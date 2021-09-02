Eastern Virginia: Best Shopping Winners 2021

Antiques

1st: Kilmarnock Antiques Gallery

144 School St., Kilmarnock Virginia-Antiques.com, 804-435-1207

Lynn and Steve Bonner opened Kilmarnock Antique Gallery in June 1996 with only five vendors, worked seven days a week and were closed only two days a year. Now in its 25th year in business, the gallery remains one of the most beloved antique stores in the state, showcasing quality dealers and providing excellent customer service.

2nd: Williamsburg Antique Mall

Williamsburg AntiquesWilliamsburg.com, 757-776-0094

3rd: Blue Crow Antique Mall

Painter BlueCrowAntiqueMall.com, 757-442-4150

Gift and Home Accessories Store

1st: The Rivah

49 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, ShopRivah.com, 804-577-4291

The Rivah has been a go-to destination for gifts, home décor, antiques, apparel, and accessories since 2012. The shop’s owner, Emily Hoar, closely observed and listened to her patrons to curate the ideal blend of one-of-a-kind finds and beloved brands like Simply Southern, Lilly Pulitzer, Scout, and Nora Fleming.

2nd: Colonial Collectibles

Warsaw ShopColonialCollectibles.com, 804-333-0581

3rd: The Lazy Daisy Gift Store

Williamsburg LazyDaisyGiftStore.com, 757-903-2928

Bicycle Shop

1st: Conte's Bike Shop

Locations in Hampton Roads, Williamsburg ConteBikes.com, 757-903-0702

Originally opened in Newport News by Charles R. Conte Sr. in 1957, Conte’s Bike Shop now has multiple locations along Virginia’s East Coast. With a core mission to provide excellent personal service and top-quality cycling products, Conte’s Bike Shop remains a favorite amongst experienced cyclists as well as a go-to for beginners.

2nd: Bikes Unlimited Inc.

Williamsburg BikeWilliamsburg.com, 757-229-4620

3rd: Village Bicycles

Newport News VillageBicyclesNewportNews.com, 757-595-1333

Book Store

1st: Peach Street Books

401 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, Facebook: @Peach.Street.Books; Instagram: @peachstreetbooks, 757-273-6449

In the historic buildings of a 1930s’ Pure Oil Station and 1950s’ three-bay garage, Peach Street Books holds more than 10,000 gently used books and 500 new titles, plus a coffee shop featuring Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co. coffee. Relax with a good book and a hot cup of joe in this quaint Cape Charles treasure.

2nd: Book Nook

Kilmarnock, 804-435-3355

3rd: William & Mary Bookstore and Café

Williamsburg WM.BNCollege.com, 757-221-1651

Consignment Shop

1st: Periwinkles Consignment Boutique

215 Mason Ave., Cape Charles PeriwinklesVa.com, 757-678-2481

Periwinkles Consignment Boutique offers upscale women’s clothing, accessories, and local artisan items in an eclectic boutique environment. A love of fashion, thrifting, and recycling unwanted items inspired the owner to open the award-winning boutique, providing customers with unique finds for a fraction of retail prices.

2nd: Rivah Consignments

Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/RivahConsignments, 804-435-8999

3rd: Velvet Shoestring

Williamsburg TheVelvetShoestringInc.com/Williamsburg, 757-220-9494

Downtown Shopping

1st: Kilmarnock

1 N. Main St., Kilmarnock KilmarnockVa.com, 804-435-1552

The town of Kilmarnock offers locals and visitors alike the best boutique, antique, and specialty store shopping. With its friendly merchants, small-town charm, and seasonal festivals, Kilmarnock tempts you to spend hours enjoying handmade crafts, resort attire, coastal décor, records, books, fresh local seafood, and much more.

2nd: Colonial Williamsburg

ColonialWilliamsburg.org, 800-446-9240

3rd: Cape Charles Historic District

CapeCharles.org, 757-331-3259

Shopping Mall

1st: Simon Premium Outlets

5715 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg PremiumOutlets.com/Outlet/Williamsburg, 757-565-0702

With more than 135 stores and restaurants, Simon Premium Outlets at Williamsburg offers amazing deals on name-brand items. Low prices and a diverse selection of stores, including popular brands like Ann Taylor, Calvin Klein, J. Crew, Levi’s, and Ralph Lauren, will have everyone coming back for more.

