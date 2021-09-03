Northern Virginia: Best Living & Recreation Winners 2021

Entertainment & Events
Annual Charity Event
1st: Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
Downtown Alexandria CampagnaCenter.org/ScottishWalkWeekend, 703-549-0111
With strong Scottish roots, the town of Alexandria has celebrated this festive heritage every Christmas for more than 50 years with Scottish clan marches, stirring sounds of Scottish bagpipes and drums, traditional dances, and more. The parade begins at St. Asaph and Wolfe Street and concludes at Market Square with a visit from Santa Claus himself!
2nd: Walk To End Alzheimer’s
McLean Act.Alz.org, 703-359-4440
3rd: Viva Vienna
VivaVienna.org, 703-981-4911
Art Event
1st: Art on the Avenue
2301 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria ArtOnTheAvenue.org, 702-683-2570
This highly anticipated street arts festival has celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of the Northern Virginia cultural community for 26 years. It stretches across 10 blocks of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Visitors can view show-cased art, enjoy music or culinary treats, and even bring the kids along for interactive art activities.
2nd: Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival
Reston FxVa.com, 703-471-9242 x8781
3rd: Gallery Walk
Manassas IsItManassas.org, 703-361-6599
Art Gallery
1st: Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N. Union St., Alexandria TorpedoFactory.org, 703-746-4570
Nestled on the banks of the Potomac River, the Torpedo Factory Art Center, once an old munitions plant, is now home to the nation’s largest collection of working artists’ open studios under one roof—82, to be exact! Torpedo offers art up-close and in-person, whether that’s observing the creative process, purchasing original pieces, or viewing exhibitions.
2nd: ARTFactory (formerly Center for the Arts)
Manassas VirginiaArtFactory.org, 703-330-2787
3rd: Workhouse Arts Center
Lorton WorkhouseArts.org, 703-584-2900
Museum
1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
In addition to the home of the first U.S. president, George Washington’s Mount Vernon also features a museum and learning center to educate visitors on the history of the estate. Explore 23 galleries, see hundreds of artifacts, and view interactive exhibits that de- tail the lives of both Washington and the Mount Vernon community.
2nd: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
Chantilly AirAndSpace.si.edu, 703-572-4118
3rd: Manassas Museum
ManassasVa.gov, 703-368-1873
Historic Site
1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy. MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
Constructed in 1734 and located just 17 miles south of Washington, D.C., Mount Vernon was the home of our nation’s first president, George Washington. Today, the 384-acre estate, which includes outbuildings, gardens, a working farm, and the tomb of Washington himself, is preserved by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and open to all visitors.
2nd: Arlington National Cemetery
ArlingtonCemetery.mil, 877-907-8585
3rd: Old Town Alexandria
VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005
Tourist Attraction
1st: George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy. MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
The home of our nation’s first president, Mount Vernon continues to be a popular destination for historical learning and understanding and attracts more than one million visitors annually. Guests can view the mansion and its surrounding structures, as well as George and Martha Washington’s tomb and the memorial built in dedication to the estate’s laborers.
2nd: Old Town Alexandria
VisitAlexandriaVa.com, 703-838-5005
3rd: Great Falls National Park
McLean NPS.gov, 703-757-3101
LOVE Sign
1st: LOVEwork in Manassas
9201 Center St., Manassas Virginia.org, 703-368-1873
The Manassas LOVEwork sign is located next to the ice rink at Harris Pavilion and adjacent to downtown’s historic railroad depot and Amtrak station. These LOVEwork signs, located all throughout the state, remind Virginia natives and tourists alike that Virginia is indeed for lovers. The signs have become popular tourist destinations across the Commonwealth.
2nd: LOVEwork at Manassas Welcome Center
Virginia.org, 703-361-2134
3rd: LOVEwork in River Mill Park
Occoquan Virginia.org, 703-491-2168
Food or Drink Festival
1st: Bands, Brews & Barbecue
9101 Prince William St., Manassas VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599
Nothing goes together quite as well as music, barbecue, and beer. The festival offers more than 25 breweries, three bands, and all the barbecue anyone could want, so it’s easy to see why people come back year after year. This year, country music joins the lineup.
2nd: Occoquan Chocolate Walk, OccoquanGuild.org, 703-491-1918
3rd: Art on the Avenue, Alexandria, ArtOnTheAvenue.org, 702-683-2570
Non-Food Festival
1st: Bands, Brews & Barbecue
9101 Prince William St., Manassas VisitManassas.org, 703-361-6599
The Bands, Brews, & Barbecue festival, hosted by Historic Manassas in the downtown area, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2021. This highly anticipated event features award-winning Virginia craft beers, locally distilled spirit samples, live music, and some of Northern Virginia’s best barbecue-the perfect trifecta of food, drink, and outdoor entertainment.
