Eastern Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2021

RESTAURANTS

Asian Restaurant

1st: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine

6724 Main St., Gloucester BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177

Bangkok Noi has been a mainstay in Gloucester for more than 15 years. The restaurant offers sushi, traditional pad Thai, and sweet treats. With chef’s creations like the Bangkok Noi beef volcano, a marinated beef dish stirfried and served with pickled veggies on a hot sizzling plate, you won’t want to miss this go-to for quality Thai cuisine.

2nd: Chao Phraya Thai and Sushi Grill

Kilmarnock ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261

3rd: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant

Kilmarnock GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333

Barbecue Restaurant

1st: Scoot’s BBQ

2091 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester ScootsBBQ.com, 804-993-7063

This family-owned barbecue restau- rant is known for its pit-cooked meats, smoked “low and slow” with hickory and oak woods. Located in Gloucester Point, Scoot’s BBQ offers outdoor and online ordering. The Texas Trio is a must-try: fork-tender Texas-style brisket, savory pulled pork, and a quarter rack of St. Louis ribs.

2nd: Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que

Williamsburg Pierces.com, 757-565-2955

3rd: Something Different

Urbanna SomeDiff.com, 804-758-8000

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant

1st: Car Wash Café & Catering

481 N. Main St., Kilmarnock Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVA, 804-435-0405

CarWash Cafe & Catering gets its name from the building’s origins as a convenience store with an attached car wash. Since opening in 2005, it has served as a great gathering place for friends and family to meet for a hot breakfast. Favorites include the blueberry pancakes, Chesapeake Bay Eggs Benedict with fresh crabmeat, and freshly made omelets and frittatas.

2nd: JavaJacksCafe

Tappahannock, Facebook: @JavaJacksCafe, 804-443-5225

3rd: Olivia’s in the Village

Gloucester OliviasInTheVillage.com, 804-694-0057

Burger Joint

1st: NN Burger

62 Irvington Rd., Kilmarnock & 303 Queen St., Suite 911, Tappahannock NNBurger.com, 804-577-4400

The team at NN Burger’s goal is to provide an experience that’s not just the best—but legendary. They do not disappoint, with fresh beef from Schweid & Sons, a fourth-generation family-owned purveyor of high-quality beef, fresh-baked brioche buns, and burger toppings prepared in-house daily. Remember to order a decadently topped Freakshake to complete your meal.

2nd: Craft 31

Williamsburg Craft-31.com, 757-378-3268

3rd: Yorktown Pub

Yorktown YorktownPub.com, 757-886-9964

Indian Restaurant

1st: Amiraj (formerly Nawab)

204 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg Amiraj.com, 757-565-3200

From the owners of Nawab, Amiraj is a short drive from Colonial Williamsburg. This restaurant’s chef is all about flavor and creativity, with contemporary entrees like coconut seared scallops and ingredients like mango powder, ancho chile dust, and iris water. If you are looking for something more traditional, its classics and specialties are always a hit.

2nd: Aago Indian & Nepalese Restaurant

Newport News AaagoRestaurant.com, 757-873-3529

3rd: Monsoon Eclectic Modern Indian

Hampton MonsoonVa.com, 757-224-1633

Italian Restaurant

1st: Tony and Milena’s

2364 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708

Started by a family from Sicily, Tony and Milena’s opened to the public in 2007. Wanting to bring the food of their home country to Gloucester, they offer delicious entrees like veal Sorrentino and a selection of pizzas in the New York, traditional, or European style. They have recently partnered with ChowNow to deliver straight to customers’ homes.

2nd: Sal’s By Victor

Williamsburg SalsByVictor.com, 757-220-2641

3rd: Ambrogia Caffé & Enoteca

Cape Charles AmbrogiaCC.com, 757-607-3026

Mexican Restaurant

1st: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

Locations in Tappahannock, Callao, Gloucester, LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132

Family-owned and operated since opening in 2006, Los Portales has become an Eastern Virginia favorite for lunch and dinner with authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Specializing in delicious Mexican favorites like gorditas and fajitas, Los Portales now has outdoor seating at their Callao and Tappahannock locations for fresh air and social distancing guidelines.

2nd: Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantin

Locations in Hampton, Hayes, Newport News JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 757-826-8157

3rd: Los Patrones Mexican Restaurant

Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/LosPatronesMexicanRestaurant, 804-435-3175

Pizzeria

1st: Sal’s by Victor

1242 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg SalsByVictor.com, 757-220-2641

This family-run restaurant offers the best of both southern and northern Italian cuisine. Serving Virginia’s Historic Triangle since 1974, the restaurant is a favorite for both locals and visitors alike, known for its fresh and flavorful pizzas. Whether it’s a traditional or specialty pizza, you are assured the finest ingredients on the market.

