Get Your Back Back

Spinal Correction Center of Richmond is using regenerative therapy to get to the root of your pain.

Dr. Michael C. Mulvaney’s interest in chiropractic care began in his teenage years. Multiple visits to the chiropractor for sports-related pain ended up not only soothing his aches, but also relieving allergy and asthma symptoms. Now with more than 15 years of chiropractic care under his belt, he and the staff at the Spinal Correction Center of Richmond provide a full range of advanced techniques.

This year, the center’s physical therapy team was voted Best in Central Virginia. The practice’s therapists focus on injury and pain prevention above all else. With adjustments and fitness programming, they carefully determine the root of a patient’s pain before helping them understand, mentally and physically, how to prevent an issue from worsening. Physical therapy treatments include joint mobilizations, functional movement systems, soft tissue mobilization, and more.

Regenerative medical therapy is among the many tools SCCR uses to determine Dregenerative therapy to get to the root of your pain. and treat the cause of pain without surgery. This method involves injecting stem cells and other healing material from an umbilical cord/placenta donor. The injection results in reduced or eliminated pain, reduced inflammation, minimized scar tissue, and newly generated bone, cartilage, muscle, ligament, or nerve growth.

Since 2001, Dr. Mulvaney and his team have helped patients with everything from chronic back pain to easing the process of pregnancy, and have donated thousands of hours of free massages to Richmond area teachers, police departments, fire departments, and nonprofits. LoveThatSpine.com