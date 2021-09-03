Northern Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2021

Restaurants

Asian Restaurant

1st: Peking Gourmet Inn

6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church PekingGourmet.com, 703-671-8088

In 1978, Eddie Tsui opened Peking Gourmet Inn with the goal of specializing in unique northern Chinese cuisine. With house-made hoisin sauce and homegrown natural ingredients, Peking Gourmet Inn continues to uphold methods and traditions set forth by its founder and attract dedicated patrons from around the Northern Virginia region.

2nd: Four Sisters Restaurant

Falls Church FourSistersRestaurant.com, 703-539-8566

3rd: Sisters Thai

Fairfax SistersThaiMenu.com, 703-267-9619

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: The Bone BBQ

8045 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville & 9420 Battle St., Manassas TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

This family-owned and operated restaurant infuses all the fun and enthusiasm of their big family into its customer service. The Bone BBQ, founded on Halloween night in 2011, has been offering some of the best barbecue Northern Virginia has ever tasted. Recently, they started serving breakfast on Satur- day and Sundays, and their buttermilk biscuits have become a fan favorite.

2nd: Willard’s Real Pit BBQ

Locations in Chantilly and Reston DCBBQ.com, 703-488-9970

3rd: Monk’s BBQ

Purcellville MonksQ.com, 540-751-9425

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Bob & Edith’s Diner

5050 Lee Hwy., Arlington BobAndEdithsDiner.com, 703-594-0280

This iconic, family-run diner is open 24/7 and has been promising exceptional value, service, and hospitality since 1969. Originally a 10-stool countertop run by Robert and Edith Bolton, the business has grown to include five locations in Northern Virginia and is a local favorite for breakfast and brunch.

2nd: Yorkshire Restaurant

Manassas YorkshireRestaurantManassas.com, 703-368-4905

3rd: Ted’s Bulletin

Locations in Arlington, Fairfax, Reston TedsBulletin.com, 703-848-7580

Burger Joint

1st: Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers

525 E. Market St., Suite J, Leesburg MeltGourmetCheeseburgers.com, 703-443-2105

Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers offers a wide and exceptional selection of burgers and sandwiches, including beef, crab, tuna, and bison. The quality ingredients set the food apart from the crowd, and monthly specials, like the Peking Duck Burger and the Pizza Burger, have become favorites among the Northern Virginia community.

2nd: Holy Cow Del Ray

Alexandria HolyCowDelRay.com, 703-666-8616

3rd: Glory Days Grill

Alexandria GloryDaysGrill.com, 703-567-1577

Indian Restaurant

1st: Rangoli Indian Restaurant

10223 Nokesville Rd., Manassas RangoliRestaurant.com, 703-957-4900

“Rangoli” refers to a type of traditional Indian art that represents prosperity and happiness. At Rangoli Indian Restaurant, that is exactly the type of feeling the owners hope their guests experience. Specializing in classic and authentic Indian food, this is the perfect place to enjoy delectable dishes, wine choices, and company.

2nd: Bollywood Bistro

Fairfax BollywoodBistro.com, 703-273-0031

3rd: Haandi Indian Cuisine

Falls Church Haandi.com, 703-533-3501

Italian Restaurant

1st: Ciao Wood Fired Pizza and Osteria

14115 St. Germain Dr., Centreville Ciao-Osteria.com, 703-543-8955

Classically delicious and “obsessively authentic” Italian recipes and culinary techniques remain the cornerstone of Ciao Osteria’s success. Founded in Centreville only seven years ago, this family-owned and operated Italian restaurant helmed by chef Antonio Di Nicola specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, meats, seafood, and traditionally hand-rolled meatballs, and even offers homemade gelato.

2nd: Trattoria Villagio

Clifton TrattoriaVillagio.com, 703-543-2030

3rd: Landini Brothers Restaurant

Alexandria LandiniBrothers.com, 703-836-8404

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch

Multiple locations UncleJulios.com, 703-763-7322

Uncle Julio’s is dedicated to serving fresh ingredients and high-quality recipes that share the delicious tastes and smells of Tex-Mex cuisine with the world. Whether you’re looking for a casual family dining experience, a corporate meeting spot, or a dinner date idea, Uncle Julio’s has everything you need for a comfortable and relaxed experience.

2nd: Taco Bamba Taqueria

Multiple locations TacoBamba.com, 703-639-0505

3rd: Anita’s New Mexico Style Mexican Food

Fairfax AnitasCorp.com, 703-281-8580

Pizzeria

1st: Tony’s New York Pizza

Locations in Bristow, Haymarket, Manassas TonysNewYorkPizza.com, 703.330.8909

Founded in 1989, Tony’s New York Pizza is the quintessential family-owned and operated Italian pizza shop. Serving New York, Sicilian, and focaccia-style pizzas both by the slice and the pie, they also offer other favorite Italian foods, such as cured meats and pasta.

