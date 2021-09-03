Haymarket Bicycles is a community staple for those who love to travel on two wheels.

Opened by Jared Nieters and Curtis Prosser in 2007, Haymarket Bicycles set out to be a different type of bicycle shop—one where every customer, whether a first-time bike buyer or world-class racer, was to be treated well, with their individual wants and needs addressed with care and respect.

Both co-owners weren’t new to the bicycle business. Prosser, a 20-year veteran of the industry, had run a number of successful shops and was looking for an opportunity to start one of his own. At the same time, Nieters had taken leave from his teaching position to pursue his master’s de- gree in history. The two became acquainted in the local Haymarket cycling community, and because they had both encountered too many bicycle shops with impersonal and unapproachable atmospheres, they decided to go into business together, and Haymarket Bicycles was born.

In the years since, Haymarket Bicycles has become known for the staff’s expertise in all manner of bicycles and customer service that is second to none. Whether you are shopping for a first bike or looking for a fully customized road machine, Nieters and Prosser have a wide variety to choose from at their three locations in Haymarket, The Plains, and Culpeper. HaymarketBicycles.com