Northern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health

Hospital

1st: Inova Fairfax Hospital

3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church Inova.org, 703-776-4001

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus is an independent academic medical center and serves as a regional medical school campus. It is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and offers organ transplant programs for the heart, lung, kidney, and pancreas. Known for its high-quality patient care and safety, Inova is dedicated to exem- plary care, comfort, and education.

2nd: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Fairfax Inova.org, 703-391-3600

3rd: Reston Hospital Center

HCAVirginia.com, 703-689-9000

Primary Care Practice

1st: Novant Health Bull Run Family Practice

Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas NHBullRunFamilyMedicine.org, 571-284-4230

From pediatrics to geriatrics, Bull Run Family Medicine is the only primary care provider your family needs. They offer the traditional services, with the added benefit of getting to know your entire family as the central unit of care. Their providers want to be your partners in health, not just your annual checkup doctors.

2nd: Fairfax Family Practice

FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020

3rd: Gainesville Family Practice

GainesvilleFamilyPractice.com, 703-754-410

Pediatric Practice

1st: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates

107 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446

Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates, P.C. was founded in 1975 as a medical practice for the physical and mental health of children from birth to age 21 and to provide support and guidance for parents. Open 24/7, 365 days a year, the staff is most proud of their high-quality medical care and seeing second-generation patients.

2nd: Piedmont Pediatrics

Warrenton PiedmontPediatrics.com, 540-347-9900

3rd: Reston Town Center Pediatrics

RTCPeds.com, 703-435-3636

Dental Practice

1st: Mabry Dental Group

2800 10th St. N., Arlington StephenMabryDDS.com, 703-527-3554

Founded in 2016, the Mabry Dental Group’s primary mission is to provide outstanding dental care to their patients and their community. Led by Dr. Stephen A. Mabry, DDS, PLS, the practice offers family dental care, cosmetic dentistry, and various other forms of state-of-the-art dental care that will put a smile on your face.

2nd: Fair Lakes Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Fairfax FairLakesDental.com, 703-273-4505

3rd: Optimal Dental Center

Locations in Fairfax and Reston OptimalDentalCenter.com, 703-226-2222

Orthodontic Practice

1st: Orthodontics by Crutchfield

14012 Sullyfield Circle, Suite E, Chantilly ObcOrtho.com, 703-263-0575

Orthodontics by Crutchfield treats every day like a day at the beach and invites all their patients to do the same. Rejecting the one-size-fits-all approach, OBC uses multiple treatments and state-of-the-art technology to fit patients’ needs. Whether you’re sitting in the treatment chair or relaxing in the waiting room, grab one of the iPads made available to all guests.

2nd: Optimal Dental Center

Locations in Fairfax and Reston OptimalDentalCenter.com, 703-226-2222

3rd: Northern Virginia Orthodontics

Locations in Ashburn, McLean, Reston NVOrthodontics.com, 703-327-1718

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice

1st: Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Multiple locations FairfaxOralSurgery.com, 703-385-5777

Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has been serving and treating the Northern Virginia community since 1980. With expertise including dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and corrective jaw surgery, Fairfax OMS practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical needs for facial pain, injuries, fractures, and more.

2nd: Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates

Locations in Annandale, Manassas, Woodbridge NVOMSA.com, 703-634-4230

3rd: Northern Virginia Surgical Arts

Multiple locations NoVaSurgicalArts.com, 703-379-2700

Audiology Practice

1st: Ear, Nose & Throat Associates

7001 Heritage Village Plaza #170, Gainesville MyEarNoseAndThroat.com, 703-468-2205

Ear, Nose & Throat Associates is Northern Virginia’s premier medical practice for patients of all ages and is committed to ensuring complete satisfaction with their specialized medical or surgical needs. The practice also offers comprehensive treatment for allergies, head and neck issues, and pediatric care.

