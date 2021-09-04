Shenandoah Valley: Best Services Winners 2021

Health
Hospital
1st: Augusta Health
78 Medical Center Dr., Fishersville AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000
Augusta Health opened in 1994 to offer personalized care and small-town hospitality to the Shenandoah region. The hospital’s highly trained physicians and staff utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality health service. Augusta Health continues to undergo multiple facility expansions through 2021 and maintains a partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District to fight the spread of coronavirus.
2nd: Sentara RMH Medical Center
Harrisonburg Sentara.com, 540-689-1000
3rd: Valley Health Winchester Medical Center
Winchester ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000
Primary Care Practice
1st: Augusta Health Primary Care
Multiple locations AugustaHealth.com/Primary-Care, 540-332-4000
The doctors and staff of Augusta Health Primary Care locations in the Shenandoah Valley excel in medical expertise and building client relationships through long-term comprehensive care. Services offered by this practice focus on family and internal medicine, and additionally emphasize prevention and wellness through regularly scheduled visits and building doctor/patient rapport.
2nd: Harrisonburg Family Practice
Harrisonburg HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151
3rd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine
Multiple locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482
Pediatric Practice
1st: UVA Augusta Pediatrics
57 Beam Ln., Suite 202, Fishersville UVAHealth.com, 540-932-0980
This pediatric practice sees patients from newborns through young adulthood, offering preventive healthcare that focuses on wellness, behavior, development, safety, and nutrition. All of UVA Augusta’s pediatricians are board-certified and offer services that include allergy care and evaluation, newborn care, growth and development assessment, school physicals, hearing and vision screening, and much more.
2nd: Bluestone Pediatrics
Harrisonburg BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800
3rd: Valley Pediatric Group
Locations in Verona and Waynesboro ValleyPedGroup.com, 540-949-0118
Dental Practice
1st: Dental Health Associates
Multiple locations MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500
With multiple locations in the Shenandoah region, Dental Health Associates provides convenient access for all of your dental needs. The experienced staff at these practices prioritizes each patient’s best interests with every visit. Offering general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, Dental Health Associates also offer virtual teledentistry so patients can receive excellent dental care at home.
2nd: Brown and Sutt Dentistry
Harrisonburg, Facebook: Brown and Sutt, PLLC, 540-434-2102
3rd: Smiles For Life Dental Care
Locations in Bridgewater and Staunton SmilesForLifeOnline.com, 540-828-2312
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Parrott Orthodontics
17 Gosnell Crossing, Staunton ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600
Parrott Orthodontics has been offering custom, state-of-the-art orthodontic care to the Staunton area since 2006. The doctors and staff of this practice work closely with patients to find treatment options suitable for their unique needs. Specializing in both child and adult orthodontics, their services and treatments restore the function and aesthetics of every patient’s smile.
2nd: Kray Orthodontics (Frances M. Kray, DDS)
Harrisonburg KrayOrthodontics.com, 540-433-8814
3rd: Ashley Orthodontics
Staunton AshleyOrtho.com, 540-885-6815
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
54 S. Medical Park Dr., Fishersville & 112B Houston St., Lexington BlueRidgeOralSurgery.com, 540-886-2956
This practice provides a caring environment where patient comfort and health is of primary importance and offers services including jaw surgery, wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, and oral pathology. During the pandemic, its doctors have focused on emergency cases so that patients could avoid the burdens of a hospital visit.
2nd: Cardinal Dental Specialists (Dr. Will Goodwin)
Harrisonburg CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195
3rd: Legacy Surgery (Dr. Jeff Kesecker)
Harrisonburg LegacySurgery.com, 540-437-1230
Audiology Practice
1st: Audiology Associates of Harrisonburg
1452 Brookhaven Dr., Rockingham AudiologyAssociatesOfHarrisonburg.com, 540-574-4327
The staff at Audiology Associates of Harrisonburg views their patients as family and healthcare as a top priority. They provide a range of medical evaluations and services to the greater Harrisonburg area, including aural rehabilitation, fitting assistive listening devices, and device repairs.
2nd: Harrisonburg ENT Associates
HarrisonburgENT.com, 540-433-6041
3rd: Blue Ridge Hearing Center, Inc.
Locations in Harrisonburg and Woodstock BlueRidgeHearingCenter.com, 540-432-0071
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board
1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg HRCSB.org, 540-434-1941
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board is one of 40 community-based public providers of mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services throughout Virginia. Supporting infants and toddlers, school-aged youth, and adults across their lifespans, the practice provides excellent services and partners with every individual to achieve their best and most comfortable recovery process.
