke Abuelos.com, 540-265-3555

Pizzeria

1st: Dogtown Roadhouse

302 S. Locust St., Floyd DogtownRoadhouse.com, 540-745-6836

Dogtown Roadhouse has always been oriented around the ideas of fresh food, great company and comradery, and a memorable experience. Its reputation has grown over the years due to its delicious wood-fired pizzas, 16 craft beers on tap, and an extensive menu and bar. To the folks at Dogtown, it’s all about building a culture of good food and great community.

2nd: Benny Marzano’s

Blacksburg BennysVa.com, 540-443-3949

3rd: New York Pizza

Vinton NewYorkPizzaInc.tripod.com, 540-342-2933

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Cabo Fish Taco

117 S. Main St., Blacksburg & 14 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke CaboFishTaco.com, 540-552-0950

Cabo Fish Taco will take you right out of the Virginia mountains and transport you to the sunny coast of Southern California. Unlike most Baja-style restaurants, Cabo combines coastal Mexican cuisine with a unique California ambiance. The food and atmosphere of Cabo are an impeccable fusion of styles, and the restaurant is a local favorite.

2nd: Captain Tom’s Seafood

Martinsville, Facebook.com/Captain Toms, 276-666-0326

3rd: 128 Pecan

Abingdon 128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159

Steakhouse

1st: The Farmhouse

285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600

The Farmhouse has been a favorite Southwest Virginia landmark since 1963. Originally built in the 19th century, this authentic steakhouse has been the place to go for date nights, special occasions, and frequent celebrations of a Hokie Football wins. Feast on the beef selection of your choice in the old train caboose seating area for a unique dining experience.

2nd: TheTavern

Abingdon AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

3rd: Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Roanoke FrankieRowlandsSteakHouse.com, 540-527-2333

Restaurant

1st: The Palisades Restaurant

168 Village St., Eggleston ThePalisadesRestaurant.com, 540-626-2828

The Palisades Restaurant has worn many hats in the last 75 years: a general store, a National Geographic feature, and now a restaurant. Today, the Palisades boasts Southern hospitality and sophisticated cuisine and remains an integral business in Giles County. The historic atmosphere and incredible menu attract locals and out-of-towners alike for an excellent dining experience.

2nd: Montano’s International Gourmet

Roanoke Montanos.net, 540-344-8960

3rd: The River and Rail Restaurant

Roanoke RiverAndRailRestaurant.com, 540-400-6830

Restaurant for Vegans or Vegetarians

1st: Gillie’s

153 College Ave., Blacksburg, Facebook.com/GilliesBlacksburg, 540-961-2703

Back in 1974, Gillie’s began not as a restaurant but an ice cream shop. The Gillie family was passionate about serving the community fresh, homemade, and healthy food, and so Gillie’s restaurant was born. With its warm and inviting atmosphere, this spot is the perfect combination of down-home charm and progressive vegetarian cuisine.

2nd: White Birch Kitchen & Juice Bar

Abingdon WhiteBirchJuice.com, 276-608-0541

3rd: Local Roots

Roanoke LocalRootsRestaurant.com, 540-206-2610

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea

Locations in Daleville, Roanoke, Salem MillMountainCoffee.com, 540-389-7549

In the late ’80s, Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea founder Dave Johnson thought the East Coast lacked freshly and locally roasted coffee. Inspired, the Virginia Tech alum decided to start a coffee business. Alongside his artisan coffee, his cafes also serve brewed teas from around the world and a full brunch menu.

2nd: Blackbird Bakery

Bristol BlackBirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

3rd: Daily Grind

Martinsville DGUptown.com, 276-632-0035

Food Truck

1st: Thai This Food Truck

1401 Tyler Ave., Radford ThaiThisExpress.com, 540-838-2329

Owners Brian and Jang Lawson met in 2008 when Brian was traveling through Thailand. Two years later, they married and started running the Thai This food truck together, specializing in authentic Thai cuisine. Thai This is committed to providing fresh ingredients to the Roanoke community, and the street-food-inspired truck has become a local favorite.

2nd: The Pakalachian

Abingdon ThePakalachian.com, 276-275-1097

3rd: Lickin Lizard

Ridgeway TheLickinLizard.com, 276-956-6600

Dessert

1st: Blackbird Bakery

56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol BlackBirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Blackbird Bakery provides the Bristol area with the best desserts and service while also inspiring happiness and giving back to the community. The bakery staff is committed to going above and beyond for their customers, serving them fan favorites like the pink almond cake, brownie tower, and banana pudding.