2nd: Taste of Reston
RestonTaste.com, 703-707-9045
3rd: Art on the Avenue
Alexandria ArtOnTheAvenue.org
Non-Food Festival
1st: Christmas in Middleburg
200 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg ChristmasInMiddleburg.org, 540-687-3600
There is no better place to celebrate the holiday season than the charming and picturesque downtown Middle- burg, which hosts one of the most festive and fun-filled events of the year. Rain or shine, the tree lighting, Christmas parade, caroling, and premium gift shopping will be sure to put you in high spirits.
2nd: Occoquan Arts and Crafts Festival
OccoquanVa.gov, 703-491-2168
3rd: Celebrate Fairfax! Festival
Fairfax CelebrateFairfax.com, 703-324-3247
Historic Theater
1st: The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
The Barns at Wolf Trap is a performance venue made up of double barns dating back to the 18th century. From October to May each year, The Barns host jazz greats, chamber musicians, folk artists, and more, bringing rustic charm to the Northern Virginia arts scene. During the summer months, The Barns is home to Wolf Trap Opera.
2nd: State Theater
Falls Church TheStateTheatre.com, 703-237-0300
3rd: Tally Ho Theater
Leesburg TallyHoTheater.com, 703-777-1665
Music Venue
1st: Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
1551 Trap Rd., Vienna WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
Founded in 1971, Wolf Trap’s mission is to present and create excellent and innovative performing arts programs for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of diverse audiences and participants. Wolf Trap celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and looks forward to many more years of harnessing the power of the performing arts to inspire and change lives.
2nd: The Birchmere
Alexandria Birchmere.com, 703-549-7500
3rd: Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow LiveNation.com, 703-754-6400
Sports Venue
1st: EagleBank Arena
4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax EagleBankArena.com, 703-993-3000 Located on George Mason University’s campus, EagleBank Arena is a 10,000-seat venue that hosts Mason men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, family shows, and commencement ceremonies. For 31 years, the arena has hosted legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, while also making sure that the kids are entertained with programs like Disney on Ice and traveling circuses.
2nd: The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex
Springfield TheStJames.com, 703-239-6870
3rd: Morven Park International Equestrian Center
Leesburg MorvenPark.org, 703-777-2414
Wedding or Special Event Venue
1st: Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna NoVaParks.com, 703-255-3631
With 95 acres of ornamental garden displays and unique native plants collections, the Meadowlark Botanical Garden provides an exquisite venue for tying the knot. Couples can choose between the glass-walled atrium, the historic Rust Manor House, the elegant woodlands, or the new Occoquan Regional Park River View as their ceremony or celebratory site.
2nd: Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club
Gainesville HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000
3rd: Sweeney Barn
Manassas SweeneyBarn.com, 703-282-3033
Professional/Regional Performing Arts Company
1st: Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas HyltonCenter.org, 703-993-8794
Created in partnership with Prince William County, the City of Manassas, George Mason University, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Hylton Performing Arts Center nurtures artistic excellence and engagement, striving to be the creative commons of this dynamic region. The center is committed to presenting diverse, high-quality performances and programs that inspire, enrich, and enhance the Northern Virginia community.
2nd: Signature Theatre
Arlington SigTheatre.org, 703-820-9771
3rd: Manassas Ballet Theatre
Manassas ManassasBallet.org, 703-257-1811
Entertainment Center for Adults
1st: Topgolf
20356 Commonwealth Center Dr., Ashburn Topgolf.com, 703-763-2020
Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination that attracts experienced golfers and rookies alike. The Ashburn location in Loudon County opened in 2015 as Virginia’s second location. With three stories of hitting bays, the company believes that every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, and made possible through community.
2nd: Dave & Buster’s
Locations in Fairfax and Springfield DaveAndBusters.com, 703-259-4050
3rd: Bad Axe Throwing
Fairfax BadAxeThrowing.com, 844-818-0999
Travel
Bed & Breakfast
1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
2 E. Washington St., Middleburg RedFox.com, 540-687-6301
Family-owned and operated for three generations, the historic and boutique Red Fox Inn & Tavern provides a tranquil getaway for rest and relaxation. Nestled in the charming town of Middleburg, its central location allows guests easy access to local shopping, breweries, wineries, and all the beautiful backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
2nd: Stone Gables Bed & Breakfast
Leesburg StoneGables-BB.com, 703-343-1333
3rd: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast
ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803
Hotel
1st: The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
2 E. Washington St., Middleburg RedFox.com, 540-687-6301
Originally built circa 1728, The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is known as “Historic Property, but Modern Hospitality.” Featuring 22 guest rooms, suites, and cottages, this historic travel destination offers the unique experience of fine dining, romantic ambiance, and upscale amenities and services perfect for weekend getaways or private picturesque events.
