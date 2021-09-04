Shenandoah Valley: Best Food & Drink Winners 2021

Restaurants

Asian Restaurant

1st: Taste of Thai

917 S. High St., Harrisonburg Taste-of-Thai.com, 540-801-8878

Staple favorites such as the Tom Kha Gai, papaya salad, and mango sticky rice dessert washed down by a Singha beer have sustained Taste of Thai as the longest standing Thai restaurant in the Harrisonburg area. It serves a variety of Thai and other regional-inspired dishes for dinner, lunch, and catering.

2nd: Massaki Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Staunton MassakiSteakhouse.com, 540-886-9191

3rd: Napa Thai

Lexington NapaThai.com, 540-461-8133

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Hank’s Grille & Catering

49 Bloomer Springs Rd., McGaheysville HanksGrilleAndCatering.com, 540-289-7667

Hank’s new food truck addition, Hank’s Fly’n Pig, has been serving the McGaheysville area for several months with the same great Southern cuisine and barbeque that have defined its restaurants. Try the new brunch—you’ll love Hank’s savory chicken and waffles. Many catering options are also available.

2nd: The Fishin’ Pig

Waynesboro FishinPig.com, 540-943-3474

3rd: Bar-B-Q Ranch

Harrisonburg Bar-B-QRanch.com, 540-434-3296

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli

Locations in Harrisonburg MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416

Since 1990, Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli has been serving fresh, homemade baked bagels and made-to-order bagel sandwiches along with a full array of pastries to start mornings in Harrisonburg off right. Look for new and exciting bagel flavors rotated on and off the menu throughout the year.

2nd: Kathy’s Restaurant

Staunton Kathys-Restaurant.com, 540-885-4331

3rd: Little Grill Collective

Harrisonburg LilGrill.com, 540-434-3594

Burger Joint

1st: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

80 S. Main St., Harrisonburg JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-433-5225

With new, expanded indoor seating, Jack Brown’s is the place to be for all your burger cravings. Try the bestselling “Greg Brady Burger” with homemade mac ‘n’ cheese and Martin’s BBQ chips. Wash that down with one of more than 100 craft beers on draft and enjoy the large, dog-friendly outdoor dining space.

2nd: Wright’s Dairy-Rite

Staunton Dairy-Rite.com, 540-886-0435

3rd: Cuban Burger

Harrisonburg CubanBurger.com, 540-434-1769

Indian Restaurant

1st: Taste of India

498 University Blvd., Harrisonburg TasteOfIndiaHarrisonburg.com, 540-433-3320

Taste of India offers classic Indian cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere, has a full-service bar, and presents a delicious lunch buffet. The friendly service and flavorful dishes make this restaurant a Staunton staple. It also has a great selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes to accommodate every customer.

2nd: Taj of India

Harrisonburg TajOfIndiaVa.com, 540-615-5888

3rd: Indian and American Cafe

Harrisonburg IndianAndAmericanCafe.com, 540-433-1177

Italian Restaurant

1st: Vito’s Italian Kitchen

1047 Port Republic Rd., Harrisonburg VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

Born in a small town in the Italian province of Palermo, Vito Pellerito and his wife Katharine started Vito’s Italian Kitchen in 2007. The restaurant offers Italian favorites made from the highest quality ingredients in a warm and welcoming environment. Popular menu items include the shrimp scampi, garlic knots, and any of the hot and fresh pizzas.

2nd: Bella Luna

Harrisonburg BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

3rd: Emilio’s Italian Restaurant

Staunton EmiliosItalianRestaurant.com, 540-885-0102

Mexican Restaurant

1st: El Charro

Locations in Bridgewater, Harrisonburg EatElCharro.com, 540-433-3189

After its first location opened in 1990, El Charro now operates six locations in Virginia and celebrated its 30-year anniversary last December. The restaurant brings bright and flavorful Mexican cuisine to the Shenandoah Valley in a family-friendly atmosphere. This year El Charro added wings and chicharrones to the menu and is working on adding tortas, traditional Mexican sandwiches.

2nd: Chicano Boy Taco

Staunton ChicanoBoyTaco.com, 540-569-2105

3rd: El Puerto Mexican Grill & Cantina

Waynesboro ElPuertoMexicanVA.com, 540-943-5317

Pizzeria

1st: Bella Luna

80 W. Water St., Harrisonburg BellaLunaWoodFired.com, 540-433-1366

Following the time-honored method of Neapolitan pizza making, Bella Luna uses the intense high heat of burnt local white oak to create unforgettable textures and flavors. Center stage at Bella Luna is the open kitchen, where guests can watch the chefs craft delicious pizza, pastas, and breads using fresh, organic ingredients.

