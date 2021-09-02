For more than 40 years, women have regarded The Dandelion as their personal shoppers.

× Expand (photo by Mark Edward Atkinson)

Housed in a former parsonage built in the heart of Irvington during the steamboat era The Dandelion has been described as an Eastern Virginia “living catalog” and a “treasure trove” of fabulous ladies’ clothing, accessories, and gifts.

“We are known for bringing curated collections of the best in fashion to our customers for over 46 years,” says Jean Ward-Smith, who co-owns the business with Sheila Broderick Brown. “We specialize in giving excellent customer service while providing a unique shopping experience.”

The boutique carries garments from a wide array of designers, such as Abbacino, Adrianna Papell, Alashan, Krazy Larry, Lazy Jacks, Vaneli, Vilagallo, and many more. During the pandemic, The Dandelion has remained open by appointment only. “We provide a safe, socially distanced environment,” Ward-Smith says, add- ing that customers may also browse inventory on the store’s social media platforms.

“Of course, for us, there is nothing better or more exciting than to share our finds with you in person and to provide the unique shopping experience that The Dandelion is known for,” Ward-Smith says, “but in the meantime, let us inspire you through our images and posts, and then come visit us in the store.” TheDandelion.com