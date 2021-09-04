Shenandoah Valley: Best Services Winners 2021

Health

Hospital

1st: Augusta Health

78 Medical Center Dr., Fishersville AugustaHealth.com, 540-332-4000

Augusta Health opened in 1994 to offer personalized care and small-town hospitality to the Shenandoah region. The hospital’s highly trained physicians and staff utilize state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality health service. Augusta Health continues to undergo multiple facility expansions through 2021 and maintains a partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District to fight the spread of coronavirus.

2nd: Sentara RMH Medical Center

Harrisonburg Sentara.com, 540-689-1000

3rd: Valley Health Winchester Medical Center

Winchester ValleyHealthLink.com, 540-536-8000

Primary Care Practice

1st: Augusta Health Primary Care

Multiple locations AugustaHealth.com/Primary-Care, 540-332-4000

The doctors and staff of Augusta Health Primary Care locations in the Shenandoah Valley excel in medical expertise and building client relationships through long-term comprehensive care. Services offered by this practice focus on family and internal medicine, and additionally emphasize prevention and wellness through regularly scheduled visits and building doctor/patient rapport.

2nd: Harrisonburg Family Practice

Harrisonburg HarrisonburgFamilyPractice.com, 540-433-9151

3rd: Carilion Clinic Family Medicine

Multiple locations CarilionClinic.org, 800-422-8482

Pediatric Practice

1st: UVA Augusta Pediatrics

57 Beam Ln., Suite 202, Fishersville UVAHealth.com, 540-932-0980

This pediatric practice sees patients from newborns through young adulthood, offering preventive healthcare that focuses on wellness, behavior, development, safety, and nutrition. All of UVA Augusta’s pediatricians are board-certified and offer services that include allergy care and evaluation, newborn care, growth and development assessment, school physicals, hearing and vision screening, and much more.

2nd: Bluestone Pediatrics

Harrisonburg BluestonePediatrics.com, 540-437-4800

3rd: Valley Pediatric Group

Locations in Verona and Waynesboro ValleyPedGroup.com, 540-949-0118

Dental Practice

1st: Dental Health Associates

Multiple locations MyDentalHealthAssociates.com, 540-248-2500

With multiple locations in the Shenandoah region, Dental Health Associates provides convenient access for all of your dental needs. The experienced staff at these practices prioritizes each patient’s best interests with every visit. Offering general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, Dental Health Associates also offer virtual teledentistry so patients can receive excellent dental care at home.

2nd: Brown and Sutt Dentistry

Harrisonburg, Facebook: Brown and Sutt, PLLC, 540-434-2102

3rd: Smiles For Life Dental Care

Locations in Bridgewater and Staunton SmilesForLifeOnline.com, 540-828-2312

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Parrott Orthodontics

17 Gosnell Crossing, Staunton ParrottOrthodontics.com, 540-949-6600

Parrott Orthodontics has been offering custom, state-of-the-art orthodontic care to the Staunton area since 2006. The doctors and staff of this practice work closely with patients to find treatment options suitable for their unique needs. Specializing in both child and adult orthodontics, their services and treatments restore the function and aesthetics of every patient’s smile.

2nd: Kray Orthodontics (Frances M. Kray, DDS)

Harrisonburg KrayOrthodontics.com, 540-433-8814

3rd: Ashley Orthodontics

Staunton AshleyOrtho.com, 540-885-6815

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

54 S. Medical Park Dr., Fishersville & 112B Houston St., Lexington BlueRidgeOralSurgery.com, 540-886-2956

This practice provides a caring environment where patient comfort and health is of primary importance and offers services including jaw surgery, wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, and oral pathology. During the pandemic, its doctors have focused on emergency cases so that patients could avoid the burdens of a hospital visit.

2nd: Cardinal Dental Specialists (Dr. Will Goodwin)

Harrisonburg CardinalSpecialists.com, 540-705-0195

3rd: Legacy Surgery (Dr. Jeff Kesecker)

Harrisonburg LegacySurgery.com, 540-437-1230

Audiology Practice

1st: Audiology Associates of Harrisonburg

1452 Brookhaven Dr., Rockingham AudiologyAssociatesOfHarrisonburg.com, 540-574-4327

The staff at Audiology Associates of Harrisonburg views their patients as family and healthcare as a top priority. They provide a range of medical evaluations and services to the greater Harrisonburg area, including aural rehabilitation, fitting assistive listening devices, and device repairs.

