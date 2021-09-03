Northern Virginia: Best Services Winners 2021

Health
Hospital
1st: Inova Fairfax Hospital
3300 Gallows Rd., Falls Church Inova.org, 703-776-4001
Inova Fairfax Medical Campus is an independent academic medical center and serves as a regional medical school campus. It is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and offers organ transplant programs for the heart, lung, kidney, and pancreas. Known for its high-quality patient care and safety, Inova is dedicated to exem- plary care, comfort, and education.
2nd: Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Fairfax Inova.org, 703-391-3600
3rd: Reston Hospital Center
HCAVirginia.com, 703-689-9000
Primary Care Practice
1st: Novant Health Bull Run Family Practice
Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas NHBullRunFamilyMedicine.org, 571-284-4230
From pediatrics to geriatrics, Bull Run Family Medicine is the only primary care provider your family needs. They offer the traditional services, with the added benefit of getting to know your entire family as the central unit of care. Their providers want to be your partners in health, not just your annual checkup doctors.
2nd: Fairfax Family Practice
FairfaxFamilyPractice.com, 703-391-2020
3rd: Gainesville Family Practice
GainesvilleFamilyPractice.com, 703-754-410
Pediatric Practice
1st: Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates
107 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church NorthernVirginiaPediatrics.com, 703-532-4446
Northern Virginia Pediatric Associates, P.C. was founded in 1975 as a medical practice for the physical and mental health of children from birth to age 21 and to provide support and guidance for parents. Open 24/7, 365 days a year, the staff is most proud of their high-quality medical care and seeing second-generation patients.
2nd: Piedmont Pediatrics
Warrenton PiedmontPediatrics.com, 540-347-9900
3rd: Reston Town Center Pediatrics
RTCPeds.com, 703-435-3636
Dental Practice
1st: Mabry Dental Group
2800 10th St. N., Arlington StephenMabryDDS.com, 703-527-3554
Founded in 2016, the Mabry Dental Group’s primary mission is to provide outstanding dental care to their patients and their community. Led by Dr. Stephen A. Mabry, DDS, PLS, the practice offers family dental care, cosmetic dentistry, and various other forms of state-of-the-art dental care that will put a smile on your face.
2nd: Fair Lakes Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Fairfax FairLakesDental.com, 703-273-4505
3rd: Optimal Dental Center
Locations in Fairfax and Reston OptimalDentalCenter.com, 703-226-2222
Orthodontic Practice
1st: Orthodontics by Crutchfield
14012 Sullyfield Circle, Suite E, Chantilly ObcOrtho.com, 703-263-0575
Orthodontics by Crutchfield treats every day like a day at the beach and invites all their patients to do the same. Rejecting the one-size-fits-all approach, OBC uses multiple treatments and state-of-the-art technology to fit patients’ needs. Whether you’re sitting in the treatment chair or relaxing in the waiting room, grab one of the iPads made available to all guests.
2nd: Optimal Dental Center
Locations in Fairfax and Reston OptimalDentalCenter.com, 703-226-2222
3rd: Northern Virginia Orthodontics
Locations in Ashburn, McLean, Reston NVOrthodontics.com, 703-327-1718
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Practice
1st: Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Multiple locations FairfaxOralSurgery.com, 703-385-5777
Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has been serving and treating the Northern Virginia community since 1980. With expertise including dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal, and corrective jaw surgery, Fairfax OMS practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical needs for facial pain, injuries, fractures, and more.
2nd: Northern Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates
Locations in Annandale, Manassas, Woodbridge NVOMSA.com, 703-634-4230
3rd: Northern Virginia Surgical Arts
Multiple locations NoVaSurgicalArts.com, 703-379-2700
Audiology Practice
1st: Ear, Nose & Throat Associates
7001 Heritage Village Plaza #170, Gainesville MyEarNoseAndThroat.com, 703-468-2205
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates is Northern Virginia’s premier medical practice for patients of all ages and is committed to ensuring complete satisfaction with their specialized medical or surgical needs. The practice also offers comprehensive treatment for allergies, head and neck issues, and pediatric care.