2nd: Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza

Arlington Pupatella.com, 571 312-7230

3rd: Fire Works Pizza

Locations in Arlington, Leesburg, Sterling FireworksPizza.com, 703-779-8400

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Blue Ridge Seafood Restaurant

15704 Lee Hwy., Gainesville BlueRidgeSeafood.com, 703-754-9852

Proudly serving the community since 1979, Blue Ridge Seafood’s extensive selection of fresh seafood dishes, including Alaskan snow crab and whole Maine lobsters, makes customers feel like they’re dining on the beach. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating, live music, and take-home dinner options, like its famous seafood steam pots.

2nd: Ford’s Fish Shack

Ashburn FordsFishShack.com, 571-918-4092

3rd: Coastal Flats

Locations in Fairfax County CoastalFlats.net, 703-356-1440

Steakhouse

1st: Sweetwater Tavern

Multiple locations SweetwaterTavern.pub, 703-449-1100

The Sweetwater Tavern is part of the Great American Restaurants group and has been watching its customer base grow for 25 years. The Drunken Ribeye, Southwest Chicken Salad, and the seasonal site-brewed beers are what make this steakhouse so beloved. This year, it will expand outdoor dining and offer take-out and delivery services through a new app, GAR.

2nd: The Capital Grille

McLean TheCapitalGrille.com, 703-448-3900

3rd: Mike’s American

Springfield MikesAmerican.com, 703-644-7100

Restaurant

1st: L’Auberge Chez Francois

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

L’Auberge Chez Francois is named after its original founder, Francois Haeringer, a culinary icon in the D.C. region who set the standard for authentic French cuisine that satisfies the appetite and soul. Now run by sons Paul and Jacques Haeringer, the restaurant sits atop six acres of rolling hills that witness many marriage proposals each year.

2nd: Founding Farmers

Locations in McLean and Reston WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 703-442-8783

3rd: Sweetwater Tavern

Locations in Centreville, Falls Church, Sterling SweetwaterTavern.pub, 703-449-1100

Restaurant for Vegans or Vegetarians

1st: Busboys and Poets

4251 Campbell Ave., Arlington BusboysAndPoets.com, 703-379-9757

Busboys and Poets is a community gathering place and cultural hub for artists, activists, writers, and thinkers. This business wears many hats, including bookstore, event space, and restaurant. It offers an exquisite selection of vegan and vegetarian options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Come eat, read, and be intellectually inspired!

2nd: Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant

Vienna CrystalSunflower.com, 703-319-3888

3rd: Founding Farmers

Locations in McLean and Reston WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 703-442-8783

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Northside Social Coffee & Wine

3211 Wilson Blvd., Arlington & 205 Park Ave., Falls Church NorthsideSocialVa.com, 703-465-0145

Founded in 2010, Northside Social Coffee & Wine is known for its savory menu, favorites being the Strawberry Nutella Scone or the Carrot Ginger Soup, as well as its seasonal orange and cardamom and matcha lattes. With a friendly, knowledgeable, and proud staff, this is a comfortable place to work or relax.

2nd: Caffe Amouri

Vienna CaffeAmouri.com, 703-938-1623

3rd: Misha’s Coffee

Alexandria MishasCoffee.com, 703-548-4089

Food Truck

1st: The Bone BBQ

8045 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville 9420 Battle St., Manassas TheBoneBBQ.com, 703-753-5551

A fan-favorite barbecue restaurant, the Bone BBQ hit the streets with its first food truck and only gained more acclaim. Ready to cater any outdoor birthday, neighborhood party, or corporate event, patrons of The Bone can now bring their favorite Carolina- Style barbecue right to their front yard or local get-together.

2nd: Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling

Alexandria Rocklands.com, 703-778-9663

3rd: Meggrolls

Alexandria Meggrolls.com, 571-312-039

Dessert

1st: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

With its roots in traditional German baking techniques, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe has become a renowned business in Northern Virginia. There is no better place to satisfy a sweet-tooth craving than this Arlington-based bakery and deli combo. It has garnered particular attention for its fantastic wedding cakes and delectable pastries.

2nd: Mom’s Apple Pie Company

Locations in Leesburg, Occoquan, Round Hill MomsApplePieCo.com, 703-771-1243

3rd: Amphora Bakery

Herndon AmphoraBakery.com, 703-964-0500

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Moo Thru

11402 James Madison Hwy., Remington MooThru.com, 540-439-6455

As a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Faquier County, founder Ken Smith knew a thing or two about quality dairy ingredients back in 2010. Today, Moo Thru has gained recognition for being one the best ice cream shops in the state of Virginia and is dedicated to not only serving excellent dairy treats but also giving back to its community.