2nd: Harrisonburg ENT Associates

HarrisonburgENT.com, 540-433-6041

3rd: Blue Ridge Hearing Center, Inc.

Locations in Harrisonburg and Woodstock BlueRidgeHearingCenter.com, 540-432-0071

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board

1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg HRCSB.org, 540-434-1941

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board is one of 40 community-based public providers of mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services throughout Virginia. Supporting infants and toddlers, school-aged youth, and adults across their lifespans, the practice provides excellent services and partners with every individual to achieve their best and most comfortable recovery process.

2nd: Community Counseling Center

Harrisonburg HBCCC.org, 540-433-1546

3rd: Charis Institute for Psychological and Family Services

Harrisonburg CharisInst.org, 540-568-1876

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare/The Spa at Shenandoah

241 Lucy Dr., Harrisonburg SWHC-Office.com, 540-418-3831

The certified nurse midwives, nurse practitioners, estheticians, and top-rated experienced physicians at Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare and The Spa at Shenandoah are committed to helping women take control of their physical and holistic health. Offering gynecology, obstetrics, preventative care, and surgical care, this dedicated team serves women at every stage of life.

2nd: Augusta Health Care for Women

Locations in Fishersville and Lexington AHCFW.com, 540-213-7750

3rd: Harrisonburg OB/GYN

Harrisonburg HarrisonburgOBGYN.com, 540-434-3831

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center

2509 Pleasant Run Dr., Harrisonburg Sentara.com/Harrisonburg-Virginia, 540-689-5500

Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center takes care of all your orthopedic needs and concerns. Located on the main campus near Sentara RMH Medical Center, the state-of-the-art facility is home to Sentara Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, Sentara Back & Neck Specialists, an advanced imaging center, and therapy services that include physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

2nd: Hess Orthopaedic Center & Sports Medicine

Harrisonburg HessOrtho.com, 540-434-1664

3rd: Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Locations in Fishersville and Staunton ShenandoahValleyOrthopedics.com, 540-932-5850

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (formerly Advantage Physical Therapy)

313 Neff Ave., Suite C, Harrisonburg DrayerPT.com, 540-434-1200

The team at this outpatient physical therapy clinic is dedicated to providing excellent therapy and customer service. During the pandemic, they have expanded their telehealth services and continue to offer manual therapy, orthopedics, pre/post-op rehabilitation, work and injury services, sports rehabilitation, vestibular therapy and wellness.

2nd: Bethesda Physical Therapy

Staunton BethesdaPT.com, 540-213-1320

3rd: Synergy Rehab and Wellness

Locations in Verona and Waynesboro SynergyRehabAndWellness.com, 540-416-0530

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Nieder Chiropractic

620 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg FunctionalChiro.com, 540-434-6400

Dr. Todd Nieder began his practice with a unique approach to musculoskeletal healthcare, combining the best techniques of physical medicine and rehabilitation with the known benefits of chiropractic care. Blending active and passive treatments, the team at Nieder Chiropractic gradually progresses patients suffering with body pain, migraines, carpal tunnel, and more to a successful self-care status.

2nd: The Amato Clinic

Staunton AmatoClinic.com, 540-213-3904

3rd: Chiropractic Solutions

Harrisonburg QualityChiros.com, 540-432-5577

Optometric Practice

1st: EyeOne

Multiple locations EyeOneVa.com, 540-213-7720

Founded in 1995, EyeOne is a one-stop-shop for all your eye care needs, practicing ophthalmology and optometry and offering an optical shop. The highly skilled doctors at EyeOne use state-of-the-art technology and proven procedures to help patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, retina disorders, and more.

2nd: Rockingham Eye Physicians

Harrisonburg RockinghamEyePhysicians.com, 540-433-2485

3rd: MyEyeDr.

