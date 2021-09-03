Northern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

Entertainment & Events

Annual Charity Event

1st: Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend

Downtown Alexandria CampagnaCenter.org/ScottishWalkWeekend, 703-549-0111

With strong Scottish roots, the town of Alexandria has celebrated this festive heritage every Christmas for more than 50 years with Scottish clan marches, stirring sounds of Scottish bagpipes and drums, traditional dances, and more. The parade begins at St. Asaph and Wolfe Street and concludes at Market Square with a visit from Santa Claus himself!

2nd: Walk To End Alzheimer’s

McLean Act.Alz.org, 703-359-4440

3rd: Viva Vienna

VivaVienna.org, 703-981-4911

Art Event

1st: Art on the Avenue

2301 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria ArtOnTheAvenue.org, 702-683-2570

This highly anticipated street arts festival has celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of the Northern Virginia cultural community for 26 years. It stretches across 10 blocks of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Visitors can view show-cased art, enjoy music or culinary treats, and even bring the kids along for interactive art activities.

2nd: Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival

Reston FxVa.com, 703-471-9242 x8781

3rd: Gallery Walk

Manassas IsItManassas.org, 703-361-6599

Art Gallery

1st: Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St., Alexandria TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570

Nestled on the banks of the Potomac River, the Torpedo Factory Art Center, once an old munitions plant, is now home to the nation’s largest collection of working artists’ open studios under one roof—82, to be exact! Torpedo offers art up-close and in-person, whether that’s observing the creative process, purchasing original pieces, or viewing exhibitions.

2nd: ARTFactory (formerly Center for the Arts)

Manassas VirginiaArtFactory.org, 703-330-2787

3rd: Workhouse Arts Center

Lorton WorkhouseArts.org, 703-584-2900

Museum

1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

In addition to the home of the first U.S. president, George Washington’s Mount Vernon also features a museum and learning center to educate visitors on the history of the estate. Explore 23 galleries, see hundreds of artifacts, and view interactive exhibits that de- tail the lives of both Washington and the Mount Vernon community.

2nd: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Chantilly AirAndSpace.si.edu, 703-572-4118

3rd: Manassas Museum

ManassasVa.gov, 703-368-1873

Historic Site

1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy. MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

Constructed in 1734 and located just 17 miles south of Washington, D.C., Mount Vernon was the home of our nation’s first president, George Washington. Today, the 384-acre estate, which includes outbuildings, gardens, a working farm, and the tomb of Washington himself, is preserved by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and open to all visitors.

2nd: Arlington National Cemetery

ArlingtonCemetery.mil, 877-907-8585

3rd: Old Town Alexandria

VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005

Tourist Attraction

1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy. MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

The home of our nation’s first president, Mount Vernon continues to be a popular destination for historical learning and understanding and attracts more than one million visitors annually. Guests can view the mansion and its surrounding structures, as well as George and Martha Washington’s tomb and the memorial built in dedication to the estate’s laborers.

2nd: Old Town Alexandria

VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005

3rd: Great Falls National Park

McLean NPS.gov, 703-757-3101

LOVE Sign

1st: LOVEwork in Manassas

9201 Center St., Manassas Virginia.org, 703-368-1873

The Manassas LOVEwork sign is located next to the ice rink at Harris Pavilion and adjacent to downtown’s historic railroad depot and Amtrak station. These LOVEwork signs, located all throughout the state, remind Virginia natives and tourists alike that Virginia is indeed for lovers. The signs have become popular tourist destinations across the Commonwealth.

2nd: LOVEwork at Manassas Welcome Center

Virginia.org, 703-361-2134

3rd: LOVEwork in River Mill Park

Occoquan Virginia.org, 703-491-2168

Food or Drink Festival

1st: Bands, Brews & Barbecue

9101 Prince William St., Manassas VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599

Nothing goes together quite as well as music, barbecue, and beer. The festival offers more than 25 breweries, three bands, and all the barbecue anyone could want, so it’s easy to see why people come back year after year. This year, country music joins the lineup.

2nd: Occoquan Chocolate Walk, OccoquanGuild.org, 703-491-1918

3rd: Art on the Avenue, Alexandria, ArtOnTheAvenue.org, 702-683-2570

Non-Food Festival

1st: Bands, Brews & Barbecue

9101 Prince William St., Manassas VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599

The Bands, Brews, & Barbecue festival, hosted by Historic Manassas in the downtown area, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2021. This highly anticipated event features award-winning Virginia craft beers, locally distilled spirit samples, live music, and some of Northern Virginia’s best barbecue-the perfect trifecta of food, drink, and outdoor entertainment.