2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa
Leesburg LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
3rd: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant
Middleburg Goodstone.com, 540-687-3333
Resort
1st: Salamander Resort & Spa
500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg SalamanderResort.com, 844-303-2723
Guests will never run out of things to do at this Forbes Five-Star resort. The scenic Salamander Resort and Spa features 168 guestrooms and suites along with a plethora of amenities, including an award-winning spa, equestrian center, culinary program, and an abundant amount of outdoor activities. This is the ultimate combination of luxury and discovery.
2nd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa
Leesburg LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
3rd: Poplar Springs Manor
Warrenton PoplarSpringsManor.com, 540-788-3486
Pets
Dog Groomer
1st: From Head to Tail Grooming Spa
430 Hume Ave., Alexandria HeadToTailSpa.com, 571-312-7989
From Head to Tail creates a grooming spa atmosphere that offers the best products, patient and kind service, and delivers top-notch cuts in a safe, comfortable, and friendly atmosphere. They are proud to be the only pet professionals in Virginia offering all-natural Thera-clean micro-bubble baths that deep-cleans the skin and follicles for healthier results.
2nd: Lucky Dog Grooming
Manassas LuckyDogGroomingVa.com, 703-895-4456
3rd: A Dog’s Day Out
Haymarket ADogsDayOut.com, 703-596-3647
Dog Park
1st: Vint Hill Dog Park
4263 Aiken Dr., Warrenton VintHillDogPark.org
Vint Hill is a fully fenced park with plenty of room for pooches of all sizes to exercise. Clean-up bags are available and benches are provided for human visitors to rest in the shade. And when your pets get hot and thirsty, there are cooling stations complete with showers and dog-level water fountains to cool off and replenish.
2nd: Shirlington Dog Park
Arlington Parks.ArlingtonVa.us, 703-228-4747
3rd: Prince William County Dog Park
Lake Ridge PWCGov.org, 703-762-6000
Dog Training Company
1st: Olde Towne School for Dogs
529 Oronoco St., Alexandria OTSFD.com, 703-836-7643
A family-run business since 1975, Olde Towne School for Dogs strives to be a full service organization for the community regarding dog care and obedi- ence training. As long-time members of the city of Alexandria and the Northern Virginia region, they are well-regard- ed and the premier option for all your pet training needs.
2nd: Sit Means Sit
Manassas SitMeansSit.com, 571-208-1681
3rd: Semper K9
Woodbridge SemperK9.org, 571-494-5144
Pet Boarding/Day Care
1st: Paws A While Pet Motel
7353 Woodlawn Ln., Warrenton PawsAWhilePetMotel.com, 540-347-4855
Located on 25 acres in rural Warrenton, Paws Awhile Pet Motel is one of Northern Virginia’s most renowned boarding facilities for dogs and cats. Since 1998, it has been owned and managed by Mother Eirene and Mother Raphaela, two Orthodox Christian nuns. With a special calling for loving the animals in their charge, the staff offers compassionate, top-quality care.
2nd: Dogtopia
Multiple locations Dogtopia.com
3rd: Waggin’ Tails Junction
Manassas WagginTailsJunction.com, 703-361-7550
Veterinary Hospital
1st: Caring Hands Animal Hospital
8100 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church CaringHandsVet.com, 703-942-8800
Founded in 1997, Caring Hands is a network of eight veterinary hospitals born from a simple idea: creating a better world for animals and the people who love them. Thinking deeply about what a top-quality veterinary practice can be for pets and people, they have built one of the most open and transparent veterinary experiences in the region.
2nd: Pender Vet Animal Hospital
Fairfax PenderVet.com, 703-591-3304
3rd: VCA Alexandria Animal Hospital
Alexandria, VCAHospitals.com, 703-751-2022
Kids
Day Care or Preschool
1st: Willowcreek Academy
8171 Linton Hall Rd., Gainesville WillowCreekAcademy.net, 703-754-7767
Willowcreek Academy believes every child deserves a great childhood filled with lasting friendships in a place that is comfortable, safe, and secure, while dedicated to every child’s development, wellbeing, and future success. This past year, it successfully conducted in-person kindergarten; the staff has decided to expand to first grade for the fall of 2021.
