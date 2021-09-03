Northern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques
1st: The Old Lucketts Store
42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg LuckettStore.com, 703-779-0268
Built in 1879 by the Luckett family, the Old Lucketts Store is a restored general store and family home. The shop houses more than 35 dealers who sell antiques, vintage finds, and just plain cool stuff. Lucketts offers outdoor checkout and curbside pickup, so customers can enjoy the outdoors while helping alleviate congestion inside the shop.
2nd: Baileywyck Antiques
The Plains BaileywyckAntiques.com, 540-687-6097
3rd: Iron Horse Antiques
Manassas, Facebook: Iron Horse Antiques, 703-368-4959
Gift and Home Accessories Store
1st: Calico Jack’s
9115 Center St., Manassas CalicoJacksNaturals.com, 571-229-9560 After months of requests from friends and family for her organic homemade products, the owner of Calico Jack’s decided to officially launch her small business in 2012. Calico Jack’s mission is to provide healthy alternatives to often harmful body and home products and leave customers feeling healthy and luxurious.
2nd: Shining Sol Candle Company
Manassas ShiningSol.com, 571-719-3957
3rd: The Things I Love
Manassas, Facebook.com/The Things I Love, 703-335-7711
Bicycle Shop
1st: Spokes Etc. Bicycles
Multiple locations SpokesEtc.com, 703-539-6967
Spokes Etc. Bicycles is a specialty bike retailer that has been serving the community since 1986. Whether you’re shopping for your first bike or you’re a seasoned cyclist, Spokes will make bike shopping fun and stress-free, and answer any questions you may have about mechanics, commuting, safety, and much more.
2nd: Haymarket Bicycles
Locations in Haymarket and The Plains HaymarketBicycles.com, 703-754-1911
3rd: Green Lizard Cycling
Herndon GreenLizardCycling.com, 703-707-2453
Book Store
1st: McKay Used Books
8345 Sudley Rd., Manassas, McKayUsedBooks.com, 703-361-9042
Since 1983, McKays Used Books has provided hundreds of thousands of titles, including fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels, as well as other types of entertainment media, all sourced by the local community. The staff at McKays is proud that it has been able to give back to the community; they donated more than $1,800 to local public schools in 2020 alone.
2nd: Bard’s Alley
Vienna BardsAlley.com, 571-459-2653
3rd: Old Town Books
Alexandria OldTownBooks.com, 703-647-9749
Consignment Shop
1st: Carousel Consignments
8405 Sudley Rd., Manassas, CarouselConsignments.biz, 571-208-0638
Carousel Consignments is a woman-owned small business in Manassas that takes pride in serving its customers and the community. Its business model promotes and encourages environmental and fashion sustainability by giving apparel, accessories, and other accouterments a second life. The store offers gently used clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, perfume, and even furniture and home decor.
2nd: Copper Cricket
Haymarket The-Copper-Cricket.business.site, 703-743-2346
3rd: White Elephant Inc.
Locations in Middleburg and Warrenton WhitElephant.com, 540-349-0666
Downtown Shopping
1st: Old Town Alexandria
221 King St., Alexandria, VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005
With the George Washington National Masonic Memorial to the west and the Potomac River waterfront to the east, Old Town Alexandria is an idyllic place to shop boutiques, enjoy top-rated restaurants, learn about history, and bask in the beauty of Northern Virginia. As they like to say, “The only thing that rivals our historic charm is our vibrant now.”
2nd: Historic Manassas
VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599
3rd: Occoquan Historic District
HistoricOccoquan.com, 703-491-4045
Florist Shop
1st: The Flower Gallery of Manassas
10816 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas FlowerGalleryManassas.com, 703-361-5186
The Flower Gallery of Manassas is proud to offer only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by friendly and prompt service. The shop goes the extra mile to ensure that every customer’s experience is pleasant and every floral gift is perfected. In the past, it has been recognized as one of the top 1 percent of florists in the United States.
2nd: Karin’s Florist
Vienna KarinsFlorist.com, 703-281-4141
3rd: Helen Olivia Flowers
Alexandria HelenOliviaFlowers.com, 703-548-2848
Shopping Mall
1st: Tysons Corner Center
1961 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean TysonsCornerCenter.com, 703-893-9400
Opened to the public in 1968, Tyson’s Corner Center has become the 10th largest mall in the United States, boasting 2 million square feet of retail space and more than 300 specialty stores. Ranging from affordable to luxury brands, Tyson’s has everything you may need and then some, including shopping, dining, and nearby hotel accommodations.
2nd: Fair Oaks Mall
Fairfax ShopFairOaksMall.com, 703-359-8300
3rd: Mosaic District
Fairfax MosaicDistrict.com, 703-992-7832
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Ashby Jewelers
9407 Main St., Manassas, AshbyJewelers.com, 703-368-4653
Ashby Jewelers has been serving the Manassas area since Wilton Ashby first opened the doors in 1946. The staff at the full-service jewelry store is passionate about matching beautiful pieces with the unique styles and personalities of their customers, as well as providing excellent repairs, watch services, and creating one-of-a-kind custom jewelry.
2nd: Quinn’s Goldsmith
Woodbridge QuinnsGoldsmith.com, 703-878-1622
3rd: Ketterman’s Jewelers
Leesburg Kettermans.com, 703-777-0033
Men’s Clothing Store
1st: Davelle Clothiers
11921 Freedom Dr., Suite 100, Reston DavelleClothiers.com, 703-904-0011
A true American success story, Davelle Clothiers is dedicated to four things: high-quality fabrics, craftsmanship, the perfect fit, and the expression of every man’s individual style. This shop has been providing customers with high-end garments for more than 29 years, taking pride in its unrivaled personal service and staff expertise.
2nd: Highcliffe Clothiers
Middleburg HighcliffeClothiers.com, 540-687-5633
3rd: Duluth Trading Company
Manassas DuluthTrading.com, 703-659-0044
Women’s Clothing Store
1st: Talbots
11815 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Talbots.com, 703-352-8580
Founded in 1947 by Nancy Talbot, the inspiration for Talbot’s was classic, catalog-based clothing for women. Since then, locations have opened around the country but the commitment to affordable style and quality garments has remained strong. Known for its impeccable customer service, Talbot’s merges modern and timeless to help women feel comfortable and chic.
2nd: Undeniable Boutique
Fairfax UndeniableBoutique.com, 571-281-0348
3rd: Scout & Molly’s
Reston ScoutAndMollys.com, 571-526-4185
Shoe Store
1st: The Running Store
7343 Atlas Walk Way, Gainesville TheRunningStore.com, 703-753-4470
Runners of all skill levels and backgrounds will find the perfect pair of running shoes for them at the Running Store. The store sells a wide variety of running shoes and sneakers, as well as various insoles and running accessories so that each customer can feel healthy, comfortable, and safe when they hit the pavement.
2nd: Potomac River Running
Multiple locations PotomacRiverRunning.com
3rd: Comfort One Shoes
Alexandria ComfortOneShoes.com, 571-257-7510
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: REI
Multiple locations REI.com, 703-379-9400
REI was created by outdoorsy people for outdoorsy people and provides customers with top-brand gear and clothing for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, and more. Its mission is to help you experience the transformative power of nature and prepare you for any adventure you choose to take, all while being sustainable and giving back to environmental nonprofits.
2nd: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Multiple locations DicksSportingGoods.com
3rd: Cabela’s
Gainesville Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000