2nd: Taste of Reston

RestonTaste.com, 703-707-9045

3rd: Art on the Avenue

Alexandria ArtOnTheAvenue.org

Non-Food Festival

1st: Christmas in Middleburg

200 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg ChristmasInMiddleburg.org, 540-687-3600

There is no better place to celebrate the holiday season than the charming and picturesque downtown Middle- burg, which hosts one of the most festive and fun-filled events of the year. Rain or shine, the tree lighting, Christmas parade, caroling, and premium gift shopping will be sure to put you in high spirits.

2nd: Occoquan Arts and Crafts Festival

OccoquanVa.gov, 703-491-2168

3rd: Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

Fairfax CelebrateFairfax.com, 703-324-3247

Historic Theater

1st: The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900

The Barns at Wolf Trap is a performance venue made up of double barns dating back to the 18th century. From October to May each year, The Barns host jazz greats, chamber musicians, folk artists, and more, bringing rustic charm to the Northern Virginia arts scene. During the summer months, The Barns is home to Wolf Trap Opera.

2nd: State Theater

Falls Church TheStateTheatre.com, 703-237-0300

3rd: Tally Ho Theater

Leesburg TallyHoTheater.com, 703-777-1665

Music Venue

1st: Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

1551 Trap Rd., Vienna WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900

Founded in 1971, Wolf Trap’s mission is to present and create excellent and innovative performing arts programs for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of diverse audiences and participants. Wolf Trap celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and looks forward to many more years of harnessing the power of the performing arts to inspire and change lives.

2nd: The Birchmere

Alexandria Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500

3rd: Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow LiveNation.com, 703-754-6400

Sports Venue

1st: EagleBank Arena

4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax EagleBankArena.com, 703-993-3000 Located on George Mason University’s campus, EagleBank Arena is a 10,000-seat venue that hosts Mason men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, family shows, and commencement ceremonies. For 31 years, the arena has hosted legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, while also making sure that the kids are entertained with programs like Disney on Ice and traveling circuses.

2nd: The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex

Springfield TheStJames.com, 703-239-6870

3rd: Morven Park International Equestrian Center

Leesburg MorvenPark.org, 703-777-2414

Wedding or Special Event Venue

1st: Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna NoVaParks.com, 703-255-3631

With 95 acres of ornamental garden displays and unique native plants collections, the Meadowlark Botanical Garden provides an exquisite venue for tying the knot. Couples can choose between the glass-walled atrium, the historic Rust Manor House, the elegant woodlands, or the new Occoquan Regional Park River View as their ceremony or celebratory site.

2nd: Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club

Gainesville HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000

3rd: Sweeney Barn

Manassas SweeneyBarn.com, 703-282-3033

Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company

1st: Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-8794

Created in partnership with Prince William County, the City of Manassas, George Mason University, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Hylton Performing Arts Center nurtures artistic excellence and engagement, striving to be the creative commons of this dynamic region. The center is committed to presenting diverse, high-quality performances and programs that inspire, enrich, and enhance the Northern Virginia community.

2nd: Signature Theatre

Arlington SigTheatre.org, 703-820-9771

3rd: Manassas Ballet Theatre

Manassas ManassasBallet.org, 703-257-1811

Entertainment Center for Adults

1st: Topgolf

20356 Commonwealth Center Dr., Ashburn Topgolf.com, 703-763-2020

Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination that attracts experienced golfers and rookies alike. The Ashburn location in Loudon County opened in 2015 as Virginia’s second location. With three stories of hitting bays, the company believes that every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, and made possible through community.

2nd: Dave & Buster’s

Locations in Fairfax and Springfield DaveAndBusters.com, 703-259-4050

3rd: Bad Axe Throwing

Fairfax BadAxeThrowing.com, 844-818-0999

Travel

Bed & Breakfast

1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

2 E. Washington St., Middleburg RedFox.com, 540-687-6301

Family-owned and operated for three generations, the historic and boutique Red Fox Inn & Tavern provides a tranquil getaway for rest and relaxation. Nestled in the charming town of Middleburg, its central location allows guests easy access to local shopping, breweries, wineries, and all the beautiful backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

2nd: Stone Gables Bed & Breakfast

Leesburg StoneGables-BB.com, 703-343-1333

3rd: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast

ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803

Hotel

1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

2 E. Washington St., Middleburg RedFox.com, 540-687-6301

Originally built circa 1728, The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is known as “Historic Property, but Modern Hospitality.” Featuring 22 guest rooms, suites, and cottages, this historic travel destination offers the unique experience of fine dining, romantic ambiance, and upscale amenities and services perfect for weekend getaways or private picturesque events.