2nd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Salem ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

3rd: Bubblecake

Roanoke Bubblecake.com, 540-343-2253

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Homestead Creamery

7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz HomesteadCreameryInc.com, 540-721-2045

Homestead Creamery was founded in 2001 by two dairy farmers who wanted to preserve their family’s farm for the next generation and provide the community with what they deemed “the way milk should taste!” The cream starts with happy cows and a family-run business that values freshness and minimal pasteurization and ends with excellent ice cream and satisfied customers.

2nd: Dippers Ice Cream

Ridgeway DippersHomemadeIceCream.com, 276-956-6600

3rd: Floyd Country Store

Floyd FloydCountryStore.com, 540-745-4563

Sandwich Shop

1st: Macado’s

Multiple locations Macados.net

Deemed “the Continuously Evolving Deli,” Macado’s offers the Roanoke community a fun and casual atmosphere where both employees and customers have a good time. With so many great sandwiches on the menu, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but the top three home runs are the Babe Ruth, Big Daddy, and the Big City Jazz.

2nd: 128 Pecan

Abingdon 128Pecan.com, 276-698-3159

3rd: Lefty’s

Blacksburg LeftysGrille.com, 540-552-7000

Outdoor Dining

1st: The Farmhouse

285 Ridinger St., Christiansburg TheFarmhouseChristiansburg.com, 540-251-7600

Originally part of the 19th-century Ridinger estate, The Farmhouse is rustic, historic, and beautiful. In addition to its standard indoor seating, spacious 250-seat banquet facility, and whimsical caboose, The Farmhouse offers abundant outdoor dining and lounge seating. Expect delicious steak, poultry, seafood, and sandwiches, classic desserts like chocolate cake and bread pudding, and creative cocktails. Settle in and you’ll feel like you’re eating with an old friend.

2nd: TheTavern

Abingdon AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

3rd: The Cellar Restaurant

Blacksburg The-Cellar.com, 540-953-0651

Food Shopping

Bakery

1st: Blackbird Bakery

56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol BlackbirdBakeryBristol.com, 276-645-5754

Founded in December 2007, the Blackbird Bakery started as a small bakery in downtown Bristol and has since expanded several times, including adding a drive-thru location with a limited menu. The bakery provides excellent breads, baked goods, and other treats, while also serving as local a gathering place.

2nd: Carol Lee Donut Shop

Blacksburg CarolLeeDonuts.com, 540-552-6706

3rd: Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Multiple locations ODBB.com, 540-953-2815

Butcher

1st: The Fresh Market

2207 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke TheFreshMarket.com, 540-344-5490

The Fresh Market serves all kinds of excellent natural foods, but none better than their meat department. The store only sells naturally aged prime or premium choice beef and employs expert in-store butchers to custom-cut beef to customer’s specifications. It does not sell prepackaged meat, and ground beef is only sold the day it is ground.

2nd: Prillaman’s Market

Martinsville Martinsville-Va.gov, 276-632-5124

3rd: Thompson Meat Processing

Floyd ThompsonsMeats.com, 540-745-4311

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Trail Chocolates

3368 Virginia Ave., Collinsville CocoaTrail.com, 276-647-1980

Husband and wife team Alan and Brittany Agee opened Cocoa Trail Chocolates in August 2017. Their mission is to bring joy to their customers by offering sweet treats and the best, freshest chocolates in the region. Their decadent truffles, especially the Salted Caramel Brownie flavor, are fan favorites.

2nd: Anthony’s Desserts

Abingdon AnthonysDesserts.com, 276-623-1500

3rd: chocolatepaper

Roanoke ChocolatePaperRoanoke.com, 540-342-6061

Farmers’ Market

1st: Blacksburg Farmers’ Market

108 W. Roanoke St., Blacksburg BlacksburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-239-8290

Located in Market Square Park, the Blacksburg Farmers’ Market is governed by a nonprofit organization, the Friends of the Farmers’ Market. The market’s mission is to support and promote local vendors, educate the community on the benefits of locally sourced and sustainably produced foods, and help foster a vibrant community and economy for the town.

2nd: Abingdon Farmers’ Market

AbingdonFarmersMarket.com, 276-698-1434

3rd: Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market

RockyMountVa.org, 540-483-0907

Grocery Store

1st: ALDI

Multiple locations Aldi.us

ALDI has been a leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976 and is proud to serve its Virginia customers the best and most affordable products. As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, Aldi makes grocery shopping smart, fast, and easy. Aldi is committed to a sustainable future and green shopping experience—customers bring shopping bags or purchase reusable ones in-store.