2nd: Audiology & Hearing Aid Center
Gainesville AudiologyAndHearingAid.com, 703-754-0951
3rd: Hearing Health Care Center of Manassas
HearingHealthUSA.com, 703-369-0300
Counseling or Therapy Practice
1st: Blue Ridge Psychological Center
7520 Gardner Park Dr., Gainesville BRPCVa.com, 571-248-2358
Blue Ridge Psychological Center has licensed therapists and a psychiatric nurse practitioner, all ready to offer in-person or virtual individual, marriage, or family counseling to clients beginning at age 5. The team just celebrated their 10-year anniversary and looks forward to many more years of serving the Northern Virginia community with their accommodating and flexible style.
2nd: Thriveworks Counseling
Manassas Thriveworks.com, 571-589-3907
3rd: Family Compass
Reston FamilyCompass.com, 703-471-5517
Obstetrics and/or Gynecology Practice (OB/GYN)
1st: Capital Women’s Care
Multiple locations CWCare.net, 301-340-8339
The providers of Capital Women’s Care seek the highest quality medical and ethical standard in an environment that nurtures the spirit of caring for every woman. As the largest and most successful private OB/GYN practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Capital Women’s Care network enables rapid coordination with specialists to address any of your individual needs.
2nd: Novant Health UVA Lake Manassas OB/GYN
Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas NHLakeManassasOBGYN.org, 571-261-3529
3rd: The Physician & Midwife Collaborative Practice
Arlington PhysiciansAndMidwives.com, 703-370-4300
Orthopedic Practice
1st: Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center
52 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton BlueRidgeOrtho.com, 540-347-9220
Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center has been providing on-site physical therapy, occupational therapy, and spine therapy, as well as surgical solutions and pain management injections, since 1977. With a genuine interest in improving the health and wellness of their patients, the digital office, professional staff, and medical support are fast, friendly, and efficient.
2nd: Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
Multiple locations AndersonClinic.com, 703-892-6500
3rd: Virginia Spine Institute
Reston SpineMD.com, 703-709-1114
Chiropractic Practice
1st: Virginia Sports and Spine
4041 University Dr., Suite 100, Fairfax & 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas VirginiaSportsAndSpine.com, 571-344-3744
The Virginia Sport & Spine Institute is geared towards athletes and those looking to train, transform, or restore optimal performance. The staff believes that improving performance and restoring health and wellness in the spine requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach and is dedicated to meeting every patient’s individual needs.
2nd: Clegg Chiropractic
Leesburg CleggChiro.com, 703-777-8884
3rd: Back 2 Back Chiropractic
Locations in Bristow and Chantilly Back2BackVa.com, 703-365-8333
Optometric Practice
1st: The Eyewear Gallery at Reston Town Center
11900 Market St., Reston Eyewear-Gallery.com, 703-709-5400
When the Eyewear Gallery was founded in 2008, the mission was to create a practice that merged excel- lent professional eye care with a dedi- cation to boutique eyewear fashion. Every year, the staff travels to fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, and New York to ensure that every patient is able to access the latest in lens design and frame style.
2nd: Northern Virginia Ophthalmology
Locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax NVOAEyes.com, 703-534-3900
3rd: Northern Virginia Doctors of Optometry
Multiple locations NoVaEyeDocs.com
Physical Therapy Practice
1st: Dynamics Physical Therapy
Locations in Gainesville, Haymarket, Herndon DynamicsPhysicalTherapy.com, 703-754-0394
Individualized, progressive physical therapy is Dynamics’ approach to successful rehabilitation. The therapists realize that every person and injury is unique and use state-of-the-art equipment, manual therapy techniques, and personal treatment plans to underscore their philosophy of individualized care. Most importantly, as a Dynamics patient, you will work with the same provider at each therapy session.
2nd: Blue Ridge Physical Therapy
14370 Lee Hwy. Suite 102, Gainesville & 52 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton BlueRidgeOrtho.com, 540-347-2918
3rd: Body Dynamics Inc.
