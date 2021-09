The flames are still hot at Pierce’s in Williamsburg.

Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que has been a Williamsburg staple for 50 years, still operating out of the same building established by owner J.C. Pierce’s parents in 1971. The hickory wood-smoked barbecue is cooked on-site over an open pit, and the sauce—Pierce’s secret family recipe—is what legends are made from. Pierces.com