2nd: Audiology & Hearing Aid Center

Gainesville AudiologyAndHearingAid.com, 703-754-0951

3rd: Hearing Health Care Center of Manassas

HearingHealthUSA.com, 703-369-0300

Counseling or Therapy Practice

1st: Blue Ridge Psychological Center

7520 Gardner Park Dr., Gainesville BRPCVa.com, 571-248-2358

Blue Ridge Psychological Center has licensed therapists and a psychiatric nurse practitioner, all ready to offer in-person or virtual individual, marriage, or family counseling to clients beginning at age 5. The team just celebrated their 10-year anniversary and looks forward to many more years of serving the Northern Virginia community with their accommodating and flexible style.

2nd: Thriveworks Counseling

Manassas Thriveworks.com, 571-589-3907

3rd: Family Compass

Reston FamilyCompass.com, 703-471-5517

Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)

1st: Capital Women’s Care

Multiple locations CWCare.net, 301-340-8339

The providers of Capital Women’s Care seek the highest quality medical and ethical standard in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman. As the largest and most successful private OB/GYN practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Capital Women’s Care network enables rapid coordination with specialists to address any of your individual needs.

2nd: Novant Health UVA Lake Manassas OB/GYN

Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas NHLakeManassasOBGYN.org, 571-261-3529

3rd: The Physician & Midwife Collaborative Practice

Arlington PhysiciansAndMidwives.com, 703-370-4300

Orthopedic Practice

1st: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

52 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton BlueRidgeOrtho.com, 540-347-9220

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center has been providing on-site physical therapy, occupational therapy, and spine therapy, as well as surgical solutions and pain management injections, since 1977. With a genuine interest in improving the health and wellness of their patients, the digital office, professional staff, and medical support are fast, friendly, and efficient.

2nd: Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic

Multiple locations AndersonClinic.com, 703-892-6500

3rd: Virginia Spine Institute

Reston SpineMD.com, 703-709-1114

Chiropractic Practice

1st: Virginia Sports and Spine

4041 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax & 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas VirginiaSportsAndSpine.com, 571-344-3744

The Virginia Sport & Spine Institute is geared towards athletes and those looking to train, transform, or restore optimal performance. The staff believes that improving performance and restoring health and wellness in the spine requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach and is dedicated to meeting every patient’s individual needs.

2nd: Clegg Chiropractic

Leesburg CleggChiro.com, 703-777-8884

3rd: Back 2 Back Chiropractic

Locations in Bristow and Chantilly Back2BackVa.com, 703-365-8333

Optometric Practice

1st: The Eyewear Gallery at Reston Town Center

11900 Market St., Reston Eyewear-Gallery.com, 703-709-5400

When the Eyewear Gallery was founded in 2008, the mission was to create a practice that merged excel- lent professional eye care with a dedi- cation to boutique eyewear fashion. Every year, the staff travels to fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, and New York to ensure that every patient is able to access the latest in lens design and frame style.

2nd: Northern Virginia Ophthalmology

Locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax NVOAEyes.com, 703-534-3900

3rd: Northern Virginia Doctors of Optometry

Multiple locations NoVaEyeDocs.com

Physical Therapy Practice

1st: Dynamics Physical Therapy

Locations in Gainesville, Haymarket, Herndon DynamicsPhysicalTherapy.com, 703-754-0394

Individualized, progressive physical therapy is Dynamics’ approach to successful rehabilitation. The therapists realize that every person and injury is unique and use state-of-the-art equipment, manual therapy techniques, and personal treatment plans to underscore their philosophy of individualized care. Most importantly, as a Dynamics patient, you will work with the same provider at each therapy session.

2nd: Blue Ridge Physical Therapy

14370 Lee Hwy. Suite 102, Gainesville & 52 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton BlueRidgeOrtho.com, 540-347-2918

3rd: Body Dynamics Inc.