2nd: Vito’s Italian Kitchen

Harrisonburg VitosItalianKitchen.com, 540-433-1113

3rd: Shenandoah Pizza

Staunton ShenPizza.com, 540-213-0008

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Blu Point Seafood Co.

123 W. Beverley St., Staunton BluPointSeafoodCo.com, 540-712-0291

Blu Point Seafood Co. brings a love of the Chesapeake Bay and New England to the Shenandoah Valley with the freshest seafood around. Served by friendly staff in a welcoming coastal atmosphere, food favorites include lobster rolls, fried clam baskets, soft shell crabs, oysters, and seasonal local catch.

2nd: Mill Street Grill

Staunton MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

3rd: Blue Stone Inn

Harrisonburg, Facebook: @BlueStoneInnRestaurant, 540-434-0535

Steakhouse

1st: Local Chop & Grill House

56 W. Gay St., Harrisonburg LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

Located in a renovated factory built in 1908, Local Chop & Grill House takes farm-to-table cuisine to new heights. Working with farms, breweries, and vineyards in the Shenandoah Valley and across Virginia, this local favorite offers delicious steak options including the filet mignon with demi-glace and the ribeye with horseradish crème fraiche.

2nd: Mill Street Grill

Staunton MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

3rd: The Depot Grille

Staunton DepotGrille.com, 540-885-7332

Restaurant

1st: Mill Street Grill

1 Mill St., Staunton MillStreetGrill.com, 540-886-0656

Mill Street Grill has served the Staunton area for 29 years with a consistently delicious menu. This restaurant offers quality food and efficient service, all in the cozy atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century flour mill. The prime rib is a bestseller, and other popular menu offerings include oysters, New York strip, and the Hawaiian ribeye special.

2nd: Local Chop & Grill House

Harrisonburg LocalChops.com, 540-801-0505

3rd: The Depot Grille

Staunton DepotGrille.com, 540-885-7332

Restaurant for Vegans or Vegetarians

1st: A Bowl of Good

831 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg ABowlOfGood.com, 540-437-9020

A Bowl of Good operated in the back of a health food store and the local farmers’ market before moving to its current home. This community-minded business prioritizes local and all-natural ingredients, bringing healthy, internationally influenced cuisine to Harrisonburg. Popular vegan and vegetarian options include the Bangkok Bowl with tofu and the Bowl de la Milpa.

2nd: Little Grill Collective

Harrisonburg LilGrill.com, 540-434-3594

3rd: 101 West Bev

Staunton 101WestBev.com, 540-712-0295

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Bridgewater Coffee Co.

610 Main St., Bridgewater BridgewaterCoffee.com, 540-237-4408

After noticing Bridgewater lacked a central coffee shop, two families started Bridgewater Coffee in 2017. Focusing on community, this coffee shop serves beautifully crafted drinks, tasty baked goods, and fresh breakfast foods. Smoothie bowls, with flavors like spiced honey granola and Samoan Island Breeze, featuring mango, pineapple, and coconut, were added this spring.

2nd: Lexington Coffee Roasters

LexingtonCoffee.com, 540-462-3990

3rd: Black Sheep Coffee

Harrisonburg BlackSheepCoffeeHBurg.com, 540-217-5560

Food Truck

1st: Mashita

716 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, EatMashita.com, 540-810-1875

This truck hit the streets in 2013, serving mouth-watering Korean-inspired foods. Although the restaurant now has a full-service location as well, the truck remains popular at special events, festivals, and small business collaborations. Chef Mikey is always developing new and exciting dishes—local favorites include steamed buns with beef bulgogi and vegan eggplant katsu.

2nd: Grilled Cheese Mania

Harrisonburg GrilledCheeseMania.com, 540-746-7515

3rd: Old School Burgers

Weyers Cave OldSchoolBurgerBus.com, 540-929-0249

Dessert

1st: Cupcake Company

39 Burgess Rd., Harrisonburg CupcakeCompany.net, 540-217-0611

This full-service bakery specializes in fresh cupcakes, cakes, pies, brownies, and cream puffs. The shop offers gluten-free options every day and vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free options by special order. Favorites include the red velvet cupcake and the cream-filled chocolate ganache cupcake.

