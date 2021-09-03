Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques

1st: The Old Lucketts Store

42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268

Built in 1879 by the Luckett family, the Old Lucketts Store is a restored general store and family home. The shop houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Lucketts offers outdoor checkout and curbside pickup, so customers can enjoy the outdoors while helping alleviate congestion inside the shop.

2nd: Baileywyck Antiques

The Plains BaileywyckAntiques.com, 540-687-6097

3rd: Iron Horse Antiques

Manassas, Facebook: Iron Horse Antiques, 703-368-4959

Gift and Home Accessories Store

1st: Calico Jack’s

9115 Center St., Manassas CalicoJacksNaturals.com, 571-229-9560 After months of requests from friends and family for her organic homemade products, the owner of Calico Jack’s decided to officially launch her small business in 2012. Calico Jack’s mission is to provide healthy alternatives to often harmful body and home products and leave customers feeling healthy and luxurious.

2nd: Shining Sol Candle Company

Manassas ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957

3rd: The Things I Love

Manassas, Facebook.com/The Things I Love, 703-335-7711

Bicycle Shop

1st: Spokes Etc. Bicycles

Multiple locations SpokesEtc.com, 703-539-6967

Spokes Etc. Bicycles is a specialty bike retailer that has been serving the community since 1986. Whether you’re shopping for your first bike or you’re a seasoned cyclist, Spokes will make bike shopping fun and stress-free, and answer any questions you may have about mechanics, commuting, safety, and much more.

2nd: Haymarket Bicycles

Locations in Haymarket and The Plains HaymarketBicycles.com, 703-754-1911

3rd: Green Lizard Cycling

Herndon GreenLizardCycling.com, 703-707-2453

Book Store

1st: McKay Used Books

8345 Sudley Rd., Manassas, McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042

Since 1983, McKays Used Books has provided hundreds of thousands of titles, including fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, as well as other types of entertainment media, all sourced by the local community. The staff at McKays is proud that it has been able to give back to the community; they donated more than $1,800 to local public schools in 2020 alone.

2nd: Bard’s Alley

Vienna BardsAlley.com, 571-459-2653

3rd: Old Town Books

Alexandria OldTownBooks.com, 703-647-9749

Consignment Shop

1st: Carousel Consignments

8405 Sudley Rd., Manassas, CarouselConsignments.biz, 571-208-0638

Carousel Consignments is a woman-owned small business in Manassas that takes pride in serving its customers and the community. Its business model promotes and encourages environmental and fashion sustainability by giving apparel, accessories, and other accouterments a second life. The store offers gently used clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, perfume, and even furniture and home decor.

2nd: Copper Cricket

Haymarket The-Copper-Cricket.business.site, 703-743-2346

3rd: White Elephant Inc.

Locations in Middleburg and Warrenton WhitElephant.com, 540-349-0666

Downtown Shopping

1st: Old Town Alexandria

221 King St., Alexandria, VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005

With the George Washington National Masonic Memorial to the west and the Potomac River waterfront to the east, Old Town Alexandria is an idyllic place to shop boutiques, enjoy top-rated restaurants, learn about history, and bask in the beauty of Northern Virginia. As they like to say, “The only thing that rivals our historic charm is our vibrant now.”

2nd: Historic Manassas

VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599

3rd: Occoquan Historic District

HistoricOccoquan.com, 703-491-4045

Florist Shop

1st: The Flower Gallery of Manassas

10816 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186

The Flower Gallery of Manassas is proud to offer only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by friendly and prompt service. The shop goes the extra mile to ensure that every customer’s experience is pleasant and every floral gift is perfected. In the past, it has been recognized as one of the top 1 percent of florists in the United States.

2nd: Karin’s Florist

Vienna KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141

3rd: Helen Olivia Flowers

Alexandria HelenOliviaFlowers.com, 703-548-2848

Shopping Mall

1st: Tysons Corner Center

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean TysonsCornerCenter.com, 703-893-9400

Opened to the public in 1968, Tyson’s Corner Center has become the 10th largest mall in the United States, boasting 2 million square feet of retail space and more than 300 specialty stores. Ranging from affordable to luxury brands, Tyson’s has everything you may need and then some, including shopping, dining, and nearby hotel accommodations.

2nd: Fair Oaks Mall

Fairfax ShopFairOaksMall.com, 703-359-8300

3rd: Mosaic District

Fairfax MosaicDistrict.com, 703-992-7832

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Ashby Jewelers

9407 Main St., Manassas, AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653

Ashby Jewelers has been serving the Manassas area since Wilton Ashby first opened the doors in 1946. The staff at the full-service jewelry store is passionate about matching beautiful pieces with the unique styles and personalities of their customers, as well as providing excellent repairs, watch services, and creating one-of-a-kind custom jewelry.

2nd: Quinn’s Goldsmith

Woodbridge QuinnsGoldsmith.com, 703-878-1622

3rd: Ketterman’s Jewelers

Leesburg Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033

Men’s Clothing Store

1st: Davelle Clothiers

11921 Freedom Dr., Suite 100, Reston DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011

A true American success story, Davelle Clothiers is dedicated to four things: high-quality fabrics, craftsmanship, the perfect fit, and the expression of every man’s individual style. This shop has been providing customers with high-end garments for more than 29 years, taking pride in its unrivaled personal service and staff expertise.

2nd: Highcliffe Clothiers

Middleburg HighcliffeClothiers.com, 540-687-5633

3rd: Duluth Trading Company

Manassas DuluthTrading.com, 703-659-0044

Women’s Clothing Store

1st: Talbots

11815 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Talbots.com, 703-352-8580

Founded in 1947 by Nancy Talbot, the inspiration for Talbot’s was classic, catalog-based clothing for women. Since then, locations have opened around the country but the commitment to affordable style and quality garments has remained strong. Known for its impeccable customer service, Talbot’s merges modern and timeless to help women feel comfortable and chic.

2nd: Undeniable Boutique

Fairfax UndeniableBoutique.com, 571-281-0348

3rd: Scout & Molly’s

Reston ScoutAndMollys.com, 571-526-4185

Shoe Store

1st: The Running Store

7343 Atlas Walk Way, Gainesville TheRunningStore.com, 703-753-4470

Runners of all skill levels and backgrounds will find the perfect pair of running shoes for them at the Running Store. The store sells a wide variety of running shoes and sneakers, as well as various insoles and running accessories so that each customer can feel healthy, comfortable, and safe when they hit the pavement.

2nd: Potomac River Running

Multiple locations PotomacRiverRunning.com

3rd: Comfort One Shoes

Alexandria ComfortOneShoes.com, 571-257-7510

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: REI

Multiple locations REI.com, 703-379-9400

REI was created by outdoorsy people for outdoorsy people and provides customers with top-brand gear and clothing for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, and more. Its mission is to help you experience the transformative power of nature and prepare you for any adventure you choose to take, all while being sustainable and giving back to environmental nonprofits.

2nd: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Multiple locations DicksSportingGoods.com

3rd: Cabela’s

Gainesville Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000