Shenandoah Valley: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques

1st: The Factory Antique Mall

50 Lodge Ln., Suite 106, Verona FactoryAntiqueMall.com, 540-248-1110

The 135,000-square-foot Factory Antique Mall is the largest in the country. This sprawling space accommodates the inventory of more than 250 vendors, who attract shoppers of all varieties. While you shop all day (and it will take that long to rummage through the place), stop by Tasty Bites cafe, serving unbelievable, made from scratch sandwiches, salads, and soups.

2nd: Rocky’s Gold, Silver and Antiques,

Weyers Cave RockysGoldAndSilver.com, 800-296-8676

3rd: 17. E Beverley Antiques

Staunton Bevant.com, 540-885-1117

Gift and Home Accessories Store

1st: Agora Downtown Market

165 S. Main St., #101, Harrisonburg AgoraDowntownMarket.com, 540-705-1047

This co-op of seven independent businesses operates as “a community under one roof.” Each vendor offers a dynamic element to the market, including curated goods, gifts, and locally brewed coffee. Agora Downtown Market’s goal is to support its vendors as well as other local businesses in the community.

2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping

Broadway BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

3rd: LTD 7

Staunton LTD7Online.com, 540-292-4650

Bicycle Shop

1st: Black Dog Bikes

121 S. Lewis St., Staunton BlackDogBikes.com, 540-887-8700

Black Dog Bikes covers all the bases of cycle care, repair, accessories, and tune-ups. The shop’s mission is “to get you on your bike and having fun.” It stocks top name brands like Rocky Mountain Bikes Instincts, Altitudes, and Elements, and can service anything from mountain bikes to tricycles.

2nd: Red Newt Bikes

Lexington RedNewtBikes.com, 540-463-7969

3rd: Shenandoah Bicycle Company

Harrisonburg ShenandoahBicycle.com, 540-437-9000

Book Store

1st: Green Valley Book Fair

2192 Green Valley Ln., Mt. Crawford GoBookFair.com, 800-385-0099

Fifty years strong, this discount book outlet has adjusted its hours and is now open year-round. Green Valley Book Fair is stocked with everything from children’s books to adult titles and carries categories for all ages and interests. The fair has a steady supply of new titles and gifts at bargain prices.

2nd: Booksavers of Virginia

Harrisonburg BookSaversOfVirginia.org, 540-432-3366

3rd: The Bookery

Lexington, 540-464-3377

Consignment Shop

1st: Second Time Around

1153 S. High St., Harrisonburg, Facebook: @Shop2ndTimeAround, 540-564-2773

Specializing in women’s clothing, accessories, and small home décor, Second Time Around has been in operation for 27 years. Customers can enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the store as well as the attentive service from each employee. Second Time Around has a charming boutique feel where customers can take inspiration for styling and decorating their own lives.

2nd: Once Upon a Child

Harrisonburg OnceUponAChild.com/Harrisonburg, 540-438-5607

3rd: Nanny June Vintage

Staunton, Facebook: @njvstaunton, 540-712-0792

Florist Shop

1st: Honey Bee’s Florist

2211 N. Augusta St., Staunton HoneyBeesFlorist.com, 540-887-1221

Honey Bee’s is a custom design shop known for its mix of eclectic, contemporary, and traditional arrangements and bouquets for any event, including weddings, birthdays, and funerals. It also offers an array of accessories like blown glass and local raw honey. Be on the lookout this year for new workshops in wreath making, bridal bouquets, and other arrangements.

2nd: Blakemore’s Flowers

Harrisonburg BlakemoresFlowers.com, 540-434-4461

3rd: University Florist

Lexington UniversityFloristLexVa.com, 540-463-6080

Downtown Shopping

1st: Downtown Staunton

StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

Downtown Staunton is a beautiful and historic destination for visitors of all kinds. The Staunton Downtown Development Association works to maintain the culturally vibrant charm and economically robust atmosphere. You can find unique antiques, rare books and gifts, fashionable clothing and accessories, and delicious food and drink in this genuine community-centric hub.