2nd: The Dairy Godmother

Alexandria TheDairyGodmother.com, 703-683-7767

3rd: Peterson’s Ice Cream Depot

Clifton PetersonsDepot.net, 703-830-7898

Sandwich Shop

1st: The Italian Store

3123 Lee Hwy., Arlington & 5837 Washington Blvd., Arlington ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

Ready with all of your Italian-style grocery needs, the Italian Store’s two Arlington sites also offer full-service delis that can cater to all of your sandwich cravings. They feature made-to-order Italian subs and gourmet sandwiches, fresh New York-style pizzas, and ready-to-go entrees prepared daily. The Westover location features the Andiamo Coffee Bar, open seven days a week.

2nd: Lost Dog Cafe

Locations in the D.C. Metro Area LostDogCafe.com, 703-237-1552

3rd: Chutzpah Deli

Fairfax ChutzpahDeli.com, 703-385-8883

Outdoor Dining

1st: 2 Silos Brewing Co.

9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas 2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264

Located at the Farm Brew LIVE at Innovation Park in Prince William County, 2 Silos Brewing Company is a premier destination for the ideal outdoor brewery experience. This is the perfect place for family and friends to gather to enjoy delicious craft beer offerings, specialty cocktails, food, and live music in a relaxed, sunny atmosphere.

2nd: L’Auberge Chez Francois

Great Falls LAubergeChezFrancois.com, 703-759-3800

3rd: Clare & Don’s Beach Shack

Falls Church ClareAndDons.com, 703-532-9283

Food Shopping

Bakery

1st: Heidelberg Pastry Shopp

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

Founded in 1975, the Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe is inspired by head chef Wolfgang Büchler’s hometown of Heidelberg, Germany. Büchler never imagined back then that his cakes and breads would attract presidents, ambassadors, and other dignitaries, but today the full-line European-style bakery and deli strives to meet the heavy demands of a smitten Washington community.

2nd: Red Truck Rural Bakery

Marshall RedTruckBakery.com, 540-364-2253

3rd: Great Harvest Bread Co.

Locations in Ashburn, Herndon, Vienna DarnGoodBread.com, 703-471-4031

Butcher

1st: The Organic Butcher of McLean

6712 Old Dominion Dr., McLean TheOrganicButcher.com, 703-790-8300

Modeled after old-fashioned English butcher shops, The Organic Butcher is a full-service traditional butchery. Stop into a quaint setting for fresh meats, seafood, and local produce, all locally sourced and free of antibiotics and hormones. An experienced butcher is always behind the counter to help you select the perfect cut, provide information on their farms, and give cooking tips.

2nd: Springfield Butcher

Springfield SpringfieldButcher.com, 703-245-0111

3rd: The Whole Ox

Marshall TheWholeOx.com, 540-724-1650

Chocolatier

1st: Cocoa Vienna

120 Church St. NE, Vienna CocoaVienna.com, 703-865-8881

Formally trained by a renowned chocolatier, co-owner Sam Aboulhosn has been in the chocolatiering industry for more than 19 years. When he and Staci Meruvia opened Cocoa Vienna, they wanted to offer a hometown chocolate experience. They treat every customer like old friends and feature fresh, high-quality chocolate products that will nourish the body and soul.

2nd: Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

Arlington HeidelbergBakery.com, 703-527-8394

3rd: The Conche

Leesburg The-Conche.com, 703-779-1800

Farmers’ Market

1st: Old Town Farmers’ Market

301 King St., Market Square, Alexandria AlexandriaVa.gov, 703-746-3200

Located in front of Alexandria City Hall, the Old Town Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest in the country. Today, the market offers visitors a way to reconnect to the past while participating in an ongoing local and national tradition. During peak season, more than 70 vendors offer fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, cheeses, and much more.

2nd: Reston Farmers’ Market

Reston FairfaxCounty.gov, 703-642-0128

3rd: Falls Church Farmers’ Market

Falls Church FallsChurchVa.gov, 703-248-5024

Grocery Store

1st: Wegmans

Multiple locations Wegmans.com, 800-934-6267

Wegmans’ commitment to its customers is simple: every day you get the best. Offering choice, quality, and value on every aisle, there’s no wonder why the Northern Virginia community keeps coming back to the eight locations in the region for any and all everyday grocery needs and specialty food products.

2nd: Trader Joe’s

Multiple locations TraderJoes.com, 703-764-8550

3rd: Harris Teeter

Multiple locations HarrisTeeter.com, 703-461-7082

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Italian Store

3123 Lee Hwy., Arlington ItalianStore.com, 703-528-6266

Owned and operated by the Tramonte family for more than 30 years, the Italian Store is by far the best place to find all of your gourmet Italian specialty food needs. From homemade style ravioli and pasta to fresh cheese and meat, and unique Italian wines, this specialty grocery/deli shop has products you cannot find anywhere else.

