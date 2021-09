Trailblazing in Fairfax County.

Burke Lake Park is an idyllic 888-acre area in Fairfax County that opened nearly 60 years ago. Whether it’s walking on the 4.7-mile lake trail, riding on the miniature train or carousel, picnicking, testing your skills on the mini-golf course, or fishing, biking, boating, and camping, the park remains a popular destination all year round. FairfaxCounty.com/Parks/Burke-Lake