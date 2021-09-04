Shenandoah Valley: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

Entertainment & Events

Annual Charity Event

1st: Virginia Food Truck Battle and Beer Competition

277 Expo Rd., Fishersville TheMadeeProject.com, 540-849-9635

This one-day competition benefits the MaDee Project, a nonprofit providing financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and the surrounding area, and features entertainment and children’s activities. Food trucks, breweries, and wineries from across the state compete to see who will walk away the “Grand Champion” of food and drink.

2nd: Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale

Harrisonburg VaReliefSale.com, 540-433-9993

3rd: Night at the Museum

Harrisonburg IExploreMore.com/Night, 540-442-8900

Art Event

1st: Dayton Days Autumn Celebration

Downtown Dayton DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241

Hundreds of art vendors display their handmade crafts, wood sculptures, wall art, jewelry, and more at this one-day event, which ushers in the fall season each year. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors as well as free entertainment and activities in charming downtown Dayton.

2nd: Fall Foliage Festival Art Show

Waynesboro SVACart.com, 540-949-7662

3rd: First Fridays Downtown

Harrisonburg ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779

Art Gallery

1st: OASIS Fine Art & Craft

103 S. Main St., Harrisonburg OasisFineArtAndCraft.org, 540-442-8188

Since 2000, OASIS (Our Art Space in Shenandoah) has been a co-op space for local artists to exhibit and sell work. OASIS continues to stand by its vision “to be the Valley’s premier retail destination for art” by featuring wall paintings, ceramics, and crafts. Look for new events and rotating exhibits, like a display of refurbished Yamaha guitars.

2nd: CoArt Gallery

Staunton CoArtGallery.com, 540-886-0737

3rd: P. Buckley Moss Gallery

Waynesboro PBuckleyMoss.com, 540-949-6473

Museum

1st: Frontier Culture Museum

1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

This museum tells the story of those who migrated to colonial America and the lives they created here. Through outdoor recreations of frontier life for communities who came from England, Germany, Ireland, and West Africa, as well as the indigenous Ganatastwi people, visitors can learn more about the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of early colonial times.

2nd: Explore More Discovery Museum

Harrisonburg IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

3rd: Museum of Shenandoah Valley

Winchester TheMSV.org, 888-556-5799

Historic Site

1st: Downtown Staunton

StauntonDowntown.org, 540-332-3867

With dozens of restaurants, specialty stores, antique retailers, service businesses, and salons, this historically preserved downtown area is a quaint destination for local shoppers and vacationers alike. Highlights of Staunton include the Farmers’ Market, Antique Fire Engine Museum, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, and Blackfriars Playhouse at The American Shakespeare Center.

2nd: Frontier Culture Museum

Staunton FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

3rd: Luray Caverns

Luray LurayCaverns.com, 540-743-6551

Tourist Attraction

1st: Skyline Drive

Shenandoah National Park VisitSkylineDrive.org, 540-999-3500

Skyline Drive is a National Scenic Byway that offers spectacular mountain views, roadside wildflowers, and access to Shenandoah National Park’s vast network of trails. The historic Drive is 105 miles long with 75 scenic overlooks offering stunning views of the Shenandoah Valley to the west and the rolling Piedmont to the east.

2nd: American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse

Staunton AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 877-682-4236

3rd: Natural Bridge State Park

Natural Bridge DCR.Virginia.gov/State-Parks/Natural-Bridge, 540-291-1326

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork in Harrisonburg

228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg Virginia.org, 540-432-8935

Designed by artists Nicole Martorana, Jeff Guinn, and Mike Herr, LOVEworks Harrisonburg serves as an educational public artwork and gathering space for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community. Each letter represents one of its four focus areas—ethnic and cultural diversity, agricultural heritage, outdoor recreation, and the arts—and is constructed of locally sourced and repurposed materials.

