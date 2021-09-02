Eastern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques
1st: Kilmarnock Antiques Gallery
144 School St., Kilmarnock Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-1207
Lynn and Steve Bonner opened Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with only five vendors, worked seven days a week and were closed only two days a year. Now in its 25th year in business, the gallery remains one of the most beloved antique stores in the state, showcasing quality dealers and providing excellent customer service.
2nd: Williamsburg Antique Mall
Williamsburg AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-776-0094
3rd: Blue Crow Antique Mall
Painter BlueCrowAntiqueMall.com, 757-442-4150
Gift and Home Accessories Store
1st: The Rivah
49 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, ShopRivah.com, 804-577-4291
The Rivah has been a go-to destination for gifts, home décor, antiques, apparel, and accessories since 2012. The shop’s owner, Emily Hoar, closely observed and listened to her patrons to curate the ideal blend of one-of-a-kind finds and beloved brands like Simply Southern, Lilly Pulitzer, Scout, and Nora Fleming.
2nd: Colonial Collectibles
Warsaw ShopColonialCollectibles.com, 804-333-0581
3rd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store
Williamsburg LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 757-903-2928
Bicycle Shop
1st: Conte's Bike Shop
Locations in Hampton Roads, Williamsburg ConteBikes.com, 757-903-0702
Originally opened in Newport News by Charles R. Conte Sr. in 1957, Conte’s Bike Shop now has multiple locations along Virginia’s East Coast. With a core mission to provide excellent personal service and top-quality cycling products, Conte’s Bike Shop remains a favorite amongst experienced cyclists as well as a go-to for beginners.
2nd: Bikes Unlimited Inc.
Williamsburg BikeWilliamsburg.com, 757-229-4620
3rd: Village Bicycles
Newport News VillageBicyclesNewportNews.com, 757-595-1333
Book Store
1st: Peach Street Books
401 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, Facebook: @Peach.Street.Books; Instagram: @peachstreetbooks, 757-273-6449
In the historic buildings of a 1930s’ Pure Oil Station and 1950s’ three-bay garage, Peach Street Books holds more than 10,000 gently used books and 500 new titles, plus a coffee shop featuring Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co. coffee. Relax with a good book and a hot cup of joe in this quaint Cape Charles treasure.
2nd: Book Nook
Kilmarnock, 804-435-3355
3rd: William & Mary Bookstore and Café
Williamsburg WM.BNCollege.com, 757-221-1651
Consignment Shop
1st: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique
215 Mason Ave., Cape Charles PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481
Periwinkles Consignment Boutique offers upscale women’s clothing, accessories, and local artisan items in an eclectic boutique environment. A love of fashion, thrifting, and recycling unwanted items inspired the owner to open the award-winning boutique, providing customers with unique finds for a fraction of retail prices.
2nd: Rivah Consignments
Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/RivahConsignments, 804-435-8999
3rd: Velvet Shoestring
Williamsburg TheVelvetShoestringInc.com/Williamsburg, 757-220-9494
Downtown Shopping
1st: Kilmarnock
1 N. Main St., Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552
The town of Kilmarnock offers locals and visitors alike the best boutique, antique, and specialty store shopping. With its friendly merchants, small-town charm, and seasonal festivals, Kilmarnock tempts you to spend hours enjoying handmade crafts, resort attire, coastal décor, records, books, fresh local seafood, and much more.
2nd: Colonial Williamsburg
ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 800-446-9240
3rd: Cape Charles Historic District
CapeCharles.org, 757-331-3259
Shopping Mall
1st: Simon Premium Outlets
5715 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg PremiumOutlets.com/Outlet/Williamsburg, 757-565-0702
With more than 135 stores and restaurants, Simon Premium Outlets at Williamsburg offers amazing deals on name-brand items. Low prices and a diverse selection of stores, including popular brands like Ann Taylor, Calvin Klein, J. Crew, Levi’s, and Ralph Lauren, will have everyone coming back for more.
2nd: Lynnhaven Mall
Virginia Beach LynnhavenMall.com, 757-340-5636
3rd: Patrick Henry Mall
Newport News ShopPatrickHenryMall.com, 757-249-4305
Fine Jewelry Store
1st: Burke's Fine Jewelers
86 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302
Serving the Northern Neck since 1969, Burkes Fine Jewelers specializes in custom designs and one-of-a-kind pieces and offers remounting, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for more than 51 years, this jewelry store provides nothing but the finest treasures, the most accommodating service, and friendly smiles when you walk through the door.
2nd: Ross's Fine Jewelers
Kilmarnock RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529
3rd: Moonrise Jewelry
Cape Charles MoonriseJewelry.com, 757-678-0055
Florist Shop
1st: The Wild Bunch
18 N. Main St., Kilmarnock TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044
The Wild Bunch began as a wedding and special events floral design company before quickly expanding to offer arrangements for all occasions, from small wrapped bunches to large event pieces and everything in between. Providing clients with the highest standard in bespoke arrangements, they create innovative, modern, and classic floral designs with an emphasis on a European garden style.
2nd: Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe
Gloucester SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010
3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary
Cape Charles SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130
Men's Clothing Store
1st: Waterline
80 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook: @ShopWaterline, 804-577-4160
Located in the downtown shopping area of Kilmarnock, Waterline stocks a variety of cool coastal styles for men and women. This store fulfills all of your apparel, footwear, and accessory needs with classic brands like Vineyard Vines, Fish Hippie, Heybo, and Socksmith. Waterline offers a taste of summer with its styles all year long.
2nd: Weekends
Kilmarnock WeekendsFashions.com, 804-577-4041
3rd: R. Bryant, Ltd.
Williamsburg RBryantLtd.com, 757-253-0055
Women's Clothing Store
1st: The Dandelion
4372 Irvington Rd., Irvington, TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194
The Dandelion has curated the best in fashion for more than 46 years. Owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward-Smith have searched worldwide to offer a unique selection of women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts from brands like Abbacino, TOMS, and Stehmann.
2nd: The Rivah
Kilmarnock ShopTheRivah.com, 804-577-4291
3rd: Up South
Gloucester, Instagram: @upsouth6628, 804-693-2159
Shoe Store
1st: The Shoe Store, Inc.
28 W. Church St., Kilmarnock, 804-435-3020
The Shoe Store, Inc. is a true family business with quality customer service and a great selection of items. Occupying the same building for 63 years, this shoe store is a one-stop-shop for the whole family. It even has a popular family plan, through which you can earn a free pair of shoes.
2nd: Virginia Shoe Clinic
Locations in Kilmarnock and Tappahannock VaShoeClinic.com, 804-577-4012
3rd: The Shoe Attic
Williamsburg Shoe-Attic.com, 757-220-0757
Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter
1st: Dick's Sporting Goods
Locations in Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Williamsburg DicksSportingGoods.com, 757-463-4379
As the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, Dick’s Sporting Goods is sure to have everything you need for all things sports, health, and fitness. Whether you are starting a new fitness journey or stocking up on the latest equipment, this store has you covered with the highest quality products on the market.
2nd: RW's Sports Shop
Callao RWSports.com, 804-529-5634
3rd: REI
Virginia Beach REI.com, 757-687-1938