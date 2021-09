50 years of the Cheese Shop of Williamsburg.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Cheese Shop of Williamsburg, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, offers hundreds of cheeses, and the cheese plates are a winner. When you visit, try the made-to-order sandwich, made on freshly baked bread with the legendary House Dressing on the sandwich and on the side. CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com