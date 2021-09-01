Richmond’s Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden provides a natural escape from the elements.

Months of quarantine have left lots of Virginians longing for wild spaces. Organizers promise a truly immersive experience and the outdoors. a feeling of interconnectedness with people, plants, and water.

“We can’t think of a time when our society has needed Lewis Ginter’s popular Butterflies LIVE! exhibit has been adjusted the respite and healing of gardens and nature more,” says for adhering to pandemic guidelines—butterflies will be featured Lewis Ginter’s new president and CEO Brian Trader. in outdoor spaces, including special displays and lush plantings to

Best of Virginia voters seem to agree—Lewis Ginter placed in four categories this year: Family Entertainment, Tourist Attraction, Wedding or Special Events Venue, and a new category, Best LOVE Sign. With guests’ safety in mind and innovative landscaping and programming on the horizon, Lewis Ginter is poised to stay in the forefront of visitors’ minds.

The Garden’s 2021 theme is RESTORE; through October, guests can explore 50 acres of cultivated gardens, woodland paths, and attract native species. In addition to its fluttering insects and lush flora, Lewis Ginter is perhaps best known for various special occasion spaces, perfect for weddings and receptions, corporate meetings and events, private dinner parties, and more. In fact, the facility rental office reports seeing a noticeable increase in wedding inquiries after the garden’s recent Best of Virginia wins. Love is undeniably in the air at the site of Central Virginia’s favorite LOVE Sign. LewisGinter.org