Falls Church BodyDynamicsInc.com, 703-988-6010

Beauty

Cosmetic Surgery Practice

1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center

8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600

Offering a wide array of services that include laser and injectable treatments, body contouring, and micro-blading, this practice consistently sits at the cutting edge of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation. Award-winning founder Dr. Nicole Hayre is an expert injector of Botox, Kybella, and filler, making her practice a standout in the field of cosmetic surgery.

2nd: Bitar Cosmetic Surgery

Fairfax BitarInstitute.com, 703-206-0506

3rd: The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery

Ashburn LoudounCenterForPlasticSurgery.com, 703-546-9105

Dermatology Practice

1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center (Nicole Hayre M.D.)

8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600

Since 2003, Dr. Nicole Hayre’s primary mission has been to provide care that is personalized to each individual’s skincare needs. Leveraging her dermatologic training and scientific background, she uses innovation to treat her clients and has even formulated her own skincare line, Schön, which includes acne treatments, cleansers, sunscreens, and more.

2nd: Prince William Dermatology PC

Gainesville PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234

3rd: Renewal Dermatology and MedSpa

Multiple locations RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860

Hair Salon or Barber Shop

1st: Stylists at North

218 N. Lee St., Suite #220, Alexandria StylistsAtNorth.com, 571-970-3386

The professionals of Stylists at North embrace simplicity, creativity, and intimacy for their salon business model and focus on making you feel relaxed, radiant, and inspired. Offering full salon services for your hair, face, nails, eyebrows, and lashes, they will help you discover your distinct style through timeless techniques and industry innovations.

2nd: Shapes Salon & Day Spa

Locations in Chantilly and Fairfax Station ShapesSalons.com, 703-713-0222

3rd: The Ultimate Barber

Alexandria TheUltimateBarber.com, 571-483-0032

Spa

1st: Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

Located on a 340-acre property framed by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Salamander Resort and Spa is truly dedicated to the health and wellness of visitors. The 23,000-square-foot spa features innovative and regionalized treatments, and holistic and result-driven therapies, promising an experience that is both luxurious and rejuvenating.

2nd: Sugar House Day Spa & Salon

Alexandria SugarHouseDaySpa.com, 703-549-9940

3rd: Shapes Salon & Day Spa

Locations in Chantilly and Fairfax Station ShapesSalons.com, 703-713-0222

Home

Architecture Firm

1st: Loveless Porter Architects

9000 Center St., Suite #100, Manassas LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600

Since its founding by Robert Loveless in 1975, the primary mission of Loveless Porter Architects has been to act as a community leader that practices architecture, not just an architectural firm located in the community. While the staff is proud of their work, they are even prouder of their culture that encourages giving back to community needs.

2nd: Case Design Remodeling

Falls Church CaseDesign.com, 703-910-2817

3rd: John Heltzel Architects

Manassas HeltzelAIA.com, 703-330-6170

Home Builder

1st: Drees Homes

8551 Rixlew Ln., Suite 230, Manassas DreesHomes.com, 703-257-3434

Drees Homes’ commitment to excellent service and results runs generations deep—the firm has been family-owned and operated in Manassas since 1928. Drees is proudly one of only a few builders to receive the home-building industry’s “Triple Crown” of recognitions—National Builder of the Year, National Housing Quality Award, and America’s Best Builder.

2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling

Fairfax DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

3rd: Van Metre Companies

Fairfax VanMetrCompanies.com, 703-425-2600

Kitchen and Bath Design

1st: Case Design/Remodeling

101 W. Broad St., Suite 110, Falls Church CaseDesign.com, 703-910-2817

Case Design and Remodeling turns inspired ideas into beautiful homes, guiding its clients through every step of the design and remodeling process with care and precision. With more than 60 years of experience, the firm’s expert craftsmanship and professional project management produce exactly what its customers are looking for.