Falls Church BodyDynamicsInc.com, 703-988-6010
Beauty
Cosmetic Surgery Practice
1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center
8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600
Offering a wide array of services that include laser and injectable treatments, body contouring, and micro-blading, this practice consistently sits at the cutting edge of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation. Award-winning founder Dr. Nicole Hayre is an expert injector of Botox, Kybella, and filler, making her practice a standout in the field of cosmetic surgery.
2nd: Bitar Cosmetic Surgery
Fairfax BitarInstitute.com, 703-206-0506
3rd: The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery
Ashburn LoudounCenterForPlasticSurgery.com, 703-546-9105
Dermatology Practice
1st: Cosmetic Dermatology Center (Nicole Hayre M.D.)
8377B Greensboro Dr., McLean Cosmetic-Dermatology-Center.com, 703-827-8600
Since 2003, Dr. Nicole Hayre’s primary mission has been to provide care that is personalized to each individual’s skincare needs. Leveraging her dermatologic training and scientific background, she uses innovation to treat her clients and has even formulated her own skincare line, Schön, which includes acne treatments, cleansers, sunscreens, and more.
2nd: Prince William Dermatology PC
Gainesville PWDerm.com, 571-261-1234
3rd: Renewal Dermatology and MedSpa
Multiple locations RenewalDermatology.com, 703-753-9860
Hair Salon or Barber Shop
1st: Stylists at North
218 N. Lee St., Suite #220, Alexandria StylistsAtNorth.com, 571-970-3386
The professionals of Stylists at North embrace simplicity, creativity, and intimacy for their salon business model and focus on making you feel relaxed, radiant, and inspired. Offering full salon services for your hair, face, nails, eyebrows, and lashes, they will help you discover your distinct style through timeless techniques and industry innovations.
2nd: Shapes Salon & Day Spa
Locations in Chantilly and Fairfax Station ShapesSalons.com, 703-713-0222
3rd: The Ultimate Barber
Alexandria TheUltimateBarber.com, 571-483-0032
Spa
1st: Salamander Resort & Spa
500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723
Located on a 340-acre property framed by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Salamander Resort and Spa is truly dedicated to the health and wellness of visitors. The 23,000-square-foot spa features innovative and regionalized treatments, and holistic and result-driven therapies, promising an experience that is both luxurious and rejuvenating.
2nd: Sugar House Day Spa & Salon
Alexandria SugarHouseDaySpa.com, 703-549-9940
3rd: Shapes Salon & Day Spa
Locations in Chantilly and Fairfax Station ShapesSalons.com, 703-713-0222
Home
Architecture Firm
1st: Loveless Porter Architects
9000 Center St., Suite #100, Manassas LovelessPorterArchitects.com, 703-368-1600
Since its founding by Robert Loveless in 1975, the primary mission of Loveless Porter Architects has been to act as a community leader that practices architecture, not just an architectural firm located in the community. While the staff is proud of their work, they are even prouder of their culture that encourages giving back to community needs.
2nd: Case Design Remodeling
Falls Church CaseDesign.com, 703-910-2817
3rd: John Heltzel Architects
Manassas HeltzelAIA.com, 703-330-6170
Home Builder
1st: Drees Homes
8551 Rixlew Ln., Suite 230, Manassas DreesHomes.com, 703-257-3434
Drees Homes’ commitment to excellent service and results runs generations deep—the firm has been family-owned and operated in Manassas since 1928. Drees is proudly one of only a few builders to receive the home-building industry’s “Triple Crown” of recognitions—National Builder of the Year, National Housing Quality Award, and America’s Best Builder.
2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling
Fairfax DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
3rd: Van Metre Companies
Fairfax VanMetrCompanies.com, 703-425-2600
Kitchen and Bath Design
1st: Case Design/Remodeling
101 W. Broad St., Suite 110, Falls Church CaseDesign.com, 703-910-2817
Case Design and Remodeling turns inspired ideas into beautiful homes, guiding its clients through every step of the design and remodeling process with care and precision. With more than 60 years of experience, the firm’s expert craftsmanship and professional project management produce exactly what its customers are looking for.
