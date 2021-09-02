Piece of Cake

Out of the Oven Bakery is on a mission to create the world’s most exquisite baked goods.

Founded in 2017 by Marie and Cedrick Sanders, White Stone’s Out of the Oven Bakery is committed to providing a delightful hometown bakery experience by inspiring a culture of pride and satisfaction in the workplace.

Marie, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, brings a wealth of industry experience to the business, including notable stops along her way at The Tides Inn in Irvington, The Rittenhouse Hotel and Condominiums in Philadelphia, and The Peabody Hotel in Memphis. Cedrick is a career restaurateur who you will find at the counter greeting and taking care of guests with his true Southern hospitality.

“Our mission is to create the world’s most exquisite baked goods,” Marie says. “Our inspiration comes from everywhere—art, fashion, landscapes, music, and most of all, from each one of our individual clients.”

In addition to a wide selection and ongoing rotation of items, Out of the Oven Bakery’s cheesecakes have become favorites, and the smell of the fresh-baked assorted cookies will transport you back to Grandma’s house. Out of the Oven also caters special events and fills custom orders. “We bake with the best quality ingredients, and everything we bake tastes amazing,” Marie says. OutOfTheOvenBakeryVA.com