2nd: DeadRise Pies

Cape Charles DeadRisePies.com, 757-331-6232

3rd: Angelo’s Restaurant & Raw Bar

Montross Angelos.Rocks, 804-493-8694

Seafood Restaurant

1st: Bubba’s Shrimp Shack

Locations in Hayes, Grafton, Urbanna BubbasShrimpShack.com, 804-684-5428

With three locations in Eastern Virginia, Bubba’s brings you mouthwatering seafood and sides handcrafted in-house to compliment. Menu items include fish and shrimp baskets, as well as catfish, flounder, shrimp, and more by the pound. No one can beat Bubba’s signature sauce, so bring a hearty appetite.

2nd: The Shanty

Cape Charles ShantySeafood.com, 757-695-3853

3rd: Merroir

Topping RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Steakhouse

1st: Opus 9 Steakhouse

5143 Main St., Williamsburg Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779

No one does steak quite like Opus 9, a restaurant known for its casual elegance and sophisticated ambiance. Menu offerings like the New York strip au poivre and bone-in filet mignon are accented beautifully by a diverse wine list, perfect for an important business lunch or romantic dinner for two.

2nd: The Oaks Restaurant

Lively, Facebook: @livelyoaks, 804-462-7050

3rd: Schlesinger’s Steakhouse

Newport News SchlesingersSteaks.com, 757-599-4700

Restaurant

1st: Le Yaca French Restaurant

1430 High St., Williamsburg & 741 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach LeYacaWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-3616

Featuring the finest in French and Euro-pean dining, Le Yaca started in the 1960s in a little village in the French Alps. Now with locations in Williamsburg and Virginia Beach, the Eastern Virginia out- posts stay true to Le Yaca’s commitment to great atmosphere, fantastic service, and most of all, delicious food.

2nd: Olivia’s in the Village

Gloucester OliviasInTheVillage.com, 804-694-0057

3rd: Hook @Harvey

Cape Charles HookAtHarvey.com, 757-331-2275

Restaurant for Vegans or Vegetarians

1st: Food for Thought

1647 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, FoodForThoughtRestaurant.com, 757-645-4665

This restaurant creates a positive atmosphere that is intellectually and culinarily stimulating, with décor featuring biographical pictures of inventors, scientists, and social leaders. The menu has many vegetarian and vegan options, including the Ultimate Vegetarian: roasted spaghetti squash tossed with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted garlic mushroom sauce, marinara, or vegan pesto served atop jasmine mushroom rice.

2nd: Culture Cafe

Williamsburg CultureCafeVA.com, 757-378-2556

3rd: Baked Bistro

Hampton BakedBistroHampton.com, 757-224-8925

Coffee Shop or Roaster

1st: Front Porch Coffeehouse

139 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, FrontPorchCoffeehouse.com, 804-577-4103

The mission of this Kilmarnock coffeehouse is to act as an honest neighborhood café where people can meet, have a conversation, and sit down with a stellar cup of coffee. Proudly serving Peet’s Coffee, Front Porch Coffeehouse has recently started making its own paninis and continues to serve up a local favorite, its rich caramel macchiato.

2nd: Aromas Coffeehouse Bakeshop & Cafe

Williamsburg AromasWorld.com, 757-221-6676

3rd: Cape Charles Coffee House

Cape Charles CapeCharlesCoffeeHouse.com, 757-331-1880

Food Truck

1st: A Bite of Maine

2865 Lynnhaven Dr., Suite A-5, Virginia Beach ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-352-0268

Established in 2015, this food truck gets its products delivered fresh from Maine every week. With Maine lobster rolls as a specialty, the truck is only open three days a week so that customers can enjoy the freshest seafood from the Northeast. Also available are hot dogs, crab rolls, whoopie pies, and Humpty Dumpty potato chips.

2nd: Terrie’s Place

Kilmarnock Terries-Place.edan.io, 804-435-0400

3rd: Gumbeau’s

Gloucester Gumbeaus.com, 757-206-5801

Dessert

1st: Carrot Tree Kitchens & Bakery

1303 Jamestown Rd., Suite 135, Williamsburg & 323 Water St., Unit A-2, Yorktown CarrotTreeKitchens.com, 757-229-0957

The story of Carrot Tree began when a restaurant manager challenged Debi Helseth to bake a better carrot cake. After building her first commercial bakery in her home garage, she opened Carrot Tree Kitchens on Jamestown Road in Williamsburg in 1995. With cakes, cookies, macarons, pot pies, fresh bread, and more from scratch, there is a little something for everyone.