Locations in Harrisonburg and Staunton MyEyeDr.com, 540-885-0006

BEAUTY

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa

1502 Brookhaven Dr., Harrisonburg AsfaPlasticSurgery.com, 540-432-0303

Asfa Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa offers cosmetic and reconstructive procedures by Board Certified surgeon Saied Asfa, MD FACS. The practice is committed to providing services of the highest standard to each of its patients. The business is currently undergoing a major expansion to accommodate the success of both the medical practice and luxury medical spa.

2nd: UVA Augusta Plastic Surgery

Fishersville UVAHealth.com, 540-932-5771

3rd: Meadowcrest ENT and Facial Cosmetic Center

Harrisonburg MeadowCrestENT.com, 540-433-9399

Dermatology Practice

1st: Harrisonburg Dermatology

4549 Spotswood Trail, Suite 8, Penn Laird HarrisonburgDermatology.com, 540-433-8700

With a friendly, timely, and professional staff, Harrisonburg Dermatology offers full-spectrum dermatological medical services to the local community and surrounding counties. The practice employs experienced and attentive medical professionals who specialize in the medical diagnosis and management of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails including acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer.

2nd: Access Dermatology (Dr. Mary Mather)

Harrisonburg Access-Dermatology.com, 540-434-1756

3rd: Shenandoah Dermatology

Locations in Rockbridge and Staunton ShenandoahDermatology.com, 540-885-4500

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: The Studio Hair Salon & Day Spa

353 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg TheStudioHairSalon.com, 540-434-8188

The Studio has been a Harrisonburg favorite since 1980, offering quality salon and spa services and excellent client care in a clean and professional atmosphere. The highlight of this salon and spa is its wide array of services, including haircuts, color, nail care, bridal services, facials, brow and eyelash grooming, waxing, and massages.

2nd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios

Staunton HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333

3rd: Omar’s Hair Salon and Barber Shop

Harrisonburg OmarsBarberShop.com, 540-282-2575

Spa

1st: Cedar Stone Spa

1832 S. Main St., Harrisonburg CedarstoneSpa.com, 540-437-0411

Cedar Stone Spa therapists utilize stones in every treatment and service they provide. Offerings include body, facial, pre-and post-natal, therapeutic, and custom massages. Facial skincare, nail care, waxing, and other grooming services are also available, so you can feel well all over.

2nd: The Spa at Omni Homestead Resort

Hot Springs TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

3rd: High Tech Salon and Spa Studios

Staunton HighTechSalon.com, 540-248-3333

Home

Architecture Firm

1st: Blueline (formerly the Blue Ridge Architects)

125 W. Bruce St., Suite 102, Harrisonburg Blueline.team, 540-437-1228

Begun in 2004 as a design firm serving the Harrisonburg community, Blueline acquired a Houston-based architecture business in 2019 and solidified its national reputation. The firm specializes in strategic planning, architecture, construction, and interior design. Its mission is to put the client’s mission first throughout every step of the building process.

2nd: Frazier Associates

Staunton FrazierAssociates.com, 540-886-6230

3rd: Gaines Group Architects

Harrisonburg TheGainesGroup.com, 540-437-0012

Home Builder

1st: A M Yoder & Co., Inc.

268 Newman Ave., Harrisonburg AMYoder.com, 540-810-7437

A M Yoder & Co., Inc. is committed to old-fashioned customer service. It has positioned itself as the company of choice for those relocating from out of town to the scenic Shenandoah Valley. The business offers comprehensive design packages, walking clients through all stages, from land acquisition to construction and remodeling.

2nd: Sevenodd, Inc.

Staunton 7OddInc.com, 540-295-5078

3rd: Welsh Construction

Lexington WelshConstruction.com, 540-464-1008

Kitchen and Bath Design Firm

1st: Classic Kitchen & Bath

1930 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg ClassicKitchens.com, 540-437-1990

Founded with just two designers and two installers, Classic Kitchen & Bath is celebrating its 20th anniversary this June. The primary mission of this kitchen and bath design firm is to deliver exceptional customer experience while providing professional design and valuable material solutions, ensuring that every client loves the end result.

2nd: Mill Cabinet Shop, Inc.

