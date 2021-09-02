Flower Power

The transformation of Seagrass Floral & Apothecary.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Seagrass Floral opened six years ago as a flower studio and still supplies flowers for weddings in the lower part of Northampton County. However, the shop quickly evolved into something more. “Since 2015, we have grown to have a fully interactive terrarium bar where customers can build their own little world in a small or large container,” says co-owner Abigail Piliero. The shop also hosts workshops where friends and family can create terrariums or learn floral design and make bouquets together.

Over the past two years, the Cape Charles business has further transformed into an apothecary that offers natural self-care products, metaphysical items, meditation supplies, and more.

“I would have to say that what makes our business stand out from others is the actual experience our customers get when they come into our shop as well as the fact that we are so much more than just a flower shop,” Piliero says.

Moving forward, Piliero says she is “planning on venturing in the direction of making our very own products, such as lip balm, deodorants, pain salves, shampoo and conditioner bars, and soaps, just to name a few.” SeagrassFloral.com