2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats

Warsaw MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

3rd: Yummaries Bakery

Smithfield Yummaries.com, 757-371-5421

Ice Cream Shop

1st: Short Lane Ice Cream Company

6721 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester ShortLaneIceCreamCo.com, 804-695-2999

This family-owned ice cream shop uses fresh cream to create a wide range of delicious flavors ranging from the classics, like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, to unique varieties like avocado and honey lavender. Short Lane Ice Cream Company’s choices change frequently, and they welcome any new flavor ideas you may have.

2nd: Brown Dog Ice Cream

Cape Charles BrownDogIceCream.com, 757-695-3868

3rd: Stevie’s Ice Cream

Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252

Sandwich Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop

410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

With great food and wine, it’s no surprise that this is The Cheese Shop’s 50th year in business. The shop offers specialty foods, cheeses, and fresh breads, but its most popular item is its made-to-order sandwich and the famous House Dressing. With bread baked daily and the highest quality meats and cheeses, every sandwich is worth the wait.

2nd: TASTE

Multiple locations Taste.online, 757-425-3011

3rd: Car Wash Cafe & Catering

Kilmarnock,Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVA, 804-435-0405

Outdoor Dining

1st: Merroir

784 Locklies Creek Rd., Topping RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Known as Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s “tasting room” on the banks of the Rappahannock River, Merroir offers delicious small-plate-style cuisine that is singularly focused, seasonal, and ever-changing. Paired with craft brews and world-famous wines, each menu item is prepared raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, ensuring fresh and exciting choices for everyone.

2nd: The Shanty

Cape Charles ShantySeafood.com, 757-695-3853

3rd: RiverwalkRestaurant

Yorktown, Facebook: @waterstreetgrilleRW, 757-875-1522

FOOD SHOPPING

Bakery

1st: Out of the Oven Bakery

549 Rappahannock Dr., White Stone, Facebook.com/OutoftheOvenBakery, 804-577-4187

For founders Marie and Cedrick Sanders, Out of the Oven Bakery is all about making sure everyone is taken care of. The bakery uses high-quality ingredients to make trusted favorites and custom orders, always at affordable prices. Stop in for a slice of the popular New York-style cheesecake, a rich double chocolate croissant, or a fresh pecan sticky bun.

2nd: Michelle’s Sweet Treats

Warsaw MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

3rd: Coastal Baking Co.

Cape Charles CoastalBakingCo.com, 757-331-2482

Butcher

1st: Northern Neck Meat Processing

6720 Courthouse Rd., Heathsville, Facebook: @NNMeat, 804-436-6588

This Heathsville butcher shop is known for its attentive and professional customer service and custom preparation of your preferred meats. At Northern Neck Meat Processing, you can expect high-quality processing services for beef, pork, sheep, goat, and deer. Repeat customer favorites include ribeye steaks, jumbo chicken wings, and summer sausages.

2nd: Edwards Ham Sho

Locations in Surry and Williamsburg EdwardsVaHam.com, 757-294-3688

3rd: Central Meats & Almost Catered

Chesapeake CentralMeats.com, 757-547-2161

Chocolatier

1st: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop

414 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg, Facebook.com/WytheCandy, 757-229-4406

Right in the heart of Williamsburg, Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop has been a beloved destination for sweet treats for more than 50 years. With more than 200 delicious chocolate bars, freshly made fudge, caramel and fancy apples, hand-dipped chocolates, and the region’s largest selection of candy, you’ll have trouble picking out a favorite.

2nd: Country Cottage

White Stone CountryCottageWS.net, 804-435-3812

3rd: Cape Charles Candy Company

Cape Charles CapeCharlesCandy.com, 757-655-1338

Farmers’ Market

1st: Williamsburg Farmers’ Market

202 Quarterpath Rd., Williamsburg WilliamsburgFarmersMarket.com, 757-259-3768

Located in Williamsburg’s Merchant Square, this farmers’ market offers growers and producers the opportunity to sell Virginia-grown and made seasonal food and farm products direct to consumers. Featuring 40 vendors and serving 1,000–1,500 people on any given Saturday, the Williamsburg Farmers’ Market is a local favorite and an attraction for visitors.

2nd: Irvington Farmers’ Market

Irvington Town.Irvington.VA.US, 804-480-0697

3rd: Dug in Farms

White Stone DugInFarms.com, 804-580-1567

Grocery Store

1st: Food Lion

Multiple locations FoodLion.com, 800-210-9569

Since 1957, Food Lion has aimed to provide its customers with the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast. With a longstanding commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves, Food Lion continues to be the choice grocer for people across Eastern Virginia.

