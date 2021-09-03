Making History Today

Alexandria's bustling Old Town district is home to more than 10 boutiques.

Located just seven miles from Washington D.C. on the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria has always been a popular destination for travelers from near and far. And the fact that this charming community was named a 2020 Top 5 Best Small City in the U.S. by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the 2020 South’s Best Cities by Southern Living gives it plenty of bragging rights.

Old Town Alexandria, in particular,is a great weekend getaway and shopping spot. Much of the action of this nationally designated historic district is in and around bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America.

“As the D.C. region’s Shop Small headquarters, Alexandria invites shoppers to have a one-of-a-kind experience with personal touches from local boutique owners,” says Patricia Washington, president and CEO of Visit Alexandria. "With more than 100 independently owned boutiques, Alexandria's shopping scene has everything from vintage barware and curated stationary to on-trend home design and sustainable fashion.”

Among the unique offerings in Old Town is Mason & Greens, which Anna and Justin Marino opened in March 2020 as the area’s first zero-waste grocery and sustainable dry goods store. Just two blocks away at her eco-friendly women’s fashion boutique Threadleaf, Nicole McGrew recently launched a larger gardening selection and added vintage housewares and garden objects to her lineup of responsibly made fashion.

Look, too, for Penny Post, offering beautifully designed greeting cards and stationery; Cromwell’s, which stocks wood products made in the U.S.; and The Shoe Hive, a glorious bounty of designer shoes. VisitAlexandriaVA.com