2nd: Earth Fare

Roanoke EarthFare.com, 540-266-3669

3rd: Eats Natural Foods

Blacksburg EatsNaturalFoods.com, 540-552-2279

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Fresh Market

2207 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke TheFreshMarket.com, 540-344-5490

Not your traditional grocery store, The Fresh Market is about half the size of a conventional supermarket, making it a more efficient, personable shopping experience. The store’s categories are curated—rather than customers being bombarded by different tiers of the same product, Fresh Market offers only the best tasting, freshest, or first of the season food products available.

2nd: Harvest Moon Food Store

Floyd HarvestMoonStore.com, 540-745-4366

3rd: Annie Kay’s Main Street Market

Blacksburg AnnieKays.com, 540-552-6870

Wine Shop

1st: Vintage Cellar

1338 S. Main St., Blacksburg VintageCellar.com, 540-953-2675

Vintage Cellar started as a small seafood market that slowly began integrating wine and beer into its selection. In the early 1990s, it began exclusively selling wine, but with the expert knowledge of food and wine pairings. Among its bestsellers are Tres Ojos Grenache and the Shotfire Chiraz.

2nd: Katbird’s Wine & Gourmet

Abingdon KatbirdsWine.com, 276-623-0001

3rd: Blacksburg Wine Lab

BlacksburgWineLab.com, 540-605-7291

Drink

Bar with the Best Atmosphere

1st: Blacksburg Wine Lab

223 Gilbert St., Blacksburg BlacksburgWineLab.com, 540-605-7291

The founder of the Blacksburg Wine Lab, John Boyer (a.k.a., the “Plaid Avenger”), is a wine connoisseur and Virginia Tech professor who teaches the popular course Geography of Wine. Believing that wine reflects cultural changes, he wanted to open “not quite a bar, not quite a restaurant” where he could introduce people to new palates and new places.

2nd: Lucky

Roanoke EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

3rd: Sugar Hill Brewing Company

St. Paul SugarHillBrewing.com, 276-738-1088

Cocktails

1st: Lucky

18 Kirk Ave. SW, Roanoke EatAtLucky.com, 540-982-1249

Founded in 2010, Lucky was started by bandmates JP Powell and Hunter Johnson as a place in Roanoke to remind them of the cities they visited while on tour. While great hospitality is their main priority, they are also committed to serving guests innovative and delicious cocktails and exceptional food in a warm and inviting environment.

2nd: TheTavern

Abingdon AbingdonTavern.com, 276-628-1118

3rd: Graze on Main

Wytheville BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2334

Brewery

1st: Sugar Hill Brewing Company

16622 Broad St., St. Paul SugarHillBrewing.com, 276-738-1088

Housed in an old hardware store, Sugar Hill Brewing Company was established in 2016 to produce exceptional beer and food. Hiring some of the top brewers in the area, the Sugar Hill team loves to research and innovate their recipes to get the perfect beer every time, while offering from-scratch eats and a laid-back atmosphere.

2nd: Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern

Floyd BuffaloMountainBrewery.com, 540-745-2491

3rd: Big Lick Brewing Company

Roanoke BigLickBrewingCo.com, 540-562-8383

Distillery

1st: Five Mile Mountain Distillery

489 Floyd Hwy. S, Floyd 5MileMountain.com, 540-745-4495

Moonshine is a deep-rooted part of Floyd County’s history, and Five Mile Mountain Distillery was the first Floyd distillery to exist after Prohibition. Its batches of whiskey are handcrafted and kept small to ensure the products meet the same quality of predecessors. Experience the magic of Blue Ridge Mountains ‘shine at Five Mile.

2nd: Twin Creeks Distillery

Rocky Mount TwinCreeksDistillery.com, 540-483-1266

3rd: Franklin County Distilleries

Boones Mill FCDMoonshine.com, 540-334-1610

Winery

1st: Iron Heart Winery

3742 Boone Furnace Rd., Hiwassee IHeartVirginiaWine.com, 540-320-0203

Nestled in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, Iron Heart Winery was founded by a father-son duo and built from the ground up on a more than 900-acre property. Their mission is to sustain the family farm by producing quality wine and an exceptional experience for their visitors, while promoting their region as an up-and-comer in the wine industry.

2nd: Chateau Morrisette Winery

Floyd TheDogs.com, 540-593-2865

3rd: Abingdon Vineyards

AbingdonVineyards.com, 276-623-1255