2nd: Community Counseling Center
Harrisonburg HBCCC.org, 540-433-1546
3rd: Charis Institute for Psychological and Family Services
Harrisonburg CharisInst.org, 540-568-1876
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare/The Spa at Shenandoah
241 Lucy Dr., Harrisonburg SWHC-Office.com, 540-418-3831
The certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, estheticians, and top-rated experienced physicians at Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare and The Spa at Shenandoah are committed to helping women take control of their physical and holistic health. Offering gynecology, obstetrics, preventative care, and surgical care, this dedicated team serves women at every stage of life.
2nd: Augusta Health Care for Women
Locations in Fishersville and Lexington AHCFW.com, 540-213-7750
3rd: Harrisonburg OB/GYN
Harrisonburg HarrisonburgOBGYN.com, 540-434-3831
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center
2509 Pleasant Run Dr., Harrisonburg Sentara.com/Harrisonburg-Virginia, 540-689-5500
Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center takes care of all your orthopedic needs and concerns. Located on the main campus near Sentara RMH Medical Center, the state-of-the-art facility is home to Sentara Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, Sentara Back & Neck Specialists, an advanced imaging center, and therapy services that include physical, occupational, and speech therapy.
2nd: Hess Orthopaedic Center & Sports Medicine
Harrisonburg HessOrtho.com, 540-434-1664
3rd: Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Locations in Fishersville and Staunton ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (formerly Advantage Physical Therapy)
313 Neff Ave., Suite C, Harrisonburg DrayerPT.com, 540-434-1200
The team at this outpatient physical therapy clinic is dedicated to providing excellent therapy and customer service. During the pandemic, they have expanded their telehealth services and continue to offer manual therapy, orthopedics, pre/post-op rehabilitation, work and injury services, sports rehabilitation, vestibular therapy and wellness.
2nd: Bethesda Physical Therapy
Staunton BethesdaPT.com, 540-213-1320
3rd: Synergy Rehab and Wellness
Locations in Verona and Waynesboro SynergyRehabAndWellness.com, 540-416-0530
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Nieder Chiropractic
620 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg FunctionalChiro.com, 540-434-6400
Dr. Todd Nieder began his practice with a unique approach to musculoskeletal healthcare, combining the best techniques of physical medicine and rehabilitation with the known benefits of chiropractic care. Blending active and passive treatments, the team at Nieder Chiropractic gradually progresses patients suffering with body pain, migraines, carpal tunnel, and more to a successful self-care status.
2nd: The Amato Clinic
Staunton AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904
3rd: Chiropractic Solutions
Harrisonburg QualityChiros.com, 540-432-5577
Optometric Practice
1st: EyeOne
Multiple locations EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720
Founded in 1995, EyeOne is a one-stop-shop for all your eye care needs, practicing ophthalmology and optometry and offering an optical shop. The highly skilled doctors at EyeOne use state-of-the-art technology and proven procedures to help patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retina disorders, and more.
2nd: Rockingham Eye Physicians
Harrisonburg RockinghamEyePhysicians.com, 540-433-2485
3rd: MyEyeDr.
Locations in Harrisonburg and Staunton MyEyeDr.com, 540-885-0006
BEAUTY
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa
1502 Brookhaven Dr., Harrisonburg AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303
Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa offers cosmetic and reconstructive procedures by Board Certified surgeon Saied Asfa, MD FACS. The practice is committed to providing services of the highest standard to each of its patients. The business is currently undergoing a major expansion to accommodate the success of both the medical practice and luxury medical spa.
2nd: UVA Augusta Plastic Surgery
Fishersville UVAHealth.com, 540-932-5771
3rd: Meadowcrest ENT and Facial Cosmetic Center
Harrisonburg MeadowCrestENT.com, 540-433-9399
Dermatology Practice
1st: Harrisonburg Dermatology
4549 Spotswood Trail, Suite 8, Penn Laird HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700
With a friendly, timely, and professional staff, Harrisonburg Dermatology offers full-spectrum dermatological medical services to the local community and surrounding counties. The practice employs experienced and attentive medical professionals who specialize in the medical diagnosis and management of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails including acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer.
2nd: Access Dermatology (Dr. Mary Mather)
Harrisonburg Access-Dermatology.com, 540-434-1756
3rd: Shenandoah Dermatology
Locations in Rockbridge and Staunton ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-885-4500
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa
353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188
The Studio has been a Harrisonburg favorite since 1980, offering quality salon and spa services and excellent client care in a clean and professional atmosphere. The highlight of this salon and spa is its wide array of services, including haircuts, color, nail care, bridal services, facials, brow and eyelash grooming, waxing, and massages.
2nd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios
Staunton HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333
3rd: Omar’s Hair Salon and Barber Shop
Harrisonburg OmarsBarberShop.com, 540-282-2575
Spa
1st: Cedar Stone Spa
1832 S. Main St., Harrisonburg CedarstoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411
Cedar Stone Spa therapists utilize stones in every treatment and service they provide. Offerings include body, facial, pre-and post-natal, therapeutic, and custom massages. Facial skincare, nail care, waxing, and other grooming services are also available, so you can feel well all over.