2nd: The Split Banana

Staunton TheSplitBanana.com, 866-492-3668

3rd: Heritage Bakery & Cafe

Harrisonburg HeritageBakes.com, 540-564-1200

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Kline’s Dairy Bar

Multiple locations KlinesDairyBar.com, 540-434-6980

Original owner John Kline began Kline’s Frozen Custard in 1943. Now with multiple locations, Kline’s is known for its smooth and creamy ice cream, made fresh each morning. Kline’s uses a very slow and labor-intensive process of continuous freeze production to ensure the highest quality product. Don’t miss amazing flavors like chocolate peanut butter, black raspberry, and apple strudel.

2nd: Smiley’s Ice Cream

Mt. Crawford SmileysIceCream.com, 540-271-2805

3rd: The Split Banana

Staunton TheSplitBanana.com, 540-712-0721

Sandwich Shop

1st: Lola’s Delicatessen

122 S. Main St., Suite 103, Harrisonburg LolasDelicatessen.com, 540-908-3253

The founders of Lola’s wanted to create a delicatessen for Harrisonburg that was exciting but classic and original but timeless. During the pandemic, they are serving local favorites through a front door service window and increasing online orders and delivery services. Try a custom sandwich or one of their delicious breakfast sandwiches, like the Rise ‘n’ Reuben.

2nd: Mr. J’s Bagel & Deli

Harrisonburg MrJsBagels.com, 540-564-0416

3rd: Macado’s

Harrisonburg Macados.net, 540-434-2106

Outdoor Dining

1st: Stable Craft Brewing

375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

What was once a horse training facility has become a highly successful event space, taproom, and agri-pub-style brewery and restaurant. The “field-to-glass” experience and scenic atmosphere of the farm make it a popular spot for weddings, birthdays, or a casual night out. A new outdoor kitchen and expanded outdoor bar are planned for the near future.

2nd: The Cracked Pillar Pub

Bridgewater TheCrackedPillar.com, 540-237-4563

3rd: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

Harrisonburg JackBrownsJoint.com, 540-433-5225

Food Shopping

Bakery

1st: Heritage Bakery & Cafe

212 S. Main St., Harrisonburg HeritageBakes.com, 540-564-1200

Owned by a mother-daughter duo, Heritage has been serving delicious baked goods and breakfast and lunch items since 2015. They offer baking classes, Sunday tea parties, and tea parties to-go in a picnic basket with a full china tea set. Heritage also specializes in wedding cakes and dessert tables for special events.

2nd: Anita’s Decadent Delights Bake Shoppe

Bridgewater, Facebook:@AnitasDecadentDelightsBakeShoppe, 540-828-3155

3rd: SweetNanaCakes Bake Shoppe

Waynesboro SweetNanaCakes.com, 540-569-2365

Butcher

1st: The Meating Place

1070 Middlebrook Rd., Staunton, Facebook: @themeatingplacestaunton, 540-885-0197

The Meating Place is a family-style butcher shop located, owned, and operated since 1976 in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. It specializes in fresh-cut meat, local honey, Meadow Croft Farms pickles and jellies, locally made baked goods, and much more. Special orders are welcome, as are custom cut requests.

2nd: Cattlemen’s Market

Lexington PotterFamilyFarm.com, 540-463-2333

3rd: Gore’s Fresh Meats

Stephens City GoresMeats.com, 540-869-1129

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Mill Chocolate

123 W. Nelson St., Lexington & 114 E. Beverley St., Staunton CocoaMill.com, 800-421-6220

Cocoa Mill Chocolate is known for its wide array of exquisite fair-trade chocolates and for vigilantly assessing quality at each production step. Specialty offerings include dipped fruits, artisan truffles, and gourmet barks. During the pandemic, Cocoa Mill initiated curbside pickup at both locations so everyone can enjoy its chocolate works of art.

2nd: Warfel’s Sweet Shoppe

Dayton Warfels.biz, 540-879-9598

3rd: The Cheese Shop Country Market & Deli

Stuarts Draft TheCheeseShopVa.com, 540-337-422468

Farmers’ Market

1st: Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market

228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com, 540-476-3377

Since 1979 the Harrisonburg Farmers Market has supported environmental stewardship and community wellbeing as a source for locally grown or produced foods and crafts. A great place to spend a Saturday morning in downtown Harrisonburg, this market features fresh-baked breads and pastries, canned goods, local produce, flavorful spices, hot coffee, and much more.

2nd: Staunton Farmers’ Market

Staunton StauntonFarmersMarket.org, 540-448-1937

3rd: The Dayton Market

Dayton TheDaytonMarket.com, 540-879-3801

Grocery Store

1st: Martin’s

Multiple locations MartinsFoods.com, 888-562-7846

Martin’s is a classic go-to grocer in the Shenandoah Valley and across the state. Fulfilling all of your grocery needs, the business also houses a pharmacy for customer convenience. In response to the pandemic, Martin’s is now offering same-day grocery pick-up, home delivery, and a new Choice Rewards program.