2nd: LOVEwork at Humpback Bridge

Covington Virginia.org, 540-962-2178

3rd: LOVEwork at Showalter’s Orchard

Timberville Virginia.org, 540-896-7582

Food or Drink Festival

1st: Highland County Maple Festival

165 W. Main St., Monterey HighlandCounty.org, 540-468-2550

Designated a “Local Legacy” by the Library of Congress and the official maple festival of Virginia by the state governor, the Highland County Maple Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors each year. To celebrate the “opening” of the trees, festival-goers can enjoy sugar camp tours, pancake dinners, doughnuts, arts and crafts, and more than 100 juried vendors.

2nd: Harrisonburg International Festival

Harrisonburg Harrisonburg-International-Festival.org, 540-434-0059 ext. 5

3rd: Rocktown Beer & Music Festival

Harrisonburg RocktownFestival.com, 540-432-8922

Non-Food Festival

1st: Dayton Days

Downtown Dayton DaytonVa.us, 540-879-2241

Located in historic downtown Dayton, this fun family event will be celebrating its 41st year in 2021. Festival-goers can enjoy more than 300 arts and crafts exhibitors, an array of delicious food vendors, activities at Silver Lake Mill, specialty retail at Dayton Market, and access to the Heritage Museum and Daniel Harrison House.

2nd: Queen City Mischief and Magic Festival

Staunton QueenCityMagic.com

3rd: Red Wing Roots Music Festival

Mt. Solon RedWingRoots.com

Historic Theater

1st: American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 877-682-4236

As the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater, American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse is truly one-of-a-kind and has entertained hundreds of thousands of audience members from around the globe. This historic theater was built in 2001 after years of research on the original Blackfriars’ size, orientation, scale, materials, and textures.

2nd: Court Square Theater

Harrisonburg ValleyArts.org, 540-433-9189

3rd: Historic Masonic Theatre

Clifton Forge HistoricMasonicTheatre.com, 540-862-5655

Music Venue

1st: Lime Kiln Theater

607 Borden Rd., Lexington LimeKilnTheater.org

Rooted in the magic of a natural, outdoor theater, Lime Kiln Theater sits on the site of a 19th-century lime kiln and quarry with two stages: The Bowl and The Kiln. The venue offers musical and theatrical performers a welcoming platform to exhibit popular and original material to a passionate audience.

2nd: The Golden Pony

Harrisonburg GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628

3rd: Forbes Center for the Performing Arts

Harrisonburg JMUForbesCenter.com, 540-568-4394

Sports Venue

1st: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field (JMU)

250 Champions Dr., Harrisonburg JMUSports.com, 540-568-3853

Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field is home to the James Madison University football Dukes. Originally built in 1975, the venue was enlarged in 1981 and in 2011 saw a $62 million renovation that increased seating capacity to 24,877. Multiple state-of-the-art amenities were also added, making it a premier facility complementing JMU’s spirited game-day atmosphere.

2nd: Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park (JMU)

Harrisonburg JMUSports.com, 540-568-3853

3rd: Gray-Minor Stadium (VMI)

Lexington VMIKeydets.com, 540-464-7253

Wedding or Special Event Venue

1st: Cross Keys Barn LLC

921 Cross Keys Rd., Harrisonburg CrossKeysBarn.com, 540-820-1744

Cross Keys is nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, just minutes from Harrisonburg. The original part of the barn is more than 100 years old, giving the venue rustic character and modern elegance. Event spaces include a scenic ceremony site, cocktail area, open reception area, bridal suite, groom’s room, and catering prep room.

2nd: Valley Mills Farm

Swoope ValleyMillsFarm.com, 540-337-6209

3rd: Brix & Columns Vineyards

McGaheysville BrixAndColumns.com, 540-810-0566

Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company

1st: American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse

10 S. Market St., Staunton AmericanShakespeareCenter.com, 877-682-4236

American Shakespeare Center’s company began as a traveling troupe that used Shakespeare’s staging conditions to perform his plays. After building the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor playhouse in 2001, the company has now played to nearly two million people, produced all 38 of Shakespeare’s plays and a grand total of 286 different productions in 5,506 performances.