2nd: Lynnhaven Mall

Virginia Beach LynnhavenMall.com, 757-340-5636

3rd: Patrick Henry Mall

Newport News ShopPatrickHenryMall.com, 757-249-4305

Fine Jewelry Store

1st: Burke's Fine Jewelers

86 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, BurkesJewelers.com, 804-435-1302

Serving the Northern Neck since 1969, Burkes Fine Jewelers specializes in custom designs and one-of-a-kind pieces and offers remounting, repairs, appraisals, watch battery replacement, and engagement and bridal pieces. In business for more than 51 years, this jewelry store provides nothing but the finest treasures, the most accommodating service, and friendly smiles when you walk through the door.

2nd: Ross's Fine Jewelers

Kilmarnock RossFJ.com, 804-435-3529

3rd: Moonrise Jewelry

Cape Charles MoonriseJewelry.com, 757-678-0055

Florist Shop

1st: The Wild Bunch

18 N. Main St., Kilmarnock TheWildBunchFlowers.com, 804-435-1044

The Wild Bunch began as a wedding and special events floral design company before quickly expanding to offer arrangements for all occasions, from small wrapped bunches to large event pieces and everything in between. Providing clients with the highest standard in bespoke arrangements, they create innovative, modern, and classic floral designs with an emphasis on a European garden style.

2nd: Smith’s Florist & Gift Shoppe

Gloucester SmithsFlorist.net, 804-693-2010

3rd: Seagrass Floral & Apothecary

Cape Charles SeagrassFloral.com, 757-695-2130

Men's Clothing Store

1st: Waterline

80 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook: @ShopWaterline, 804-577-4160

Located in the downtown shopping area of Kilmarnock, Waterline stocks a variety of cool coastal styles for men and women. This store fulfills all of your apparel, footwear, and accessory needs with classic brands like Vineyard Vines, Fish Hippie, Heybo, and Socksmith. Waterline offers a taste of summer with its styles all year long.

2nd: Weekends

Kilmarnock WeekendsFashions.com, 804-577-4041

3rd: R. Bryant, Ltd.

Williamsburg RBryantLtd.com, 757-253-0055

Women's Clothing Store

1st: The Dandelion

4372 Irvington Rd., Irvington, TheDandelion.com, 804-438-5194

The Dandelion has curated the best in fashion for more than 46 years. Owners Sheila Broderick Brown and Jean Ward-Smith have searched worldwide to offer a unique selection of women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts from brands like Abbacino, TOMS, and Stehmann.

2nd: The Rivah

Kilmarnock ShopTheRivah.com, 804-577-4291

3rd: Up South

Gloucester, Instagram: @upsouth6628, 804-693-2159

Shoe Store

1st: The Shoe Store, Inc.

28 W. Church St., Kilmarnock, 804-435-3020

The Shoe Store, Inc. is a true family business with quality customer service and a great selection of items. Occupying the same building for 63 years, this shoe store is a one-stop-shop for the whole family. It even has a popular family plan, through which you can earn a free pair of shoes.

2nd: Virginia Shoe Clinic

Locations in Kilmarnock and Tappahannock VaShoeClinic.com, 804-577-4012

3rd: The Shoe Attic

Williamsburg Shoe-Attic.com, 757-220-0757

Sporting Goods or Outdoor Outfitter

1st: Dick's Sporting Goods

Locations in Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Williamsburg DicksSportingGoods.com, 757-463-4379

As the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, Dick’s Sporting Goods is sure to have everything you need for all things sports, health, and fitness. Whether you are starting a new fitness journey or stocking up on the latest equipment, this store has you covered with the highest quality products on the market.

2nd: RW's Sports Shop

Callao RWSports.com, 804-529-5634

3rd: REI

Virginia Beach REI.com, 757-687-1938