2nd: Daniels Design & Remodeling
Fairfax DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
3rd: Grace Thomas Designs
Leesburg GraceThomasDesigns.com, 203-258-2497
Interior Design Firm
1st: GreyHunt Interiors
Chantilly GreyHuntInteriors.com, 703-344-7345
Sallie Lord founded GreyHunt Interiors in 2009 after developing a passion for design as a teenager working in her family’s British boutique. Named after her sons Greyson and Hunter, GHI has a mission to change how people feel in their homes and live their lives. Lord’s team transforms residential spaces by delivering accessible luxury to the Northern Virginia area.
2nd: Grace Thomas Designs
Leesburg GreyHuntInteriors.com
3rd: Daniels Design & Remodeling
Fairfax DanielsRemodeling.com, 703-239-2700
Home Furnishings Store
1st: Belfort Furniture
22250 Shaw Rd., Dulles BelfortFurniture.com, 703-947-0853
Belfort Furniture first opened its doors in 1982 in Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax. At that time Belfort exclusively sold European furniture, specializing in “shrunks” (European wall units) and unique accessories. Today, with more than 200 dedicated employees, Belfort displays more than 500 room settings of name-brand furniture and is an unmatched retailer for the Northern Virginia region.
2nd: The Reclaimed Treasures
Occoquan TheReclaimedTreasures.com, 571-398-0547
3rd: Greenfront Furniture
Manassas Greenfront.com, 703-396-8560
Home Technology Firm
1st: WiHome Integration
5799 Burke Center Pkwy., Burke WiHomeIntegration.com, 703-239-1500
WiHome Integration welcomes the opportunity to personalize your home entertainment, security, and control experience. There to guide you from design to delivery, technicians will prewire, trim out, schedule, install, integrate, program, and support your every technology need. Services include home theater installations, smart shades and lighting fittings, home security consultations, and much more.
2nd: Evolution AV Tysons Corner
Vienna EvolutionAV.com, 703-462-9552
3rd: Artesoft LLC
Woodbridge Artesoft.us, 888-516-1220
Landscape Design
1st: Merrifield Garden Center
Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-968-9600
Started as a small roadside store in 1971 and with less than an acre of plants, Merrifield Garden Center is now proud to be one of the largest nursery and landscaping companies in the region. As hands-on gardeners themselves, the staff works directly with customers and experienced horticulturists alike, and quality drives everything they do.
2nd: Meadows Farm
Multiple locations MeadowsFarms.com, 703-327-3940
3rd: Blue Ridge Property Services
Warrenton BRPSVa.com, 540-347-3159
Greenhouse and Nursery
1st: Merrifield Garden Center
Locations in Fair Oaks, Gainesville, Merrifield MerrifieldGardenCenter.com, 703-968-9600
Plant enthusiasts from around the country travel to Merrifield Garden Center to find the highest quality plants, gardening supplies, and home décor items. The staff of this family-owned and operated business strives to provide an unmatched selection of new and noteworthy plants and products for your home and garden, pour- ing their hearts into caring for plants and connecting with people.
2nd: Meadows Farm
Multiple locations MeadowsFarms.com, 703-327-3940
3rd: Greenstreet Gardens of Virginia
Alexandria GreenstreetGardens.com, 703-998-3030
Real Estate Firm
1st: Long & Foster
Multiple locations LongAndFoster.com, 703-437-3800
Long & Foster started in 1968 with a handshake between P. Wesley Foster Jr. and Henry Long, and has since grown into the largest real estate company on the East Coast. The goal of the firm remains the same: to help its real estate agents achieve success in the business by providing them with the best training, technology, and support possible.
2nd: McEnearney Associates
Alexandria McEnearney.com, 703-549-9292
3rd: Keller Williams Realty
Chantilly KellerWilliamsChantilly.KW.com, 703-815-5700
Retirement Community
1st: Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club
6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000
Heritage Hunt Active Adult Community is for residents 55 years and older and located right next to Heritage Hunt Golf Course and Country Club. Conveniently close to premier shopping, health facilities, and cultural opportunities, this community offers natural beauty and a wide variety of home selections and amenities.