2nd: Downtown Harrisonburg

DowntownHarrisonburg.org, 540-432-8922

3rd: Downtown Lexington

LexingtonVirginia.com, 540-463-3777

Shopping Mall

1st: The Dayton Market

3105 John Wayland Hwy., Dayton TheDaytonMarket.com, 540-879-3801

Known as “a community of shops,” The Dayton Market is a collection of individually owned businesses acting as a close-knit family. The Dayton Market offers the finest kitchenware, antiques, artisan-crafted gifts and décor, baked goods, handmade chocolates, fine cheese, meats, and seafood. Shoppers can find unique pieces, pick up delicious treats, or grab coffee with friends.

2nd: Waynesboro Town Center

704-206-8300

3rd: Valley Mall

Harrisonburg TheValleyMall.com, 540-433-1797

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: James McHone Jewelry

75 Court Sq., Harrisonburg McHoneJewelry.com, 540-433-1833

Located in the heart of downtown Harrisonburg, James McHone Jewelry carries fine jewelry from the 1800s to today’s latest stylings. Clients who first come in search of an engagement ring often turn into lifelong friends of the business, finding unique pieces for birthdays, anniversaries, and on to the next generation.

2nd: Christopher William Jewelers

Locations in Harrisonburg and Weyers Cave ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, 540-689-0027

3rd: H.L. Lang & Co.

Staunton HLLang.com, 540-885-1275

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Belk

Locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Winchester Belk.com, 540-434-4477

Belk offers a wide variety of clothing for young and adult men, as well as a stock of big and tall apparel. With suits, casual attire, activewear, swim trunks, and accessories, Belk has something for every occasion. The business now offers curbside pickup and online ordering for anything in the store.

2nd: Alvin-Dennis

Lexington AlvinDennis.com, 540-463-5383

3rd: Walkabout Outfitter

Locations in Harrisonburg and Lexington WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: The Fashion Gallery

111 Lee Hwy., Verona FashionGalleryVa.com, 540-248-4292

With 25,000 square feet of sales floor, The Fashion Gallery is your one-stop shop for classic clothing and accessories, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes. The store carries a wide selection of formalwear for weddings and special events, so guests, bridesmaids, and mothers of the bride can all find their perfect dress.

2nd: HenHouse Shoppe

Elkton HenHouseShoppe.com

3rd: The Yellow Button

Harrisonburg ShopTheYellowButton.com, 540-801-8110

Shoe Store

1st: Walkabout Outfitter

90 N. Main St., Harrisonburg & 21 S. Main St., Lexington WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Walkabout Outfitter owners Kirk and Tina Miller set out to create an inclusive environment where everyone can find the best outdoor gear, including top-notch outdoor footwear. Walkabout offers hiking boots, running shoes, sport sandals, lifestyle boots, water shoes, flip flops, and more for any outdoor excursion.

2nd: Wilkins Shoe Center

Winchester WilkinsShoe.com, 540-667-5600

3rd: Sole Focus Running Shop

Staunton SoleFocusRunning.com, 540-466-5674

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Walkabout Outfitter

90 N. Main St., Harrisonburg & 21 S. Main St., Lexington WalkaboutOutfitter.com, 540-434-9900

Owners Kirk and Tina Miller opened the first Walkabout Outfitter in 2005. Kirk, an Eagle Scout and AT thru-hiker, and Tina, an experienced small retail business owner, combined their knowledge to create an outdoor outfitter with quality merchandise and an inclusive environment. Walkabout Outfitter has all the gear you need for hiking, camping, trail running, water sports, and more.

2nd: Dicks Sporting Goods

Harrisonburg DicksSportingGoods.com, 540-433-1268

3rd: Dominion Outdoors

Fishersville DominionOutdoors.com, 540-337-9218