2nd: The Spa at Omni Homestead Resort
Hot Springs TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766
3rd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios
Staunton HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333
Home
Architecture Firm
1st: Blueline (formerly the Blue Ridge Architects)
125 W. Bruce St., Suite 102, Harrisonburg Blueline.team, 540-437-1228
Begun in 2004 as a design firm serving the Harrisonburg community, Blueline acquired a Houston-based architecture business in 2019 and solidified its national reputation. The firm specializes in strategic planning, architecture, construction, and interior design. Its mission is to put the client’s mission first throughout every step of the building process.
2nd: Frazier Associates
Staunton FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230
3rd: Gaines Group Architects
Harrisonburg TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012
Home Builder
1st: A M Yoder & Co., Inc.
268 Newman Ave., Harrisonburg AMYoder.com, 540-810-7437
A M Yoder & Co., Inc. is committed to old-fashioned customer service. It has positioned itself as the company of choice for those relocating from out of town to the scenic Shenandoah Valley. The business offers comprehensive design packages, walking clients through all stages, from land acquisition to construction and remodeling.
2nd: Sevenodd, Inc.
Staunton 7OddInc.com, 540-295-5078
3rd: Welsh Construction
Lexington WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008
Kitchen and Bath Design Firm
1st: Classic Kitchen & Bath
1930 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990
Founded with just two designers and two installers, Classic Kitchen & Bath is celebrating its 20th anniversary this June. The primary mission of this kitchen and bath design firm is to deliver exceptional customer experience while providing professional design and valuable material solutions, ensuring that every client loves the end result.
2nd: Mill Cabinet Shop, Inc.
Bridgewater MillCabinetShop.com, 540-828-6763
3rd: Mint Construction
Harrisonburg MintConstructionVa.com, 540-478-4291
Interior Design Firm
1st: Bluestone Decorating
Augusta County BluestoneDecorating.com, 540-271-2686
Crystal Ortiz founded her boutique firm built in 2014 and built the business from the ground up. What started as giving others color and layout advice has become the full-scale design of kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. Ortiz uses rich color palettes and mixes patterns, encouraging clients to try new and exciting visual ideas.
2nd: Queen City Salvage and Design
Staunton QueenCitySalvageDesign.com, 540-910-0260
3rd: Gaines Group Architects
Harrisonburg TheGainesgGroup.com, 540-437-0012
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Grand Home Furnishings
Multiple locations GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343
What started as a Roanoke piano store in 1911 is now one of the largest furniture and mattress businesses in the South, with stores in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Grand Home Furnishings offers the area’s best selection of the latest styles and designs, all at affordable prices.
2nd: Dayton Interiors
Harrisonburg DaytonInteriors.net, 540-432-9144
3rd: House of Oak and Sofas
Harrisonburg HouseOfOak.com, 540-432-1383
Home Technology Firm
1st: Crutchfield
109 S. Carlton St., Harrisonburg Crutchfield.com, 540-434-1000
What began in 1974 as a family business for upgrading car audio systems is now a leader in all things tech, including home and car audio and video technology equipment. The business’s knowledgeable staff are trained to offer expert advice in response to any of your technical questions and concerns.
2nd: Avia
Penn Laird Go-Avia.com, 540-867-0303
3rd: Moon’s Audio & Video
Stuarts Draft MoonsAudioVideo.com, 434-942-2548
Landscape Design
1st: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping
192 S. Main St., Broadway BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
Blue Ribbon Nursery is a gift and retail store, garden center, and landscape company specializing in landscaping installation, maintenance, trimming, and more. In 2020, customers can expect more workshops and an online store. Sugar Bear, Fluffy, Smokey, KitKat, and Fancy—the five cats that roam freely around the nursery—are sure to greet you when you arrive.
2nd: Waynesboro Landscape & Garden Center
Waynesboro WaynesboroGardens.com, 540-942-4646
3rd: Williams Brothers Tree & Lawn Services
Staunton WilliamsBrothersTree.com, 540-324-1100
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Milmont Greenhouses
48 Milmont Dr., Waynesboro Milmont.com, 540-943-8408
Milmont Greenhouses humbly began with two small greenhouses used for growing vine-ripened tomatoes. Now a thriving family business with a greenhouse, outdoor growing space, and garden center, Milmont stocks everything you need for gardening and landscaping. Founders Willis and Salina Miller say that houseplants and vegetable sales have become even more popular during the pandemic.
2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping
Broadway BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358
3rd: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses
Bridgewater, Facebook: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, 540-828-2434
Real Estate Firm
1st: Funkhouser Real Estate Group
401 University Blvd., Harrisonburg FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400
Locally owned and family operated, Funkhouser Real Estate Group is a residential and commercial firm serving the Shenandoah Valley. In 2020, it helped more than 1,300 clients reach their real estate goals and close over $300M in property sales. Its 80-associate team leverages their talent, expertise, and diversity to offer clients first-class real estate experiences every time.
