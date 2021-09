Willaby’s Cafe & Catering has been a foodie favorite for decades.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Since making an initial splash in White Stone nearly 30 years ago, Willaby’s Cafe & Catering has been a favorite destination for foodies roaming the Northern Neck. Willaby’s delivers memorable menus and hassle-free events whether you’re sitting in the dining room, on the large deck outside, or at one of the many events the cafe caters throughout Virginia. Willabys.com