2nd: Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community
Ashburn EricksonLiving.com, 703-936-2108
3rd: Goodwin House
Alexandria GoodwinHouse.org, 703-578-1000
Services
Accounting Firm
1st: Vienna Tax & Accounting LLC
527 Maple Ave. E., #301, Vienna ViennaCPAs.com, 703-272-7894
The staff at Vienna Tax & Accounting understands that every business has unique needs and works to provide customized solutions, including accounting and tax advisory services. They are passionate about educating entrepreneurs and helping them gain financial momentum and security. Specialty services include tax prep and planning, payroll services for businesses, accounting, and book-keeping.
2nd: DuvallWheeler LLP
Manassas DuvallWheeler.com, 703-392-9292
3rd: CST Group, CPAS, PC
Reston CST-CPA.com, 703-391-2000
Car Dealer
1st: Miller Toyota
8566 Sudley Rd., Manassas MillerToyota.com, 703-369-3040
Miller Toyota has been a leading provider of great deals and prices for customers in Manassas for many years, specializing in new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles, Toyota finance, Toyota service, and Toyota parts. The knowledgeable sales staff has been trained and certified by Toyota to provide amazing customer service and make buying a car stress-free.
2nd: Pohanka Lexus
Chantilly PohankaLexusChantilly.com, 703-968-9100
3rd: Shannon Auto Sales
Manassas ShannonAutoSales.com, 703-361-3040
Caterer
1st: Purple Onion Catering Co
416 Maple Ave. W., Vienna PurpleOnionCatering.com, 703-631-0050
Purple Onion Catering Company customizes every menu and décor detail to clients’ specifications and styles, wanting to wow you with delicious food and exquisite presentation. With a team made of both talented event designers and a top-notch culinary squad, they promise to create something totally original for each client they serve.
2nd: The Bone BBQ
Locations in Gainesville and Manassas TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551
3rd: Bittersweet Catering
Alexandria BittersweetCatering.com, 703-549-2708
Financial Planning Firm
1st: Miye Wire LLC
1818 Library St., Suite 500, Reston MiyeWireLlC.com, 703-925-0308
Miye Wire LLC wants to simplify the financial lives of clients and help them make smart decisions with money. Operating since 1990, this team-based planning firm is especially proud of how many young people, often children of past and present clients, that they are able to guide towards healthy financial futures.
2nd: Edelman Financial Engines
Fairfax EdelmanFinancialEngines.com, 888-752-6742
3rd: Meridian Financial Partners
Warrenton MeridianFinancialPartners.com, 540-878-5416
Funeral Home
1st: Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton MoserFuneralHome.com, 540-347-3431
Founded in 1836, the Moser Funeral Home is the oldest business in Fauquier County and is still family-owned and operated today. Moser offers complete funeral services, including burial and cremation, and up to 100 cars can park on the property, resulting in rave reviews for the comforting and home-like atmosphere.
2nd: Pierce Funeral Home
Manassas PierceFH.com, 703-257-6028
3rd: Adams-Green Funeral Home and Crematory
Herndon AdamsGreen.com, 703-437-1764
Insurance Broker
1st: Fahmy & Associates
7657 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church FahmyAssoc.com, 703-760-4630
Fahmy & Associates, founded in 1985, protects the most important things in people’s lives so that they can live and work with peace of mind. Each year, Faymy’s agents help individuals and businesses achieve financial security. Services include employee benefits assistance, life insurance guidance, disability income education, long-term care partnerships, and more.
2nd: ACO Insurance Group
Vienna ACOInsgrp.com, 888-772-6553
3rd: Foundation Insurance Group
Falls Church FoundationInsuranceGroup.com, 703-527-8780
Law Firm
1st: Geller Law Group
4000 Legato Rd., #1100, Fairfax TheGellerLawGroup.com, 703-687-6188
The incredible story of the Geller Law Group began in 2011 when Rebecca Geller, a young mother and attorney, created a new business model in the legal profession to accommodate working parents. The group now serves more than 5,000 clients and has changed the way law is practiced in a way that embraces flexibility without compromising excellence.
2nd: Shannon Mullins & Wright LLP
Alexandria SMW.law, 571-620-1930
3rd: Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Leesburg DBLLawyers.com, 703-777-7319