2nd: Kline May Realty
Locations in Broadway, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500
3rd: Old Dominion Realty
Harrisonburg ODRVA.com, 800-296-2455
Retirement Community
1st: Sunnyside Retirement Community
3935 Sunnyside Dr., Harrisonburg Sunnyside.cc, 540-568-8200
Since 1912, Sunnyside has provided exceptional care to older adults, respecting diversity and preserving dignity. Situated on more than 100 acres, the community offers independent and assisted living, skilled nursing and health care, and memory care. In addition to beautiful mountain views, Sunnyside offers a wellness center, continuing education classes, and exciting day and overnight trips.
2nd: Bridgewater Retirement Community
BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550
3rd: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community
Harrisonburg VMRC.org, 540-564-3400
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
1st: Brown Edwards
1909 Financial Dr., Harrisonburg BECPAs.com, 540-434-6736
Brown Edwards is a full-ranking accounting firm with a long-standing presence in Harrisonburg and a strong history of supporting the Shenandoah Valley region. The firm offers a variety of financial services from auditing to advisory, and, in the past year, has solidified its commitment to clients in advising through financial concerns that arose during the pandemic.
2nd: Didawick & Company P.C.
Staunton Didawick.com, 540-885-0855
3rd: PBMares, LLP
Harrisonburg PBMares.com, 540-434-5975
Car Dealer
1st: Bob Wade Autoworld
3005 S. Main St., Harrisonburg BobWadeAutoworld.com, 540-434-3900
For more than 30 years, Bob Wade Autoworld has maintained its reputation as a friendly small business providing dependable new and used vehicles. The experienced staff creates a relaxed environment in which all questions and concerns are attentively cared for. The variety of makes and models in its new and certified pre-owned inventory assures everyone can find the perfect car.
2nd: McDonough Toyota
Staunton McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201
3rd: Charlie Obaugh Auto Group
Staunton CharlieObaugh.com, 540-324-4446
Caterer
1st: CHEFS Catering Company
302 Stoneridge Ln., Lexington StoneRidgeCatering.com, 540-462-7182
C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company provides a charming, stress-free culinary experience for every client. Established menus are seen as a starting point, not a limitation so that each event can be customized to suit the client’s needs. Offering hors d’oeuvres, lunch, cook-outs, buffets, bar menus, and more, there are packages that work for all events and tastes.
2nd: Hank’s Grille & Catering
McGaheysville HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667
3rd: Dayton Catering Co.
DaytonTavern.com, 540-908-0029
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Good Wealth Management
544 S. Main St., Harrisonburg GoodWM.com, 540-801-8000
This locally-owned full-service wealth management firm employs trusted professionals who offer objective advice to multiple generations of families. Believing that each client’s situation is unique, Good Wealth Management provides personal attention and goal-based financial planning. Services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.
2nd: BB&T Scott & Stringfellow
Multiple locations BBTScottStringFellow.com, 540-886-2396
3rd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors
Waynesboro WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221
Funeral Home
1st: Kyger Funeral Home
3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg Kygers.com, 540-434-1359
Kenny Kyger and Donald Trobaugh worked together to start Kyger & Trobaugh Funeral Home in 1975. After Trobough’s retirement, Kyger Funeral Home continues to serve families of the Shenandoah Valley with attentive care and compassion. Among many achievements, Kyger Funeral Home became the first funeral home in the state certified by the Green Burial Council.
2nd: Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory
Staunton CoffmanFuneralHome.net, 540-887-8111
3rd: Henry Funeral Home
Staunton HenryFuneralHome.net, 540-885-7211
Insurance Broker
1st: LD&B Insurance and Financial
205 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg LDBInsurance.com, 540-433-2796
LD&B Insurance and Financial Services is a full-service agency that prioritizes long-lasting client relationships and is dedicated to serving its community with the highest quality care and expertise. Its qualified team of professionals makes sure that all of your needs are covered with services including auto, home, personal, business, life, and health insurance options.
2nd: Bradley Insurance Services, Inc.
Staunton Bradley-Insurance.com, 540-885-5125
3rd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors
Waynesboro WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221
Law Firm
1st: Clark & Bradshaw
92 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601
Representing Shenandoah Valley businesses and families for more than 70 years, Clark & Bradshaw offers clients prompt, efficient, and expert legal services. The firm’s attorneys and support staff provide clients with in- dividual attention towards their needs in commercial real estate, wills and estate planning, land use and zoning, contract law, and more.
2nd: Blue Ridge Legal Services
Harrisonburg BRLS.org, 540-433-1830
3rd: TimberlakeSmith
Staunton TimberlakeSmith.com, 540-885-1517