2nd: Friendly City Food Co-op

Harrisonburg FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882

3rd: Food Lion

Multiple locations FoodLion.com

Specialty/Gourmet

Food Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop Country Market & Deli

2366 Tinkling Spring Rd., Stuarts Draft, TheCheeseShopVA.com, 540-337-4224

What started as a back porch family cheese business in the 1960s is now a five-star reviewed specialty shop beloved by many. Offering specialty cheeses, deli meats, fine chocolates, jams, dry goods, and other specialty and gift foodstuffs, this shop attracts customers from California to Europe. The store expanded in 2018 to include a sandwich shop and seating area.

2nd: Friendly City Food Co-op

Harrisonburg FriendlyCity.coop, 540-801-8882

3rd: Valley Pike Farm Market

Weyers Cave ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168

Wine Shop

1st: Yelping Dog Wine

9 E. Beverley St., Staunton YelpingDogWine.com, 540-885-2275

This wine shop and bar offers a great selection of wine, as well as gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and cheese plates. The owners responded to the pandemic by starting a wine delivery service and opened a unique men’s gift and apparel shop right next door, so that patrons can sip a glass of wine while they shop.

2nd: Valley Pike Farm Market

Weyers Cave ValleyPikeFarmMarket.com, 540-453-4168

3rd: Vintage Wines

Harrisonburg MyVintageWines.com, 540-442-8884

Drink

Bar with the Best Atmosphere

1st: The Cracked Pillar Pub

403 N. Main St., Bridgewater TheCrackedPillar.com, 540-237-4563

Housed in a refurbished 200-year-old building, the Cracked Pillar Pub boasts warm and cozy vibes and a nostalgic old-time feel with wood floors, exposed brick, and original architectural features. The menu offers a variety of specialty burgers made on grilled kaiser buns and unique sandwiches and wraps, along with rotating monthly specials.

2nd: TAPS at The Georges

Lexington TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2504

3rd: Basic City Beer Co.

Waynesboro BasicCityBeer.com, 540-943-1010

Cocktails

1st: Zynodoa

115 E. Beverley St., Staunton Zynodoa.com, 540-885-7775

Located in a charming historic building, Zynodoa excels in quality Southern cuisine in a metropolitan atmosphere. The restaurant’s seasonally driven menu uses the freshest ingredients from surrounding farmers, watermen, foragers, and local food artisans. The cocktails at Zynodoa are classic and elegant, with inspired favorites like the Spicy Mary, Sunny Sunday, and Morning Buzz.

2nd: TAPS at The Georges

Lexington TheGeorges.com, 540-463-2504

3rd: Jimmy Madison’s

Harrisonburg JimmyMadisons.com, 540-432-1000

Brewery

1st: Devils Backbone Brewing Company

50 Northwind Ln., Lexington, DBBrewingCompany.com, 540-462-6200

Inspired by the great brewing traditions of Europe and the ingenuity of modern craft brewing, Devils Backbone has mastered the art of lager brewing. Be sure to check out its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Outpost Brewery & Tap Room, a state-of-the-art production brewery in Lexington.

2nd: Stable Craft Brewing

Waynesboro StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

3rd: Basic City Beer Co.

Waynesboro BasicCityBeer.com, 540-943-1010

Cidery

1st: Stable Craft Brewing

375 Madrid Rd., Waynesboro StableCraftBrewing.com, 540-490-2609

This popular destination for food, beer, and cider was once a horse boarding and training facility. Now a go-to spot for special events or a night out with friends, Stable Craft Brewing offers hand-crafted and gluten-free ciders made from Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, and Gala apples.

2nd: Old Hill Cidery

Timberville ShowaltersOrchard.com, 540-896-7582

3rd: Sage Bird Ciderworks

Harrisonburg SageBirdCiderWorks.com, 540-607-8084

Winery

1st: Bluestone Vineyard

4828 Spring Creek Rd., Bridgewater BluestoneVineyard.com, 540-828-0099

This family-owned and operated winery is committed to crafting small-batch wines from locally sourced and estate-grown fruit. Be sure to try the Moscato, which was a top seller last year, and the 2019 Petit Manseng, which was named to the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup Case.

2nd: CrossKeys Vineyards

Mt. Crawford CrossKeysVineyards.com, 540-234-0505

3rd: Barren Ridge Vineyards

Fisherville BarrenRidgeVineyards.com, 540-248-3300