2nd: ShenanArts

Staunton ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001

3rd: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center

Waynesboro WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

Entertainment Center for Adults

1st: Ruby’s Arcade

165 S. Main St., Harrisonburg RubysArcade.com, 540-615-5351

Ruby’s Arcade has everything you need for a fun night out, with duckpin bowling, pool, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, arcade games, and more. The space supports a variety of events regardless of budget and party size. The team at Ruby’s provides excellent food, drinks, and customer service to make your experience fun for the whole group.

2nd: Beards & Broads Axe Throwing

Harrisonburg BeardsNBroads.com, 540-208-7902

3rd: Wayne Theatre Ross Performing Arts Center

Waynesboro WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999

Travel

Bed & Breakfast

1st: The Joshua Wilton House

412 S. Main St., Harrisonburg JoshuaWilton.com, 540-434-4464

Since 1988 the Joshua Wilton House has provided a team of talented chefs, knowledgeable waitstaff, and brilliant bartenders to serve its guests under the roof of a boutique Victorian hotel located in the heart of downtown Harrisonburg. Whether staying as an overnight guest or having dinner, check out the work of new artists on exhibit in the art gallery.

2nd: Inn at Gristmill Square

Warm Springs GristmillSquare.com, 540-839-2231

3rd: Iris Inn

Waynesboro IrisInn.com, 540-943-1991

Hotel

1st: Hotel Madison

710 S. Main St., Harrisonburg HotelMadison.com, 540-564-0200

Incorporating a sophisticated style with relaxing amenities, Hotel Madison is the perfect destination for both business and leisure travel. Guests can enjoy rooms and suites with beautiful mountain and downtown views, as well as delicious food in the Montpelier Restaurant & Bar. Additional amenities include a fitness center, business center, and indoor pool.

2nd: Hotel 24 South (formerly Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center)

Staunton Hotel24South.com, 540-885-4848

3rd: The Blackburn Inn

Staunton Blackburn-Inn.com, 540-712-0601

Resort

1st: Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Hwy., Hot Springs TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Known as “America’s First Resort,” the Omni Homestead began as a small wooden lodge in 1766. Since then, the four-season destination has welcomed 23 presidents and numerous world leaders. The Homestead offers a golf course and spa, and more than 30 recreational activities, including archery, falconry, skiing, horseback riding, zip-lining, fly fishing, and mountain biking.

2nd: Massanutten Resort

McGaheysville MassResort.com, 540-289-9441

3rd: Big Meadows Lodge

Shenandoah National Park, Luray GoShenandoah.com, 888-684-8218

Pets

Dog Groomer

1st: All About Paws

1685-B Garbers Church Rd., Harrisonburg AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540

Opened in 2014 to provide pet boarding services, All About Paws added doggie daycare and grooming options the following year. The business strives to be each pet’s home away from home, providing a safe and positive environment for every animal. Its trained groomers keep each dog and cat looking clean and healthy.

2nd: Blue Dog Grooming

Waynesboro, Facebook: @thebluedogpetgrooming, 540-221-4311

3rd: Mystic Pet Resort & Spa

Luray MysticPetResort.com, 540-743-5004

Dog Park

1st: Gypsy Hill Park

600 Churchville Ave., Staunton Ci.Staunton.Va.us, 540-332-3945

Open daily from sunrise to sunset, Gypsy Hill’s Bark Park features enclosures for both large and small dogs. Both areas include their own “sittin’ pretty” table with a ladder and tunnel, and the large dog area also has a fire hydrant. Benches are provided for each furry friend’s human counterpart.

