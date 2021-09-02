Seven Wonders

SevenVenues connects residents and visitors to Norfolk's rich performing arts community.

Bot one, not three, but seven of Norfolk's finest entertainment facilities have come together as SevenVenues, a longtime favorite among fans of music, theater, and art in the Hampton Roads area.

But what is SevenVenues really? Look at it as an umbrella organization that connects residents and visitors to Norfolk's rich performing arts community through a variety of theater, music, dance, cultural arts, and sporting events. In addition to proving entertainment programming, SevenVenues is also responsible for the maintenance and operation of the city's seven public assembly facilities including Attucks Theatre, Chrysler Hall, harbor Park, Harrison Opera House, Open Air events, Scope Arena, and Wells Theatre.