2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling

Fairfax DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

3rd: Grace Thomas Designs

Leesburg GraceThomasDesigns.com, 203-258-2497

Interior Design Firm

1st: GreyHunt Interiors

Chantilly GreyHuntInteriors.com, 703-344-7345

Sallie Lord founded GreyHunt Interiors in 2009 after developing a passion for design as a teenager working in her family’s British boutique. Named after her sons Greyson and Hunter, GHI has a mission to change how people feel in their homes and live their lives. Lord’s team transforms residential spaces by delivering accessible luxury to the Northern Virginia area.

2nd: Grace Thomas Designs

Leesburg GreyHuntInteriors.com

3rd: Daniels Design & Remodeling

Fairfax DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700

Home Furnishings Store

1st: Belfort Furniture

22250 Shaw Rd., Dulles BelfortFurniture.com, 703-947-0853

Belfort Furniture first opened its doors in 1982 in Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax. At that time Belfort exclusively sold European furniture, specializing in “shrunks” (European wall units) and unique accessories. Today, with more than 200 dedicated employees, Belfort displays more than 500 room settings of name-brand furniture and is an unmatched retailer for the Northern Virginia region.

2nd: The Reclaimed Treasures

Occoquan TheReclaimedTreasures.com, 571-398-0547

3rd: Greenfront Furniture

Manassas Greenfront.com, 703-396-8560

Home Technology Firm

1st: WiHome Integration

5799 Burke Center Pkwy., Burke WiHomeIntegration.com, 703-239-1500

WiHome Integration welcomes the opportunity to personalize your home entertainment, security, and control experience. There to guide you from design to delivery, technicians will prewire, trim out, schedule, install, integrate, program, and support your every technology need. Services include home theater installations, smart shades and lighting fittings, home security consultations, and much more.

2nd: Evolution AV Tysons Corner

Vienna EvolutionAV.com, 703-462-9552

3rd: Artesoft LLC

Woodbridge Artesoft.us, 888-516-1220

Landscape Design

1st: Merrifield Garden Center

Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-968-9600

Started as a small roadside store in 1971 and with less than an acre of plants, Merrifield Garden Center is now proud to be one of the largest nursery and landscaping companies in the region. As hands-on gardeners themselves, the staff works directly with customers and experienced horticulturists alike, and quality drives everything they do.

2nd: Meadows Farm

Multiple locations MeadowsFarms.com, 703-327-3940

3rd: Blue Ridge Property Services

Warrenton BRPSVa.com, 540-347-3159

Greenhouse and Nursery

1st: Merrifield Garden Center

Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-968-9600

Plant enthusiasts from around the country travel to Merrifield Garden Center to find the highest quality plants, gardening supplies, and home décor items. The staff of this family-owned and operated business strives to provide an unmatched selection of new and noteworthy plants and products for your home and garden, pour- ing their hearts into caring for plants and connecting with people.

2nd: Meadows Farm

Multiple locations MeadowsFarms.com, 703-327-3940

3rd: Greenstreet Gardens of Virginia

Alexandria GreenstreetGardens.com, 703-998-3030

Real Estate Firm

1st: Long & Foster

Multiple locations LongAndFoster.com, 703-437-3800

Long & Foster started in 1968 with a handshake between P. Wesley Foster Jr. and Henry Long, and has since grown into the largest real estate company on the East Coast. The goal of the firm remains the same: to help its real estate agents achieve success in the business by providing them with the best training, technology, and support possible.

2nd: McEnearney Associates

Alexandria McEnearney.com, 703-549-9292

3rd: Keller Williams Realty

Chantilly KellerWilliamsChantilly.KW.com, 703-815-5700

Retirement Community

1st: Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club

6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000

Heritage Hunt Active Adult Community is for residents 55 years and older and located right next to Heritage Hunt Golf Course and Country Club. Conveniently close to premier shopping, health facilities, and cultural opportunities, this community offers natural beauty and a wide variety of home selections and amenities.

