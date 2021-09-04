Shenandoah Valley: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques
1st: The Factory Antique Mall
50 Lodge Ln., Suite 106, Verona FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110
The 135,000-square-foot Factory Antique Mall is the largest in the country. This sprawling space accommodates the inventory of more than 250 vendors, who attract shoppers of all varieties. While you shop all day (and it will take that long to rummage through the place), stop by Tasty Bites cafe, serving unbelievable, made from scratch sandwiches, salads, and soups.
2nd: Rocky’s Gold, Silver and Antiques,
Weyers Cave RockysGoldAndSilver.com, 800-296-8676
3rd: 17. E Beverley Antiques
Staunton Bevant.com, 540-885-1117
Gift and Home Accessories Store
1st: Agora Downtown Market
165 S. Main St., #101, Harrisonburg AgoraDowntownMarket.com, 540-705-1047
This co-op of seven independent businesses operates as “a community under one roof.” Each vendor offers a dynamic element to the market, including curated goods, gifts, and locally brewed coffee. Agora Downtown Market’s goal is to support its vendors as well as other local businesses in the community.
2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping
Broadway BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
3rd: LTD 7
Staunton LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650
Bicycle Shop
1st: Black Dog Bikes
121 S. Lewis St., Staunton BlackDogBikes.com, 540-887-8700
Black Dog Bikes covers all the bases of cycle care, repair, accessories, and tune-ups. The shop’s mission is “to get you on your bike and having fun.” It stocks top name brands like Rocky Mountain Bikes Instincts, Altitudes, and Elements, and can service anything from mountain bikes to tricycles.
2nd: Red Newt Bikes
Lexington RedNewtBikes.com, 540-463-7969
3rd: Shenandoah Bicycle Company
Harrisonburg ShenandoahBicycle.com, 540-437-9000
Book Store
1st: Green Valley Book Fair
2192 Green Valley Ln., Mt. Crawford GoBookFair.com, 800-385-0099
Fifty years strong, this discount book outlet has adjusted its hours and is now open year-round. Green Valley Book Fair is stocked with everything from children’s books to adult titles and carries categories for all ages and interests. The fair has a steady supply of new titles and gifts at bargain prices.
2nd: Booksavers of Virginia
Harrisonburg BookSaversOfVirginia.org, 540-432-3366
3rd: The Bookery
Lexington, 540-464-3377
Consignment Shop
1st: Second Time Around
1153 S. High St., Harrisonburg, Facebook: @Shop2ndTimeAround, 540-564-2773
Specializing in women’s clothing, accessories, and small home décor, Second Time Around has been in operation for 27 years. Customers can enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the store as well as the attentive service from each employee. Second Time Around has a charming boutique feel where customers can take inspiration for styling and decorating their own lives.
2nd: Once Upon a Child
Harrisonburg OnceUponAChild.com/Harrisonburg, 540-438-5607
3rd: Nanny June Vintage
Staunton, Facebook: @njvstaunton, 540-712-0792
Florist Shop
1st: Honey Bee’s Florist
2211 N. Augusta St., Staunton HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221
Honey Bee’s is a custom design shop known for its mix of eclectic, contemporary, and traditional arrangements and bouquets for any event, including weddings, birthdays, and funerals. It also offers an array of accessories like blown glass and local raw honey. Be on the lookout this year for new workshops in wreath making, bridal bouquets, and other arrangements.
2nd: Blakemore’s Flowers
Harrisonburg BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461
3rd: University Florist
Lexington UniversityFloristLexVa.com, 540-463-6080
Downtown Shopping
1st: Downtown Staunton
StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867
Downtown Staunton is a beautiful and historic destination for visitors of all kinds. The Staunton Downtown Development Association works to maintain the culturally vibrant charm and economically robust atmosphere. You can find unique antiques, rare books and gifts, fashionable clothing and accessories, and delicious food and drink in this genuine community-centric hub.
2nd: Downtown Harrisonburg
DowntownHarrisonburg.org, 540-432-8922
3rd: Downtown Lexington
LexingtonVirginia.com, 540-463-3777
Shopping Mall
1st: The Dayton Market
3105 John Wayland Hwy., Dayton TheDaytonMarket.com, 540-879-3801
Known as “a community of shops,” The Dayton Market is a collection of individually owned businesses acting as a close-knit family. The Dayton Market offers the finest kitchenware, antiques, artisan-crafted gifts and décor, baked goods, handmade chocolates, fine cheese, meats, and seafood. Shoppers can find unique pieces, pick up delicious treats, or grab coffee with friends.
2nd: Waynesboro Town Center
704-206-8300
3rd: Valley Mall
Harrisonburg TheValleyMall.com, 540-433-1797
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: James McHone Jewelry
75 Court Sq., Harrisonburg McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833
Located in the heart of downtown Harrisonburg, James McHone Jewelry carries fine jewelry from the 1800s to today’s latest stylings. Clients who first come in search of an engagement ring often turn into lifelong friends of the business, finding unique pieces for birthdays, anniversaries, and on to the next generation.
2nd: Christopher William Jewelers
Locations in Harrisonburg and Weyers Cave ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, 540-689-0027
3rd: H.L. Lang & Co.
Staunton HLLang.com, 540-885-1275
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Belk
Locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Winchester Belk.com, 540-434-4477
Belk offers a wide variety of clothing for young and adult men, as well as a stock of big and tall apparel. With suits, casual attire, activewear, swim trunks, and accessories, Belk has something for every occasion. The business now offers curbside pickup and online ordering for anything in the store.
2nd: Alvin-Dennis
Lexington AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383
3rd: Walkabout Outfitter
Locations in Harrisonburg and Lexington WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: The Fashion Gallery
111 Lee Hwy., Verona FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292
With 25,000 square feet of sales floor, The Fashion Gallery is your one-stop shop for classic clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes. The store carries a wide selection of formalwear for weddings and special events, so guests, bridesmaids, and mothers of the bride can all find their perfect dress.
2nd: HenHouse Shoppe
Elkton HenHouseShoppe.com
3rd: The Yellow Button
Harrisonburg ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110
Shoe Store
1st: Walkabout Outfitter
90 N. Main St., Harrisonburg & 21 S. Main St., Lexington WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900
Walkabout Outfitter owners Kirk and Tina Miller set out to create an inclusive environment where everyone can find the best outdoor gear, including top-notch outdoor footwear. Walkabout offers hiking boots, running shoes, sport sandals, lifestyle boots, water shoes, flip flops, and more for any outdoor excursion.
2nd: Wilkins Shoe Center
Winchester WilkinsShoe.com, 540-667-5600
3rd: Sole Focus Running Shop
Staunton SoleFocusRunning.com, 540-466-5674
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Walkabout Outfitter
90 N. Main St., Harrisonburg & 21 S. Main St., Lexington WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900
Owners Kirk and Tina Miller opened the first Walkabout Outfitter in 2005. Kirk, an Eagle Scout and AT thru-hiker, and Tina, an experienced small retail business owner, combined their knowledge to create an outdoor outfitter with quality merchandise and an inclusive environment. Walkabout Outfitter has all the gear you need for hiking, camping, trail running, water sports, and more.
2nd: Dicks Sporting Goods
Harrisonburg DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-433-1268
3rd: Dominion Outdoors
Fishersville DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218