2nd: Balducci’s

Locations in the D.C. Metro Area Balduccis.com, 703-549-6611

3rd: Cheesetique

Locations in the D.C. Metro Area Cheesetique.com, 703-706-5300

Wine Shop

1st: The Wine Cabinet

1416 North Point Village Center, Reston TheWineCabinet.com, 703-668-9463

In 2003, two former Marriott executives and wine lovers saw a need for a locally-owned shop in Reston, and that October, the Wine Cabinet was born. With 1,900 wines and craft beers available, the shop is dedicated to assisting customers in selecting the perfect wine or wine accessory for their celebration, event, or dinner party.

2nd: Arrowine and Cheese

Arlington Arrowine.com, 703-525-0990

3rd: The Grapevine

Warrenton, Facebook: @TheGrapevineWarrenton, 540-349-4443

Drink

Bar with the Best Atmosphere

1st: Vienna Inn

120 E. Maple Ave., Vienna ViennaInn.com, 703-938-9548

The Vienna Inn has been serving the Northern Virginia community for more than 60 years and continues to provide a comfortable atmosphere that keeps the people coming back. Famous for its chili dogs—part of a full bar menu—it offers both indoor and outdoor seating for newcomers and dedicated patrons alike.

2nd: The Philadelphia Tavern

Manassas PhiladelphiaTavern.com, 703-393-1776

3rd: Barcelona Wine Bar

Reston BarcelonaWineBar.com, 703-689-0700

Cocktails

1st: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

7961 Gainsford Ct., Bristow, MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961

As MurLarkey has been distilling world-class spirits since 2014, it’s no surprise its cocktails rise above the rest. Creativity and authenticity go into every sip of the menu’s delicious drinks. Plus, when hand sanitizer was scarce, the company converted operations into a sanitizer manufacturer and distributor, earning it a Prince William County Human Rights Award.

2nd: Trummer’s on Main

Clifton TrummersRestaurant.com, 703-266-1623

3rd: Founding Farmers

Locations in McLean and Tysons WeAreFoundingFarmers.com, 703-442-8783

Brewery

1st: 2 Silos Brewing Co.

9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas 2SilosBrewing.com, 703-420-2264

The story of 2 Silos started at a backyard barbecue where co-founders Marcus Silva and Forrest Morgan, inspired by a few of Morgan’s brews, dreamed of opening a craft brewery. Today, from lagers to barrel-aged stouts, 2 Silos prides itself on creating high-quality craft beer offerings while respecting the environment and playing an active role in its community.

2nd: Port City Brewing Company

Alexandria PortCityBrewing.com, 703-797-2739

3rd: Sinistral Brewing Company

Manassas SinistralBrewingCompany.com, 703-686-4575

Cidery

1st: Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria LostBoyCider.com, 703-566-5737

Lost Boy Cider’s primary mission is to make the world a little better by creating world-class, approachable, sugar-free dry cider. Honoring the history of Virginia hard cider, Lost Boy produces the beverage as it was meant to be: unpasteurized and unfiltered, with Shenandoah heirloom apples. What remains is refreshing, sugar-free awesomeness!

2nd: Cobbler Mountain Cider

Delaplane CobblerMountain.com, 540-364-2802

3rd: Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery

Middleburg MtDefiance.com, 540-883-3176

Distillery

1st: MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

7961 Gainsford Court, Bristow MurLarkey.com, 571-284-7961

MurLarkey’s mission is to make world-class spirits from the best quality ingredients and have fun do- ing it. Patrons can experience the dedication to craftsmanship and authentic joy with every bottle of award-winning spirits and liquors. With both serious dedication to the craft and a playful attitude, MurLarkey offers an experience that feels familial.

2nd: Catoctin Creek Distilling Company

Purcellville CatoctinCreekDistilling.com, 540-751-8404

3rd: KO Distilling

Manassas KODistilling.com, 571-292-1115

Winery

1st: Stone Tower Winery

19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg StoneTowerWinery.com, 703-777-2797

Mike and Kristi Huber were wine connoisseurs prior to entering the industry. Their dedication to quality wine inspired them to bring in top consultants to analyze the terroir of their 300-acre estate on Hogback Mountain, home to three generations of the Huber family. Today, Stone Tower sits on beautifully preserved property and produces a world-class selection of complex and age-worthy wine.

2nd: Barrel Oak Winery

Delaplane BarrelOak.com, 540-364-6402

3rd: The Winery at Bull Run

Centreville WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233