2nd: Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community

Ashburn EricksonLiving.com, 703-936-2108

3rd: Goodwin House

Alexandria GoodwinHouse.org, 703-578-1000

Services

Accounting Firm

1st: Vienna Tax & Accounting LLC

527 Maple Ave. E., #301, Vienna ViennaCPAs.com, 703-272-7894

The staff at Vienna Tax & Accounting understands that every business has unique needs and works to provide customized solutions, including accounting and tax advisory services. They are passionate about educating entrepreneurs and helping them gain financial momentum and security. Specialty services include tax prep and planning, payroll services for businesses, accounting, and book-keeping.

2nd: DuvallWheeler LLP

Manassas DuvallWheeler.com, 703-392-9292

3rd: CST Group, CPAS, PC

Reston CST-CPA.com, 703-391-2000

Car Dealer

1st: Miller Toyota

8566 Sudley Rd., Manassas MillerToyota.com, 703-369-3040

Miller Toyota has been a leading provider of great deals and prices for customers in Manassas for many years, specializing in new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles, Toyota finance, Toyota service, and Toyota parts. The knowledgeable sales staff has been trained and certified by Toyota to provide amazing customer service and make buying a car stress-free.

2nd: Pohanka Lexus

Chantilly PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100

3rd: Shannon Auto Sales

Manassas ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040

Caterer

1st: Purple Onion Catering Co

416 Maple Ave. W., Vienna PurpleOnionCatering.com, 703-631-0050

Purple Onion Catering Company customizes every menu and décor detail to clients’ specifications and styles, wanting to wow you with delicious food and exquisite presentation. With a team made of both talented event designers and a top-notch culinary squad, they promise to create something totally original for each client they serve.

2nd: The Bone BBQ

Locations in Gainesville and Manassas TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

3rd: Bittersweet Catering

Alexandria BittersweetCatering.com, 703-549-2708

Financial Planning Firm

1st: Miye Wire LLC

1818 Library St., Suite 500, Reston MiyeWireLlC.com, 703-925-0308

Miye Wire LLC wants to simplify the financial lives of clients and help them make smart decisions with money. Operating since 1990, this team-based planning firm is especially proud of how many young people, often children of past and present clients, that they are able to guide towards healthy financial futures.

2nd: Edelman Financial Engines

Fairfax EdelmanFinancialEngines.com, 888-752-6742

3rd: Meridian Financial Partners

Warrenton MeridianFinancialPartners.com, 540-878-5416

Funeral Home

1st: Moser Funeral Home

233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton MoserFuneralHome.com, 540-347-3431

Founded in 1836, the Moser Funeral Home is the oldest business in Fauquier County and is still family-owned and operated today. Moser offers complete funeral services, including burial and cremation, and up to 100 cars can park on the property, resulting in rave reviews for the comforting and home-like atmosphere.

2nd: Pierce Funeral Home

Manassas PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028

3rd: Adams-Green Funeral Home and Crematory

Herndon AdamsGreen.com, 703-437-1764

Insurance Broker

1st: Fahmy & Associates

7657 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church FahmyAssoc.com, 703-760-4630

Fahmy & Associates, founded in 1985, protects the most important things in people’s lives so that they can live and work with peace of mind. Each year, Faymy’s agents help individuals and businesses achieve financial security. Services include employee benefits assistance, life insurance guidance, disability income education, long-term care partnerships, and more.

2nd: ACO Insurance Group

Vienna ACOInsgrp.com, 888-772-6553

3rd: Foundation Insurance Group

Falls Church FoundationInsuranceGroup.com, 703-527-8780

Law Firm

1st: Geller Law Group

4000 Legato Rd., #1100, Fairfax TheGellerLawGroup.com, 703-687-6188

The incredible story of the Geller Law Group began in 2011 when Rebecca Geller, a young mother and attorney, created a new business model in the legal profession to accommodate working parents. The group now serves more than 5,000 clients and has changed the way law is practiced in a way that embraces flexibility without compromising excellence.

2nd: Shannon Mullins & Wright LLP

Alexandria SMW.law, 571-620-1930

3rd: Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Leesburg DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319