2nd: Smithland Road Dog Park

Harrisonburg HarrisonburgVA.gov, 540-433-2474

3rd: Coyner Springs Dog Recreation Area

Waynesboro Waynesboro.va.us, 540-942-6735

Dog Training Company

1st: Love on a Leash

3225 Harpine Hwy., Harrisonburg Fun4Dogs.com, 540-833-8118

Love on a Leash’s mission is to help people live in harmony with their dogs. Its experienced dog trainers include the business’s owner, Sheli Rhodes, who is a member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and an evaluator for the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test. Some activities offered include agility classes, pet obedience, and competition obedience classes.

2nd: Leader of the Pack Dog Training

Verona LeaderOfThePackTraining.com, 540-448-2036

3rd: Positive Paws K9 Angels (formerly Positive Paws K9 Training)

Stuarts Draft PPK9Angels.org, 540-569-9211

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: All About Paws

1685-B Garbers Church Rd., Harrisonburg AllAboutPawsBoarding.com, 540-208-7540

With the service at All About Paws, you can rest assured that all of your pet’s needs are taken care of while you are away. This pet boarding, doggie daycare, and grooming business employs experienced and trained professionals to care for your dog, cat, reptile, small, or even exotic pet.

2nd: Home Away From Home Dog Boarding

Waynesboro HAFH-DogBoarding.com, 540-363-3540

3rd: Animal Hospital of Waynesboro

Waynesboro AHWVet.com, 540-943-3081

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Ashby Animal Clinic

1685-A Garbers Church Rd., Harrisonburg AshbyAnimalClinic.com, 540-433-9174

In operation since 1974, Ashby Animal Clinic has a team of trained veterinarians and knowledgeable staff members who ensure your pet’s wellbeing and your peace of mind. This clinic uniquely specializes in laser therapy treatments and dental health, in addition to offering surgery, medical prescriptions, professional advice, and routine preventative care.

2nd: Staunton Veterinary Clinic

StauntonVetClinic.com, 540-885-1915

3rd: Animal Hospital of Waynesboro

AHWVet.com, 540-943-3081

Kids

Day Care or Preschool

1st: Generations Crossing

3765 Taylor Spring Ln., Harrisonburg GenerationsCrossing.com, 540-434-4901

Generations Crossing offers a unique intergenerational daycare for adults and children. After beginning the adult program in 2002, the company added a childcare program in 2009 with the mission to provide compassionate care that encourages connection, growth, and fellowship. Children 6 weeks old through 9 years of age can enjoy daily activities that nurture their unique development.

2nd: Good Shepherd School and Day Care

Locations in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro GoodShepherdSchools.com, 540-564-2929

3rd: Blue Ridge Christian Pre-School

Bridgewater BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233

K-12 Independent School

1st: Blue Ridge Christian School

100 Dinkel Ave., Bridgewater (Lower School) & 290 Mill St., Dayton (Upper School) BRCSchool.org, 540-828-2233

This school has served Shenandoah Valley families since 1990, educating more than 300 students in the Lower School in Bridgewater and Upper School in Dayton. Known for having a balanced program that develops the whole student, Blue Ridge Christian School offers small classes, hands-on learning, excellent academics, service and leadership opportunities, fine arts exploration, and athletic rigor.

2nd: Stuart Hall School

Staunton StuartHallSchool.org, 540-885-0356

3rd: Eastern Mennonite School

Harrisonburg EasternMennonite.org, 540-236-6000

Summer Camp

1st: Brethren Woods Camp & Retreat Center

4896 Armentrout Path, Keezletown BrethrenWoods.org, 540-269-2741

Brethren Woods’ summer camp program emphasizes creating and nurturing intentional community. Located just 12 miles northeast of Harrisonburg, the camp provides Christian educational opportunities, facilities, and programs for all ages in the inviting Shenandoah woodlands. Kids can participate in a variety of activities including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, fishing, and much more.

