Poppin' Bottles

Richmond’s Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions Yadapts to the times.

You can’t miss the bright red painted brick facade of Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions in Richmond. The wine shop’s location at the corner of Libbie and Patterson avenues opened in 2008, and Booth Hardy returned to Virginia from working in California wineries to become a managing partner in 2010.

“Our original concept was a wine store and cafe until March 2020,” says Hardy.

“We then decided to focus on wine and specialty food retail.”

The partners have since set up an online store, expanded local delivery and shipping services, developed popular virtual tasting sessions with sommelier and author Diane McMartin, and have significantly grown their case subscription program. Barrel Thief recently reopened for in-person shopping, but web sales remain strong, with shipping available within Virginia and to Washington, D.C. Customer favorites include the Thieves’ Choice Case and Morning Noon and Night subscription boxes, fully customizable selections of six or 12 bottles of whatever combination of bubbles, whites, roses, or reds you’re in the mood for, with bottle prices averaging between $9-14. Add notes on your wine preferences and favorite regional tastes for a totally tailored experience delivered to your door.

Shoppers will soon have new labels to choose from. After years of planning, Barrel Thief’s private label, Moonlighter, was approved and the first two wines—from Oregon—arrived in early April. And a few more are already in the works—from California, South America, and Virginia (in partnership with Ben Jordan of Madison’s Early Mountain Vineyards).

Cheers to that. BarrelThiefWine.com