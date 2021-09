Enjoy a frozen treat at this historic Fredericksburg walk-up stand.

The neon sign atop Carl’s old-fashioned walk-up custard stand was first lit in 1947, and now the building is registered as a Virginia Historic Landmark. Serving chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry custards, rich milkshakes, ice cream cones, and its famous rootbeer floats, Carl’s sells its daily, fresh-made batches of cold treats until they’re gone—come prepared to wait in line. CarlsFrozenCustard.com