Bridgewater MillCabinetShop.com, 540-828-6763

3rd: Mint Construction

Harrisonburg MintConstructionVa.com, 540-478-4291

Interior Design Firm

1st: Bluestone Decorating

Augusta County BluestoneDecorating.com, 540-271-2686

Crystal Ortiz founded her boutique firm built in 2014 and built the business from the ground up. What started as giving others color and layout advice has become the full-scale design of kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. Ortiz uses rich color palettes and mixes patterns, encouraging clients to try new and exciting visual ideas.

2nd: Queen City Salvage and Design

Staunton QueenCitySalvageDesign.com, 540-910-0260

3rd: Gaines Group Architects

Harrisonburg TheGainesgGroup.com, 540-437-0012

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Grand Home Furnishings

Multiple locations GrandHomeFurnishings.com, 866-472-6343

What started as a Roanoke piano store in 1911 is now one of the largest furniture and mattress businesses in the South, with stores in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Grand Home Furnishings offers the area’s best selection of the latest styles and designs, all at affordable prices.

2nd: Dayton Interiors

Harrisonburg DaytonInteriors.net, 540-432-9144

3rd: House of Oak and Sofas

Harrisonburg HouseOfOak.com, 540-432-1383

Home Technology Firm

1st: Crutchfield

109 S. Carlton St., Harrisonburg Crutchfield.com, 540-434-1000

What began in 1974 as a family business for upgrading car audio systems is now a leader in all things tech, including home and car audio and video technology equipment. The business’s knowledgeable staff are trained to offer expert advice in response to any of your technical questions and concerns.

2nd: Avia

Penn Laird Go-Avia.com, 540-867-0303

3rd: Moon’s Audio & Video

Stuarts Draft MoonsAudioVideo.com, 434-942-2548

Landscape Design

1st: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping

192 S. Main St., Broadway BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

Blue Ribbon Nursery is a gift and retail store, garden center, and landscape company specializing in landscaping installation, maintenance, trimming, and more. In 2020, customers can expect more workshops and an online store. Sugar Bear, Fluffy, Smokey, KitKat, and Fancy—the five cats that roam freely around the nursery—are sure to greet you when you arrive.

2nd: Waynesboro Landscape & Garden Center

Waynesboro WaynesboroGardens.com, 540-942-4646

3rd: Williams Brothers Tree & Lawn Services

Staunton WilliamsBrothersTree.com, 540-324-1100

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Milmont Greenhouses

48 Milmont Dr., Waynesboro Milmont.com, 540-943-8408

Milmont Greenhouses humbly began with two small greenhouses used for growing vine-ripened tomatoes. Now a thriving family business with a greenhouse, outdoor growing space, and garden center, Milmont stocks everything you need for gardening and landscaping. Founders Willis and Salina Miller say that houseplants and vegetable sales have become even more popular during the pandemic.

2nd: Blue Ribbon Nursery & Landscaping

Broadway BlueRibbonNursery.com, 540-896-6358

3rd: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses

Bridgewater, Facebook: Evergrowin’ Greenhouses, 540-828-2434

Real Estate Firm

1st: Funkhouser Real Estate Group

401 University Blvd., Harrisonburg FunkhouserGroup.com, 540-434-2400

Locally owned and family operated, Funkhouser Real Estate Group is a residential and commercial firm serving the Shenandoah Valley. In 2020, it helped more than 1,300 clients reach their real estate goals and close over $300M in property sales. Its 80-associate team leverages their talent, expertise, and diversity to offer clients first-class real estate experiences every time.

2nd: Kline May Realty

Locations in Broadway, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro KlineMay.com, 540-437-3500

3rd: Old Dominion Realty

Harrisonburg ODRVA.com, 800-296-2455

Retirement Community

1st: Sunnyside Retirement Community

3935 Sunnyside Dr., Harrisonburg Sunnyside.cc, 540-568-8200

Since 1912, Sunnyside has provided exceptional care to older adults, respecting diversity and preserving dignity. Situated on more than 100 acres, the community offers independent and assisted living, skilled nursing and health care, and memory care. In addition to beautiful mountain views, Sunnyside offers a wellness center, continuing education classes, and exciting day and overnight trips.