2nd: Childtime of Manassas
Childtime.com, 888-330-5352
3rd: Kindercare
Multiple locations Kindercare.com, 888-525-2780
K-12 Independent School
1st: Foxcroft School
22407 Foxhound Ln., Middleburg Foxcroft.org, 540-687-5555
Charlotte Haxall Noland founded Foxcroft School in 1914 with the mission to instill high purpose, integrity, leadership, understanding, and empathy into students. Foxcroft offers an academic experience that highlights rigor and exceptional proficiency, and a community residential experience and national recognition as a leader in STEM education for girls.
2nd: Wakefield School
The Plains WakefieldSchool.org, 540-253-7500
3rd: St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
Alexandria SSSAS.org, 703-751-2700
Summer Camp
1st: Tiny Dancers
Locations in Alexandria and Fairfax TinyDancers.com, 703-739-0900
Since 2001, Tiny Dancers has grown from 30 students to 1,000. Today, it remains a family-owned studio committed to the idea that the joy of dance lies in the creative expression and non-competitive experience at its core. In March 2020, it began offering live-streamed virtual dance classes.
2nd: Acting for Young People
Fairfax AFYP.org, 703-554-4931
3rd: Camp Highroad
Middleburg CampHighroad.org, 540-687-6262
Family Entertainment
1st: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
1551 Trap Rd., Vienna WolfTrap.org, 703-255-1900
With more than 100 diverse concerts and performances each year, the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts is the perfect place to spread out a picnic on the lawn and enjoy a show at the open-air amphitheater. All ages are sure to be entertained at this world-class outdoor venue.
2nd: Great Country Farms
Bluemont GreatCountryFarms.com, 540-554-2073
3rd: Harris Pavilion
Manassas ManassasCity.org, 703-257-8200
Playground
1st: Clemyjontri Park
6317 Georgetown Pike, McLean FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-388-2807
Children of all abilities can play side-by-side at Clemyjontri Park. Wheelchair and walker accessible, this playground has garnered national acclaim for its inclusive model, which ensures that no physical, sensory, or developmental disability will deter a child from exploration and joy. Amenities include a carousel and picnic pavilion, and more additions are planned for the surrounding 10 acres of land.
2nd: Burke Lake Park
Fairfax Station FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-323-6600
3rd: Chessie’s Big Backyard
Alexandria FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-922-9841
Outdoors & Active
Golf Course
1st: Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club
6901 Arthur Hills Dr., Gainesville HeritageHunt.net, 703-743-2000
An 18-hole Arthur Hills-designed course, Heritage Hunt Golf Course is laid out to provide just the right experience for experienced golfers and beginners alike. With an amazing staff, putting green, driving range, pro shop, and food/beverage service, Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club is a standout semi-private club destination in Northern Virginia.
2nd: Army Navy Country Club
Arlington ANCC.org, 703-521-6800
3rd: Lansdowne Resort & Spa
Leesburg LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
Gym or Fitness Studio
1st: Lifetime Athletic Club
Multiple locations Lifetime.life, 571-512-3500
Since opening its doors nearly 30 years ago, Lifetime Athletic Club has become a growing community of people dedicated to channeling energy for good. They are strongly committed to education and the positive impact that data and science can bring to our daily lives, and strive to create a fitness community built upon integrity and respect.
2nd: Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center
Manassas Freedom-Center.com, 703-993-8444
3rd: Mind the Mat Pilates & Yoga
Alexandria MindTheMat.com, 703-683-2228
Hiking or Biking Trail
1st: Great Falls National Park
9200 Old Dominion Dr., McLean NPS.gov, 703-757-3101
At Great Falls, the Potomac River builds up speed and force as it falls over steep, jagged rocks and flows through the narrow Mather Gorge. The Patowmack Canal offers a glimpse into the country’s history. Great Falls Park has many opportuni- ties to explore nature, all in a beautiful 800-acre park only 15 miles from the nation’s capital.
2nd: Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Trail
Ashburn NoVaParks.com, 703-729-0596
3rd: Manassas National Battlefield Park
Manassas, Facebook: @manassasbattlefield, 703-754-1861
Park
1st: Burke Lake Park
7315 Ox Rd., Fairfax Station FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-323-6600
Burke Lake Park is an 888-acre park located in Fairfax County. Among its features are a 4.7-mile lake trail, a miniature train, and a carousel. There are also areas for picnics, mini-golf and disc golf courses, and park-goers may enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as boating, fishing, camping, or biking.
2nd: Frying Pan Farm Park
Herndon FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-437-9101
3rd: Riverbend Park
Great Falls FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-759-9018