2nd: Tri-Star Supermarket

Kilmarnock, Facebook: Tri-Star Supermarket, 804-435-3800

3rd: Harris Teeter

Multiple locations HarrisTeeter.com, 704-844-3100

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop

1st: The Cheese Shop

410 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg, CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

The team at The Cheese Shop travels several times a year to San Francisco, New York, and Europe to discover new oils, vinegars, mustard, salts, pasta, sauces, coffee, tea, honey, chutneys, chocolates, and crackers. Featuring artisan-made products as well as small batches made locally in Virginia, this specialty food shop never skimps on quality.

2nd: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market

Cape Charles, Facebook: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, 757-331-1500

3rd: Northern Neck Popcorn Bag

Locations in Gloucester, Kilmarnock, Warsaw NorthernNeckPopcornBag.com, 804-210-1511

Wine Shop

1st: Specials Wine Seller

52 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook: @SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463

Specials Wine Seller boasts an in-house certified sommelier and the largest selection of wines in the Eastern Virginia tri-town area surrounding Kilmarnock. You will discover wines of all origins, styles, tastes, and prices. During non-pandemic times, the shop also offers tastings and serves wine by the glass or bottle alongside delicious charcuterie boards.

2nd: Kelsick Specialty Market

Gloucester KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500

3rd: The Cheese Shop

Williamsburg CheeseShopWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-0298

DRINK

Bar with the Best Atmosphere

1st: Amber Ox Public House

525 Prince George St., Suite 102, Williamsburg TheAmberOx.com, 757-790-2299

Known as a seasonally inspired brewpub with a modern approach, Amber Ox Public House offers market-inspired fare with a Southern twist. Modern industrial finishes, indoor and outdoor seating, friendly staff, and a Precarious Beer Project beer lab make the atmosphere of this brewpub match its outstanding food and drink menu.

2nd: Kelly’s Gingernut Pub

Cape Charles, Facebook: @kellysgingernutpub, 757-331-3222

3rd: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill

Grimstead HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

Brewery

1st: Cape Charles Brewing Co.

2198 Stone Rd., Cape Charles CapeCharlesBrewing.com, 757-695-3909

This family-owned brewery’s mission is to bring good food, good drink, and good conversation to the Eastern Shore. 2021 brings big changes to Cape Charles Brewing Co., including an outdoor Bier Garden, expanded outdoor seating, movie nights on the lawn, an impressive lineup of live musical acts, new beers on tap, and an interior revamp of its tasting room.

2nd: Gloucester Brewing Company

GloBrewCo.com, 804-210-1407

3rd: Kilmarnock Brewhaus

Kilmarnock-Brewhaus.com, 804-436-6207

Cidery

1st: Buskey Cider on the Bay

109 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, Facebook: @BuskeyCiderontheBay, 757- 695-3412

This outpost of Richmond’s Buskey Cider always showcases unique concoctions, like reintroducing its Peach Tea Cider to usher in the warmer months. Try the classic Heritage Blend Cider—an explosion of flavor, this off-dry premium cider celebrates the rich Virginian apple tradition with a blend of Ashmead’s kernel and gold rush apples.

2nd: Ditchley Cider Works

Kilmarnock DitchleyCiderWorks.com, 804-435-3851

3rd: Sly Clyde Ciderworks

Hampton SlyClyde.com, 757-755-3130

Cocktails

1st: Cape Charles Distillery

222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737

Established in 2017, Cape Charles Distillery has gained many fans with its great ambiance and refreshing, smooth, and flavorful cocktails. Us- ing their own bourbon, whiskey, moonshine, and vodka, the team at this distillery creates exciting concoctions that celebrate and elevate the Virginia-sourced ingredients that originally inspired them.

2nd: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill

Grimstead HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

3rd: Adrift

White Stone AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188

Distillery

1st: Cape Charles Distillery

222 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, Facebook.com/CCDWhiskey, 757-695-3737

Established in 2017, Cape Charles Distillery sources only the finest locally grown ingredients for its handcrafted vodkas, gins, and whiskeys. Inspired by the Commonwealth’s mountains and coastline, the distillery taps into the natural essence of Virginia by cooking its local corn and grains with pristine Blue Ridge Mountain spring water.

2nd: Copper Fox Distillery

Williamsburg CopperFoxDistillery.com, 757-903-2076

3rd: Ironclad Distillery Co.

Newport News IroncladDistillery.com

Winery

1st: Good Luck Cellars

1025 Goodluck Rd., Kilmarnock GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416 Owners Paul and Katie Krop envisioned a community-based vineyard and winery on what was once land used for mining sand, gravel, and topsoil. Paul unexpectedly passed away in October 2020, but his passion for the science of winemaking comes to the forefront when tasting the flavorful and exciting wines that Good Luck Cellars has to offer.

2nd: Williamsburg Winery

WilliamsburgWinery.com, 757-229-0999

3rd: Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek

Machipongo ChathamVineyards.net, 757-678-5588