2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa

Leesburg LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

3rd: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant

Middleburg Goodstone.com, 540-687-3333

Resort

1st: Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723

Guests will never run out of things to do at this Forbes Five-Star resort. The scenic Salamander Resort and Spa features 168 guestrooms and suites along with a plethora of amenities, including an award-winning spa, equestrian center, culinary program, and an abundant amount of outdoor activities. This is the ultimate combination of luxury and discovery.

2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa

Leesburg LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

3rd: Poplar Springs Manor

Warrenton PoplarSpringsManor.com, 540-788-3486

Pets

Dog Groomer

1st: From Head to Tail Grooming Spa

430 Hume Ave., Alexandria HeadToTailSpa.com, 571-312-7989

From Head to Tail creates a grooming spa atmosphere that offers the best products, patient and kind service, and delivers top-notch cuts in a safe, comfortable, and friendly atmosphere. They are proud to be the only pet professionals in Virginia offering all-natural Thera-clean micro-bubble baths that deep-cleans the skin and follicles for healthier results.

2nd: Lucky Dog Grooming

Manassas LuckyDogGroomingVa.com, 703-895-4456

3rd: A Dog’s Day Out

Haymarket ADogsDayOut.com, 703-596-3647

Dog Park

1st: Vint Hill Dog Park

4263 Aiken Dr., Warrenton VintHillDogPark.org

Vint Hill is a fully fenced park with plenty of room for pooches of all sizes to exercise. Clean-up bags are available and benches are provided for human visitors to rest in the shade. And when your pets get hot and thirsty, there are cooling stations complete with showers and dog-level water fountains to cool off and replenish.

2nd: Shirlington Dog Park

Arlington Parks.ArlingtonVa.us, 703-228-4747

3rd: Prince William County Dog Park

Lake Ridge PWCGov.org, 703-762-6000

Dog Training Company

1st: Olde Towne School for Dogs

529 Oronoco St., Alexandria OTSFD.com, 703-836-7643

A family-run business since 1975, Olde Towne School for Dogs strives to be a full service organization for the community regarding dog care and obedi- ence training. As long-time members of the city of Alexandria and the Northern Virginia region, they are well-regard- ed and the premier option for all your pet training needs.

2nd: Sit Means Sit

Manassas SitMeansSit.com, 571-208-1681

3rd: Semper K9

Woodbridge SemperK9.org, 571-494-5144

Pet Boarding/Day Care

1st: Paws A While Pet Motel

7353 Woodlawn Ln., Warrenton PawsAWhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855

Located on 25 acres in rural Warrenton, Paws Awhile Pet Motel is one of Northern Virginia’s most renowned boarding facilities for dogs and cats. Since 1998, it has been owned and managed by Mother Eirene and Mother Raphaela, two Orthodox Christian nuns. With a special calling for loving the animals in their charge, the staff offers compassionate, top-quality care.

2nd: Dogtopia

Multiple locations Dogtopia.com

3rd: Waggin’ Tails Junction

Manassas WagginTailsJunction.com, 703-361-7550

Veterinary Hospital

1st: Caring Hands Animal Hospital

8100 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church CaringHandsVet.com, 703-942-8800

Founded in 1997, Caring Hands is a network of eight veterinary hospitals born from a simple idea: creating a better world for animals and the people who love them. Thinking deeply about what a top-quality veterinary practice can be for pets and people, they have built one of the most open and transparent veterinary experiences in the region.

2nd: Pender Vet Animal Hospital

Fairfax PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304

3rd: VCA Alexandria Animal Hospital

Alexandria, VCAHospitals.com, 703-751-2022

Kids

Day Care or Preschool

1st: Willowcreek Academy

8171 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville WillowCreekAcademy.net, 703-754-7767

Willowcreek Academy believes every child deserves a great childhood filled with lasting friendships in a place that is comfortable, safe, and secure, while dedicated to every child’s development, wellbeing, and future success. This past year, it successfully conducted in-person kindergarten; the staff has decided to expand to first grade for the fall of 2021.