2nd: Bridgewater Retirement Community

BRCLiving.org, 540-828-2550

3rd: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community

Harrisonburg VMRC.org, 540-564-3400

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

1st: Brown Edwards

1909 Financial Dr., Harrisonburg BECPAs.com, 540-434-6736

Brown Edwards is a full-ranking accounting firm with a long-standing presence in Harrisonburg and a strong history of supporting the Shenandoah Valley region. The firm offers a variety of financial services from auditing to advisory, and, in the past year, has solidified its commitment to clients in advising through financial concerns that arose during the pandemic.

2nd: Didawick & Company P.C.

Staunton Didawick.com, 540-885-0855

3rd: PBMares, LLP

Harrisonburg PBMares.com, 540-434-5975

Car Dealer

1st: Bob Wade Autoworld

3005 S. Main St., Harrisonburg BobWadeAutoworld.com, 540-434-3900

For more than 30 years, Bob Wade Autoworld has maintained its reputation as a friendly small business providing dependable new and used vehicles. The experienced staff creates a relaxed environment in which all questions and concerns are attentively cared for. The variety of makes and models in its new and certified pre-owned inventory assures everyone can find the perfect car.

2nd: McDonough Toyota

Staunton McDonoughToyota.com, 540-886-6201

3rd: Charlie Obaugh Auto Group

Staunton CharlieObaugh.com, 540-324-4446

Caterer

1st: CHEFS Catering Company

302 Stoneridge Ln., Lexington StoneRidgeCatering.com, 540-462-7182

C.H.E.F.S. Catering Company provides a charming, stress-free culinary experience for every client. Established menus are seen as a starting point, not a limitation so that each event can be customized to suit the client’s needs. Offering hors d’oeuvres, lunch, cook-outs, buffets, bar menus, and more, there are packages that work for all events and tastes.

2nd: Hank’s Grille & Catering

McGaheysville HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667

3rd: Dayton Catering Co.

DaytonTavern.com, 540-908-0029

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Good Wealth Management

544 S. Main St., Harrisonburg GoodWM.com, 540-801-8000

This locally-owned full-service wealth management firm employs trusted professionals who offer objective advice to multiple generations of families. Believing that each client’s situation is unique, Good Wealth Management provides personal attention and goal-based financial planning. Services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.

2nd: BB&T Scott & Stringfellow

Multiple locations BBTScottStringFellow.com, 540-886-2396

3rd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors

Waynesboro WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221

Funeral Home

1st: Kyger Funeral Home

3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg Kygers.com, 540-434-1359

Kenny Kyger and Donald Trobaugh worked together to start Kyger & Trobaugh Funeral Home in 1975. After Trobough’s retirement, Kyger Funeral Home continues to serve families of the Shenandoah Valley with attentive care and compassion. Among many achievements, Kyger Funeral Home became the first funeral home in the state certified by the Green Burial Council.

2nd: Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory

Staunton CoffmanFuneralHome.net, 540-887-8111

3rd: Henry Funeral Home

Staunton HenryFuneralHome.net, 540-885-7211

Insurance Broker

1st: LD&B Insurance and Financial

205 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg LDBInsurance.com, 540-433-2796

LD&B Insurance and Financial Services is a full-service agency that prioritizes long-lasting client relationships and is dedicated to serving its community with the highest quality care and expertise. Its qualified team of professionals makes sure that all of your needs are covered with services including auto, home, personal, business, life, and health insurance options.

2nd: Bradley Insurance Services, Inc.

Staunton Bradley-Insurance.com, 540-885-5125

3rd: Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors

Waynesboro WeaverAdvisors.com, 540-943-1221

Law Firm

1st: Clark & Bradshaw

92 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg Clark-Bradshaw.com, 540-433-2601

Representing Shenandoah Valley businesses and families for more than 70 years, Clark & Bradshaw offers clients prompt, efficient, and expert legal services. The firm’s attorneys and support staff provide clients with in- dividual attention towards their needs in commercial real estate, wills and estate planning, land use and zoning, contract law, and more.

2nd: Blue Ridge Legal Services

Harrisonburg BRLS.org, 540-433-1830

3rd: TimberlakeSmith

Staunton TimberlakeSmith.com, 540-885-1517