Furniture sales at LaDIFF have remained strong despite recent challenges.

Whether you identify as an extrovert or introvert, odds are you turned into somewhat of a homebody during the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders and social gathering limits have given lots of folks the home improvement bug, and the furniture industry has reaped the benefits.

Sarah Paxton, president and co-owner of LaDIFF, a three-story showroom in Richmond featuring the East Coast’s largest selection of modern and contemporary furniture, says her business has been incredibly fortunate during an otherwise tough time.

“When people were stuck at home, two things happened,” says Paxton. “They weren’t spending money on travel, entertainment, and eating out, so they began experiencing their homes in a whole new way: really seeing where they wanted to change or improve something.”

Retail businesses were never required to close due to state mandates, and even during “max. 10 people” weeks, LaDIFF was able to remain open by appointment only, and social dis- tancing measures were an easy reach in the building’s huge, roomy display areas. And Best of Virginia voters were surely some of the customers that drove up the unexpected demand for LaDIFF’s diverse selection of pieces during the pandemic—the store was once again in the top three Home Furnishings Stores in Central Virginia.

“We are grateful to our customers for helping us survive such an unusual year,” says Paxton. “Even though issues arose from the unexpected demand, people continued to buy—and still do!” LaDiff.com