2nd: Childtime of Manassas

Childtime.com, 888-330-5352

3rd: Kindercare

Multiple locations Kindercare.com, 888-525-2780

K-12 Independent School

1st: Foxcroft School

22407 Foxhound Ln., Middleburg Foxcroft.org, 540-687-5555

Charlotte Haxall Noland founded Foxcroft School in 1914 with the mission to instill high purpose, integrity, leadership, understanding, and empathy into students. Foxcroft offers an academic experience that highlights rigor and exceptional proficiency, and a community residential experience and national recognition as a leader in STEM education for girls.

2nd: Wakefield School

The Plains WakefieldSchool.org, 540-253-7500

3rd: St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes

Alexandria SSSAS.org, 703-751-2700

Summer Camp

1st: Tiny Dancers

Locations in Alexandria and Fairfax TinyDancers.com, 703-739-0900

Since 2001, Tiny Dancers has grown from 30 students to 1,000. Today, it remains a family-owned studio committed to the idea that the joy of dance lies in the creative expression and non-competitive experience at its core. In March 2020, it began offering live-streamed virtual dance classes.

2nd: Acting for Young People

Fairfax AFYP.org, 703-554-4931

3rd: Camp Highroad

Middleburg CampHighroad.org, 540-687-6262

Family Entertainment

1st: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

1551 Trap Rd., Vienna WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900

With more than 100 diverse concerts and performances each year, the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts is the perfect place to spread out a picnic on the lawn and enjoy a show at the open-air amphitheater. All ages are sure to be entertained at this world-class outdoor venue.

2nd: Great Country Farms

Bluemont GreatCountryFarms.com, 540-554-2073

3rd: Harris Pavilion

Manassas ManassasCity.org, 703-257-8200

Playground

1st: Clemyjontri Park

6317 Georgetown Pike, McLean FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-388-2807

Children of all abilities can play side-by-side at Clemyjontri Park. Wheelchair and walker accessible, this playground has garnered national acclaim for its inclusive model, which ensures that no physical, sensory, or developmental disability will deter a child from exploration and joy. Amenities include a carousel and picnic pavilion, and more additions are planned for the surrounding 10 acres of land.

2nd: Burke Lake Park

Fairfax Station FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-323-6600

3rd: Chessie’s Big Backyard

Alexandria FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-922-9841

Outdoors & Active

Golf Course

1st: Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club

6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000

An 18-hole Arthur Hills-designed course, Heritage Hunt Golf Course is laid out to provide just the right experience for experienced golfers and beginners alike. With an amazing staff, putting green, driving range, pro shop, and food/beverage service, Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club is a standout semi-private club destination in Northern Virginia.

2nd: Army Navy Country Club

Arlington ANCC.org, 703-521-6800

3rd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa

Leesburg LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

Gym or Fitness Studio

1st: Lifetime Athletic Club

Multiple locations Lifetime.life, 571-512-3500

Since opening its doors nearly 30 years ago, Lifetime Athletic Club has become a growing community of people dedicated to channeling energy for good. They are strongly committed to education and the positive impact that data and science can bring to our daily lives, and strive to create a fitness community built upon integrity and respect.

2nd: Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center

Manassas Freedom-Center.com, 703-993-8444

3rd: Mind the Mat Pilates & Yoga

Alexandria MindTheMat.com, 703-683-2228

Hiking or Biking Trail

1st: Great Falls National Park

9200 Old Dominion Dr., McLean NPS.gov, 703-757-3101

At Great Falls, the Potomac River builds up speed and force as it falls over steep, jagged rocks and flows through the narrow Mather Gorge. The Patowmack Canal offers a glimpse into the country’s history. Great Falls Park has many opportuni- ties to explore nature, all in a beautiful 800-acre park only 15 miles from the nation’s capital.

2nd: Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail

Ashburn NoVaParks.com, 703-729-0596

3rd: Manassas National Battlefield Park

Manassas, Facebook: @manassasbattlefield, 703-754-1861

Park

1st: Burke Lake Park

7315 Ox Rd., Fairfax Station FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-323-6600

Burke Lake Park is an 888-acre park located in Fairfax County. Among its features are a 4.7-mile lake trail, a miniature train, and a carousel. There are also areas for picnics, mini-golf and disc golf courses, and park-goers may enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as boating, fishing, camping, or biking.

2nd: Frying Pan Farm Park

Herndon FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-437-9101

3rd: Riverbend Park

Great Falls FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-759-9018