2nd: Camp Horizons

Harrisonburg CampHorizonsVa.com, 540-896-7600

3rd: Camp LIGHT

Waynesboro CreativeWorksFarm.org, 540-471-1659

Family Entertainment

1st: Hull’s Drive-In

2367 Lee Hwy., Lexington HullsDriveIn.com, 540-463-2621

As the country’s first nonprofit, community-owned drive-in theater, Hull’s Drive-In has been a beloved local tradition for more than 70 years. The drive-in plays new blockbusters, cult classics, and family-friendly movies, ensuring there is something for every- one to enjoy. They will also air several Rockbridge Ballet performances throughout the spring season.

2nd: Explore More Discovery Museum

Harrisonburg IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

3rd: Virginia Safari Park

Natural Bridge VirginiaSafariPark.com, 540-291-3205

Playground

1st: A Dream Come True

1050 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg HarrisonburgVA.gov, 540-433-9168

A Dream Come True Playground is a totally accessible and inclusive play space with multiple unique features. With separate equipment for children 2-5 years of age and those 5-12 years of age, the playground features rainbow arches, shade structures, a roadway, hammock swing, draw wall pavilion, and family comfort stations.

2nd: Gypsy Hill Park

Staunton Ci.Staunton.va.us, 540-332-3945

3rd: Rockingham Park at the Crossroads

Penn Laird RockinghamCountyVa.gov, 540-564-3160

Outdoors & Active

Golf Course

1st: Lakeview Golf Club

4101 Shen Lake Dr., Harrisonburg LakeviewGolf.net, 540-434-8937

This 27-hole golf club offers great service, picturesque views, and an impressive practice complex for long game, short game, and putting practice. The three nine-hole courses— Lake, Peak, and Mountain—each offer a fun and playable challenge for golfers of all ages and skill levels. The golf club also hosts many of the area’s top golf events and tournaments.

2nd: Heritage Oaks Golf Course

Harrisonburg HeritageOaksGolf.com, 540-442-6502

3rd: The Cascades at Omni Homestead Resort

Hot Springs TheOmniHomestead.com, 540-839-1766

Gym or Fitness Studio

1st: Sentara RMH Wellness Center

2500 Wellness Dr., Harrisonburg, RMHWellnessCenter.com, 540-564-5682

Founded in 1984, the Sentara RMH Wellness Center was the first of its kind as a hospital-owned, medically-based fitness pavilion with programs and classes to improve the health of the Harrisonburg community. The center has classes and amenities for all ages and life stages including yoga, aquatic fitness, cycling, two indoor pools, and much more

2nd: Augusta Health Fitness

Fisherville AugustaHealth.com/Fitness, 540-332-5433

3rd: Harrisonburg 24/7 Family Fitness

TotalBodyPlace.com, 540-432-6076

Hiking or Biking Trails

1st: Appalachian Trail

AppalachianTrail.org, 540-904-4393

The Appalachian Trail is the world’s longest hiking-only footpath, at a total length of 2,193.1 miles. Traversing 14 states, the trail welcomes more than 3 million visitors each year. The Commonwealth possesses more miles of the Appalachian Trail than any other state—nearly a quarter of the trail’s entire length.

2nd: Chessie Trail

Lexington VMI.edu/About/Our-Location/Chessie-Trail, 540-464-7119

3rd: Reddish Knob

Harrisonburg FS.USDA.gov/GWJ, 540-432-0187

Park

1st: Gypsy Hill Park

600 Churchville Ave., Staunton CI.Staunton.Va.us, 540-332-3945

Gypsy Hill Park is a popular respite for Staunton residents, offering something for everyone. Constitution Drive, which runs through the center of the park, is a designated play street suitable for walking, jogging, cycling, and rollerblading. Additional amenities include a bandstand, skate park, dog park, golf course, community pool, and the Gypsy Express mini train.

2nd: Shenandoah National Park

Luray NPS.gov/Shen, 540-999-3500

3rd: Douthat State Park

Millboro DCR.Virginia.gov, 540-862-8100